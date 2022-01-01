Bottle Cap imageView gallery

Bottle Cap 2403 12th Avenue South

106 Reviews

$$

2403 12th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37204

Order Again

Popular Items

Tender 3pc
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Philly Cheesesteak

Appetizers

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.00
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00
Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese Dip

Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese Dip

$8.00
Smokies in a Blanket

Smokies in a Blanket

$10.00
Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Corn tortilla chips with cheese dip, monterey jack, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos and guacamole

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

Loaded Fries

Classic Loaded Fries

Classic Loaded Fries

$8.50

Hand cut fries smothered in cheese dip with sour cream, bacon, chives, and cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries

$10.00

Hand cut fries smothered in cheese dip with pieces of Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Carne Asada Fries

$11.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Hand cut fries smothered in cheese dip

Wings

All Wings and Tenders are served with fries, celery, carrots and ranch dressing
Wing 5pc

Wing 5pc

$6.50

All Wings are served with fries, celery, carrots and ranch dressing

Wing 10pc

Wing 10pc

$12.00

All Wings are served with fries, celery, carrots and ranch dressing

Tenders

Tender 3pc

Tender 3pc

$10.00

All Tenders are served with fries, celery, carrots and ranch dressing

Tender 5pc

Tender 5pc

$14.00

All Tenders are served with fries, celery, carrots and ranch dressing

Grilled Tender 3pc

$10.00

Grilled Tender 5pc

$14.00

Salads

Cherry Tomato, carrots, croutons, served with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Spring Mix Salad

Spring Mix Salad

$9.00

Cherry tomatoes, carrots, croutons served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Baby Spinach

Baby Spinach

$11.00

Cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & bacon, served with Ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese served with Peppercorn Caesar dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

BC Burger

BC Burger

$11.50

Two smash patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and snappy sauce

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$12.00

Two smash patties, with Cheddar cheese, bacon, Golden BBQ slaw topped with a beer battered onion ring.

Pimento Cheeseburger

$12.00
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Caramelized onions, American cheese served on a long roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, tabasco aioli served on a potato bun

Roasted Pepper Wrap

Roasted Pepper Wrap

$10.50

Black eyed pea hummus, avocado, feta, sprouts and Basil Vinaigrette

Griddled Cheese

Griddled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar, American cheese, and tomato

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50
BLT

BLT

$10.25

Giffords Bacon, lettuce, tomato with Duke's mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Fried chicken with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and Blue Cheese dressing

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.00

Bacon, avocado, tomato, poblano aioli and sprouts

Hamburger

$8.00

Two smash patties on a potato bun

The Titan

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Sides

Chips

$1.00

Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Sd Blue Cheese

Sd Buffalo

Sd Ceasar Dressing

Sd Cheese Dip

$2.00

Sd Golden Bbq

Sd Guacamole

$3.00

Sd Honey Mustard

Sd Lemon Pepper

Sd Mango Habanero

Out of stock

Sd Marinara

$1.00

Sd Mayo

Sd Orange Crush

Out of stock

Sd Pimento Cheese

$2.50

Sd Poblano Aoli

Sd Ranch

Sd Salsa

$1.00

Sd Sour Cream

Sd Tobasco Aoli

Side Tortilla Chips

Sd Beer Mustard

$0.50

Sd Snappy Sauce

Side Sourdough

$2.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Scoops (2)

$4.00

Brunch

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

3 Egg Omelet

$10.00

BYO Omelet

$11.50

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.50

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Wake n Steak

$13.00

Belgian Waffles

$10.00

Birthday Waffles

$12.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Breakfast Sausage

$2.00

Side Sourdough

$1.00

Side Creamy Cheddar Grits

$3.50

Side Eggs (3)

$6.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

Solo Pancake

$3.00

Solo Waffle

$4.00

NA Bev

Mocktail

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00

Soda water

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Brunch

Elderflower Spritz

$9.00Out of stock

Sangria

$8.00

Cocktails

Margarita for Two

$15.00Out of stock

Tequila, Triple Sec, Freshly squeezed lime juice, sour mix. Just pour over ice!

Smoking Paloma for Two

$16.00Out of stock

Mezcal, Triple Sec, Freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, Fresh squeezed lime juice. Just pour over ice!

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Deep Eddy's Vodka, Freshly squeezed lime juice, Ginger Beer. Served over ice!

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon, Freshly squeezed lime juice, Ginger Beer. Served over ice!

Mexican Mule

$9.00

El Jimador Tequila, Freshly squeezed lime juice, Ginger Beer. Served over ice!

TOGO Crush

$9.00

Flavored Vodka, Triple Sec, Freshly squeezed citrus, Topped with Sprite

Beer

Miller High Life

$3.00

PBR 16oz

$3.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Tecate

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon

$6.00

6 Pack Miller High Life

$12.00

6 Pack PBR 16oz

$12.00

6 Pack Bud Light

$16.00

6 Pack Miller Lite

$16.00

6 Pack Budweiser

$16.00

6 Pack Coors Lite

$16.00

6 Pack Michelob Ultra

$18.00

6 Pack Tecate

$16.00

6 Pack Corona

$20.00

6 Pack White Claw

$20.00

6 Pack High Noon

$24.00

Pino Grigio

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood hang on 12 South with delicious pub favorites, fresh cocktails & fun atmosphere!

2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204

Bottle Cap image

