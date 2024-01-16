- Home
- /
- Greenville
- /
- Bottlecap Alley GREENVILLE
Bottlecap Alley GREENVILLE
5804 Wesley St
Greenville, TX 75402
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
--STARTERS--
- Queso & Chips$6.50
Land O Lakes white queso, fresh tortilla chips & pico
- Salsa & Chips$5.00
Our signature scratch salsa recipe made with fresh tomatoes, jalapenos & fresh tortilla chips
- Guacamole & Chips$6.50
Our scratch recipe of hand-smashed avocados mixed with fresh pico & fresh squeezed lime juice. Served with fresh tortilla chips
- Triple Play$14.90
All 3 dips of our queso blanco, scratch made salsa and guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips
- Fried Pickles$6.90
Hand battered and fried pickle chips served with our scratch made buttermilk ranch
- Wisconsin Fried Cheese$9.90
White cheddar cheese curds fried golden brown and served with our scratch made jalapeno ranch.
- Earls All Meat Chili$5.00
Our award winning bowl of our scratch no beans meaty chili topped with cheese, jalapenos and onions. Served with fresh tortilla chips
--STREET TACOS PLATES--
- Fried Shrimp Tacos$12.90
2 tacos with jumbo hand-battered shrimp, housemade coleslaw & fresh cilantro inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa
- Classic Brisket Street Tacos$12.90
2 tacos with shredded brisket, fresh cilantro & diced onions inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa.
- Classic Grill Chicken Street Tacos$11.90
2 tacos with grilled chicken, fresh cilantro & diced onions inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa.
- Ranch Hand Tacos$13.90
2 tacos with shredded brisket, grilled onions, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro & jalapeno ranch inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa.
- Hawaiian Chicken Tacos$12.90
2 tacos with grilled chicken, pineapple, pico de gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, & chipotle ranch inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa.
- Sweet Diablo Tacos$12.90
2 tacos with hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in our scratch made sweet heat diablo sauce, house made coleslaw, cotija cheese, cilantro & crema inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa.
- Honey Seared Salmon Tacos$14.90
2 tacos with seared salmon, hot honey glaze, honey pepper slaw, cotija cheese, cilantro & jalapeno ranch inside a soft corn tortilla. Served with charro beans, chips and salsa.
--HAND BREADED FEATURES--
- Chicken Fried Steak$17.90
Black Angus steak tenderized, hand breaded, and fried. Smothered in cream gravy and served your choice of 2 sides.
- 3pc Tender Basket$11.90
3 strips of our lightly hand breaded marinaded chicken tenders. Served with coleslaw, gravy, Texas toast, and your choice of 1 side.
- 3pc Crispy Catfish Basket$14.90
3pcs of our signature fried marinaded catfish. Served with charro beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies and your choice of 1 side.
- 6pc Fried Shrimp Basket$12.90
6pc hand breaded shrimp. Served with charro beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of 1 side.
- Seafood Combo Basket$19.90
3pc of our fried marinaded catfish and 6pc hand breaded shrimp. Served with charro beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of 1 side.
- 6pc Steak Finger Basket$12.90
6 piece steak fingers served with cream gravy, Texas toast and your choice of 1 side.
--GOURMET SALADS--
- Side Garden Salad$5.90
Our side house salad made with mixed greens, cheese, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Side Caesar Salad$4.90
Our house side caesar made with crisp romaine, parmesan & croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
- Cobb Salad$8.90
A featured salad made with your choice of protein, mixed greens, cheese, bacon, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, eggs & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Club Salad$8.90
A featured salad made with your choice protein, spring mix, sliced avocado, bacon, cheese, tomatoes & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$7.90
A featured salad made with your choice protein, crisp romaine tossed in caesar dressing, parmesan & croutons
- Cranberry Pecan Salad$8.90
A featured salad made with your choice protein, spring mix, bleu cheese crumbles, apple slices, pecans, cranberries & balsamic vinaigrette
- Buffalo Salad$9.90
A featured salad made with your choice protein tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes & pineapple. Served with your choice of dressing.
--PREMIUM BURGERS--
- Original Original Burger$5.90
Our 1/4lb burger made with either mustard or mayo, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, diced onions & pickles.
- D2' Burger$8.90
A 1/2lb burger made with your choice of mustard or mayo, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles.
- Cure Burger$8.90
A 1/4lb burger made with mayo, american cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, & tomatoes.
- Bleu Cheese Burger$6.90
Our 1/4lb burger made with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & jalapenos
- Avocado Burger$7.90
Our 1/4lb burger made with chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes & diced onions.
- Texas Double Melt$8.90
Our 1/2lb burger made with swiss cheese & grilled onions on Texas toast
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$7.90
Our 1/4lb burger made with hickory BBQ, cheddar cheese, bacon & grilled onions
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$7.50
Our 1/4lb burger made with mayo, swiss cheese & sauteed mushrooms.
- Tejano Burger$7.90
Our 1/4lb burger made with chipotle mayo, grilled poblanos, pepper jack cheese & grilled jalapenos.
-PREMIUM SANDWICHES-
- Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwich$7.90
Our hand-breaded chicken fried to golden brown perfection topped with mayo & pickles
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.90
Our hand breaded chicken fried to golden brown perfection and tossed in buffalo sauce topped with mayo & pickles
- Fried Fish Sandwich$8.50
Our marinaded hand breaded catfish fried and topped with tartar, lettuce & tomatoes.
- T-Bird Turkey Sandwich$7.40
Our 1/4lb Jennie-O turkey burger grilled and topped with guacamole, lettuce, & tomatoes
- Kali-fornie Chicken Sandwich$8.90
Our marinaded chicken grilled and topped with mayo, swiss cheese, avocado, bacon & tomatoes.
- Amazing BLT$8.90
Piles of BACON, mayo, lettuce, & tomatoes on Texas toast
--S I D E S--
- Fresh Cut Fries$3.90
Our fresh hand cut fries
- Tater Tots$3.90
Old fashion tater tots
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$5.90
Thick cut onion ring beer battered and fried
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Sweet potatoes sliced up and fried
- Earl's Chili Cheese Fries$5.90
Our hand cut fries smothered in Earl's All Meat Chili and queso blanco
- Earl's Chili Cheese Tots$5.90
Old fashion tater tots smothered in Earl's All Meat Chili and queso blanco
- Steamed Brocolli$4.50
Broccoli steamed, buttered and seasoned
- Charro Beans$3.00
Our scratched made pinto bean recipe with pico de gallo and bacon
- Fried Okra$3.50
A classic fried okra favorite
- Buffalo Fries$4.90
Our hand cut fries tossed in buffalo sauce.
- Cajun Fries$4.90
Our hand cut fries tossed in cajun seasoning.
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$4.90
Our hand cut fries tossed in garlic sauce and parmesan cheese.
- Buffalo Tots$4.90
Our tater tots tossed in buffalo sauce.
- Cajun Tots$4.90
Our tater tots tossed in cajun seasoning.
- Garlic Parmesan Tots$4.90
Our tater tots tossed in garlic sauce and parmesan cheese.
- Earls All Meat Chili$5.00
Our award winning bowl of our scratch no beans meaty chili topped with cheese, jalapenos and onions. Served with fresh tortilla chips
- Coleslaw$2.00
Our fresh house made coleslaw
- Applesauce$1.00
Musselman's Apple Sauce
--W I N G S--
- 9pc Boneless$9.90
9pc boneless chicken tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 18pc Boneless$19.80
18pc boneless chicken tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 27pc Boneless$28.70
27pc boneless chicken tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 6pc Traditional Bone In$10.90
6pc bone in wings tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 12pc Traditional Bone In$20.90
12pc bone in wings tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 18pc Traditional Bone In$29.90
18pc bone in wings tossed in your choice wing flavor, celery & ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
--DIPS--
- Side Ranch$0.50
Housemade buttermilk ranch
- Side Chipotle Ranch$0.50
- Side Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.50
- Side Balsamic$0.50
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side Gravy$1.00
- Side Honey BBQ$0.50
- Side Buffalo$0.50
- Side Buffalo Hot$0.50
- Side Mango Habanero$0.50
- Side Teriakyi$0.50
- Side Cocktail Sauce$0.80
- Side Tartar Sauce$0.80
--QUESADILLAS--
- Grilled Chicken 'Dilla$11.90
A quesadilla stuffed with marinaded grilled chicken, pico de gallo & mexican cheeses
- Smoked Brisket 'Dilla$13.90
A quesadilla stuffed with smoked brisket, pico de gallo & mexican cheeses
- Cheesy 'Dilla$8.90
A quesadilla stuffed with mexican cheeses, pico de gallo and more mexican cheeses
- Burger 'Dilla$11.90
A quesadilla stuffed with our seasoned burger beef, pico de gallo & mexican cheeses
- Savory Veggie 'Dilla$10.90
A quesadilla stuffed with pico de gallo, sautéed mushrooms, grilled poblanos & grilled onions
--N A C H O S--
- 1/2 Brisket Nachos$11.90
1/2 size portion of our tortilla chips topped with hickory smoked brisket, queso blanco, sour cream, jalapenos, & pico de gallo
- 1/2 Loaded Nachos$6.90
1/2 size portion of our tortilla chips topped with Earl's chili, queso blanco, sour cream, jalapenos, & pico de gallo
- 1/2 Chicken Nachos$8.90
1/2 size portion of our tortilla chips topped with marinaded grilled chicken, queso blanco, guacamole, black beans, sour cream & pico de gallo
- 1/2 Buffalo Nachos$8.90
1/2 size portion of our tortilla chips topped with marinaded grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, queso blanco, southwest corn, black beans, pico de gallo & ranch
- Full Brisket Nachos$19.90
Full size order of our tortilla chips topped with hickory smoked brisket, queso blanco, sour cream, jalapenos, & pico de gallo
- Full Loaded Nachos$12.90
Full size order of our tortilla chips topped with Earl's chili, queso blanco, sour cream, jalapenos, & pico de gallo
- Full Chicken Nachos$14.90
Full size order of our tortilla chips topped with marinaded grilled chicken, queso blanco, guacamole, black beans, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Full Buffalo Nachos$14.90
Full size order of our tortilla chips topped with marinaded grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, queso blanco, southwest corn, black beans, pico de gallo & ranch
--KIDS MENU--
- Kids Burger Basket$7.49
Our 1/4lb burger and your choice of 1 side. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream.
- Kids Gr Cheese Basket$6.49
Traditional grilled cheese sandwich and your choice of 1 side. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream
- Kids Cheese Quesadillas$6.49
A kids size portion cheese quesadilla and your choice of 1 side. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream
- Kids Tender Basket$6.49
2 Hand breaded marinaded chicken tenders and your choice of 1 side. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream.
- Kids Corn Dogs$6.49
Mini corn dogs fried golden brown and served with your choice of 1 side. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream.
- Kids Steak Fingers$6.49
Steak fingers lightly fried and served with your choice of 1 side. Includes a Blue Bell ice cream.
--DESSERTS--
--BOTTLES & CANS--
--TOGO FOUNTAIN DRINKS--
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Bottlecap Alley serves only fresh, high quality products that make your meal great! That's why we use 100% fresh angus beef, name brand quality meats, whole veggies chopped in hours daily and local artisan buns. Come experience the relaxed vibe BCA has to offer!
5804 Wesley St, Greenville, TX 75402