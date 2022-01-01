Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bottlecraft - Little Italy

review star

No reviews yet

2252 INDIA ST

San Diego, CA 92101

Order Again

Draft Beer

5 - Keep It Peachy

$2.50+

2 - Party Slide

$3.00+

3 - Celebration

$2.50+

4 - Two Moon Ritual

$2.50+

5- Happily So

$3.00+

6 - Miami Heist

$2.50+

7 - Sowing The Sun

$2.50+

8 - STS Pilsner

$2.75+

9 - Dos Topas

$2.50+

10 - KQ Express

$2.50+

11 - Big Mood 2020

$5.50+

12 - Freiky Bones

$5.50+

13 - Atomic Pineapple

$3.00+

14 - Noblesse Oblige

$5.00+

15 - Delirium Nocturnum

$5.00+

16 - Cuvee des Jonquilles

$5.00+

17 - Ruby Roads

$2.50+

18 - Sapling

$2.50+

19 - Parabolita

$5.00+

20 - Gold Rider

$5.50+

21 - Cocoanut Parabola

$5.50+

22 - Tux

$2.50+

23 - Juneshine POG

$3.00+

24 - Shacksbury Luna

$3.50+

Underberg Bitters

$2.50

Paulaner Oktoberfest 1L + Mug

$11.99

Corkage 22oz

$2.50

Corkage 12oz

$1.50

Splash: 1oz

Dirty Chips

$2.00

Firestone XXV Anniversary 12oz

$14.75

Firestone Walker Primal Elements CAN

$7.99

Firestone XXVI Anniversary 12oz

$15.25

Party Pop Popcorn Large Bag

$3.99

6 - Juice Press

$2.50+

21 - pFriem Barleywine

$5.50+

12 - Funky Foeder Cherry

$4.50+

10 - Half Acre Lagertown

$2.50+

1 - Octopus Orchestra

$2.50+

3 - Wolfe's Neck

$3.00+

8 - Grimm Utopos

$2.50+

13 - Easy Like A Sunday Morning

$2.50+

10 - Energren Oktoberfest

$3.00+

5 - Tomorrow, Today

$3.00+

6 - Thrives On Relaxation

$3.00+

9 - Enegren Oktoberfest

$2.50+

10 - Ayinger Pils

$2.50+

12 - Red Poppy

$5.50+

15 - pFriem Christmas

$3.00+

16 - Logsdon Seizon

$3.50+

17 - Ayinger Brauweisse

$2.50+

19 - Flowers at Dusk

$2.50+

19 - pFriem Coconut Stout

$2.50+

18 - Dead Leaf Green

$2.50+

4 - Hop-FU!

$2.50+

4 - Mixed Greens

$2.50+

11 - Snuggle Bug

$5.50+

Wine BTG

CALX Primitivo - GLASS*

$9.00

Damase Grenache - GLASS*

$8.00

Pollerhof Gruner - GLASS*

$10.00

Huia Sauv Blanc - GLASS*

$10.00

White Wine Glass*

$8.00

Liwa Sauv Blanc - GLASS*

$10.00

Camp Chard - GLASS*

$10.00

Rose Wine Glass*

$8.00

Guilhem Rose - GLASS*

$9.00

Gulp Hablo - GLASS*

$10.00

Current Drafts

GROWLER: 32oz

$5.00

GROWLER: 64oz

$8.00

Merchandise

Black Beanie

$20.00

Bottlecraft 10th Anniversary Koozie

$3.99

Bottlecraft 10th Anniversary Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Artist Series Shirt - XXL

Bottlecraft Bandana

$8.99

Bottlecraft Crew Neck

$40.00

Bottlecraft F+B Shirt - Black

$20.00

Bottlecraft F+B Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Bottlecraft F+B Shirt - White

$20.00

Bottlecraft Front Shirt - Black

$20.00

Bottlecraft Front Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Bottlecraft Front Shirt - White

$20.00

Bottlecraft Hat - Black

$20.00

Bottlecraft Hat - Black 5 Panel Brown Logo

$20.00

Bottlecraft Hat - Grey

$20.00

Bottlecraft Hoodie - Black

$45.00

Bottlecraft Hoodie - Grey

$45.00

Bottlecraft Hot Dog Shirt

$10.00

Bottlecraft Magnet

$1.00

Bottlecraft MIIR Can Chiller 16oz - Black

$24.99

Bottlecraft Sticker

$1.00

Bottlecraft Tank Top

$15.00

Bottlecraft Tote Bag

$3.99

Bottlecraft Wine Key

$5.99

Brass Bottle Opener

$5.00

Copper Bottle Opener

$5.00

Gray Beanie

$20.00

GROWLER CAP

Bottle Opener

$5.00

Red Beanie

$20.00

Yellow Beanie

$20.00

Curators Shirt

$20.00

Curators Womens Cut Shirt / Crop Top

$20.00

Drink Good Beer Shirt

$20.00

Beer and More Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Omne Trium Perfectum Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Oceanside Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Long Beach Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Only The Finest NP Shirt

$20.00

Staff Shirt

$7.00

Canvas Tote Bag

$9.99

Bamboo Wine Stopper

$5.00

Dad Grass 1G Pre-Roll

$9.99

Beer Babe Socks

$16.99

Mom Grass Pre-Roll 10-Pack

$26.99

Bottlecraft Beer Can Hat

$25.00

Bottlecraft Curators of Fine Libations Hat

$25.00

Mom Grass Pre-Roll 5-Pack

$34.99

Oceanside Koozie

$2.00

Oceanside Mexican Blanket

$30.00

Glassware

Bottlecraft Coffee Mug - Shhh...There's Beer In Here

$6.99

Bottlecraft Wine Cup

$0.99

Cocktail Kingdom Essential Cocktail Set

$99.99

*GLASS Ayinger 0.5L Glass

$6.00

GLASS Hofbrau Munchen 0.5L

$8.00

GLASS Hofbrau Munchen 0.5L Stone Mug

$15.00

GLASS Paulaner Weissbier Glass 0.5L

$8.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner 0.5L Mug

$8.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner 1L Boot

$20.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner 2L Boot

$60.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner Kellerbier .5L Glass Mug

$8.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner Vitus 0.5L Stem

$10.00

GLASS Zundert Trapist 0.33L Stem

$6.00

GLASS: Bottlecraft 10th Anniversary

$10.00

GLASS: Bottlecraft Curators Glass

$6.99

GLASS: Bottlecraft Tulip

$7.99

GLASS: Delirium

$7.00

GLASS: Hitachino Tapered 330ml

$5.99

GLASS: Orval Chalice

$7.00

GLASS: Rochefort Chalice

$7.00

GLASS: Weihenstephaner 500ml Stein

$9.00

Koriko Hawthorne Strainer 15cm x 10.6cm

$15.99

Koriko Shaker Tin

$16.99

Queen Beehive Juicer

$19.99

Yarai Mixing Glass 500ml

$32.99

GLASS Hofbrau 1L Stein

$5.00

Teardrop Barspoon 30cm

$17.99

GLASS Pure Project Snifter

$3.00

Food

Chuao Baconluxious

$5.99

Chuao Caramel Apple Crush

$5.99

Chuao Cheeky Churro

$5.99

Chuao Firecracker

$5.99

Chuao Mango

$5.99

Chuao Mintfully Brownie

$5.99

Chuao Ooh Ahh Almond

$5.99

Chuao Potato Chip

$5.99

Chuao Pumpkin Spice S'mores

$5.99

Chuao S'mores

$5.99

Chuao Sprinkle Dreams

$5.99

Dad Grass Five-Pack CBD Joints 3.5g

$34.99

Dad Grass Single CBD Joint 1g

$9.99

Dark Horse Classic Cold Brew CAN

$4.49

Dark Horse Nitro Cold Brew CAN

$4.99

Dirty BBQ Chips

$2.00

Dirty Funky Fusion Chips

$2.00

Dirty Jalapeño Chips

$2.00

Dirty Maui Onion Chips

$2.00

Dirty Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Dirty Sea Salt Chips

$2.00

Dirty Sour Cream & Onion

$2.00

Modern Times Coffee - Cloud Ripper

$16.00

Modern Times Coffee Beans - Seasonal Whole Beans

$16.00

Modern Times Cold Brew: Secret Beach CAN

$4.99

Mom Grass Five-Pack CBD Joints 3.5g

$34.99

Party Pop Popcorn Large Bag

$3.99

Mom Grass Single CBD Joint 1g

$9.99

Chuao Ravishing Rocky Road

$5.99

Dirty Chips

$2.00

Kettle Barbeque

$2.00

Kettle Jalapeno

$2.00

Kettle Sea Salt

$2.00

Kettle White Cheddar

$2.00

Kettle Krinkle Cut

$2.00

Kettle Sea Salt and Vinegar

$2.00

Miss Vickies Sea Salt and Vineger

$2.50

Miss Vickies Jalapeno

$2.50

Miss Vickies Smokehouse BBQ

$2.50

Miss Vickies Sea Salt

$2.50

Miss Vickies Sea Salt and Vineger

$2.50

0

Miss Vickies Jalapeno

$2.50

0

Miss Vickies Smokehouse BBQ

$2.50

0

Miss Vickies Sea Salt

$2.50

0

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bottlecraft Gift Card! Use for draft, bottles, and merch!

Website

Location

2252 INDIA ST, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

