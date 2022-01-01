Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bottlecraft - Long Beach

review star

No reviews yet

4150 McGowen Street, Unit 10

Long Beach, CA 90808

Order Again

Current Drafts

GROWLER: 32oz

$5.00

GROWLER: 64oz

$8.00

Merchandise

Black Beanie

$20.00

Bottlecraft 10th Anniversary Koozie

$3.99

Bottlecraft 10th Anniversary Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Artist Series Shirt - XXL

Bottlecraft Bandana

$8.99

Bottlecraft Crew Neck

$40.00

Bottlecraft F+B Shirt - Black

$20.00

Bottlecraft F+B Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Bottlecraft F+B Shirt - White

$20.00

Bottlecraft Front Shirt - Black

$20.00

Bottlecraft Front Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Bottlecraft Front Shirt - White

$20.00

Bottlecraft Hat - Black

$20.00

Bottlecraft Hat - Black 5 Panel Brown Logo

$20.00

Bottlecraft Hat - Grey

$20.00

Bottlecraft Hoodie - Black

$45.00

Bottlecraft Hoodie - Grey

$45.00

Bottlecraft Hot Dog Shirt

$10.00

Bottlecraft Magnet

$1.00

Bottlecraft MIIR Can Chiller 16oz - Black

$24.99

Bottlecraft Sticker

$1.00

Bottlecraft Tank Top

$15.00

Bottlecraft Tote Bag

$3.99

Bottlecraft Wine Key

$5.99

Brass Bottle Opener

$5.00

Copper Bottle Opener

$5.00

Gray Beanie

$20.00

GROWLER CAP

Bottle Opener

$5.00

Red Beanie

$20.00

Yellow Beanie

$20.00

Curators Shirt

$20.00

Curators Womens Cut Shirt / Crop Top

$20.00

Drink Good Beer Shirt

$20.00

Beer and More Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Omne Trium Perfectum Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Oceanside Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Long Beach Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Only The Finest NP Shirt

$20.00

Staff Shirt

$7.00

Canvas Tote Bag

$9.99

Bamboo Wine Stopper

$5.00

Dad Grass 1G Pre-Roll

$9.99

Beer Babe Socks

$16.99

Mom Grass Pre-Roll 10-Pack

$26.99

Bottlecraft Beer Can Hat

$25.00

Bottlecraft Curators of Fine Libations Hat

$25.00

Mom Grass Pre-Roll 5-Pack

$34.99

Oceanside Koozie

$2.00

Oceanside Mexican Blanket

$30.00

Glassware

Bottlecraft Coffee Mug - Shhh...There's Beer In Here

$6.99

Bottlecraft Wine Cup

$0.99

Cocktail Kingdom Essential Cocktail Set

$99.99

*GLASS Ayinger 0.5L Glass

$6.00

GLASS Hofbrau Munchen 0.5L

$8.00

GLASS Hofbrau Munchen 0.5L Stone Mug

$15.00

GLASS Paulaner Weissbier Glass 0.5L

$8.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner 0.5L Mug

$5.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner 1L Boot

$10.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner 2L Boot

$60.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner Kellerbier .5L Glass Mug

$8.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner Vitus 0.5L Stem

$10.00

GLASS Zundert Trapist 0.33L Stem

$6.00

GLASS: Bottlecraft 10th Anniversary

$10.00

GLASS: Bottlecraft Curators Glass

$6.99

GLASS: Bottlecraft Tulip

$7.99

GLASS: Delirium

$7.00

GLASS: Hitachino Tapered 330ml

$5.99

GLASS: Orval Chalice

$7.00

GLASS: Rochefort Chalice

$7.00

GLASS: Weihenstephaner 500ml Stein

$9.00

Koriko Hawthorne Strainer 15cm x 10.6cm

$15.99

Koriko Shaker Tin

$16.99

Queen Beehive Juicer

$19.99

Yarai Mixing Glass 500ml

$32.99

GLASS Hofbrau 1L Stein

$5.00

Teardrop Barspoon 30cm

$17.99

GLASS Pure Project Snifter

$3.00

Food

Panini Combo

$18.00

Chips

$1.99

Twisted Snack Pretzels

$5.99

Bratwurst

$8.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Bottlecraft Long Beach beer shop is a craft beer bar with 27 beers on draft, plus a large bottle list as well as wine, kombucha and cider available by the glass. In May, we were recognized as one of LA’s top 10 craft beer spots by Hopped LA! Located at the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street near Long Beach Airport with close proximity to the 405 Freeway, Long Beach Exchange’s “The Hangar” food hall features a 17,000-square-foot structure reminiscent of an aviation hangar of the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing days long past when military and commercial aircraft were constructed on the site. The space is be home to 14 small, artisanal food vendors and boutique retailers.

Location

4150 McGowen Street, Unit 10, Long Beach, CA 90808

Directions

Bottlecraft Long Beach image
Bottlecraft Long Beach image
Main pic

