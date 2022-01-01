Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bottlecraft - San Luis Obispo

No reviews yet

3845 S Higuera St

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Order Again

Draft Beer

1 - TDNE Hello Were Here

$3.00+

2 - Ten Mile Obligatory Hazy

$3.00+

3 - LG IPA

$3.00+

4 - Green Cheek Phantom Wings

$3.00+

5 - Urban Roots Like Riding A Bike

$3.00+

6 - Maine Beer Co Lunch

$4.00+

7 - Sierra Nevada Celebration

$3.00+

8 - LG Pale From The Crypt

$3.00+

9 - Sts Pils

$3.00+

10 - Enegren The Lightest One

$3.00+

11 - Calidad Lager

$3.00+

12 - Perennial South Side Blonde

$3.00+

13 - Urban Roots Luna de Meil

$3.00+

14 - Wild Fields Heilmann Honey

$3.00+

15 - Engeren Schoner Tag

$3.00+

16 - Praire Vape Tricks

$4.00+

17 - Bruery Frucht

$4.00+

18 - Firestone Frieky Bones

$6.00+

19 - Enegren Valkyrie

$3.00+

20 - Bruery Mischief

$3.00+

21 - Firestone Parabolito

$5.00+

22 - Alesmith Speedway Stout

$4.00+

23 - Prairie Basic Becky

$5.00+

Moksa To The Moon CAN Pour

$7.00

Humble Sea High Seas CAN

$7.00

Paulaner Stein and Can Combo

$15.00

Draft Cider

30 - SLO Cider Watermelon

$3.00+

Draft Kombucha

27 - Whalebird Island Pineapple

$4.00+

29- Whalebird POG

$4.00+

Draft Seltzer

28 - Florida Seltzer Pineapple Mango

$4.00+

Draft Wine

24 - Liwa Gruner

$11.00

25 - Folk Machine Pinot Noir

$12.00

26 - Workbook Rose

$12.00

Wine By The Glass

Wine Wednesday Tasting

$12.00

Vinho Verde Docil BTG

$10.00

Principe Pallavicini Poggio Verde BTG

$10.00

Folk Machine Grenache BTG

$12.00

Licence IV Red BTG

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Pollerhof Gruner BTG

$9.00

Ampelaia Un Litro BTG

$10.00

Copper Pot Chardonney BTG

$11.00

Two Shepards Picpoul

$12.00

Luuma Cab Sauv

$13.00

Draft Non-Alcoholic

6 - Cellarmaker Galaxy Blaster

$8.08

Draft Mead

6 - Cellarmaker Cloudy With a Chance of Dobis

$7.33

Current Drafts

GROWLER: 32oz

$5.00

GROWLER: 64oz

$8.00

Merchandise

Black Beanie

$20.00

Bottlecraft 10th Anniversary Koozie

$3.99

Bottlecraft 10th Anniversary Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Artist Series Shirt - XXL

Bottlecraft Bandana

$8.99

Bottlecraft Crew Neck

$40.00

Bottlecraft F+B Shirt - Black

$20.00

Bottlecraft F+B Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Bottlecraft F+B Shirt - White

$20.00

Bottlecraft Front Shirt - Black

$20.00

Bottlecraft Front Shirt - Grey

$20.00

Bottlecraft Front Shirt - White

$20.00

Bottlecraft Hat - Black

$20.00

Bottlecraft Hat - Black 5 Panel Brown Logo

$20.00

Bottlecraft Hat - Grey

$20.00

Bottlecraft Hoodie - Black

$45.00

Bottlecraft Hoodie - Grey

$45.00

Bottlecraft Hot Dog Shirt

$10.00

Bottlecraft Magnet

$1.00

Bottlecraft MIIR Can Chiller 16oz - Black

$24.99

Bottlecraft Sticker

$1.00

Bottlecraft Tank Top

$15.00

Bottlecraft Tote Bag

$3.99

Bottlecraft Wine Key

$5.99

Brass Bottle Opener

$5.00

Copper Bottle Opener

$5.00

Gray Beanie

$20.00

GROWLER CAP

Bottle Opener

$5.00

Red Beanie

$20.00

Yellow Beanie

$20.00

Curators Shirt

$20.00

Curators Womens Cut Shirt / Crop Top

$20.00

Drink Good Beer Shirt

$20.00

Beer and More Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Omne Trium Perfectum Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Oceanside Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Long Beach Shirt

$20.00

Bottlecraft Only The Finest NP Shirt

$20.00

Staff Shirt

$7.00

Canvas Tote Bag

$9.99

Bamboo Wine Stopper

$5.00

Dad Grass 1G Pre-Roll

$9.99

Beer Babe Socks

$16.99

Mom Grass Pre-Roll 10-Pack

$26.99

Bottlecraft Beer Can Hat

$25.00

Bottlecraft Curators of Fine Libations Hat

$25.00

Mom Grass Pre-Roll 5-Pack

$34.99

Oceanside Koozie

$2.00

Oceanside Mexican Blanket

$30.00

Glassware

Bottlecraft Coffee Mug - Shhh...There's Beer In Here

$6.99

Bottlecraft Wine Cup

$0.99

Cocktail Kingdom Essential Cocktail Set

$99.99

*GLASS Ayinger 0.5L Glass

$6.00

GLASS Hofbrau Munchen 0.5L

$8.00

GLASS Hofbrau Munchen 0.5L Stone Mug

$15.00

GLASS Paulaner Weissbier Glass 0.5L

$8.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner 0.5L Mug

$8.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner 1L Boot

$20.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner 2L Boot

$60.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner Kellerbier .5L Glass Mug

$8.00

GLASS Weihenstephaner Vitus 0.5L Stem

$10.00

GLASS Zundert Trapist 0.33L Stem

$6.00

GLASS: Bottlecraft 10th Anniversary

$10.00

GLASS: Bottlecraft Curators Glass

$6.99

GLASS: Bottlecraft Tulip

$7.99

GLASS: Delirium

$7.00

GLASS: Hitachino Tapered 330ml

$5.99

GLASS: Orval Chalice

$7.00

GLASS: Rochefort Chalice

$7.00

GLASS: Weihenstephaner 500ml Stein

$9.00

Koriko Hawthorne Strainer 15cm x 10.6cm

$15.99

Koriko Shaker Tin

$16.99

Queen Beehive Juicer

$19.99

Yarai Mixing Glass 500ml

$32.99

GLASS Hofbrau 1L Stein

$5.00

Teardrop Barspoon 30cm

$17.99

GLASS Pure Project Snifter

$3.00

GLASS: Great Divide Yeti Snifter

$4.00

GLASS: Prairie Bomb!

$6.00

Food

Twisted Snack Co Pretzel

$6.00

Beer

Liquid Gravity LG IPA

$8.00

Central Coast Brewing Monterey Pale

$8.00

Wine

Licence Rose

$23.00

Sister Run Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Copper Pot Chardonnay

$24.00

Folk Machine Pinot Noir

$22.00

Seltzer & Kombucha

SLO Cider

$8.00

Turbo Water

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

