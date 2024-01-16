Bottleneck Management The Village Pub
4360 Gulf Shore Blvd N
Naples, FL 34103
APPETIZERS
- Bowl of Today's Soup$8.49
- Cup of Today's Soup$6.49
- Calypso Calamari$14.99
Flash fried and drizzled with sweet chili glaze and sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds.
- Colada Coco Shrimp Appetizer$15.99
Pina colada dipped shrimp encrusted in sweet coconut flakes. Flash fried and served with mango dipping sauce.
- Crab Cocktail Appetizer$21.99
Chilled quarter pound jumbo lump crab drizzled with Meyer lemon infused olive oil.
- Florida Fish Dip$14.49
Smokey blend of wild caught local fresh fish. Served with flatbread crackers.
- Life Saver Rings$9.99
Beer battered basket of onion rings deep fried until golden brown with sauce for dipping.
- Pelican Wings$15.99
Chicken wings served wimpy, medium, serious with celery and blue cheese.
- Queso Blanco Dip$11.49
White spicy cheddar cheese sauce garnished with pico de gallo and tri-color corn tortilla chips for dipping.
- Vegetarian Village Nachos$14.49
- Village Nachos$16.49
Pico de gallo, black olives, jalapenos, cheddar-jack cheese on tortilla chips drizzled with queso blanco. Served with sour cream, guacamole and choice of chicken or pulled pork carnita
SALAD
- Apple Walnut Chicken$18.49
Grilled chicken over mixed garden greens with granny Smith apples, English walnuts, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese crumbles and tomato. With balsamic glaze and served with maple vinaigrette.
- Artichoke Hearts of Palm$15.99
With mixed garden greens, cucumber, tomato, crumbled gor-gonzola cheese, walnuts, and 100% pure maple vinaigrette.
- Coco-Nutty Shrimp Salad$18.49
Pina colada dipped shrimp encrusted in sweet coconut flakes on mixed garden greens, Mandarin orange slices, pineapple and dried cranberries. With key lime honey dressing.
- Crispy Chicken Salad$16.49
Crispy or grilled chicken over mixed garden greens, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, onion, bell pepper. With honey mustard dressing.
- Gulfshore Greek Salad$14.99
Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet red onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini and Kalamata olives. With Greek vinaigrette.
- Seaside Caesar Salad$14.99
Traditional Seaside Caesar with Chicken
- Side Artichoke Salad$8.99
- Side Caesar Salad$7.99
- Side Greek Salad$8.99
- Side Salad$7.99
- The Pirates Plate$17.49
Albacore tuna salad with celery, onions and mayo over mixed garden greens accompanied by fresh seasonal fruit. With key lime honey dressing.
- Tropical Chicken Salad$17.49
White meat chicken salad in a pineapple boat with Mandarin orange slices, grapes, strawberries, pineapple and walnuts. With key lime honey dressing.
BURGERS
- Beach BBQ Bacon Burger$16.49
BBQ sauce, bacon and American cheese.
- Gulf Shore Gorgonzola Burger$16.49
Hardwood smoked bacon and gorgonzola cheese.
- The Impossible Burger$14.49
The burger that looks, cooks and tastes like meat. Made entirely from plants.
- Village Cheddar Burger$14.49
Our classic burger topped with aged sharp white cheddar.
HANDHELDS
- BLT$11.99
- Boom Boom Chicken$14.49
Buffalo style crispy chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on a grilled brioche bun.
- Captain's Chicken$15.49
Grilled breast of chicken with hardwood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun with side of honey mustard.
- Cheese Steak$14.49
Shaved sirloin steak, sauteed peppers, onions, Swiss cheese and garlic mayo.
- Crispy Fish Sandwich$15.99
Mild flaky white filet tempura battered and flash fried. Served on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, red onion and tartar. Available blackened or grilled.
- Crispy Fish Wrap$16.99
Flash fried mild white fish with our creamy coleslaw, remoulade sauce, and cheddar-jack cheese.
- First Mates Tuna Melt$14.49
Albacore tuna salad with celery, onion, mayonnaise, white cheddar cheese and tomato slices on griddled marble rye.
- Grilled Cheese$11.99
- Grouper Reuben$18.49
Crispy grouper filet with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing. On griddled marbled rye.
- Grouper Sandwich Basket$20.99
A Florida tradition. Tempura battered fried grouper filet, on grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, tartar, crispy fries and creamy coleslaw; grilled or blackened.
- Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$16.99
Grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, feta cheese, red onion, Kalamata olives, balsamic glaze.
- Park Shore Patty Melt$14.49
Our signature burger on griddled marble rye with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and a side of 1000 Island dressing.
- Portside Reuben$15.49
Corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing. On griddled marbled rye.
- The Cuban$15.49
Slow roasted pulled pork, sliced ham and Swiss cheese on griddled Cuban bread with stoneground mustard-mayonnaise and dill pickle slices.
- The Yacht Club$14.49
Deli sliced turkey, ham, bacon with Swiss cheese, lettuce, to-mato and mayonnaise on toasted marble rye.
- Today's Catch Sandwich$16.99
Grilled or blackened and served with lettuce, tomato on a grilled brioche bun with a side of remoulade sauce.
TACOS
- Chicken Fajita Tacos$17.49
Grilled chicken, saut�ed peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese, fresh cilantro and lime, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Three flour or corn tortilla tacos served with red beans & rice.
- Mahi-Mahi Tacos$18.99
Lightly blackened mahi with cheddar-jack cheese, black olives, lettuce, re-moulade, fresh cilantro and lime. Three flour or corn tortilla tacos served with red beans & rice.
- Pulled Pork Tacos$17.49
Slow roasted pulled pork in a citrus and garlic marinade, queso blanco, lettuce, fresh cilantro and lime. Three flour or corn tortilla tacos served with red beans & rice.
CATCH
- Catch And Artichoke & Hearts Of Palm Salad$20.99
Grilled or blackened with a salad of mixed garden greens, cucumber, tomato, crumbled gorgonzola cheese and walnuts. With 100% pure maple vinaigrette dressing.
- Catch Over A Caesar Salad$19.99
Grilled or blackened and served atop our Caesar salad.
- The Catch Platter$21.99
Todays fish filet prepared and presented as described by your server.
- Today's Catch Sandwich$16.99
Grilled or blackened and served with lettuce, tomato on a grilled brioche bun with a side of remoulade sauce.
ENTREES
- Baby Back Rib Combo$22.99
Half rack served with fries and creamy coleslaw with bar-be-que chicken breast.
- Bayshore Baby Back Ribs$23.99
Full rack basted with bar-be-que sauce and finished on the grill. Served with fries and creamy coleslaw.
- Chicken & Chips$14.99
Fried chicken tenders served with fries and creamy coleslaw, with honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
- Colada Coconut Shrimp$21.99
Pina colada dipped shrimp encrusted in sweet coconut flakes. Flash fried and served with fries, coleslaw, mango salsa, marmalade dipping sauce.
- Fisherman's Platter$25.99
Coconut shrimp, crab cake and crispy fish. Served with fries, coleslaw, remoulade, tartar and orange marmalade dipping sauce.
- Grilled Seafood Trio$26.99
Key lime honey shrimp, mango mahi-mahi and crab cake. Served with yellow rice and fresh vegetable.
- Grouper & Chips$24.49
Lightly battered and flash fried with fries, creamy coleslaw and tartar sauce.
- Key Lime Honey Shrimp$22.49
Grilled and glazed with key lime honey sauce. Served with yellow rice and fresh vegetables.
- Mango Mahi-Mahi$21.99
Lightly blackened mahi-mahi with sweet chili glaze and mango salsa. Served with red beans and rice and fresh vegetable.
- Pan Seared Crab Cakes$21.99
Two lump crab patties, remoulade sauce, mango salsa. red beans and rice, fresh vegetable.
- Quesadilla$17.99
Your choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork carnita, saut�ed onion, bell pepper, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, with yellow rice.
- Soup, Sandwich, Salad Combo$17.49
Choose Any Two Items to Create Your Own Combination
- Traditional Fish And Chips$18.99
Mild white flaky filet tempura battered and flash fried. With fries and creamy coleslaw
SIDES
DESSERT
- Chunky Chocolate Walnut Brownie$7.99
Warm brownie drizzled with caramel sauce and sprinkled with walnuts. With vanilla bean ice cream.
- Fruits of the Forest Pie$7.99
Homestyle pie made with strawberries, apples, raspberries, blackberries and rhubarb. With vanilla bean ice cream.
- Ice Cream$3.99
- Key Lime Pie$7.49
A sweet and creamy local tradition. Served with whipped cream.
Naples Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Naples Beer
BOTTLE/CAN
DRAFT
- DRAFT Black & Tan$7.99
- DRAFT Bud light$6.49
- DRAFT Flight 3$6.99
- DRAFT Flight 4$7.99
- DRAFT Floridian$7.99
- DRAFT Guinness$7.99
- DRAFT Channel Marker IPA$7.99
- DRAFT Keewaydin Crusher$7.99
- DRAFT Last Laugh$7.99
- DRAFT Otto's Barn Amber Ale$7.99
- DRAFT Rotating Tap$7.99
- DRAFT Scotty's Bierwerks Blonde Ale$7.99Out of stock
- DRAFT Stella$7.99
- DRAFT Yeungling$6.49
- DRAFT You're My Boy Blueberry$7.99
Naples Wine
GLASS WHITE
GLASS RED
BOTTLE WHITE
BOTTLE RED
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Featuring friendly service and a whimsical nautical menu. Enjoy the view of Venetian Bay as boats parade by. Sit around the bar or fireplace and enjoy live entertainment. A Naples neighborhood tradition since 1995.
4360 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Naples, FL 34103