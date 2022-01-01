Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bottles 2500 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

2500 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20037

Order Again

TICKETS

Grey

$7.50

Purple

$12.50

6 Grey

$45.00

6 Purple

$75.00

2 Wine Flight

$10.00

4 Wine Flight

$18.00

INDUSTRY

Le Fraghe Bardolino

$15.00

Bodegas Valdespino Fino Sherry

$15.00

Miguel Torres Vigno Carignan

$15.00

Pedro Parra Pais

$15.00

Biokult Naken Pet Nat

$15.00

What a Ride Shiraz

$15.00

CVNE Monopole Blanco

$25.00

Red Tail Ridge

$25.00

Desire Petit Jura

$25.00

Gagnard Grand Lys Cremant

$25.00

Pra Monte Grande Soave

$25.00

Domaine Ligas Assyrtiko

$25.00

Wow BTG

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A wine bar and bistro with cozy indoor seating plus a large back patio.

2500 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20037

Main pic

