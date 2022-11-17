Restaurant header imageView gallery

Botto’s BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

3120 SE Milwaukie Ave

Portland, OR 97202

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2LB Brisket
3 Meat Tray
Spare Ribs

Thanksgiving Family Pack

Thanksgiving Family Pack

$105.00

Whole Turkey Breast 1/2 Tray Mashed Potatoes Gravy (Pint) For 11/24 Pickup only. Select a pickup time between 11am-4PM when ordering

Meats

Whole Brisket

$144.00

Slow smoked all natural prime Angus Brisket (5lbs) For 11/24 Pickup only. Select a pickup time between 11am-4PM when ordering

Turkey Breast

$75.00

Whole smoked boneless, skinless turkey breast braised in butter broth (3lbs) For 11/24 Pickup only. Select a pickup time between 11am-4PM when ordering

Full Slab Ribs

$39.00

Full Slab Pork Spare Ribs with a light coating of sweet and spicy glaze For 11/24 Pickup only. Select a pickup time between 11am-4PM when ordering

Sides

For 11/24 Pickup only. Select a pickup time between 11am-4PM when ordering

Baked Mac

$30.00+

Gooey, garlicky, baked penne pasta with cheddar. For 11/24 Pickup only. Select a pickup time between 11am-4PM when ordering

Baked Spicy Mac

$30.00+

Gooey, spicy baked penne with habanero, onion, garlic and jack cheese.

Mashed Potatoes

$30.00+

For 11/24 Pickup only. Select a pickup time between 11am-4PM when ordering

Sweet Potato Saute

$30.00+

Roasted sweet potato cubes sautéed with collard greens, caramelized onions, and a drop of honey.

Extras

Gravy

$10.00+

For 11/24 Pickup only. Select a pickup time between 11am-4PM when ordering

Cranberry Sauce

$5.00+

For 11/24 Pickup only. Select a pickup time between 11am-4PM when ordering

Desserts

Chewy oatmeal cookie crust with a super sweet and decadent baked custard filling.

Crack Pie (Whole Pie)

$30.00

Chewy oatmeal cookie crust with a super sweet and decadent baked custard filling. For 11/24 Pickup only. Select a pickup time between 11am-4PM when ordering

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$30.00+

Made with Pumpkin and Grand Central Bakery brioche bread. Sweet and savory with a crispy crumble topping. For 11/24 Pickup only. Select a pickup time between 11am-4PM when ordering

Side Sauces

Side Tamarind BBQ

$0.50+

-Dark Red/Brown color -Mostly sweet, some sour -Pairs well with Turkey, Pork

Side Texas

$0.50+

-Orange color -Savory, Sweet & Sour with Butter & Onion -Pairs well with Beef

Side Spicy White

$0.50+

-Smoked Habanero with Veggie blend in Mayo & Vinegar -Pairs Well with Everything!

Side Mustard Sauce

$0.50+

-Deep Yellow in Color -Sweet, Tangy & Rich with Coarse Ground Black Pepper

By The Pound

1/2LB Brisket

1/2LB Brisket

$16.00
1/2LB Pulled Pork

1/2LB Pulled Pork

$12.00
Spare Ribs

Spare Ribs

$13.00+
1/2LB Turkey

1/2LB Turkey

$13.00
Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$6.00

Trays

2 Meat Tray

2 Meat Tray

$29.00
3 Meat Tray

3 Meat Tray

$36.00

Feed Your Pack

$120.00

Full slab ribs, 1 lb. Brisket, 1 lb. Pulled pork and 4 medium sides of your choice. Includes two 8 oz. house sauces and house made pickles. Feeds 6-8.

Whole Meats

Whole Brisket

Whole Brisket

$144.00

Slow smoked all natural prime Angus Brisket (5lbs)

3 Bone Rack-Beef Ribs

3 Bone Rack-Beef Ribs

$120.00

FRIDAY ONLY or 24HR NOTICE REQUIRED Slow smoked, all natural, choice short ribs. These come in 3 bone racks, and average a pound and a half per bone.

Whole Turkey Breast

Whole Turkey Breast

$75.00

Smoked boneless, skinless turkey breast braised in butter broth. 3lbs

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00+

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00+

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00+

Sausage Sandwich

$9.00+

Brisket & Sausage Sandwich

$17.00

THURSDAY ONLY- Pastrami Brisket Sandwich

$13.00+

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00+

Fresh chopped purple cabbage with poppy seed dressing

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Yukon gold potatoes hand smashed with Mayo, spices and house made pickle brine.

Pork & Beans

Pork & Beans

$5.00+

Made daily, with pork trimmings, Pasilla peppers and flavorful bean spice.

Baked Mac

Baked Mac

$6.00+

Gooey, garlicky, baked penne pasta with cheddar

Baked Spicy Mac

Baked Spicy Mac

$6.00+

Gooey, spicy baked penne with habanero, onion, garlic and jack cheese.

Sweet Potato & Collards

Sweet Potato & Collards

$6.00+

Roasted sweet potato cubes sautéed with collard greens, caramelized onions, and a drop of honey.

Broccoli Cauliflower Bake

Broccoli Cauliflower Bake

$6.00+Out of stock

Side Sauces

Side Tamarind BBQ

$0.50+

-Dark Red/Brown color -Mostly sweet, some sour -Pairs well with Turkey, Pork

Side Texas

$0.50+

-Orange color -Savory, Sweet & Sour with Butter & Onion -Pairs well with Beef

Side Spicy White

$0.50+

-Smoked Habanero with Veggie blend in Mayo & Vinegar -Pairs Well with Everything!

Side Mustard Sauce

$0.50+

-Deep Yellow in Color -Sweet, Tangy & Rich with Coarse Ground Black Pepper

Weekly Specials

WEDNESDAY ONLY- Prime Rib French Dip

WEDNESDAY ONLY- Prime Rib French Dip

$13.00+
WEDNESDAY ONLY- Prime Rib A La Carte

WEDNESDAY ONLY- Prime Rib A La Carte

$16.00
THURSDAY ONLY- Pastrami Brisket

THURSDAY ONLY- Pastrami Brisket

$16.00

THURSDAY ONLY- Pastrami Brisket Sandwich

$13.00+
3 Bone Rack-Beef Ribs

3 Bone Rack-Beef Ribs

$120.00

FRIDAY ONLY or 24HR NOTICE REQUIRED Slow smoked, all natural, choice short ribs. These come in 3 bone racks, and average a pound and a half per bone.

SATURDAY ONLY- Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$14.00

SUNDAY ONLY- Brisket Burnt Ends

$16.00Out of stock

Specialty Items

BBQ Parfait

$11.00

Mac, Meat, Sauce, Crispy Onions

Brisket Jalapeno Popper

$3.00

Jalapeño stuffed with brisket and cheese, wrapped in bacon.

Cheesy Brisket Hash

$7.00+

Savory casserole baked with Brisket, Sausage, hash brown potatoes , cheddar cheese, onions, spices, topped with spicy white sauce and crispy onions. Served in 1/2 pound increments or family size.

Brisket Brunswick Stew

$5.00+

Brisket, Spicy House Sausage, Smoked Chicken, Smokey House Beef Stock, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fennel, Onion, Corn and Spices Finished with Spicy White Sauce, Cheddar and Fritos No Beans!

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Thin and chewy cookie with crispy edges. Contains both milk and dark chocolate chips with a dusting of sea salt.

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Rotating Oregon berry flavors made with Grand Central Bakery brioche bread. Sweet and savory with a crispy crumble topping.

Weekly Cake- Moon Pie

$6.00

Butterfinger Bar

$4.00

Crack Pie

$5.00+

Chewy oatmeal cookie crust with a super sweet and decadent baked custard filling.

Blueberry Poptart

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Meats

1/2LB Brisket

$16.00

1/2LB Pulled Pork

$12.00

Spare Ribs

$13.00+

1/2LB Turkey

$13.00

Sausage Link

$6.00

2 Meat Tray

$29.00

3 Meat Tray

$36.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00+

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00+

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00+

Sausage Sandwich

$9.00+

Brisket & Sausage Sandwich

$17.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Pork & Beans

$5.00+

Baked Mac

$6.00+

Baked Spicy Mac

$6.00+

Sweet Potato & Collards

$6.00+

Broccoli Cauliflower Bake

$6.00

Tamarind (BBQ) Sauce

$0.50+

Texas Sauce

$0.50+

Spicy White Sauce

$0.50+

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Desserts

Cookie

$2.00

Crack Pie

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Weekly Cake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Craft BBQ Cut to Order!

Location

3120 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Directions

