Bottoms up Bar and Lounge 9718 Irving Park Rd

9718 Irving Park Rd

Schiller Park, IL 60176

Order Again

Appetizers

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Buratta

$15.00

Onion rings

$6.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Crispy Chicken bites

$8.00

Fresh cut fries

$5.00

Black Truffle parmesan fries

$6.00

Bang Bang shrimp

$15.00

Q

$12.00Out of stock

Soups

Chicken noodle

$7.00

Cream of tomato with roasted tomatoes and garlic bread

$7.00

Zurek

$7.00+

Onion soup

$7.00Out of stock

Salads

Grilled Chicken Ceasar salad

$13.00

Field of greens

$10.00

Pizza bread

Polish Zapiekanka

$11.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Bang bang Wrap

$15.00

Burgers

Bottoms up Burger

$16.00

Southern Burger

$18.00

Immpossible Burger

$15.00

Wings

Bone in wings

$10.00+

Tacos

Steak tacos

$15.00

Al pastore tacos

$3.00Out of stock

Chicken tacos

$11.00

Sandwiches

Steak sandwich

$21.00

Crispy Chicken sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken sandwich

$16.00

Polish dishes

Potato pancake with beef

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken cutlet

$17.00

Pierogi

$12.00

Sides

French fries

$5.00

Sweet potato fries

$3.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mashed potatoes

$3.00

Cucumber mash

$3.00

Desserts

Ice cream

$5.00

Kids menu

Plain cheese pizza bread

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mozzarella sticks

$5.00

Plain burger

$8.00

Chicken tenders

$8.00

Breakfast

1

$14.00

2

$10.00

3

$20.00

4

$14.00

5

$12.00

6

$18.00

7

$13.00

8

$10.00

Cocktails

Bottoms up

$10.00

Fresh raspberry, lemonade, citron vodka

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Bourbon or whiskey rye, simple syrup, angostura bitters, orange peel, cherry

Margarita

$10.00

House tequila, triple sec, lime juice, or lemon juice

Manhattan

$13.00

Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters, orange bitters, cherry

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Citron vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, triple sec, orange twist

Mojito

$12.00

Fresh mint, white rum, lime juice, simple syrup, club soda

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Gin, dry vermouth, olives

Espresso martini

$12.00

Vodka, kahlua espresso, whole coffee beans

Tiramisu martini

$14.00

Kahlua, Rum chata, Godiva chocolate liquor, heavy cream

Apple Martini

$12.00

Citron Vodka, Sour apple schnaps, lemon juice, triple sec

Peach Martini

$12.00

Vanilla vodka, peach schnaps, peach nectar, lime juice

Mai Tai

$14.00

White rum, Dark rum, coconut rum pineapple juice, OJ

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Vodka, secret mix, garnish

Moscow mule

$10.00

Vodka, lime juice, ginger beer, lime

Whiskey sour

$10.00

Bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, angostura bitters

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin, lime juice, simple syrup, lime

Pinacolada

$10.00

Malibu, pineapple juice, lime juice

Tequila sunrise

$10.00

Tequila, orange juice, grenadine, orange slice, cherry

White Russian

$10.00

Vodka, Kahlua, splash of heavy cream

Long island iced tea

$14.00

Vodka, tequila, gin, rum, triple sec, lemon juice, cola

Blue lagoon

$10.00

Blue curacao, vodka lemonade, lemon slice

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

White rum, malibu, blue curacao, pineapple juice, lemon juice

Irish car bombs

$9.00

Guinees beer, jameson, baileys

Aperol

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Jaggerbomb

$9.00

Sex on the beach

$10.00

French martini

$13.00

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$14.00

Sex on the beach

$13.00

Non Alcoholic

Shirley Temple

$5.00

virgin mojito

$10.00

Draft Beer

Draft Stella

$7.00

Draft Carlsberg

$7.00

Draft Modelo

$7.00

Draft Bluemoon

$7.00

Draft Krombacher

$7.00

Draft Pilsner

$7.00

Draft Peroni

$7.00

Draft Miller Lite

$5.00

Domestic Beer Bottle

Coors light

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

MGD64

$4.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Imported Beer Bottle

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Bitburger 0%

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00Out of stock

Guiness

$7.00

Haker-Pschorr

$7.00

Pilsner

$6.00

Lech

$7.00

Okocim

$5.00Out of stock

Tyskie

$5.00

Krol Zyta

$6.00

Cider

Angry Orchard

$5.00

IPA

Loosey Juicy

$8.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$6.00

Aboslut

$7.00

Belvidere

$8.00

Chopin

$9.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Cytrynowka

$4.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Malinowka

$4.00

Mont Blanc

$7.00

Stolichnaya

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Zoladkowa Gorzka Mint

$6.00

Zolodkowa Gorzka

$6.00

Western Grapefruit

$8.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$7.00

1800

$6.00

Avion

$8.00

Casamigos Gold

$10.00

Casamigos Silver

$9.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00Out of stock

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Termana Blanco

$8.00

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$6.00

Basil Hayden's

$10.00

Blue Lacy Peanut butter

$6.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye 95

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Scotch Whiskey

Bushmill Irish

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Chivas Regal 12

$10.00

Dewars 12yr

$9.00

Dewars White

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

J&B

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

McCallan 12

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Liqours

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Di Saronno Amaretto

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jaggermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Nalewka Babuni

$6.00

Polish Standard Nalewka

$7.00

Romana Black Sambuca

$8.00

Romana Sambuca

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Rumple Mint

$6.00

Rum

House rum

$6.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Bacardi White

$7.00

Captain Morgan Black Spiced

$7.00

Captain Morgan Original

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Gordon

$6.00

Cognac

Hennesy

$9.00

Remy Martin

$8.00

Martel VSOP

$10.00

E&J

$8.00

Red

Canyon Road Merlot

$9.00

Canned Wine

Bev Glam

$8.00

Bev Glitz

$8.00

Bev Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Bev Pinot Noir

$8.00

Bev Rose

$8.00

Bev Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Sparkling

Lamarca Prosecco

$45.00+

Carmela Sparkling

$45.00

White

Blue Savignon

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Pinot Girgio

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Riesling

$9.00

High Noon

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$7.00

High Noon Mango

$7.00

White Claw

Mango

$5.00

Black Cherry

$5.00

Redbull

Regular

$6.00

Sugar Free

$6.00

Gun soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Juices

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Sparkling water

Peligrino

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Bottled water

Fiji water

$5.00

coffee/tea

Tea

$2.00

coffee

$2.00

Home made

Cytrynowka

$125.00

vodka

Ciroc 1L

$250.00

Aboslut 1L

$250.00

Titos 1L

$250.00

Tequila

1942

$700.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$600.00

Scotch Whiskey

Glenfiddich

$350.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9718 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL 60176

Directions

