Bottoms Up Food and Spirits 14007 Dixie Hwy
No reviews yet
14007 Dixie Hwy
Holly, MI 48442
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter
Breaded pickles, mini tacos, cheese sticks, breaded mushrooms, cauliflower, and zucchini
Boneless Wings
Breaded Cauliflower
Chips and Cheese
Chips & Salsa
Curly Fries
French Fries
Mini Tacos
Cheese Sticks
Breaded Mushrooms
Nacho Supreme
Onion Rings
Breaded Pickles
Jalapeno Poppers
Potato Skins
Spicy Wing Dings
Chicken Tenders
Wing Dings
Breaded Zucchini
Soup & Salads
Antipasto Salad
Salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, and pepperoncini
Bowl of Soup/Chili
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, swiss, and american cheese tomato, egg
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato, croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, croutons
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, croutons
Texas Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, croutons. Sub grilled chicken, add $2
Dinners
Sandwiches
Bar-B-Q Steak & Mushroom
Grilled sliced steak topped with swiss cheese and mushrooms
BLT Sandwich
Bottoms Up Burger
1/2 lb. fresh ground round with cheese add 1.50. with bacon add $2
Breaded Chicken Club
Breaded chicken with bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Philly & Swiss
Grilled chicken topped with sauteed onions, and green peppers
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Mixture of onion, celery, and mayo. Served with w hite, rye, or wheat bread
Club Sandwich
Choice of turkey, ham, or combo club
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Marinated chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing and tortilla chips
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled ham with melted swiss on grilled texas toast
Grilled Turkey and Cheese
Grilled turkey with melted swiss on grilled texas toast
Grinder
Hot Dog
All beef (1/4lb)
Patty Melt
1/2lb fresh ground round on grilled rye with melted swiss, grilled onions, and 1000 island
Philly Steak & Swiss
Grilled sliced steak topped with sauteed onions, green peppers and mushrooms
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, topped with melted swiss, and 1000 island on grilled rye bread
Slim Jim Sandwich
Ham sliced thin and grilled with melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Served on grilled rye bread with melted swiss
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Mixture of onion, celery, and mayo. Served on white, rye or wheat bread.
Wet Burrito
Seasoned beef or chicken wrapped in soft tortilla with onions, green peppers, and topped with chili and melted cheddar
Breadsticks
Extras
NA Beverages
Bottle Water
Cherry Pepsi
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Pitcher of Soda
Red Bull
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Soda
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Mt. Dew
Bourbon
Cognacs/Brandy
Rum
Schnaaps
99 Bananas
Apple Schnapps
Blue Curacao
Blue Maui Schnapps
Buttershots Schnapps
Crème de Coco
Crème de Menthe
Grape Schnapps
Hot Damn
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Red Maui Schnapps
Rumple-Minze
Slow Gin
Triple Sac
Watermelon Schnapps
Scotch
Liqueurs
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Lemon
Absolut Mandrin
Belvedere
Ciroc
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Red Berry
Deep Eddys Lemon
Deep Eddys Ruby Red
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Ras
Stoli Vanilla
Three Olives
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Grape
Three Olives peach
Three Olives Pomegranate
Titos
Well Vodka
Whiskey
Short
Tall
Pitcher
Bottle/Can
Seltzer/Other
Cocktails/Shots A-J
Alaskan Rancher
Apple Jack
JD, Apple Pucker
Apple Sauce
Goldschlager, Apple, Pineapple
B-52
Kahlua,baileys, grand marnier
B-53
Baileys, amaretto, Kahlua, coffee
Bahama Mama
Banana 99, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Oj, Pinap., Grenadine
Black Russian
Vodka, Kahlua
Bloody Mary
Vodka, Mr. T's,
Blow Job
Kahlua, Baileys, whip cream
Blue Gatorade
Raz. Stoli, Blue Maui, Watermelon,Sour mix, Sprite
Blue Mother Fucker
Vodka, Gin, Rum, Teq,Blue Maui, Sour, sprite
Bomb Pop
Bomber
99 Ban, Malibu, OJ, peach snap, sprite, pinap. Grenadine
Breakfast Shot
Bruised Apple
Jager, Apple Pucker, Pineapple Juice
Butter Cup
Buttery Nipple
Baileys, Buttershots
Chocolate Cake
Abs.Citron. Frang. Rim Class w/sugar
Chocolate Cake
Abs.Citron. Frang. Rim Class w/sugar
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cosmo
Abs.Citron, Triple,Lime Juice, cranberry
Daquiri
Duck Fart
1pt. Crown, 2pt. Kahula, 2 pt. Baileys
Electric Lemonade
B. Maui,Bac. Lem, Lemonade,Sprite
Girl Scout Cookie
Frangelico, creme de menthe Baileys
Green Tea
Hocus Pocus
Three Olives Cherry, Abs. Citron,Abs Mandarin, Red Maui, Blue Maui 99 bananas, Bac limon, Lemonade Peach Schnapps, Cranberry
Hot Apple Pie
Apple Pucker, Hot Damn
Johnny Vegas
Jolly Rancher
Midori, Abs, cranberry Absolute, Triple Sec, Lime Juice
Cocktails/Shots K-R
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Captains, Midori, B. Maui, Malibu Pineapple juice, Sour mix
Long Island
Vodka, Rum, Gin, Teq, Triple Sec, Sour mix, splash coke
Lynchburg Lem.
jd tennes, triple sec, sour mix, sprite
Manhattan
whiskey, sweet verm
Margarita
tequila, triple sec, sour & marg mix
Martini
gin or vodka, dry vermouth
Mimosa
Mini Beer
Moscow Mule
Oatmeal Cookie
bailey, buttershots, splash hot damn
Old Fashon
Pineapple Upside
Vanilla Stoly, Pinapple, Grenadine
Purple Rain
vodka, rum, gin, teq, trip sec, chambord, sour
Raspberry Tart
ras. Stoli, chambord, soda, cranberry
Red Headed Slut
jager, peach schnapps. cranberry
Royal Flush
Rusty Nail
Drambuie, Scotch
Cocktails/Shots S-Z
Scooby Snack
malibu, midori,pineapple juice, creamer
Seabreeze
vodka, grapefruit, cranberry
Sex On The Beach
rum, peach schnapps, oj
Sex With A Dolphin
Middle Blue Maui and Pineapple Top Jagar, Bottom Chambord
Sex With Alligator
chill midori, pineapple juice layer chambord, jager
Slippery Nipple
baileys, buttershots
Snake Bite
Yukon, Lime juice
Southern Bandage
SoCo, Amaretto, Peach, Triple Sec, Cranberry, Sour Mix
Spanish Coffee
Rum, kahlua, coffee
Superman
baileys, amaretto, blue cauraco
Sweet Tart
Chambord, Southern Com., sour
Three Wise Men
Top Shelf Long Island
Vodka, Rum, Gin, Teq, Triple Sec, Sour mix, splash coke
Washington Apple
crown, apple pucker, cranberry
Water Moccasin
peach schn. crown, splash sour
White Gummy
raspberry stoli, peach snps. splash of lime & sprite
White Russian
vodka, kahlua, cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
A bar with a view!
14007 Dixie Hwy, Holly, MI 48442