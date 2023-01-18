  • Home
Bottoms Up Food and Spirits 14007 Dixie Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

14007 Dixie Hwy

Holly, MI 48442

Order Again

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$19.95

Breaded pickles, mini tacos, cheese sticks, breaded mushrooms, cauliflower, and zucchini

Boneless Wings

$13.95

Breaded Cauliflower

$8.95

Chips and Cheese

$8.95

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

Curly Fries

$4.75

French Fries

$3.95

Mini Tacos

$8.95

Cheese Sticks

$8.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.95

Nacho Supreme

$13.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Breaded Pickles

$8.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Potato Skins

$8.95

Spicy Wing Dings

$14.95

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Wing Dings

$14.95

Breaded Zucchini

$8.95

Soup & Salads

Antipasto Salad

$15.95

Salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, and pepperoncini

Bowl of Soup/Chili

$4.75

Chef Salad

$15.95

Ham, turkey, swiss, and american cheese tomato, egg

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$15.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomato, croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95

marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, croutons

House Salad

$3.95

Lettuce, tomato, croutons

Texas Chicken Salad

$15.95

Breaded chicken, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, croutons. Sub grilled chicken, add $2

Dinners

Walleye

$17.45

Deep fried or baked. Walley dipped in our own special potato breading.

Icelandic Cod

$15.45

deep fried or baked. White cod dipped in our own special beer batter.

Butterfly Shrimp

$13.45

Deep fried breaded shrimp

Sandwiches

Bar-B-Q Steak & Mushroom

$15.95

Grilled sliced steak topped with swiss cheese and mushrooms

BLT Sandwich

$12.95

Bottoms Up Burger

$12.45

1/2 lb. fresh ground round with cheese add 1.50. with bacon add $2

Breaded Chicken Club

$15.95

Breaded chicken with bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$15.45

Chicken Philly & Swiss

$15.95

Grilled chicken topped with sauteed onions, and green peppers

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Mixture of onion, celery, and mayo. Served with w hite, rye, or wheat bread

Club Sandwich

$15.95

Choice of turkey, ham, or combo club

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.45

Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Grilled Chicken Sub

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$15.45

Marinated chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing and tortilla chips

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$13.95

Grilled ham with melted swiss on grilled texas toast

Grilled Turkey and Cheese

$13.95

Grilled turkey with melted swiss on grilled texas toast

Grinder

$15.95

Hot Dog

$9.95

All beef (1/4lb)

Patty Melt

$14.95

1/2lb fresh ground round on grilled rye with melted swiss, grilled onions, and 1000 island

Philly Steak & Swiss

$15.95

Grilled sliced steak topped with sauteed onions, green peppers and mushrooms

Reuben

$15.45

Corned beef, sauerkraut, topped with melted swiss, and 1000 island on grilled rye bread

Slim Jim Sandwich

$15.45

Ham sliced thin and grilled with melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$12.95

Served on grilled rye bread with melted swiss

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Mixture of onion, celery, and mayo. Served on white, rye or wheat bread.

Wet Burrito

$15.95

Seasoned beef or chicken wrapped in soft tortilla with onions, green peppers, and topped with chili and melted cheddar

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$5.45

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kid's Hamburger

$9.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Pizza 🍕

10" Small Pizza

$9.70

12" Medium Pizza

$12.25

14" Large Pizza

$14.15

16" X-Large Pizza

$16.35

Extras

4oz Nacho Cheese

$2.50

Baked Potato

$3.00

Big Pizza Sauce

$1.95

Chips/Pretzels/Popcorn

$2.00

Cup Nacho Cheese

$5.00

Cup of Coleslaw

$3.00

Cup of Salsa

$3.50

Egg

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Cream Cheese Dip

$1.95

House Chips

$3.50

Little Bag of Chips

$1.00

Piece of Toast

$1.00

NA Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.75

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$1.75

Pitcher of Soda

$12.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Soda

Tomato Juice

$1.75

Tonic

$3.75

Mt. Dew

$3.75

Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$6.75

Bulleit

$6.75

Jim Beam

$6.75

Makers Mark

$6.75

Red Stag

$5.75

Well Bourbon

$3.75

Woodford Reserve

$7.25

Cognacs/Brandy

Hennessy

$6.75

Courvoisier

$6.75

Christian Bros.

$4.25

Gin

Bombay

$5.75

Hendricks

$6.75

Sloe Gin

$4.25

Tanqueray

$5.75

Well Gin

$3.75

Rum

Bacardi

$4.75

Bacardi Limon

$4.75

Bacardi Limon

$4.75

Bacardi Melon

$4.75

Capt. Morgan

$4.75

Don Coco Q

$4.75

Myers

$4.75

Rumchata

$5.75

Well Rum

$3.75

Schnaaps

99 Bananas

$4.75

Apple Schnapps

$4.25

Blue Curacao

$4.25

Blue Maui Schnapps

$4.25

Buttershots Schnapps

$4.25

Crème de Coco

$4.25

Crème de Menthe

$4.25

Grape Schnapps

$4.25

Hot Damn

$4.25

Midori

$4.25

Peach Schnapps

$4.25

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.25

Red Maui Schnapps

$4.25

Rumple-Minze

$5.75

Slow Gin

$4.25

Triple Sac

$4.25

Watermelon Schnapps

$4.25

Scotch

Chivas

$6.75

Dewars

$5.75

Glenfiddich

$12.75

J. Walker Black

$10.75

J. Walker Red

$6.75

Well Scotch

$4.25

Tequila

1800

$6.75

Cuervo Gold

$4.75

Don Julio

$12.75

Hornitos

$6.25

Patron

$10.75

Well Tequila

$3.75

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$4.25

Bailey's

$5.75

Chambord

$6.75

Disaronno

$6.75

Drambuie

$6.75

Frangelico

$5.75

Goldschlager

$5.75

Grand Marnier

$6.75

Irish Mist

$5.75

Jagermeister

$5.75

Kahlua

$5.25

Liquor 43

$5.75

Midori Melon

$5.75

Quantro

$6.75

Sambuca

$5.75

Southern Comfort

$5.25

Yukon Jack

$5.25

Vodka

Absolut

$5.25

Absolut Lemon

$5.25

Absolut Mandrin

$5.25

Belvedere

$6.25

Ciroc

$6.75

Ciroc Mango

$6.75

Ciroc Red Berry

$6.75

Deep Eddys Lemon

$4.75

Deep Eddys Ruby Red

$4.75

Grey Goose

$6.75

Ketel One

$6.25

Stoli

$5.75

Stoli Blueberry

$5.75

Stoli Ras

$5.75

Stoli Vanilla

$5.75

Three Olives

$5.75

Three Olives Cherry

$5.75

Three Olives Grape

$5.75

Three Olives peach

$5.75

Three Olives Pomegranate

$5.75

Titos

$5.75

Well Vodka

$3.75

Whiskey

7 Crown

$4.75

Black Velvet

$4.25

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.75

Bulleit Rye

$6.75

CC

$4.75

Crown Apple

$6.75

Crown Peach

$6.75

Crown Royal

$6.75

Fireball

$4.75

Jack

$6.75

Jack Fire

$6.75

Jack Honey

$6.75

Jameson Orange

$6.75

Jameson's

$6.75

Old Forester

$4.00

Remus

$5.75

Screwball PB

$6.75

V.O.

$4.75

Well Whiskey

$3.75

Yellowstone

$5.75

Short

Short Bud Light

$3.75

Short Labatt

$3.75

Short 2 Hearted

$6.00

Short Seasonal Sam Adams

$6.00

Short Rochester Red

$6.00

Short Hazy

$6.00

Tall

Tall Bud Light

$5.25

Tall Labatt

$5.25

Tall 2 Hearted

$8.25

Tall Seasonal Sam Adams

$8.25

Tall Rochester Red

$8.25

Tall Hazy

$8.25

Pitcher

Pitcher Bud Light

$13.00

Pitcher Labatt

$13.00

Pitcher 2 Hearted

$20.00

Pitcher Seasonal Sam Adams

$20.00

Pitcher Rochester Red

$20.00

Pitcher Hazey

$20.00

Bottle/Can

All Day

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.75

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Guiness

$4.25

Heineken

$4.00

Labatt

$3.75

Labatt Light

$3.75

Miller High Life

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo

$4.00

Molson

$4.00

PBR

$3.75

Stella

$4.25

Ultra

$4.00

Seltzer/Other

Apple Lantern

$2.50

Apple Pie

$2.50

Caramel Apple

$2.50

El Chavo

$2.50

Flannel Mouth

$2.50

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Wine

House Chardonnay

$5.75

House Pinot Grigio

$5.75

House Merlot

$5.75

House Cabernet

$5.75

10 Span Chadonnay

$7.00

Ecco Domani Pinot G

$7.00

Chateau Grand Traverse Riesling

$8.00

Lindemans Moscato

$6.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$7.00

Menage a Trois Red Blend

$8.00

Chateau Souverain Cabernet

$8.00

Cocktails/Shots A-J

Alaskan Rancher

$7.25

Apple Jack

$6.25

JD, Apple Pucker

Apple Sauce

Goldschlager, Apple, Pineapple

B-52

$7.25

Kahlua,baileys, grand marnier

B-53

$7.25

Baileys, amaretto, Kahlua, coffee

Bahama Mama

$7.75

Banana 99, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Oj, Pinap., Grenadine

Black Russian

$6.25

Vodka, Kahlua

Bloody Mary

$6.75

Vodka, Mr. T's,

Blow Job

$5.75

Kahlua, Baileys, whip cream

Blue Gatorade

$6.25

Raz. Stoli, Blue Maui, Watermelon,Sour mix, Sprite

Blue Mother Fucker

$8.25

Vodka, Gin, Rum, Teq,Blue Maui, Sour, sprite

Bomb Pop

$5.75

Bomber

$8.25

99 Ban, Malibu, OJ, peach snap, sprite, pinap. Grenadine

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Bruised Apple

$6.75

Jager, Apple Pucker, Pineapple Juice

Butter Cup

$6.75

Buttery Nipple

$6.75

Baileys, Buttershots

Chocolate Cake

$6.25

Abs.Citron. Frang. Rim Class w/sugar

Chocolate Cake

Abs.Citron. Frang. Rim Class w/sugar

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.25

Cosmo

$6.75

Abs.Citron, Triple,Lime Juice, cranberry

Daquiri

Duck Fart

$6.75

1pt. Crown, 2pt. Kahula, 2 pt. Baileys

Electric Lemonade

$8.50

B. Maui,Bac. Lem, Lemonade,Sprite

Girl Scout Cookie

$6.25

Frangelico, creme de menthe Baileys

Green Tea

$6.75

Hocus Pocus

$14.00

Three Olives Cherry, Abs. Citron,Abs Mandarin, Red Maui, Blue Maui 99 bananas, Bac limon, Lemonade Peach Schnapps, Cranberry

Hot Apple Pie

$5.75

Apple Pucker, Hot Damn

Johnny Vegas

$6.25

Jolly Rancher

$5.75

Midori, Abs, cranberry Absolute, Triple Sec, Lime Juice

Cocktails/Shots K-R

Kamikaze

$5.75

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.25

Captains, Midori, B. Maui, Malibu Pineapple juice, Sour mix

Long Island

$10.25

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Teq, Triple Sec, Sour mix, splash coke

Lynchburg Lem.

$8.25

jd tennes, triple sec, sour mix, sprite

Manhattan

$6.25

whiskey, sweet verm

Margarita

$8.25

tequila, triple sec, sour & marg mix

Martini

$6.25

gin or vodka, dry vermouth

Mimosa

$6.00

Mini Beer

$5.75

Moscow Mule

$5.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.25

bailey, buttershots, splash hot damn

Old Fashon

$6.75

Pineapple Upside

$5.75

Vanilla Stoly, Pinapple, Grenadine

Purple Rain

$10.25

vodka, rum, gin, teq, trip sec, chambord, sour

Raspberry Tart

$8.25

ras. Stoli, chambord, soda, cranberry

Red Headed Slut

$6.75

jager, peach schnapps. cranberry

Royal Flush

$7.25

Rusty Nail

$8.25

Drambuie, Scotch

Cocktails/Shots S-Z

Scooby Snack

$6.25

malibu, midori,pineapple juice, creamer

Seabreeze

vodka, grapefruit, cranberry

Sex On The Beach

$5.75

rum, peach schnapps, oj

Sex With A Dolphin

$7.25

Middle Blue Maui and Pineapple Top Jagar, Bottom Chambord

Sex With Alligator

$7.25

chill midori, pineapple juice layer chambord, jager

Slippery Nipple

$6.75

baileys, buttershots

Snake Bite

$5.75

Yukon, Lime juice

Southern Bandage

SoCo, Amaretto, Peach, Triple Sec, Cranberry, Sour Mix

Spanish Coffee

$7.25

Rum, kahlua, coffee

Superman

$6.25

baileys, amaretto, blue cauraco

Sweet Tart

$6.25

Chambord, Southern Com., sour

Three Wise Men

$8.25

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.50

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Teq, Triple Sec, Sour mix, splash coke

Washington Apple

$6.75

crown, apple pucker, cranberry

Water Moccasin

$6.75

peach schn. crown, splash sour

White Gummy

$6.25

raspberry stoli, peach snps. splash of lime & sprite

White Russian

$7.25

vodka, kahlua, cream

Winter Drink List

Bomber

$8.75

Tennessee Palmer

$8.50

Texas Cooler

$6.25

American Mule

$8.25

Electric Lemonade

$7.00

Cranberry Fizz

$7.50

Tito's White Tea

$6.75

Cattle Ranchers Daughter

$6.75

Bootlegger Manhatten

$8.25

Peanut Butter White Russian

$9.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A bar with a view!

Location

14007 Dixie Hwy, Holly, MI 48442

Directions

