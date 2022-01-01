Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1807 S. Washington Street #101

Naperville, IL 60564

Popular Items

12 Traditional Wings
Fries
6 Traditional Wings

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.99

Golden brown seasoned french fries covered in nacho cheese, crispy bacon, and green onions with a side of ranch dressing

Bbq Pork Nachos

$14.99

Crisp tri-colored tortilla chips loaded with tender shredded BBQ pork, melted nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, and green onions topped with our house ranch dressing

Bottoms Up Sampler Platter (3)

$19.99

Choose any 3 of our pre-selected appetizer options.

Bottoms Up Sampler Platter (4)

$25.99

Choose any 4 of our pre-selected appetizer options.

Breaded Green Beans

$8.99

Fresh green beans tossed in our onion breading served with a side of ranch dressing

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.99

Breaded cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch for dipping

Cajun Calamari

$11.99

Lightly coated in seasoned flour, fried golden brown and seasoned with Cajun spices, served with marinara sauce

Calamari

$11.99

Lightly coated in seasoned flour, fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Breaded pickle chips served with zesty bistro sauce

Hummus & Pita

$14.99

Roasted red pepper hummus served with toasted pita bread, celery sticks, carrots, and cucumber slices

Italian Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Lightly breaded mozzarella cheese with Italian seasonings. Served with marinara sauce

Large Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Crisp tri-color tortilla chips served with homemade salsa

Loaded Skins

$9.99

Potato skins filled with crispy bacon bits, topped with melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses and chopped green onion served with a side of sour cream

Mini Cheeseburger Sliders

$14.99

Four mini burgers with American cheese, lettuce and red onion

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.99

Served with a side of honey mustard for dipping

Mini Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.99

Four mini buns filled with our Applewood smoked pulled pork and house BBQ sauce with a side of homemade coleslaw

Nachos

$10.99

Crispy tri-color tortilla chips with melted cheese sauce, fresh sliced jalapeños, black olives, and chili. Served with a side of sour cream and our homemade salsa

Onion Rings

$7.99

Hand cut Spanish onions beer battered and fried to golden brown

Small Chips & Salsa

$3.99

A smaller portion of our crisp tri-color tortilla chips served with homemade salsa

Bottoms Up Favorites

BBQ Ribs 1/2 Slab

$17.99

1/2 slab of tender, fall off the bone ribs smothered in our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce with our homemade coleslaw

BBQ Ribs Full Slab

$27.99

Full slab of tender, fall off the bone ribs smothered in our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce with our homemade coleslaw

BLT Sandwich

$12.99

Cajun Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Cajun Pasta

$14.99

Bow-tie pasta with Cajun seasonings, bell peppers, and parmesan cheese in a rich, creamy tomato basil sauce topped with chopped green onion

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$13.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and ranch dressing

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, melted parmesan and provolone cheese served on a toasted French roll

Chicken Philly

$14.99

Marinated chicken breast with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a toasted French roll.

Corned Beef & Swiss

$13.99

Shaved corned beef served hot on Rye bread with mustard and horseradish

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Regular or spicy lightly breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion and ranch dressing

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Shaved grilled Steak topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a toasted French roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Applewood smoked pork served with our house BBQ sauce on a Brioche bun and a side of our homemade coleslaw

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Grey Poupon bistro sauce

NY Strip Steak Sandwich

$16.99

USDA Choice hand-cut boneless strip steak served on a toasted garlic butter French roll with sautéed onions and fresh sautéed mushrooms

Tomato Basil Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Our marinated chicken breast with sun dried tomato basil pesto sauce, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in our Tuscan Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.99

Crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, cucumbers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side. Served with warm pita bread

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens topped with our grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumber, green onions, and shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with a side of honey mustard

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in our Tuscan Caesar dressing

Side Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, diced tomato, red onion, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing

Southwest Chopped Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, jalapeños, green onions, corn, black olives, crumbled tortilla chips and shredded cheese tossed in our homemade sauce

Steak Salad

$16.99

Tender marinated New York Strip steak medallions, fresh mixed greens, roasted bell peppers, crispy onions, diced tomatoes, and cucumbers topped with blue cheese crumbles and a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Crispy chicken breast with shredded lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and Grey Poupon bistro sauce

Greek Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives and cucumbers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Crispy breaded chicken seasoned with our signature hot rub, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese and ranch dressing

Steak Wrap

$15.99

Shaved grilled steak with shredded lettuce, red onion, diced tomatoes, green peppers, and melted provolone cheese with our zesty sauce

Veggie Wrap

$13.99

Sautéed fresh sliced mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, and crumbled feta cheese

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$9.99

6 Boneless Wings

$9.99

6 Grilled Wings

$9.99

Please allow extra cook time

6 Naked Wings

$9.99

12 Traditional Wings

$17.99

12 Boneless Wings

$17.99

12 Grilled Wings

$17.99

Please allow extra cook time

12 Naked Wings

$17.99

18 Traditional Wings

$27.99

18 Boneless Wings

$27.99

18 Grilled Wings

$27.99

Please allow extra cook time

18 Naked Wings

$27.99

Tacos & Quesadillas

Barbacoa Tacos

$13.99

Three tender shredded pork tacos with fresh cilantro and onion on corn tortillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$11.99

Filled with melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Three grilled tilapia tacos with shredded cabbage, diced tomatoes, and our zesty sauce on corn tortillas with a fresh lime wedge

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$14.99

Filled with melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese and our marinated grilled chicken breast, served with homemade salsa and a side of sour cream

Steak Quesadillas

$14.99

Filled with melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese and tender grilled steak, served with homemade salsa and a side of sour cream

Steak Tacos

$12.99

Three steak tacos with cilantro and onion served on corn tortillas with a fresh lime wedge

Veggie Quesadillas

$13.99

Fresh sliced sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, tomato, and green onion with melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese. Served with our homemade salsa and side of sour cream

Burgers

All American Burger

$12.99

Ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion

Beyond Burger

$14.99

1/4 LB Vegan patty on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard

Big Bleu Burger

$14.99

Topped with melted bleu cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and bleu cheese dressing

Bottoms Up Burger

$15.99

Topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, crispy onion straws, BBQ sauce, lettuce, and tomato

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

Sautéed fresh sliced mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup and mustard

Patty Melt

$12.99

Our 100% Angus Beef burger with sautéed onions and American cheese on grilled Rye bread

Southwest Burger

$14.99

Topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon strips, fresh jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Grey Poupon bistro sauce

Desserts

Chocolate Avalanche

$7.99

Crunchy chocolate cookie crust topped with creamy chocolate cheesecake, a soft layer of marshmallow, chunks of Oreo cookies, and drizzled with dark chocolate syrup

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Large scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce topping

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

$7.99

Loaded with creamy peanut butter, honey roasted peanuts, and chunks of Reese’s peanut butter cups, served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Turtle Molten Bundt Cake

$8.99

Warm and moist fudgy chocolate bundt cake, filled wth a buttery caramel center, topped with chocolate sauce and toasted pecans, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Kids Menu

Kids Bowtie Pasta w/Red Sauce

$8.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Mini Angus Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.99

Kids Rib Basket

$9.99

Sides

Bowl Of Soup

$4.99

Chili

$6.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.99

Extras

Add Pulled Pork $

$5.00

Extra Burger Patty $

$5.00

Extra Celery/Carrots $

$0.75

Side Asian Ginger $

$0.75

Side Avocado $

$1.99

Side BBQ Sauce $

$0.75

Side Bistro Sauce $

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese $

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce $

$0.75

Side Fire Sauce $

$0.75

Side French Bread $

$2.00

Side Garlic Parmesan $

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Large Hummus $

$4.99

Side Nacho Cheese - Large $

$1.50

Side Nacho Cheese - Small $

$1.00

Side Pita Bread $

$1.00

Side Ranch $

$0.75

Side Small Hummus $

$2.99

Side Spicy BBQ Sauce $

$0.75

Side Spicy Garlic Sauce $

$0.75

Side Sweet Chili Sauce $

$0.75

Wines

Yellow Tail Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Sea Glass Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Black Ink Bottle

$30.00

Concha Y Toro Malbec Bottle

$28.00

Guenoc Cabernet Savignon Bottle

$30.00

Canyon Rd Cabernet Bottle

$25.00

La Terre Merlot Bottle

$25.00

Le Grand Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

N/A Beverages Online

Arnold Palmer To Go

$2.99

Cranberry Juice To Go

$3.99

Diet Pepsi To Go

$2.99

Dr Pepper To Go

$2.99

Energy Drink To Go

$3.99

Ginger Ale To Go

$2.99

IBC Root Beer To Go

$3.99

Lemonade To Go

$2.99

OJ To Go

$3.99

Pepsi To Go

$2.99

Pineapple Juice To Go

$3.99

Raspberry Iced Tea To Go

$2.99

Sierra Mist To Go

$2.99

Unsweet Tea To Go

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bring your bottom to Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill! We are a full-menu restaurant and sports bar that offers a dining experience like no other. At Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill in Naperville, IL, we feature a modern yet casual environment, tasty food and drinks, and the perfect place to gather with friends and family.

Website

Location

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville, IL 60564

Directions

