Main picView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering

review star

No reviews yet

6528 Washington Street

Yountville, CA 94599

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SWEET ENDINGS

Apple Pie 8"

Apple Pie 8"

$36.00

classic pie crust filled with caramelized apples and topped with oat streusel. Serves up to 8

Apple Tart 3"

Apple Tart 3"

$8.00

individual caramelized apple tart

Pecan Pie 8"

Pecan Pie 8"

$36.00

maple bourbon pecan pie baked in a buttery crust. Serves up to 8

Pecan Tart 3"

Pecan Tart 3"

$8.00

individual bourbon maple pecan tart

Pumpkin Pie 8"

Pumpkin Pie 8"

$36.00

traditionally baked pumpkin pie, finished with pumpkin ganache, vanilla Chantilly cream and toasted pumpkin seeds. Serves up to 8

Pumkpin Tart 3"

Pumkpin Tart 3"

$8.00

individual pumpkin pie

BREADS TO SHARE

Parker House Rolls, Dozen

Parker House Rolls, Dozen

$18.00

rich, slightly sweet and soft bun, brushed with melted butter and finished with fleur de sel

Epi Baguette

Epi Baguette

$4.75

Classic Parisian baguette dough, shaped to resemble a stock of wheat

French Baguette

French Baguette

$4.50

Classic Parisian baguette

Campagne Boule

Campagne Boule

$7.75

hearty country bread, mildly sour, crusty and dense with small amounts of rye and wheat

Cranberry Currant Batard

Cranberry Currant Batard

$7.75

plump currants and dried cranberries folded into our Pain de Campagne

Olive Ciabatta

Olive Ciabatta

$7.50

mixture of olives, rosemary, and thyme folded into our Ciabatta dough

Walnut Batard

Walnut Batard

$7.75

walnut pieces folded into our Pain de Campagne

GIFTS FOR YOUR HOST

Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread Cookies

$8.50
Caramel Popcorn

Caramel Popcorn

$9.50
Toffee

Toffee

$11.50
Bouchon Brownie Gift Pack

Bouchon Brownie Gift Pack

$13.00

6 piece of our signature petite chocolate brownies with semi-sweet morsels

Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry Sauce

$12.00

cranberries, golden raisins, oranges, apples and turbinado sugar. 12oz jar

Bouchon House Blend Coffee, Ground

Bouchon House Blend Coffee, Ground

$17.00
Salmon Rillette

Salmon Rillette

$24.00
Pianoforte Andante Dairy

Pianoforte Andante Dairy

$13.00
Sparkling Modicum

Sparkling Modicum

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bouchon Bakery Yountville

Website

Location

6528 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bouchon Bakery - Yountville
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Soda Canyon Store
orange star4.1 • 433
4006 Silverado Trail Napa, CA 94558
View restaurantnext
Milestone Provisions
orange star4.5 • 9
610 1st St, Suite #2 Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Kara's Cupcakes - Napa
orange starNo Reviews
610 First Street Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
orange starNo Reviews
933 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Fruta - Santa Rosa Rincon Valley
orange starNo Reviews
52 Mission Circle Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Yountville

Bottega Napa Valley
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bottega Napa Valley - NEW
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Ad Hoc at Home for Thanksgiving
orange star4.0 • 1,361
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Coqueta Napa Valley - Yountville, CA
orange star4.3 • 587
6525 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Southside - Yountville
orange star4.7 • 128
6752 Washington Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yountville
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston