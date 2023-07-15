Main picView gallery

Bouchon Bistro Yountville

review star

No reviews yet

6534 Washington Street

Yountville, CA 94599

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


22nd Annual Bastille Fête

General Admission Wristband

$45.00

Wristbands are required for entry and include food & entertainment. Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic beverages available for purchase day of.

Ages 3-10 Wristband

$15.00

Ages 0-3 (Free Admission)

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you dining at Bouchon! Visit our website at www.bouchonbistro.com Visit our retail store around the corner: FINESSE, THE STORE, or at www.finessethestore.com GRATUITY NOT INCLUDED

Location

6534 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bouchon Bakery - Yountville
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
La Calenda Big Game
orange starNo Reviews
6518 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
La Calenda
orange star3.6 • 316
6518 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bottega Napa Valley
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Ad Hoc at Home for Christmas
orange star4.0 • 1,361
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yountville

Bottega Napa Valley
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bottega Napa Valley - NEW
orange star4.4 • 17,585
6525 Washington Street Suite A9 Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Ad Hoc at Home for Christmas
orange star4.0 • 1,361
6476 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Coqueta Napa Valley - Yountville, CA
orange star4.3 • 587
6525 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Southside - Yountville
orange star4.7 • 128
6752 Washington Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yountville
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
No reviews yet
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Vallejo
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston