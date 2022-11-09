Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bougie Brunch

review star

No reviews yet

3320 W Kennewick Ave

Kennewick, WA 99336

Order Again

For Start

Bacon Flight

$11.00

Try four deliciously, flavored bacon. Need we say more?

Avocado Toast Flights

$15.00

All of our avocado toasts start with a sourdough bread and then topped with our flavorful avocado mixture. Choose three of the following: Bruschetta, Fried egg and bacon, goat cheese and walnut, Lox and cream cheese, or our traditional avocado toast.

Loaded Hashbrowns

$11.00

Shredded potatoes cooked to perfection topped with your choice of bacon or sausage, shredded cheese, and two eggs cooked any style. Served with your choice of country gravy or ranch.

Asada Fries

$12.00

Your choice of fries or tater tots topped with asada meat, shredded cheese, tomato, onion, cotija cheese, sour cream, cilantro, and topped with an avocado mix. Served with your choice of country gravy or ranch.

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Your choice of vanilla or strawberry yogurt topped with granola and fresh fruit

Cinnabon

$6.00

World-famous Cinnabon cinnamon roll. Made with a combination of warm dough, legendary Makara cinnamon, and signature cream cheese.

French rolls

$7.00

French toast flattened and then rolled with your choice of our bougie fillings, Banana Nutella cream, Strawberry cream, or Smores cream and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a side of Nutella.

Biscuit beignet

$7.00

Our version of French style doughnuts, deep fried and topped with powdered sugar. Served with our creamy nutella cream

Bennies

Classic Benedict

$14.00

Ham on top of a toasted English muffin, topped with a poached egg and creamy hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.

California benny

$15.00

Fresh sliced tomato and avocado on top of a toasted English muffin, topped with poached eggs and creamy hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.

Florentine benny

$15.00

Ham and fresh spinach on top of a toasted english muffin, topped with poached eggs and creamy hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.

Lox benny

$16.00

Lox on top of a toasted english muffins, topped with poached eggs, creamy hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.

Bennie Flight

$19.00

Can't Choose? We got you! Choose three of our bougie bennies so you don't miss out on these awesome flavors! Classic, California, Florentine, or Lox Benedicts

House Specialties

chicken and waffles

$16.00

Our house waffle topped with crispy chicken and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter.

Chicken fried steak

$16.00

Breaded steak deep fried to perfection and topped with our house made country gravy. Served with hashbrowns and two eggs any style.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Bougie Brunch's Chefs take on the traditional Huevos Ranchera. House made Rancheros salsa, beans, asada, sauteed onions and tomato. Topped with Queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and avocado. Served with two eggs any style and house made corn tortilla chips.

biscuits and gravy

$12.00

Open faced biscuits topped with our house made country gravy. Served with hash browns and two eggs any style.

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Our Bougie version of the monte Cristo. We start off with a honey mustard raspberry aioli on our french toast, then we layer it with ham and swiss and top it off with powder sugar. Served with your choice of hashbrowns, fries, or tater tots.

Basic B

$8.99

Your choice of bacon or sausage with two eggs any style and hashbrowns.

Omelettes

Build your own Omelette

$13.00

Eggs with your choices of a meat, a cheese and up to three vegetables. Served with hashbrowns.

Denver omelette

$13.00

Eggs with ham, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, and onions. Served with hashbrowns

California omelette

$13.00

Eggs with tomatoes, cheese, bacon, topped with avocado. Served with hashbrowns

Meat lovers omelette

$14.00

Eggs with cheese, bacon, sausage, and ham. Served with hashbrowns.

Egg white delight omelette

$13.00

Egg whites with spinach, feta, tomatoes, and topped with avocado. Served with hashbrowns

Hawaiian omelette

$13.00

Eggs with ham, cheese, and pineapple

Stuffed French Toast

Banana Nutella cream stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Our Bougie french toast stuffed with our house made banana nutella cream and topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style.

Strawberry stuffed French toast

$14.00

Our Bougie french toast stuffed with our house made strawberry cream filling, topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style.

Smores stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Our Bougie French toast stuffed with our house made smores filling, topped with chocolate syrup, graham crackers, and toasted marshmallows

Plain french toast

$9.00

Pancakes and more

Three Regular Pancakes

$9.00

Three pancakes served with syrup and butter

Three fruit pancakes

$11.00

Three pancakes with your choice of Strawberry, Blueberry, banana or fresh fruit pancakes, topped with whip creamed. Served with butter and syrup.

Three Chocolate chip pancakes

$12.00

Three pancakes with chocolate chips, topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream and MORE chocolate chips.

crepes

$12.00

One large crepe filled with your choice of, banana nutella cream, strawberry cream, smores' filling, or fresh berries.

waffles

$13.00

Our house made waffle with your choice of toppings. Choose from banana and Nutella, or fresh berries. All topped with whip cream and powders sugar.

Strawberry Waffles

$13.00

Our house made waffle with strawberry sauce, strawberries. Topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.

single Regular pancake

$6.00

single Flavored Pancake

$9.00

kids menu

basic kids breakfast

$6.00

Your choice of bacon or sausage, one scrambled and hashbrowns.

Fruity pebbles french toast

$7.00Out of stock

Our bougie French toast filled with a vanilla cream and crusted with fruity Pebbles, topped with powdered sugar and whip cream. Served with butter and syrup.

Cocoa Pebbels french toast

$7.00

Our bougie French toast filled with nutella cream and crusted with coco puffs topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with butter and syrup.

One flavored kids pancake

$7.00

One pancake with your choice of the following flavors: plain, chocolate chip, blueberry, strawberry, or banana. Topped with whipped cream and served with butter and syrup.

Kids chicken strip and fries

$7.00

Two crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of fries or tater tots.

Kids grilled cheese and fries

$7.00

Cheddar cheese on bread grilled to perfection with your choice of fries or tater tots.

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Traditional mac and cheese

One regular kids pancake

$4.00

Plain French Toast

$4.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

Club sandwich

$16.00

Traditional club sandwich stacked with turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and spicy aioli on toasted bread. Served with your choice of fries, hashbrowns or tater tots.

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Topped with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and spicy aioli on a toasted bun. Served with your choice of fries, hash browns, or tater tots.

BBQ Bacon burger

$16.00

Topped with choice of cheese, bacon, our house BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a toasted bun. Served with your choice of fries, hashbrown, or tater tots.

Teriyaki BBQ chicken sandwhich

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast on a toasted bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled pineapple, and swiss cheese. Topped with a house teriyaki BBQ bacon sauce. Served with your choice of fries, hashbrowns, or tater tots.

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Lettuce mix, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a house specialty Ceasar dressing and topped with a grilled chicken breast.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Lettuce mix, diced tomatoes, and corn tossed in a spicy ranch, and then topped with cheese, grilled marinated chicken, and house made corn tortilla strips.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Lettuce mix topped with a marinated chicken breast, bacon, hardboiled egg, tomato, avocado, and blue cheese crumble. Served with your choice of dressing.

side salad

$4.00

Lettuce mix topped with shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

side Ceasar no chicken

$4.00

large Caesar no chicken

$9.00

Sides

Sausage

$5.00

Two sausage patties or four sausage links

Bacon

$5.00

4 pieces of our thick cut bacon

hashbrowns

$5.00

Shredded potatoes crisped to perfection

fries

$5.00

Large portion of crinkle fries

tots

$5.00

Large portion of tater tots

toast

$4.00

Your choice of Wheat, Rye, White, sourdhough, Biscuit or english muffin with side of freezer jam

gravy

$3.00

Choose between a large or small side of our house made gravy

avocado

$3.00

eggs

$4.00

2 eggs any style

One side pancake

$4.00

One 8" pancake served with butter and maple syrup

Side of fruit

$4.00

Side of our seasonal fruit

side biscuit and gravy

$7.00

Side nutella

$1.00

salsa

$1.50

sour cream

$1.00

side of holly

$2.50

Happy Hour

HH asada

$8.00

HH Shell's Poppers

$8.00

HH Cheeseburger

$8.00

HH Buffalo strips

$8.00

HH Platter

$10.00

HH Fried Pickles

$8.00

Seasonal

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Corned beef bennie

$15.00

Tomato soup and Sandwhich

$14.00

Chicken Tortilla and Sandwich

$15.00

Cup of tomato

$7.00

Cup of Tortilla

$7.50

Corned Beef tacos

$15.00

Daily Deals

MOMmosa

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

$3.00+

Fresh Friday special

$15.00

Basic B

$8.99

Your choice of bacon or sausage with two eggs any style and hashbrowns.

Michelada

$6.00

NA beverages

soda

$3.00

Juices

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Milk

$3.00+

Kids drinks

$2.00

Hot drinks

$3.00

milk flight

$5.00

juice flight

$6.00

NA Bar

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Flavored Lemonade refill

Red bull

$5.00

SF redbull

$5.00

Red bull

$5.00

Cold brew

$5.00

Root beer

$5.00

Tomato juice

$3.50

Bubbles

Breakfast at Tiffany's

$10.00

Gfunk's Grand mimosa

$10.00

Orange juice Prosecco and grand mariner

Glass of House bubbles

$6.50

Juice for champ

$5.00

Pick one one of the following for your mimosa Orange, Pineapple, Cranberry, Grapefruit, apple juice, lemonade

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lee's Loaded mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa with choice of juice and flavored vodka

Lily's Lavender lemonade mimosa

$9.00

Lychee mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

bubbles and OJ

Mimosa flights

$17.00

Pick 3 mimosas served I a flight tree Orange, pineapple, lemonade, cranberry, apple, grapefruit

Mom's Marmosa

$10.00

Champagne with amaretto

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Prickly Pear Mimosa

$9.00

Topless bubbles

$12.00

Unlimited champagne

Fizzy Friday Specials

PB-Tini

$10.00

Apple-Mosa

$10.00

Bougie PJ

$10.00

Jello shots

$3.00

40s

$10.00

Chloe Prosecco

$20.00

Bloody Mary’s

bougie bloody mary

$10.00

classic

Kathy's Kinda bad kinda bougie SPICY bloody mary

$10.00

spicy

Bulldog Mary

$11.00

Bloddy Mary with gin

Mac's Mary

$11.00

Bloody Mary with tequila

Cucumber mary

$11.00

cucumber vodka

bakon mary

$11.00

bakon vodka

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Sexy coffee

Bougie Baileys coffee

$7.00

Coffee and baileys topped off with whip cream and a coffee bean

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Vodka , Kahlua, simple syrup, and cold brew shaken and served in a martini glass. Topped off with whipped cream and a coffee bean.

Cold Brew Brandy Alexander

$11.00

Brandy, cold brew liquor, cream de cocoa, and cream in a coffee cup. Topped with whipped cream and a coffee bean.

Death by chocolate

$11.00

Vanilla vodka, coffee liquor, chocolate liquor, and irish cream, shaken and then poured over a chocolate swirl.

B52

$11.00

Irish cream, grand marnier. coffee liquor, hot coffee. Topped with whipped cream and a coffee bean.

Champagne Bottles

Mionetto Prosecco Rose bottle

$22.00

Veuve Du Vernay

$33.00

Bellafina Prosecco

$34.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$35.00+

Gruet Sauvage

$45.00

Mumm Napa

$52.00

Chandon Brut

$55.00

Vera Wang Party Prosecco

$63.00

Laurent Perrier Brut

$95.00

Moet & chandon Imperial Brut

$105.00

Louis Roderer Brut Collection (not cristal)

$105.00

Veuve Clicquot

$120.00

Ace of Spades

$495.00

Adami Prosecco

$39.00

Cristal (boxed)

$495.00

Freixenet

$37.00

Folonari Prosecco

$28.00

Dom Perignon

$495.00

adulting white sparkling ANC

$35.00

adulting rose sparkling ANC

$35.00

JP Chanet rose sparkling

$33.00

JP Chenet brut

$33.00

Chloe Prosecco

$25.00

Chloe rose

$49.00

Drafts

Domestic Choices

$5.50+

Import choices

$6.50+

Ciders

$7.00+

Seltzer choices

$7.00+

prosecco

$7.00

Well

Vodka

$7.00+

Whiskey

$7.00+

Brandy

$7.00+

Gin

$7.00+

Tequilla Silver

$7.00+

Tequilla Gold

$7.00+

Rum

$7.00+

Speacials

Bellafina

$34.00

Lola Brut

$45.00

Wild Miss

$35.00

Loaded Seltzer

$10.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Teremana Mango Marg

$13.00

Huckleberry Mule

$12.00

Key Lime Tinni

$6.50

Pursuit Russian

$10.00

Flavored Mule

$12.00

Harvest moon

$10.00

Witches brew

$9.00

Prosecco punch

$10.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Lemondrop

$9.00

Mai tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Moscow mule

$9.00

Old fashioned

$9.00

salty dog

$9.00

spanish coffee

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$9.00

Long island

$11.00

Moscow mule

$12.00

Cadilac Margarita

$10.00

Sex on the beach

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

teremana mango margarita

$13.00

loaded seltzer

$10.00

Wine

Rose on Tap

$8.00+

lobos hills

Pinot Gris on Tap

$7.00+Out of stock

Alexandria Nicole

Ryan Patrick Rock Island Red

$9.00+

Chandler Reach Rose

$8.00+

Albariño white wine

$40.00

GL TEST

Vodka

360 Vanilla

$8.00+

44 nectarine

$8.00+

Bakon

$8.00+

Ciroc apple

$9.00+

Ciroc Peach

$9.00+

Ciroc pineapple

$9.00+

Citron

$9.00+

Crystal Head

$9.00+

Deep eddy cran

$8.00+

Goose

$9.00+

Hazelnut espresso

$8.00+

Kettle

$9.00+

Pear

$8.00+

Pepar

$8.00+

Ruby Red

$8.00+

Skinny

$8.00+

Sky pineapple

$8.00+

Sky raspberry

$8.00+

Stoli

$8.00+

Stoli Cumcumber

$8.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00+

Sweet tea

$8.00+

Tito

$8.00+

Sky blood orange

$8.00+

Sky peach

$8.00+

Sky Strawberry

$8.00+

Sky watermelon

$8.00+

Rum

Blue Chair key lime

$8.00+

Blue Chair Coconut

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Cruzan Pineapple

$8.00+

Cruzan Mango

$8.00+

Kracken

$9.00+

Captin morgan

$8.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Crown Apple

$10.00+

Crown Peach

$10.00+

Seagrems Vo

$8.00+

Skrew Ball

$8.00+

Southern comfort

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

WoodFord

$11.00+

Big Bird Maple

$9.00+

Pendelton

$9.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Fire ball

$8.00+

Jalapeno Pineapple

$10.00+

Apple cinnamon

$10.00+

Gin

Hendricks

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Empress

$9.00

Tequila

Jose Reserva

$25.00+

Herradura Ultra

$20.00+

Herradura Silver

$9.00+

Partron

$11.00+

Tarantula

$8.00+

Milagro

$8.00+

Tres agaves

$9.00+

Correalejo

$8.00+

Tequila Rose

$8.00+

Hornitos

$9.00+

Teremana

$11.00+

818

$11.00+

Beer tower

Domestic choices

$30.00

Import and Crafts

$35.00

Ciders

$47.00

Seltzer

$47.00

Breakfast stout

$47.00

Truly Popsicles

Truly Popsicles

$5.00

Bottle/Cans

Vizzy

$7.00

White claw

$7.00

Bud light Seltzers

$7.00

Bottle/Cans

$6.00

Bud light Hard soda

$7.00

mango bucket (5)

$25.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

shots

green tea

$10.00

white tea

$10.00

lemon drop

$10.00

birthday cake

$10.00

white gummy bear

$10.00

washington apple

$10.00

buttery nipple

$10.00

lychee shots

$6.00

Brumates

Bott'l

$24.99

Duo

$29.99

Fifth

$34.99

Flute

$24.99

Highball

$24.99

Jugg

$24.99

Margtini

$24.99

Pint

$29.99

Rehydration

$39.99

Rocks

$24.99

Slim

$24.99

Trio

$29.99

Twist

$24.99

Uncork'D

$24.99

Winesulator

$34.99

Mini rehydration

$29.99

Toddy

$29.99

Shaker

$39.99

Toddy XL

$39.99

LIDS

$4.99

Multi shaker

$34.99

NAV

$29.99

tshirt

T Shirt Retail

$25.00

Staff T Shirt

$15.00

candle

candle

$25.00

Growler

BB Growler

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3320 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

