Bougie Brunch
No reviews yet
3320 W Kennewick Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
For Start
Bacon Flight
Try four deliciously, flavored bacon. Need we say more?
Avocado Toast Flights
All of our avocado toasts start with a sourdough bread and then topped with our flavorful avocado mixture. Choose three of the following: Bruschetta, Fried egg and bacon, goat cheese and walnut, Lox and cream cheese, or our traditional avocado toast.
Loaded Hashbrowns
Shredded potatoes cooked to perfection topped with your choice of bacon or sausage, shredded cheese, and two eggs cooked any style. Served with your choice of country gravy or ranch.
Asada Fries
Your choice of fries or tater tots topped with asada meat, shredded cheese, tomato, onion, cotija cheese, sour cream, cilantro, and topped with an avocado mix. Served with your choice of country gravy or ranch.
Yogurt Parfait
Your choice of vanilla or strawberry yogurt topped with granola and fresh fruit
Cinnabon
World-famous Cinnabon cinnamon roll. Made with a combination of warm dough, legendary Makara cinnamon, and signature cream cheese.
French rolls
French toast flattened and then rolled with your choice of our bougie fillings, Banana Nutella cream, Strawberry cream, or Smores cream and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a side of Nutella.
Biscuit beignet
Our version of French style doughnuts, deep fried and topped with powdered sugar. Served with our creamy nutella cream
Bennies
Classic Benedict
Ham on top of a toasted English muffin, topped with a poached egg and creamy hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.
California benny
Fresh sliced tomato and avocado on top of a toasted English muffin, topped with poached eggs and creamy hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.
Florentine benny
Ham and fresh spinach on top of a toasted english muffin, topped with poached eggs and creamy hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.
Lox benny
Lox on top of a toasted english muffins, topped with poached eggs, creamy hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.
Bennie Flight
Can't Choose? We got you! Choose three of our bougie bennies so you don't miss out on these awesome flavors! Classic, California, Florentine, or Lox Benedicts
House Specialties
chicken and waffles
Our house waffle topped with crispy chicken and powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter.
Chicken fried steak
Breaded steak deep fried to perfection and topped with our house made country gravy. Served with hashbrowns and two eggs any style.
Huevos Rancheros
Bougie Brunch's Chefs take on the traditional Huevos Ranchera. House made Rancheros salsa, beans, asada, sauteed onions and tomato. Topped with Queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and avocado. Served with two eggs any style and house made corn tortilla chips.
biscuits and gravy
Open faced biscuits topped with our house made country gravy. Served with hash browns and two eggs any style.
Monte Cristo
Our Bougie version of the monte Cristo. We start off with a honey mustard raspberry aioli on our french toast, then we layer it with ham and swiss and top it off with powder sugar. Served with your choice of hashbrowns, fries, or tater tots.
Basic B
Your choice of bacon or sausage with two eggs any style and hashbrowns.
Omelettes
Build your own Omelette
Eggs with your choices of a meat, a cheese and up to three vegetables. Served with hashbrowns.
Denver omelette
Eggs with ham, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, and onions. Served with hashbrowns
California omelette
Eggs with tomatoes, cheese, bacon, topped with avocado. Served with hashbrowns
Meat lovers omelette
Eggs with cheese, bacon, sausage, and ham. Served with hashbrowns.
Egg white delight omelette
Egg whites with spinach, feta, tomatoes, and topped with avocado. Served with hashbrowns
Hawaiian omelette
Eggs with ham, cheese, and pineapple
Stuffed French Toast
Banana Nutella cream stuffed French Toast
Our Bougie french toast stuffed with our house made banana nutella cream and topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style.
Strawberry stuffed French toast
Our Bougie french toast stuffed with our house made strawberry cream filling, topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style.
Smores stuffed French Toast
Our Bougie French toast stuffed with our house made smores filling, topped with chocolate syrup, graham crackers, and toasted marshmallows
Plain french toast
Pancakes and more
Three Regular Pancakes
Three pancakes served with syrup and butter
Three fruit pancakes
Three pancakes with your choice of Strawberry, Blueberry, banana or fresh fruit pancakes, topped with whip creamed. Served with butter and syrup.
Three Chocolate chip pancakes
Three pancakes with chocolate chips, topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream and MORE chocolate chips.
crepes
One large crepe filled with your choice of, banana nutella cream, strawberry cream, smores' filling, or fresh berries.
waffles
Our house made waffle with your choice of toppings. Choose from banana and Nutella, or fresh berries. All topped with whip cream and powders sugar.
Strawberry Waffles
Our house made waffle with strawberry sauce, strawberries. Topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.
single Regular pancake
single Flavored Pancake
kids menu
basic kids breakfast
Your choice of bacon or sausage, one scrambled and hashbrowns.
Fruity pebbles french toast
Our bougie French toast filled with a vanilla cream and crusted with fruity Pebbles, topped with powdered sugar and whip cream. Served with butter and syrup.
Cocoa Pebbels french toast
Our bougie French toast filled with nutella cream and crusted with coco puffs topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with butter and syrup.
One flavored kids pancake
One pancake with your choice of the following flavors: plain, chocolate chip, blueberry, strawberry, or banana. Topped with whipped cream and served with butter and syrup.
Kids chicken strip and fries
Two crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of fries or tater tots.
Kids grilled cheese and fries
Cheddar cheese on bread grilled to perfection with your choice of fries or tater tots.
Mac and Cheese
Traditional mac and cheese
One regular kids pancake
Plain French Toast
Sandwiches and Burgers
Club sandwich
Traditional club sandwich stacked with turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and spicy aioli on toasted bread. Served with your choice of fries, hashbrowns or tater tots.
Classic Cheeseburger
Topped with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and spicy aioli on a toasted bun. Served with your choice of fries, hash browns, or tater tots.
BBQ Bacon burger
Topped with choice of cheese, bacon, our house BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a toasted bun. Served with your choice of fries, hashbrown, or tater tots.
Teriyaki BBQ chicken sandwhich
Marinated chicken breast on a toasted bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled pineapple, and swiss cheese. Topped with a house teriyaki BBQ bacon sauce. Served with your choice of fries, hashbrowns, or tater tots.
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Lettuce mix, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in a house specialty Ceasar dressing and topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Lettuce mix, diced tomatoes, and corn tossed in a spicy ranch, and then topped with cheese, grilled marinated chicken, and house made corn tortilla strips.
Cobb Salad
Lettuce mix topped with a marinated chicken breast, bacon, hardboiled egg, tomato, avocado, and blue cheese crumble. Served with your choice of dressing.
side salad
Lettuce mix topped with shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
side Ceasar no chicken
large Caesar no chicken
Sides
Sausage
Two sausage patties or four sausage links
Bacon
4 pieces of our thick cut bacon
hashbrowns
Shredded potatoes crisped to perfection
fries
Large portion of crinkle fries
tots
Large portion of tater tots
toast
Your choice of Wheat, Rye, White, sourdhough, Biscuit or english muffin with side of freezer jam
gravy
Choose between a large or small side of our house made gravy
avocado
eggs
2 eggs any style
One side pancake
One 8" pancake served with butter and maple syrup
Side of fruit
Side of our seasonal fruit
side biscuit and gravy
Side nutella
salsa
sour cream
side of holly
Happy Hour
Seasonal
Daily Deals
NA beverages
NA Bar
Bubbles
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Gfunk's Grand mimosa
Orange juice Prosecco and grand mariner
Glass of House bubbles
Juice for champ
Pick one one of the following for your mimosa Orange, Pineapple, Cranberry, Grapefruit, apple juice, lemonade
Kir Royale
Lee's Loaded mimosa
Mimosa with choice of juice and flavored vodka
Lily's Lavender lemonade mimosa
Lychee mimosa
Mimosa
bubbles and OJ
Mimosa flights
Pick 3 mimosas served I a flight tree Orange, pineapple, lemonade, cranberry, apple, grapefruit
Mom's Marmosa
Champagne with amaretto
Peach Bellini
Prickly Pear Mimosa
Topless bubbles
Unlimited champagne
Fizzy Friday Specials
Bloody Mary’s
Sexy coffee
Bougie Baileys coffee
Coffee and baileys topped off with whip cream and a coffee bean
Espresso Martini
Vodka , Kahlua, simple syrup, and cold brew shaken and served in a martini glass. Topped off with whipped cream and a coffee bean.
Cold Brew Brandy Alexander
Brandy, cold brew liquor, cream de cocoa, and cream in a coffee cup. Topped with whipped cream and a coffee bean.
Death by chocolate
Vanilla vodka, coffee liquor, chocolate liquor, and irish cream, shaken and then poured over a chocolate swirl.
B52
Irish cream, grand marnier. coffee liquor, hot coffee. Topped with whipped cream and a coffee bean.
Champagne Bottles
Mionetto Prosecco Rose bottle
Veuve Du Vernay
Bellafina Prosecco
Lamarca Prosecco
Gruet Sauvage
Mumm Napa
Chandon Brut
Vera Wang Party Prosecco
Laurent Perrier Brut
Moet & chandon Imperial Brut
Louis Roderer Brut Collection (not cristal)
Veuve Clicquot
Ace of Spades
Adami Prosecco
Cristal (boxed)
Freixenet
Folonari Prosecco
Dom Perignon
adulting white sparkling ANC
adulting rose sparkling ANC
JP Chanet rose sparkling
JP Chenet brut
Chloe Prosecco
Chloe rose
Speacials
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Gimlet
Greyhound
Lemondrop
Mai tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Moscow mule
Old fashioned
salty dog
spanish coffee
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
Screwdriver
Tequilla Sunrise
Long island
Moscow mule
Cadilac Margarita
Sex on the beach
White Russian
teremana mango margarita
loaded seltzer
Wine
Vodka
360 Vanilla
44 nectarine
Bakon
Ciroc apple
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc pineapple
Citron
Crystal Head
Deep eddy cran
Goose
Hazelnut espresso
Kettle
Pear
Pepar
Ruby Red
Skinny
Sky pineapple
Sky raspberry
Stoli
Stoli Cumcumber
Stoli Vanilla
Sweet tea
Tito
Sky blood orange
Sky peach
Sky Strawberry
Sky watermelon
Rum
Whiskey
Tequila
Beer tower
Truly Popsicles
Bottle/Cans
shots
Brumates
candle
Growler
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3320 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336