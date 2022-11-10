Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bougie Buns The Boardwalk

No reviews yet

3445 South Old Missouri Road

Springdale, AR 72764

Order Again

Popular Items

bougie

Burgers

basic

$9.50

HANDMADE PATTY, MEUNSTER, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, PICKLE, BOUGIE SAUCE

bougie

$10.50

poly

$10.50

blue

$11.75

sloppy

$10.50

Kids Cheese

$5.00

Sammys

drip

$10.50

baller

$12.75

Sides

Fries

$2.75

Drinks

coca-cola

$2.50

dr. pepper

$2.50Out of stock

iced-tea

$2.50

orange fanta

$2.50

topo chico

$2.50

S.pellegrino

$2.75

Water

$1.25

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3445 South Old Missouri Road, Springdale, AR 72764

