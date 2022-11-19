Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kazahana

126 E Colorado

Telluride, CO 81435

Starter

Edamame

$9.00

Spinach

$10.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Hijiki

$10.00

Takenoko

$10.00Out of stock

Ebi Ten

$16.00

*******************

Fire

DO NOT MAKE

Wonton Cups

$18.00

Salad

Summer

$16.00

Snow

$20.00

Fire

*******************

DO NOT MAKE

Entrée

Lobster Entree

$45.00

Baked Duck

$40.00

Beef Entree

$45.00

Salmon Saikyo

$40.00Out of stock

Teriyaki Chicken

$38.00Out of stock

Cod Saikyo-Yaki

$40.00

Trout Saikyo

$40.00Out of stock

Scallop Saikyo-Yaki

Out of stock

*******************

Fire

DO NOT MAKE

Sides

Tofu Miso Soup

$8.00

Clam Miso

$8.00

Hijiki Rice

$10.00

Side Sushi Rice

$5.00

*******************

Fire

DO NOT MAKE

Dessert

Matcha Tiramisu

$8.00

Kurogoma Pudding

$8.00

*******************

Fire

DO NOT MAKE

Souffle

$8.00Out of stock

Ceviche

Tomato Ceviche

$18.00

Seafood Ceviche

$20.00

*******************

Fire

DO NOT MAKE

Tartar

Sake Tartar

$25.00

Hamachi Tartar

$35.00Out of stock

*******************

Fire

DO NOT MAKE

Toro Tartar

$30.00

Raw Bar

Raw Bar Lobster Tail

$60.00

Oyster (6p)

$28.00Out of stock

*******************

Fire

DO NOT MAKE

Nigiri/Taco

Sake

$5.00

Bincho

$6.00

Ebi

$5.00

Katsuo

$5.00

Hamachi

$5.00

Unagi

$6.00

Hotate

$8.00

Shima Suzuki

$5.00

Madai

$7.00Out of stock

Akami

$12.00

Chu Toro

$15.00

O Toro

$18.00

*******************

Fire

DO NOT MAKE

Ika

$4.00Out of stock

Tako

$4.00Out of stock

Uni

$18.00Out of stock

Kinme

$4.00Out of stock

Taraba

$14.00Out of stock

Tai Sea Bream

$8.00Out of stock

Ikura

$6.00

Sashimi

Akami Sashimi

$30.00

Madai Sashimi

$28.00Out of stock

Hamachi Sashimi

$30.00

Katsuo Sashimi

$25.00

Bincho Sashimi

$25.00

Hotate Sashimi

$28.00

Sake Sashimi

$28.00

Chu Toro Sashimi

$40.00

O Toro Sashimi

$50.00

*******************

Fire

DO NOT MAKE

Mebachi Sashimi

$25.00Out of stock

Tai Sea Bream Sashimi

$24.00Out of stock

Shima Suzuki

$15.00Out of stock

Sushi Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$25.00

Hamachi Avocado Roll

$23.00

Sake Ikura Avocado Roll

$23.00

Unagi Avocado Roll

$23.00

Hotate Avocado Roll

$25.00

Vegetable Roll

$16.00

Avocado Roll

$17.00

*******************

Fire

DO NOT MAKE

Sub Soy Paper

$2.50

Tekka Roll

$15.00

Kappa Roll

$10.00

Negi Hama Roll

$15.00

Sake Roll

$15.00

Chirashi

Maguro Chirashi

$30.00

Hamachi Chirashi

$30.00

Sake Ikura Chirashi

$35.00

DO NOT MAKE

*******************

Fire

Sauces/Misc

Side Ponzu

$2.00

Side Wasabi

$2.00

Side Ginger

$2.00

Side Momiji Ponzu

$2.00

Side Sesame Soy

$2.00

Side Wasabi Soy

$2.00

Side Avocado

$5.00

DO NOT MAKE

Yuzu Soy

$3.00

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Lemonade

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

$8.00

Bottled Still Water

$8.00

Decaf Coffe

$4.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Pot Tea

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$7.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Hot Tea

Sencha

$4.50+

Matcha

$4.50+

Gyokura

$4.50+

Hojidan

$4.50+

Genmaicha

$4.50+

Wakuncha

$4.50+

Beer

Asahi Dry

$7.00Out of stock

Sapporo

$13.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00Out of stock

Duvel

$15.00

La Chouffe

$15.00

Cucumber Sour

$9.00

Pilsner

$9.00Out of stock

Re-Mosaic

$9.00Out of stock

Smugs Rice

$9.00

Sake BTG

'Crane of Paradise' GLS

$16.00

'Mirror of Truth' GLS

$13.00

'Heavensake' GLS

$16.00

'Cowboy' GLS

$16.00

'Moon on the Water' GLS

$19.00

'Masters Pride' GLS

$30.00

'Soul of the Sensei' GLS

$21.00

'Old Mountain' GLS

$16.00Out of stock

'Demon Slayer' GLS

$20.00

'Sacred Mist' GLS

$13.00

Bulzai GLS

$15.00

Red Crane GLS

$16.00

Sake Bottle

Kawatsuru 'Crane of Paradise'-Shikoku

$95.00

Masumi 'Mirror of Truth'-Kanto

$75.00

Heavensake- Miyagi Tohoku

$95.00

Shiokawa 'Cowboy' Yamahai-Chubu

$95.00

Fukucho 'Moon on the Water'- Chugoku

$115.00

Ginga Shizuku 'Divine Droplets'-Hokkaido

$185.00

Kura 'Master's Pride'-Nagano

$175.00

Takatenjin 'Soul of the Sensei'-Shizuoku, Chub

$125.00

Nishide '100 Year'-Ishikawa

$375.00

Housui Shuzo 'Old Mountain'-Chugoku

$95.00Out of stock

Manotsuru 'Demon Slayer'-Sado, Niigata

$50.00

Miyashita 'Sacred Mist'-Okayama

$75.00

Red Crane

$40.00

Bulzai

$85.00

Vodka

Haku Vodka

$11.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Gin

Nikka Coffey Gin

$11.00

Roku Gin

$10.00

Komasa Gin

$20.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Spiced Bacardi

$10.00

Tequila

Mi Campo Tequila

$10.00

Artenom 1579 Blanco

$14.00

Artenom 1414 Reposado

$15.00

Artenom 1146 Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Whiskey

Four Roses

$10.00

High West

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$20.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$25.00

Nikka Barrel

$20.00

Suntory

$13.00

Yamakazi 12yr

$40.00Out of stock

Taketsuru Malt

$25.00

Toki

$12.00

Iwai 45

$12.00

Akashi White

$14.00

Akashi Ume

$12.00

Kumesen 15

$60.00

Kumesen 23

$115.00

Hibiki

$25.00

Scotch

Dewars

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaro

$10.00

Cappelleti

$10.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Trincheri Red Vermouth

$10.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Irish Cream

$10.00

Cognac/Armagnac

Marie Duffau Napoleon

$12.00

Monnet VS

$12.00

Monet XXO

$60.00

Standard Cocktails

Champagne Cocktail

$30.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Flatliner

$18.00

French 75

$30.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Keoki Coffe

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Mai Tai

$18.00

Mimosa

$21.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Sazerac

$18.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Sea Breeze

$15.00

Sidecar

$18.00

Spanish Coffee

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Vesper

$21.00

Vieux Carre

$18.00

White Russian

$15.00

Specialty Cocktails

Kazahana Martini

$18.00

Matcha Highball

$18.00

Nigori Flatliner

$18.00

Plum Drink

$18.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$18.00

Ward 8

$18.00

Bokujo No Mizu

$18.00

Red BTG

Guido Porro Nebbiolo GLS

$22.00

Bitouzet-Prieur Burgundy GLS

$27.00

'Beauvernay' Beaujolais GLS

$21.00

Knaus 'Pure' GLS

$24.00

Quilt Cabernet GLS

$25.00

White BTG

Do Ferreiro Albarino GLS

$26.00

'Silex' Chenin Blanc GLS

$20.00

Seehof Riesling GLS

$17.00

Saint-Veran GLS

$27.00

Rosé BTG

Division Gamay GLS

$16.00

Sparkling BTG

Hild Elbing GLS

$15.00

Drappier Champagne GLS

$30.00

Recardo Cava GLS

$30.00

Sparkling

Avinyo Brut Reserva Cava

$60.00

Lanson Rose

$165.00

Waris Larmandier

$195.00

Hild Sekt

$75.00

Drappier

$150.00

Marie-Courtin

$150.00

Roederer

$155.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Pouilly-Fume Deschamps

$85.00

Nozay 'La Matare'

$95.00

Chardonnay

Vincent & Sophie Morey

$80.00

Montangy JM Boillot

$95.00

Flowers Chard

$85.00

Ramey Chard

$85.00

Hirsch Chard

$185.00

Dauvissat Montmains

$110.00

Merguey-Croses

$135.00

Lavantereux

$275.00

Couteurier

$85.00

Mayacamas

$135.00

Moreau-Naudet Vaillons

$185.00

Riesling

Stein Weihwasser

$65.00

Weiser Kunstler

$70.00

JB Becker

$85.00

Veyder-Malberg

$150.00

Seehof

$85.00

Gruner

Knoll

$90.00

Veyder-Malberg

$150.00

Other Whites

Hild Elbling 'Zehkomunall'

$65.00

Ladeiro do Xil Godello

$70.00

Domaine Huet 'Le Mont'

$95.00

Vie di Romains 'Dessimi'

$120.00

Borgo del Tiglio

$115.00

Ronco di Gnemiz

$135.00

Rogue 'Jamon' Moscatel

$50.00

Graci Carricante/Catarrato

$75.00

Janvier

$120.00

Rosé Bottle

Clos Cibonne 'Vignettes'

$115.00

Division Rose

$80.00

Pinot Noir

Scribe Pinot

$95.00

Buisson Charles

$115.00

Alto Adige 'Monticol'

$105.00

Mongeard-Mugneret 'Les Narbatons'

$175.00

Ladoix 'La Corvee'

$175.00

Armand Heitz 'Boucherottes'

$175.00

Nebbiolo

GD Vajra

$95.00

Produttori del Barbaresco

$105.00

Conti 'Donne' 2005

$325.00

Conti ' Donne' 1996

$550.00

Conti 'Castello' 1995

$615.00

Conti 'Castello' 1991

$595.00

Other Reds

CInsault 'Imaginador'

$65.00

Monastrell Ver Sacrum

$65.00

Rogue 'Super Itata'

$70.00

Nerello Mascalese "Passorosso'

$90.00

Heavy Reds

Syrah Alain Voge

$150.00

Cab Spring Mountain

$135.00

Cos d'Estournel 'Pagodes'

$295.00

Leoville-Poeyfarre

$335.00

BTG by the Bottle

Hild Elbing Sekt BTL

$75.00

Recardo Cava BTL

$150.00

Drappier Champagne BTL

$150.00

Division Rose BTL

$80.00

Saint-Veran BTL

$135.00

'Silex' Chenin Blanc BTL

$120.00

Seehof Riesling BTL

$85.00

Do Ferreiro Albarino BTL

$130.00

Guido Porro Nebbiolo BTL

$110.00

Bitouzet-Prieur Burgundy BTL

$135.00

'Beauvernay' Beaujolais BTL

$105.00

Quilt Cabernet BTL

$125.00

Knaus 'Pure' BTL

$120.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
An exciting new restaurant in Telluride with authentic and high quality Japanese Cuisine. Traditional sushi, nigiri, and Omakase experience, full bar with specialty cocktails, robust sake program and wine list.

126 E Colorado, Telluride, CO 81435

