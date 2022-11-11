Main picView gallery

LEROUGE BOULANGERIE 15201 Kercheval Ave

15215 Kercheval Street

Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

Kitchen Food

Wagyu Brisket Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Hangover Egg Sandwich

$11.00

Tartine

$14.00

Croque Madam

$14.00

Croque Monsieur

$13.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Guajillo & Butternut Squash Bisque

$8.00

Side Salad

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

15215 Kercheval Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

