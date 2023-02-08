Boulder View Tavern - Lake Harmony
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lakeside dining on Big Boulder Lake
Location
123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony, PA 18624
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Piggy Restaurant of Lake Harmony PA
No Reviews
16 N Lake Shore Dr Lake Harmony, PA 18624
View restaurant