Boulder View Tavern - Lake Harmony

review star

No reviews yet

123 Lake Harmony Road

Lake Harmony, PA 18624

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$16.00

Creamy buffalo chicken dip made with cream cheese, shredded chicken, and buffalo sauce.

Boneless Wings

$14.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.00

Toasted crostini's topped with tomatoes, onion, basil and garlic.

Brisket Sliders

Brisket Sliders

$15.00

Three beer smoked brisket sliders topped with red pepper slaw, cheddar cheese, and jalapenos. Served on Hawaiian buns.

Brussel Bowl

Brussel Bowl

$15.00

Fried Brussel sprouts tossed with candied bacon, balsamic glaze and feta cheese.

Cilantro Lime Crab Cakes

Cilantro Lime Crab Cakes

$18.50

Three crab cakes topped with a sweet pepper relish, cilantro lime aioli, garnished with fresh herbs.

Jumbo Spring Rolls

Jumbo Spring Rolls

$13.00

Four jumbo vegetable spring rolls, served with Asian sauce.

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips layered with queso Blanco, shredded cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and jalapenos.

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

Four pretzel sticks, served with grain mustard and queso Blanco cheese.

Tempura California Roll

Tempura California Roll

$14.00

Tempura battered sushi served with wasabi and soy sauce.

Soups & Salads

Soup Du Jour

$6.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine hearts, croutons, and asiago cheese mixed with Caesar dressing.

10oz Steak Salad

$30.00

Seasonal Salad

$14.00
Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$20.00

Arugula topped with lightly seared Ahi Tuna, sea beans, fried wontons, and toasted seaweed, tossed in sesame vinaigrette.

Handhelds

Portabella Patty Delight

$16.00

Bean Burger Delight

$16.00

Beyond Burget Delight

$16.00
Po Boy Wrap

Po Boy Wrap

$18.00

Tempura battered shrimp, thousand island dressing wrapped in a gluten free wrap.

Show Stopper

$27.00
Bbq Burger

Bbq Burger

$18.00

8oz beef blend patty topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Mac Burger

$17.00

Build A Burger

$14.00
Grilled Caprese Chicken

Grilled Caprese Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, arugula, tomatoes, onions, and basamic glaze

Entree

Almond Encrusted Salmon

Almond Encrusted Salmon

$29.00

Seared and baked salmon, encrusted with toasted almonds, in a white zinfandel sauce.

Coffee Rubbed Strip

Coffee Rubbed Strip

$36.00

10oz house made coffee rub strip steak, cooked to your liking.

Cowboy Porkchop

Cowboy Porkchop

$35.00

14oz cowboy porkchop, whole grain mustard sauce, topped with candied brussel sprouts.

Crab Cakes

$35.00
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

8oz beer battered haddock fish fillet, served with a side of homemade coleslaw and fries.

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$36.00

Slow roasted baby back ribs with BBQ sauce.

Grains And Greens Bowl

$20.00
Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$24.00

Slow roasted baby back ribs with BBQ sauce.

Penne Ala Vodka

Penne Ala Vodka

$20.00

Penne pasta tossed with a creamy vodka sauce, topped with asiago cheese.

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$30.00

braised beef short ribs in a burgundy glaze.

Tortellini Carbonara

Tortellini Carbonara

$25.00

Cheese tortellini tossed in a white cream sauce, peas, bacon lardons, and grilled chicken.

Adult Tenders & Ff

$15.00

Desserts

Add Ice Cream

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Caramel Lava Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$13.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Key Lime Tart

$10.00

Lemon Tart

$7.00

Mousse Flute

$6.00

Red Velvet

$10.00

Tiramisu Cup

$12.00

Kids menu

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Filet

$14.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Kids Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Sides

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Vegetables

$4.00

Side Small Fries

$4.00

Side Lg Fries

$8.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Side Fruit Cup

$3.00

Side Apple Sauce

$3.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Side Queso Cheese

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Celery

$1.00

Merch Items

Baseball Cap

$18.00

Golf Shirt

$20.00

Short Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$35.00

Sweatshirt

$55.00

Jacket

$59.00

Beanie

$15.00

Deposits

Room Deposit

$500.00

Specials

12 Wings

$20.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.00

Cheese Steak

$17.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$13.00

Lobster & Shrimp Risotto

$35.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lakeside dining on Big Boulder Lake

Location

123 Lake Harmony Road, Lake Harmony, PA 18624

Directions

