Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
Brewpubs & Breweries
Boulevard Burger
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Simply put, we are a burger joint that serves the great food, craft beers, and boozy shakes all in an exciting and lively casual atmosphere. Join us for a one of a kind experience. Try a fresh craft brew or perhaps one of our several unbelievably delicious "Boozy Shakes". We are here for you RVA and we can't wait to blow you away!
Location
1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Richmond
More near Richmond