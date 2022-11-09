Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
Brewpubs & Breweries

Boulevard Burger

review star

No reviews yet

1300 N. Boulevard

Richmond, VA 23230

Order Again

Popular Items

Kelly's
Plain Jane
Diablo

Apps

GF* Large Tots

$5.50
Unloaded Fries

Unloaded Fries

$6.00
Large Green Beans

Large Green Beans

$6.00
Large onion rings

Large onion rings

$6.00
Large Sweet Potato Fries

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Unloaded Tots

Unloaded Tots

$6.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.50

tossed in pimento cheese, topped with jalapenos, chives, and bacon

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$9.50

tossed in pimento cheese, topped with jalapenos, chives, and bacon

Mini Corn Dogs (Chicken)

Mini Corn Dogs (Chicken)

$6.95

turkey corn dogs

Pretzel

$5.50

Mains

Animal Farm

Animal Farm

$10.25
B3's 3 Pack

B3's 3 Pack

$8.00

carmelized onions, cheddar cheese, special Boulevard sauce

B6's 6 Pack

$15.50

carmelized onions, cheddar cheese, special Boulevard sauce

Belgian

Belgian

$10.25
Blackened Chicken

Blackened Chicken

$10.50

Blue cheese, Lettuce, Onion, & House made remoulade sauce

BLT

BLT

$7.95

BOM-OCT

$11.00Out of stock

Peanut butter, Bacon, Banana slices all on french toast.

Cali

$9.50
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.95
Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.75
Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris

$10.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese crumbles & Blackening spice

Diablo

Diablo

$11.25

Fowl Ball

$9.95

Fried Chicken patty, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Gobbler

Gobbler

$10.95
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.95
Jaws

Jaws

$9.50
Kelly's

Kelly's

$8.95

American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Little Moe

Little Moe

$9.00
Mr. Moe

Mr. Moe

$14.25

TWO patties, 2 slices of American cheese, diced onion and Moe sauce

Notorious BURG

Notorious BURG

$14.95

TWO patties, American cheese, nacho cheese, and 4 pieces of bacon

Parker Field

Parker Field

$11.25
Plain Hot Dog

Plain Hot Dog

$4.50
Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$8.00

meat & bun only

Triple Play

Triple Play

$10.25

3 slices of cheese: Swiss, Gouda, American only

Vegan Black Bean Burger

Vegan Black Bean Burger

$8.50
Vegan Fish and Chips

Vegan Fish and Chips

$11.50

2 pieces of vegan fried fish over blackened seasoned fries

Vegan Fried Fish Sandwich

Vegan Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.50

vegan fried fish, vegan chipotle mayo, cilantro, pickled jalapenos & tomato

Vegan Quinoa Burger

Vegan Quinoa Burger

$8.50

vegan quinoa & lentil patty, tomato, cilantro, sriracha & vegan mayo with a vegan Onion ring

Veggie B3

Veggie B3

$7.00

vegan quinoa & lentil patty, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, special Boulevard sauce

Veggie B6

$13.00

vegan quinoa & lentil patty, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, special Boulevard sauce

Wild Turkey

Wild Turkey

$9.95

Turkey Patty with Swiss cheese, Horseradish mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Yard Bird

Yard Bird

$11.95

BOM- Gobble Til Ya Wobble

$12.95

Kid’s Menu

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.95

Kid's MEAL Vanilla Shake

Kid's Mini Burgers : No Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Mini Cheeseburgers

$5.95

Kid's Veggie Burger

$5.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$5.95

Salads

Boulevard Garden

Boulevard Garden

$7.50

mixed greens, carrots, apples, cucumber, tomatoes & goat cheese

Healthy Heart

Healthy Heart

$9.25

Side Salad

$4.00

Beer

Allagash White 16oz Can

$8.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple 16 oz

$5.50

Angry Orchard Mango Peach 12 oz

$4.50

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale Non Alcohol

$6.00

Bingo Free Space 16oz Can

$8.00

Bingo Lager 16oz

$6.00

Blue Moon 12 oz Can

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Moon 16 oz can

$6.00

Bud Heavies 16oz Al Btl

$5.00

Bud Light 16oz Al Btl

$5.00

Corona 12 oz bottle

$5.00

COTU Rallycap 16oz Can

$4.00

DB Vienna Lager 16 oz

$6.00

Firestone Mind Haze 12oz Can

$5.50

Founders All Day IPA 12oz

$4.50

Glutenburg IPA 16 oz can

$8.00

HW Pils 12oz Btl

$6.00

HW Richmond Lager 16 oz Can

$6.00Out of stock

HW Singel 12oz Btl

$6.00

Legend Brown Ale 16oz Can

$6.00

Mast Landing Gunners Daughter

$10.00

Mich Ultra 16oz Al Btl

$5.00

Miller High Life 7oz Btl

$2.00

Miller Lite 16oz Can

$5.00

Narranganset Lager 16oz Can

$4.00

National Bohemian 16 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz Can

$4.00

Sly Clyde Submerssive Cider

$7.00

Stone Buenaveza Seltzer

$7.00

Tanqueray Gin & Soda

$6.00

Tecate 16oz Can

$3.00

Victory Golden Monkey 12oz

$7.00

White Claw Mango 12 oz

$5.50

White Claw Mango 16 oz

$7.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Budweiser 16 oz can (not bottle)

$2.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$2.00

Tecate 12 oz can

$2.00

Boozy Shakes

Bailey's Banana Colada Shake

Bailey's Banana Colada Shake

$12.00

Bailey's & Bacardi, coconut, banana

Banana's Foster Child

Banana's Foster Child

$12.00

Sailor Jerry's Rum, banana liquer, cinnamon, and caramel

Belle Isle Coffee Shake

Belle Isle Coffee Shake

$12.00

Belle Isle Cold Brew, Bailey's

Boulevard Malted Shake

Boulevard Malted Shake

$12.00

Deep Eddy's vodka, MALT, and swirl ice cream

Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Shake

Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Shake

$12.00

caramel whiskey, creme de cacao, caramel, chocolate drizzle

Fat Elvis

Fat Elvis

$12.00
Mint Cookies And Cream

Mint Cookies And Cream

$12.00

Evan Williams, creme de menthe, mint syrup, oreo cookie crumbles

Muddy Beaver

Muddy Beaver

$12.00

Khalua, Frangelico, cholocate ice cream

PBJ Time

PBJ Time

$12.00

Twix, snickers, butterfinger Milkshake

Wake N Bacon

Wake N Bacon

$12.00

Bell Isle Pumpkin Pie Boozy Shake

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Bottled Craft Soda

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Liquid Death

$5.00

Milk

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.50

N/A Shakes

We are unable to make Vegan milkshakes for the unforeseeable future. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Banana

$6.00Out of stock

Caramel

$6.00

Chocolate

$6.00

Coconut

$6.00

Coffee Milkshake

$6.00

Kid's MEAL Vanilla Shake

Mint

$6.00

Orange Shake

$6.00

Oreo

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Peanut Butter

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Vanilla

$6.00

Wildberry

$6.00

Malt

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Simply put, we are a burger joint that serves the great food, craft beers, and boozy shakes all in an exciting and lively casual atmosphere. Join us for a one of a kind experience. Try a fresh craft brew or perhaps one of our several unbelievably delicious "Boozy Shakes". We are here for you RVA and we can't wait to blow you away!

