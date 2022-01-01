Boulevard Diner

- Home
No reviews yet
155 Shrewsbury Street
Worcester, MA 01604
Breakfast
Big Bully Special
Three eggs with ham, bacon, sausage homefries and toast along with 2 pancakes or 2 french toast
Small Bully
Three eggs with ham, bacon, sausage homefries and toast
Two Eggs and Meat
Two eggs cooked your choice with either ham, bacon or sausage. Served with homefries and italian toast
Italian Breakfast
Three eggs with homefries, toast and your choice of a meatball or sausage
Two Egg Breakfast
3 eggs cooked your choice served with homefries and Italian toast
Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Two eggs with homemade corned beef hash(made with peppers and onions), homefries and toast
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs on top of grilled canadian bacon and toasted english muffin covered in hollondaise sauce
Irish Benedict
2 poached eggs on top of corned beef hash and toasted english muffins and hollondaise sauce served with homfries
Eggs Benedict Florentine
2 poached eggs on top of grilled spinach and tomatoe, toasted english muffin and hollondaise sauce served with homefries
Two Eggs and Kielbasa
Two eggs cooked your choice served with kielbasa, homefries and italian toast
Rib Eye Steak with Two Eggs
Three eggs cooked your choice served with Sirloin streak, homefries and italian toast
Pancakes
Three butter milk pancakes served with syrup and butter
2 Pancakes
Single Pancake
French Toast
Four slices of french toast served with syrup and butter
1/2 French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Served with syrup and butter
Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Sausage gravy served with two grilled buttermilk biscuits
Side Of Toast
Breakfast Sides
Homefries
Bacon
Four slices of bacon
Sausage
Three Sausage links
Ham
two slices of grilled ham
Kielbasa
Three pieces of kielbasa
Corned Beef Hash
Homemade corned beef hash (contains peppers and onions)
Blueberry Muffin
Grilled blueberry Muffin
Corn Muffin
Grilled corn muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Grilled Chocolate chip muffin
Bran Muffin
Grilled bran muffin
One Egg
Omelets
Umass Omlette
Pastrami, peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage and cheese. Served with homefries and toast
* Create Your Own Egg Omelet
Create your own three egg omelet served with homefries and toast
Becker Omelet
Italian sausage, peppers, onions and cheese. Served with homefries and italian toast
Holy Cross Omelet
Pastrami, peppers, onions and cheese. Served with homefries and toast
Worcester State Omelet
Sausage, peppers, onions and cheese. Served with homefries and italian toast.
Clark Omelet
Feta, olives, tomato and peppers. Served with homefries and italian toast
WPI Omlete
Pepperoncini, feta, olives, onions and peppers. Served with homefries and italian toast
Quinsig Omelet
Eggwhites, onions, broccoli and cheese. Served with homefries and italian toast.
MCPHS Omelet
Eggwhites, bacon, sausage, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with homefries and italian toast
Assumption Greyhound Omelet
Sausage, cheddar and american cheese omelet inbetween two pieces of french toast. Served with homefries and italian toast
Mass Pirates Omelet
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served with homefries and italian toast.
Bully Bowl
Ham, bacon, sausage,peppers,onions, homefries, cheddar cheese and 3 scrambled eggs all mixed together hot off the grill
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
Bully Mac Omelet
Hamburg, pickles, onions and secret "mac" sauce served with homefries and toast
Breakfast sandwiches
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
A bacon, two fried eggs and cheese sandwich on your choice of bread.
Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich
A ham, two fried eggs and cheese sandwich on your choice of bread.
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Sausage, two eggs and cheese sandwich on your choice of bread.
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Two fried eggs and cheese on your choice of bread.
Pepper and Egg Sandwich
Grilled peppers and eggs scrambled together served on Italian toast. Your choice of cheese.
Western Sandwich
Two egg omelet with ham and onion served on your choice of bread. Cheese is optional
Italian Specialties
Cheese Lasagna
Homemade cheese lasagna topped with sauce, served with bread and butter.
Manicotti
Four manicotties served with sauce and bread and butter
Stuffed Shells
Four stuffed shells topped with sauce. Served with bread and butter
Manicotti (3) w/ option of Meatball or Sausage
Three manicottis with a homemade meatball or sausage
Stuffed Shells (3) w/option Meatball or Sausage
Three stuffed shells with a homemade meatball or sausage
Cheese Ravioli
Twelve cheese stuffed ravioli's with sauce. Served with bread and butter
Cheese Ravioli with a Meatball or Sausage
Twelve cheese stuffed ravioli's with sauce and your choice of a meatball or sausage. Served with bread and butter.
Ziti or Spaghetti
Ziti or Spaghetti with homemade sauce. Served with bread and butter
Spaghetti with a Meatball or Sausage
Spaghetti with homemade sauce and a meatball or sausage. Served with bread and butter
Ziti with a Meatball or Sausage
Ziti with homemade sauce and a meatball or sausage. Served with bread and butter
Pasta with a Parm
American Chop Suey
Homemade american chopsuey served with bread and butter
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken thighs sautéed with peppers and onions and simmered in a marinara sauce served over pasta with bread and butter
Tripe Over Pasta
Homemade Tripe served over ziti with bread and butter
Tripe - Bowl
Homemade Tripe served with bread and butter
Eggplant Lasanga
Homemade eggplant layered with lasagna noodles and ricotta cheese. Served with bread and butter
- Extra bread
Dinner Mains
Rib Eye Steak
Sirloin Steak is served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Salisbury Steak
Salisbury Steak is served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Baked Meatloaf
Our Homemade Baked Meatloaf served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Roast Pork
Your choice of roast pork over pasta or with potato and vegetables. Served with bread and butter
Pot Roast
Served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Meatball Dinner
Includes 2 meatballs, mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Italian Sausage Dinner
Includes 2 sausages, mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Franks and Beans
2 lightly fried hotdogs served over baked beans. Includes bread and butter
Baked Mac and Cheese
4 cheese blend mixed with pasta and baked with a Ritz cracker crumb. Served with bread and butter
Sheperds Pie
Homemade layered dish that contains seasoned ground beef, corn and mashed potatoes. served with bread and butter. Your choice of gravy
Fish n Chips
Fried haddock and french fries. served with cole slaw and tarter sauce
Baked Haddock
Backed haddock with a cracker crumb crust. Served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Fish Cakes and Beans
3 fish cakes served over baked beans. Bread and butter included
Baked Ham Dinner
Baked ham served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Ziti Broccoli and Chicken
Ziti broccoli chicken in a garlic oil sauce. Served with bread and butter
Hot Beef Sandwich
Grilled roast beef in between white bread and covered in gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread abd butter
Baked Chicken Dinner
A piece of baked chicken served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Eggplant Rollatini
2 Pieces of eggplant rollantini served over pasta with bread and butter
Stuffed Pepper
Stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice served over your choice of pasta or served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Turkey Dinner
Roasted turkey served with homemade stuffing, squash, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, bread and butter
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Fresh turkey served open face style on white bread covered in gravy served with maashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Sausage Potatoes Peppers and Onions
Sausage, potatoes, peppers and onions all baked together served with bread and butter
BBQ Ribs
Honey barbaque ribs served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Lamb Dinner
Roasted leg of lamb served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
6 Bone in Wings your choice of Plain,BBQ,or Buffalo
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with our fresh homemade Itilian Sauce
Cheese Fries
A Large order of fries covered in Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers
8 Cream Cheese Stuffed and Breaded Jalapeno Poppers Golden Fried
Fried Ravioli
12 Fried Raviolis served with fresh homemade itilian sauce
Chicken Fingers
4 Breaded Boneless Chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce Honey Mustard,BBQ, Sweet N Sour, Buffalo
Mac N Cheese Bites
8 Mac N Cheese Bites
French Fries
Onion Rings
Chicken Nuggets + Fries
Soups
Chicken Soup
One Cup of our homemade chicken soup
Pasta Fagioli
One Cup of Homemade Pasta Fagioli
Clam Chowder Soup
One Cup of Clam Chowder
Corn Chowder Soup
One Cup of Corn Chowder
Homemade Chili
One Cup of Homemade Chili
Beef Stew
One Cup of Minestrone Soup
Cheddar and Broccoli
One Cup of Vegetable Soup
Lentil and Rice Soup
One Cup of Pasta Lentil and Rice Soup
Turkey and Rice Soup
One Cup of Turkey and Rice Soup
Sandwiches and more
Cheeseburger| Hamburger Platter
Fresh ground beef served with your choice of french fries or onion rings. Letttuce, Tomato, Onion
Hotdog Platter
2 hot dogs served with your choice of onion rings or fries
Chili Dog Platter
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on italian toast. Mayo available upon request
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Deli ham and american cheese on italian bread. Lettuce, tomato, onion available upon request.
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Deli Turkey and american Cheese on italian bread. Lettuce, tomato, mayo and onion available upon request.
BLVD Giant Club Sandwich
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese on a half loaf of italian bread.
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Tuna and cheese sandwich hot off the grill. Your choice of toppings and cheese
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken, cranberries, walnuts and mayo mixed together on your choice of bread and toppings
Chicken Salad Sandwich
On your choice of bread and your choice of toppings
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade meatball on italian bread with your choice of cheese
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Homemade itallian sausage on italian bread with your choice of cheese
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Lightly fried eggplant served on italian bread with sauce. Vegetarian sauce available upon request
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken parm topped with sauce served on italian bread
Veal Parm Sandwich
Veal Parm topped with sauce on italian bread
Meatball and Italian Sausage Combo on 1/2 Loaf
Homemade meatball and italian sausage on a half loaf of italian bread
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Roast beef on italian bread with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken served on a bulky with french fries. Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo available upon request
Fatboy Burger
Cheeseburger with bacon and an over easy egg, served with frenchfries
Sloppy Joe's with Fries
Homemade sloppy joe's served on a bulky roll with french fries
E
BBQ pulled pork served on a bulky roll with french fries and cole slaw
Steak and Cheese Loaded
Shaved steak and cheese on a sub roll with your choice of peppers, muchrooms, onions and mayo
Pastrami and Cheese
Pastrami and cheese served on a subroll
Grilled Cheese
Beverage
Desserts
Strawberry Shortcake
A warm biscuit topped with strawberries and whipped cream
Carrot Cake
Cheese Cake
Vanilla and Raspberry Cake
A slice of vanilla cake with frosting and raspberry filling
Chocolate Cake
Apple Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Homemade Grapenut Custard
Homemade Apple Crisp
HomeMade Chocolate Chip Cookies
Brownie
Blueberry Lemon Bread
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Sugar Cookies
Peanut Butter Cookies
Pecan Pie
Banana Bread
Salads
Garden Salad with Chicken Salad
Garden salad (lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber,olives, pepperocini) with a scoop of chicken salad on top. served with our own Italian dressing, bread and butter
Garden Salad with Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Garden salad (lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber,olives, pepperocini) with a scoop of cranberry walnut chicken salad on top. served with our own Italian dressing, bread and butter
Antipasto Salad
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
No place finer than the Boulevard Diner since 1936!
155 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester, MA 01604