Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Italian
American

Boulevard Diner

review star

No reviews yet

155 Shrewsbury Street

Worcester, MA 01604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Bully Special
Cheeseburger| Hamburger Platter
* Create Your Own Egg Omelet

Breakfast

Big Bully Special

$16.95

Three eggs with ham, bacon, sausage homefries and toast along with 2 pancakes or 2 french toast

Small Bully

$14.95

Three eggs with ham, bacon, sausage homefries and toast

Two Eggs and Meat

$10.95

Two eggs cooked your choice with either ham, bacon or sausage. Served with homefries and italian toast

Italian Breakfast

$13.95

Three eggs with homefries, toast and your choice of a meatball or sausage

Two Egg Breakfast

$8.95

3 eggs cooked your choice served with homefries and Italian toast

Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$13.95

Two eggs with homemade corned beef hash(made with peppers and onions), homefries and toast

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

2 poached eggs on top of grilled canadian bacon and toasted english muffin covered in hollondaise sauce

Irish Benedict

$12.95

2 poached eggs on top of corned beef hash and toasted english muffins and hollondaise sauce served with homfries

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$11.95

2 poached eggs on top of grilled spinach and tomatoe, toasted english muffin and hollondaise sauce served with homefries

Two Eggs and Kielbasa

$13.95

Two eggs cooked your choice served with kielbasa, homefries and italian toast

Rib Eye Steak with Two Eggs

$17.95

Three eggs cooked your choice served with Sirloin streak, homefries and italian toast

Pancakes

$10.25

Three butter milk pancakes served with syrup and butter

2 Pancakes

$7.95

Single Pancake

$4.95

French Toast

$9.95

Four slices of french toast served with syrup and butter

1/2 French Toast

$7.25

Belgian Waffle

$7.95

Served with syrup and butter

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

$8.95

Sausage gravy served with two grilled buttermilk biscuits

Side Of Toast

$2.95

Breakfast Sides

Homefries

$4.65

Bacon

$4.95

Four slices of bacon

Sausage

$4.95

Three Sausage links

Ham

$4.95

two slices of grilled ham

Kielbasa

$6.45

Three pieces of kielbasa

Corned Beef Hash

$6.45Out of stock

Homemade corned beef hash (contains peppers and onions)

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Grilled blueberry Muffin

Corn Muffin

$3.50

Grilled corn muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Grilled Chocolate chip muffin

Bran Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Grilled bran muffin

One Egg

$1.75

Omelets

Umass Omlette

$15.95

Pastrami, peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage and cheese. Served with homefries and toast

* Create Your Own Egg Omelet

$13.45

Create your own three egg omelet served with homefries and toast

Becker Omelet

$15.95

Italian sausage, peppers, onions and cheese. Served with homefries and italian toast

Holy Cross Omelet

$15.95

Pastrami, peppers, onions and cheese. Served with homefries and toast

Worcester State Omelet

$13.45

Sausage, peppers, onions and cheese. Served with homefries and italian toast.

Clark Omelet

$13.45

Feta, olives, tomato and peppers. Served with homefries and italian toast

WPI Omlete

$13.45

Pepperoncini, feta, olives, onions and peppers. Served with homefries and italian toast

Quinsig Omelet

$13.45

Eggwhites, onions, broccoli and cheese. Served with homefries and italian toast.

MCPHS Omelet

$13.45

Eggwhites, bacon, sausage, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with homefries and italian toast

Assumption Greyhound Omelet

$15.95

Sausage, cheddar and american cheese omelet inbetween two pieces of french toast. Served with homefries and italian toast

Mass Pirates Omelet

$13.95

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served with homefries and italian toast.

Bully Bowl

$14.95

Ham, bacon, sausage,peppers,onions, homefries, cheddar cheese and 3 scrambled eggs all mixed together hot off the grill

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$15.95

Bully Mac Omelet

$15.95

Hamburg, pickles, onions and secret "mac" sauce served with homefries and toast

Breakfast sandwiches

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

A bacon, two fried eggs and cheese sandwich on your choice of bread.

Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

A ham, two fried eggs and cheese sandwich on your choice of bread.

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Sausage, two eggs and cheese sandwich on your choice of bread.

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Two fried eggs and cheese on your choice of bread.

Pepper and Egg Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled peppers and eggs scrambled together served on Italian toast. Your choice of cheese.

Western Sandwich

$6.95

Two egg omelet with ham and onion served on your choice of bread. Cheese is optional

Italian Specialties

Cheese Lasagna

$15.25

Homemade cheese lasagna topped with sauce, served with bread and butter.

Manicotti

$12.95

Four manicotties served with sauce and bread and butter

Stuffed Shells

$12.95

Four stuffed shells topped with sauce. Served with bread and butter

Manicotti (3) w/ option of Meatball or Sausage

$13.95

Three manicottis with a homemade meatball or sausage

Stuffed Shells (3) w/option Meatball or Sausage

$13.95

Three stuffed shells with a homemade meatball or sausage

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Twelve cheese stuffed ravioli's with sauce. Served with bread and butter

Cheese Ravioli with a Meatball or Sausage

$13.95

Twelve cheese stuffed ravioli's with sauce and your choice of a meatball or sausage. Served with bread and butter.

Ziti or Spaghetti

$10.95

Ziti or Spaghetti with homemade sauce. Served with bread and butter

Spaghetti with a Meatball or Sausage

$14.95

Spaghetti with homemade sauce and a meatball or sausage. Served with bread and butter

Ziti with a Meatball or Sausage

$14.95

Ziti with homemade sauce and a meatball or sausage. Served with bread and butter

Pasta with a Parm

$16.95

American Chop Suey

$15.95

Homemade american chopsuey served with bread and butter

Chicken Cacciatore

$15.95Out of stock

Chicken thighs sautéed with peppers and onions and simmered in a marinara sauce served over pasta with bread and butter

Tripe Over Pasta

$15.95Out of stock

Homemade Tripe served over ziti with bread and butter

Tripe - Bowl

$10.95Out of stock

Homemade Tripe served with bread and butter

Eggplant Lasanga

$15.95Out of stock

Homemade eggplant layered with lasagna noodles and ricotta cheese. Served with bread and butter

- Extra bread

$2.50

Dinner Mains

Rib Eye Steak

$17.95

Sirloin Steak is served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Salisbury Steak

$15.95

Salisbury Steak is served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Baked Meatloaf

$15.95

Our Homemade Baked Meatloaf served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Roast Pork

$14.95Out of stock

Your choice of roast pork over pasta or with potato and vegetables. Served with bread and butter

Pot Roast

$15.95Out of stock

Served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Meatball Dinner

$15.25

Includes 2 meatballs, mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Italian Sausage Dinner

$15.25

Includes 2 sausages, mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Franks and Beans

$9.95

2 lightly fried hotdogs served over baked beans. Includes bread and butter

Baked Mac and Cheese

$15.95

4 cheese blend mixed with pasta and baked with a Ritz cracker crumb. Served with bread and butter

Sheperds Pie

$15.95

Homemade layered dish that contains seasoned ground beef, corn and mashed potatoes. served with bread and butter. Your choice of gravy

Fish n Chips

$17.95

Fried haddock and french fries. served with cole slaw and tarter sauce

Baked Haddock

$17.95

Backed haddock with a cracker crumb crust. Served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Fish Cakes and Beans

$10.25

3 fish cakes served over baked beans. Bread and butter included

Baked Ham Dinner

$15.95Out of stock

Baked ham served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Ziti Broccoli and Chicken

$14.95Out of stock

Ziti broccoli chicken in a garlic oil sauce. Served with bread and butter

Hot Beef Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Grilled roast beef in between white bread and covered in gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread abd butter

Baked Chicken Dinner

$15.95

A piece of baked chicken served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.95Out of stock

2 Pieces of eggplant rollantini served over pasta with bread and butter

Stuffed Pepper

$15.95Out of stock

Stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice served over your choice of pasta or served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Turkey Dinner

$16.95Out of stock

Roasted turkey served with homemade stuffing, squash, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, bread and butter

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Fresh turkey served open face style on white bread covered in gravy served with maashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Sausage Potatoes Peppers and Onions

$13.95

Sausage, potatoes, peppers and onions all baked together served with bread and butter

BBQ Ribs

$15.95Out of stock

Honey barbaque ribs served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Lamb Dinner

$15.95

Roasted leg of lamb served with mashed potatoes, vegetables, bread and butter

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$10.95

6 Bone in Wings your choice of Plain,BBQ,or Buffalo

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

6 Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with our fresh homemade Itilian Sauce

Cheese Fries

$10.45

A Large order of fries covered in Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

8 Cream Cheese Stuffed and Breaded Jalapeno Poppers Golden Fried

Fried Ravioli

$10.95

12 Fried Raviolis served with fresh homemade itilian sauce

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

4 Breaded Boneless Chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce Honey Mustard,BBQ, Sweet N Sour, Buffalo

Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.95

8 Mac N Cheese Bites

French Fries

$4.45+

Onion Rings

$7.45

Chicken Nuggets + Fries

$9.45Out of stock

Soups

Chicken Soup

$6.25+

One Cup of our homemade chicken soup

Pasta Fagioli

$6.25+Out of stock

One Cup of Homemade Pasta Fagioli

Clam Chowder Soup

$6.25+

One Cup of Clam Chowder

Corn Chowder Soup

$6.25+Out of stock

One Cup of Corn Chowder

Homemade Chili

$6.25+

One Cup of Homemade Chili

Beef Stew

$6.50+Out of stock

One Cup of Minestrone Soup

Cheddar and Broccoli

$6.25+Out of stock

One Cup of Vegetable Soup

Lentil and Rice Soup

$6.25+Out of stock

One Cup of Pasta Lentil and Rice Soup

Turkey and Rice Soup

$6.25+Out of stock

One Cup of Turkey and Rice Soup

Sandwiches and more

Cheeseburger| Hamburger Platter

$10.45

Fresh ground beef served with your choice of french fries or onion rings. Letttuce, Tomato, Onion

Hotdog Platter

$9.95

2 hot dogs served with your choice of onion rings or fries

Chili Dog Platter

$10.45

BLT Sandwich

$8.25

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on italian toast. Mayo available upon request

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Deli ham and american cheese on italian bread. Lettuce, tomato, onion available upon request.

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Deli Turkey and american Cheese on italian bread. Lettuce, tomato, mayo and onion available upon request.

BLVD Giant Club Sandwich

$11.95

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese on a half loaf of italian bread.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$8.75

Tuna and cheese sandwich hot off the grill. Your choice of toppings and cheese

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken, cranberries, walnuts and mayo mixed together on your choice of bread and toppings

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

On your choice of bread and your choice of toppings

Meatball Sandwich

$8.95

Homemade meatball on italian bread with your choice of cheese

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$8.95

Homemade itallian sausage on italian bread with your choice of cheese

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$9.45

Lightly fried eggplant served on italian bread with sauce. Vegetarian sauce available upon request

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.45

Chicken parm topped with sauce served on italian bread

Veal Parm Sandwich

$9.45

Veal Parm topped with sauce on italian bread

Meatball and Italian Sausage Combo on 1/2 Loaf

$13.25

Homemade meatball and italian sausage on a half loaf of italian bread

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Roast beef on italian bread with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled chicken served on a bulky with french fries. Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo available upon request

Fatboy Burger

$11.95

Cheeseburger with bacon and an over easy egg, served with frenchfries

Sloppy Joe's with Fries

$10.95

Homemade sloppy joe's served on a bulky roll with french fries

E

$11.45Out of stock

BBQ pulled pork served on a bulky roll with french fries and cole slaw

Steak and Cheese Loaded

$11.95

Shaved steak and cheese on a sub roll with your choice of peppers, muchrooms, onions and mayo

Pastrami and Cheese

$9.95

Pastrami and cheese served on a subroll

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Beverage

Milk

$2.75+

Chocolate Milk

$2.95+

Orange Juice

$2.95+

Apple Juice

$2.95+

Cranberry Juice

$2.95+

Soda

$2.90

Coffee

$2.95+

16oz cup of hot coffee your choice of cream and sugar. Iced available upon request

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.95

A warm biscuit topped with strawberries and whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$4.65Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$4.65

Vanilla and Raspberry Cake

$4.65

A slice of vanilla cake with frosting and raspberry filling

Chocolate Cake

$4.95Out of stock

Apple Pie

$3.95

Pumpkin Pie

$3.95

Homemade Grapenut Custard

$4.95

Homemade Apple Crisp

$4.95

HomeMade Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Brownie

$2.25

Blueberry Lemon Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Sugar Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$3.95Out of stock

Banana Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Salads

Garden Salad with Chicken Salad

$10.95

Garden salad (lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber,olives, pepperocini) with a scoop of chicken salad on top. served with our own Italian dressing, bread and butter

Garden Salad with Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$11.95

Garden salad (lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber,olives, pepperocini) with a scoop of cranberry walnut chicken salad on top. served with our own Italian dressing, bread and butter

Antipasto Salad

$12.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

No place finer than the Boulevard Diner since 1936!

Location

155 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester, MA 01604

Directions

Gallery
Boulevard Diner - Worcester image

Similar restaurants in your area

Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse
orange starNo Reviews
64 Water Street Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Dino's Ristorante Italiano
orange starNo Reviews
13 Lord Street Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Grill on the Hill - Worcester
orange starNo Reviews
1929 Skyline Dr Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Puffin's restaurant
orange star4.1 • 427
95 N Main St Millbury, MA 01527
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
The Hangover Pub / Broth
orange star4.4 • 2,274
102 Green St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
orange star4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worcester
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston