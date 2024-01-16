This restaurant does not have any images
Boulevard Kitchen and Bar
200 Golf St
Dieppe, CN E1A 8K9
Food
Shareables
- Truffle Fries
Black Pepper, Truffle Aioli, Grana Padano Parmesan$13.75
- Yam Fries
Garlic Aioli$13.50
- Smoked Tokyo Pork Belly Bites
Maple soy sauce, sriracha mayo, crispy onion, sesame, green onion.$14.00
- BLVD Chicken Fries
Crispy breaded chicken tenderloins, choice of plum, sriracha mayo or hot honey mustard sauces$15.75
- Smashed Avocado Dip
House Tortillas, crushed avocado, charred corn, tomato, roasted jalapeno, lime & cilantro$16.50
- Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy Ebi Rock Shrimp, pickled veg, sriracha mayo, green onion, sesame$18.50
- Smoked Jalapēno, Onion Dip
Smoke Jalapenos, caramelized onion, garlic, cream cheese, mascarpone, feta, spinach, roasted red peppers, cast iron cornbread$17.50
- Pulled Pork Tacos
Low & slow, rubbed, smoked, mopped & pulled pork shoulder, pickled veg, Valentina's Crema$19.25
- Tuna Tartare
Orange ginger sauce, cucumber, avocado, cripsy potato, sesame seed, wonton chip.$16.50
- Smoked Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Butter lettuce, crispy potato strings, shredded carrot + cucumber, mango vinaigrette$19.75
- Crispy Shrimp California Roll
cucumber, avocado, mango sauce, sriracha mayo$18.75
- Baja Fish Tacos
Battered crispy cod, pico de gallo, Valentina's Crema$18.50
- BLVD Chicken Wings
Choose between Franks Hot, Carolina BBQ Sauce, Maple Soy or What Have I Done served with celery & garlic parmesan dip$19.75
Salads & Soups
- Chef's Daily Soup
Local fresh ingredients made in house$10.50
- BLVD Soup & Salad
Served with Daily Soup, Green Oasis Salad, house bread & butter$22.00
- Ranchero Salad
atta greens, charred corn, tortillas, avocado, black beans, tomato, quesa fresca, mango vinaigrette$18.00
- Thai Noodle Salad
rice noodles, atta greens, basil, red cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, orange ginger vinaigrette, peanuts, green onion$18.00
- BLVD Caesar
crisp romaine, house brioche crumb, butcher bacon, grana padano parmesan$13.50
- Green Oasis Salad
atta greens, kale, spiced walnuts, fried, chickpeas, asparagus, carrot, lime green goddess dressing$18.50
Handhelds
- Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Nashville fried chicken, hot honey drizzle, slaw, mayo$22.50
- Super Smash Bros Burger
butter toasted brioche, bacon, onion jam, american cheese, iceburg, pickles, BLVD burger sauce$23.75
- Open Faced Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Garlic aioli, fire roasted cherry tomatoes, argula salad$21.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Buttered brioche bun, low & slow, rubbed, smoked & mopped pork shoulder, slaw, carolima bbq sauce, Valentina's crema$19.75
- Snow Crab Clubhouse
sourdough, thick cut bacon, Valentina's Crema, tomato, lettuce$23.50
- Mushroom and Truffle Royale
butter toasted brioche, mushrooms, fontina, bacon, crispy onions, argula, truffle aioli$24.75
Mains
- Seafood Arrabbiata
rigatoni pasta, shrimp, scallops, mild arrabiatta sauce, fresh basil, grana padano parmesan$31.00
- Tuscan Tagliatelle
herb & garlic cream sauce, grana padano parmesan$21.00
- Schezuan Noodles
Wok fried, smoked chicken, carrot, red bell pepper, onion, red cabbage, sweet & sticky sauce, egg noodles$25.00
- Pan Roasted Chicken
chicken supreme, crispy smashed potatoes, lemon herb jus, seasonal vegetables$31.00
- Roasted Atlantic Salmon
Crispy skin, lemon orzo, tuscan tomato & olive jus, asparagus$31.00
- Smoked BBQ Short Rib
24 hour shortrib, crispy smashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables$41.00
Steaks
Pizzas
- Queen Margharita
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fior di Latte mozzarella, Grana Padano, basil$21.00
- Float Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee
Tomato Sauce, basil, Soppressata, fresh mozzarella, hot honey drizzle, Grana Padano Parmesan$24.00
- Mediterranean Harvest
Tomato sauce, fire roasted cherry tomatoes, roasted peppers, artichokes, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, arugula, confit garlic drizzle$24.00
- Pig & Pineapple Express
Pulled Pork, Fresh Pineapple, jalapenos, bacon, fresh mozzarella, lime and valentina crema's$21.75
Plant Based
- Chick'N Lettuce Wraps
plant based chicken, cucumber, crispy potato strings, peanuts, maple soy, sesame seeds & cilantro$23.50
- Mushroom Risotto
cremini, mushroo duxelle, cashew parmesan, truffle oil$23.25
- Impossible? I Think Not
lettuce, tomato, onion jam, pickles, vegan mayo, vegan brioche bun$23.75
- Garden Burger
garlic aioli, vegan basil pesto, vegan mayo, arugula, tomato, cucumber, red omnion, vegan brioche bun$22.50
Desserts
- Lemon Tartelette with an Italian Meringue
sugar sablee, white chocolate layer, dacquoise biscuit, lemon curd, italian meringue, red berry coulis$12.00
- Royal Chocolate Cake
dark chocolate biscuit, praline crunch, dark chocolate cremieux, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate glaze, blueberries coulis$12.00
- Salted Caramel Mille Feuille
puff pastry, vanilla pastry cream, salted caramel ganache, pear compote, caramel sauce$12.00
Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Evian Sparkling$3.99
- Evian Still$3.99
- San Pellegrino Orange$3.99
- Apple$3.25
- Orange$3.25
- Cranberry$3.25
- Pinneaple$3.25
- Shirley Temple$4.25
- Lemonade$4.25
- Milk$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Coffee$2.95
- Decaf Coffee$2.95
- Tea$2.95
- Kids Pepsi
- Kids Diet Pepsi
- Kids Ginger Ale
- Kids Iced Tea
- Kids 7up
- Kids Apple Juice
- Kids Cranberry Juice
- Kids Orange Juice
- Kids Pineapple Juice
- Kids Shirley Temple
- Kids Lemonade
- Kids White Milk
- Kids Chocolate Milk
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
200 Golf St, Dieppe, CN E1A 8K9