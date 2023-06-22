  • Home
  • /
  • Caterers
  • /
  • Boulevard Cafe - Breakfast on the Blvd - Cisco's Birds & Burgers - Miko's Steaks & Melts
Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Boulevard Cafe Breakfast on the Blvd Cisco's Birds & Burgers Miko's Steaks & Melts

review star

No reviews yet

8180 Greensboro Drive

West Mclean, VA 22102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Bagel Deluxe

Bagel Deluxe

$7.65

Two scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese on a toasted bagel

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$4.85

Chunks of melons, pineapple, grapes and berries

Coffee

Coffee (We serve the world top brand coffee beans - Lavazza or Tchibo)

Espresso

Espresso

$2.59
Latte

Latte

$4.39
Mocha

Mocha

$4.79
White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.39
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.79
Cortado

Cortado

$4.35
Americano

Americano

$2.89
Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.29
Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.89
Iced Latte- Large Size

Iced Latte- Large Size

$5.55

CAFE MENU BREAKFAST

Breakfast

Bagels

Bagels

$2.45

Choose from our fresh bagels and add your favorite toppings

Bagel Deluxe

Bagel Deluxe

$7.65

Two scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese on a toasted bagel

SW Breakfast Burrito

SW Breakfast Burrito

$9.55

Two scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, cheese and a tangy salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Egg and cheese on an English muffin

Ham Egg Cheese Croissant

$9.25

Egg, ham and cheese on a croissant

Protein Veggie Wrap

$9.35

Two Eggs, spinach, tomato, mushrooms and cheddar cheese wrapped in a wheat tortilla.

Pastrami & Egg Sandwich

$9.95

Pastrami and fried egg on ciabatta, topped with garlic aioli.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Fried egg, tomato and cucumber slices, and guacamole on a slice of toast with an optional side of home fries.

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Sausage, egg and cheese served on an english muffin.

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$8.50

Turkey sausage, egg and cheese served on an english muffin.

French Toast

French Toast

$12.99

Grilled Texas toast with maple syrup, berries, butter, served with bacon and scrambled eggs

Tex Mex Bowl

Tex Mex Bowl

$12.00

Two Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Chorizo Sausage, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Black Beans and Avocado

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Three egg omelette with cheddar cheese, home fries and toast

Vegetarian Omelette

$11.10

Three egg omelette with vegetables, cheddar cheese, home fries and toast

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$11.00

Three egg omelette with ham, green pepper, onion, tomatoes and cheese served with home fries and toast.

*Two Eggs with Bacon

*Two Eggs with Bacon

$5.79

Two eggs any style served with bacon

*Two Eggs, Bacon & Toast

*Two Eggs, Bacon & Toast

$6.95

Two eggs any style served with bacon served with toast

*Two Eggs, Home Fries & Toast

*Two Eggs, Home Fries & Toast

$6.95

Two eggs any style served with home fries and toast

Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$14.85

English muffin, maple ham, tomatoes, eggs over-easy, hollandaise, and home fries.

Steak, eggs & home fries Platter

$15.75

Sliced rib-eye steak, eggs, toast and home fries.

Breakfast Sides

Home Fries

Home Fries

$4.45

Griddled soft yukon potatoes seasoned with salt & pepper

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$4.85

Chunks of melons, pineapple, grapes and berries

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Individual cup of Greek vanilla yogurt topped with fresh berries and granola

Side of Bacon - 2 strips

Side of Bacon - 2 strips

$2.50

Two strips of Applewood Bacon

Side of Sausage - 1 patty

Side of Sausage - 1 patty

$2.25

One sausage patty

Side of Turkey Sausage - 1 patty

Side of Turkey Sausage - 1 patty

$2.25

One Turkey Sausage patty

Tater tots

Tater tots

$4.95

Tater tots are grated potatoes formed into small cylinders and deep-fried, often served as a side dish.

Side Orders

Avocado Sliced

Avocado Sliced

$2.50

Avocado Spread

$1.95

Cole Slaw

$4.35

Shredded cole slaw and carrots tossed in a creamy slaw dressing

French Fries

French Fries

$4.95

Our popular batter coated French fries

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$4.85

Chunks of melons, pineapple, grapes and berries

Assorted Chips

Assorted Chips

Choose from you Favorite Flavors

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$4.55

Rotini pasta with carrots, broccoli and bell peppers with our house dressing.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.25

Soft red potatoes tossed with bell peppers, chopped onion and a creamy dressing

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Individual cup of Greek vanilla yogurt topped with fresh berries and granola

Large Chips

$4.55

Desserts....

Cookie Assortment

Cookie Assortment

$2.99

Choose from: chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia or sugar

Brownie Bars

Brownie Bars

$3.69

Choose from: caramel blondie, chocolate fudge or cream cheese

Pound Cakes

Pound Cakes

$3.60

Individually wrapped Iced Lemon or Chocolate Chip Pound Cakes

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Individual cup of Greek vanilla yogurt topped with fresh berries and granola

XL Muffins 5-6 OZ

XL Muffins 5-6 OZ

$3.95

Individuallly packaged blueberry and Chocolate chip Muffins

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$4.85

Chunks of melons, pineapple, grapes and berries

Fudge

$4.25

Drinks

Small Coffee/Tea

$2.29

For Pickup only

Medium Coffee/Tea

$2.59

For Pickup only

Large Coffee/Tea

$2.99

For Pickup only

Medium Soda

$2.75

For Pickup only

Large Soda

$3.29

For Pickup only

Arizona tea

Arizona tea

$3.00
Honest Tea

Honest Tea

$3.55
ZERO alc BEER or NUDE PLAY

ZERO alc BEER or NUDE PLAY

$3.49
ESSENTIA WATER 1.5 L

ESSENTIA WATER 1.5 L

$4.85
Perrier , PELEGRINO

Perrier , PELEGRINO

$3.15

MM JUICE

$3.35
Red Bull 8 oz

Red Bull 8 oz

$2.95

Monster Energy 15 oz

$3.39
Red Bull 12 oz

Red Bull 12 oz

$4.15
Snapple / COKE GLASS

Snapple / COKE GLASS

$3.25

Starbucks Frappuccino

$4.85

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Arizona Sweet Tea 23 OZ

$3.00

Tropicana Cranberry

$3.25

Gatorade Orange

$3.25

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.35

Coke Bottle

$2.35

Coke Diet Bottle

$2.35

Dr. Pepper

$2.35

Mountain Dew

$2.35

Water 20 oz

$2.45

Smart Water 1 Liter

$3.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Boulevard Cafe offers diverse breakfast and lunch menus. Order online or visit us in-store! We also offer catering, which is available through our main website: www.blvdcafecatering.com

Website

Location

8180 Greensboro Drive, West Mclean, VA 22102

Directions

Gallery
Boulevard Cafe image
Boulevard Cafe image
Boulevard Cafe image
Boulevard Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rocklands BBQ DC
orange starNo Reviews
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Seasons at Sidley Austin
orange starNo Reviews
1501 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center - Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center
orange starNo Reviews
5801 Clifton Road Clifton, VA 20124
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Pizza - Bella Vita Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
7420 Fullerton Rd Springfield, VA 22153
View restaurantnext
Pollo Central
orange starNo Reviews
13653 Connecticut Ave Silver Spring, MD 20906
View restaurantnext
Canopy Powered by SuperFD - 19945 RIVERSIDE COMMONS PLAZA
orange starNo Reviews
19945 RIVERSIDE COMMONS PLAZA ASHBURN, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston