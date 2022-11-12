Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bounce House Social Eats & Tapas

12100 Challenger Parkway

Orlando, FL 32826

Order Again

Popular Items

Just Wing It

Small Plates

Ahi Stacks

Ahi Stacks

$16.00

Blackened Seared Ahi Tuna Tostada, Avocado, Radish, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Thai Chili Aioli, Micro Cilantro

Burrata-ta

Burrata-ta

$12.00

Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Walnuts, Arugala, Balsamic Glaze, Honey

Calamari Stoudemire

Calamari Stoudemire

$16.00

Buttermilk Calamari, Marinara, Grilled Lemon

Cauli Buds

Cauli Buds

$11.00

BBQ Dry Rub Cauliflower, Celery & Carrot , Bleu Cheese Dressing

Cloudy With A Chance

Cloudy With A Chance

$10.00

Ground Chuck Meatballs, Marinara, Parmesan, Micro Basil

Drunken Taters

Drunken Taters

$10.00

Beer Battered Fries: Parmesan Herb OR Street Fries = Cotija Cheese, Tajin, Micro Cilantro

$12.00+

Bone-In Chicken Wings (Quantities: 6 | 12 | 18) — Choice of Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, Garlic Parmesan, Golden BBQ, Teriyaki

Knotty By Nature

Knotty By Nature

$13.00

Giant Salted Pretzel, Spicy Brown Mustard, Beer Cheese

Larry Curds

Larry Curds

$13.00

White Cheddar Curds, Panko-Cheezit Crust, Marinara

Nug Life

Nug Life

$14.00

Boneless Chicken Wings — Choice of Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, Garlic Parmesan, Golden BBQ, Teriyaki

Thai-namite Shrimp

Thai-namite Shrimp

$15.00

Tempura Shrimp, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Asian Slaw, Cucumber, Scallions

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Single grilled chicken breast.

Side Fries

$7.00

Salads/Wraps

Buffalo Fried Chicken, Mixed Greens, Shredded Cheddar, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Ranch

Buffalo Soldier

$13.00

Caesar The Day

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Grilled Lemon Ceasar

Cowgirl

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp, Romaine, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Shredded Cheddar, Fried Tortilla Strips, BBQ Ranch

The Sideline

$8.00

Sliders

(Meat)ball Is Life

(Meat)ball Is Life

$11.00

Meatball, Provolone, Marinara, Micro Basil

Average Joe

Average Joe

$11.00

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bounce Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Cash Cow

Cash Cow

$13.00

Beef Patty, Truffle Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Herb Aioli

Hula

Hula

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Pineapple, Red Onion, Arugula, Thai Chili Aioli

Jalapeno Business

Jalapeno Business

$12.00

Beef Patty, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Bacon, Fried Jalapenos, Herb Aioli

No Clucks Given

No Clucks Given

$11.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken, Provolone, Arugula, Pickles, Ranch

Piggie Smalls

Piggie Smalls

$10.00

BBQ Pulled Pork, Pickles Coleslaw, Crispy Onion Straws

The Big Short

The Big Short

$14.00

Beef Patty, Short Rib, Caramelized Onion, Garlic Aioli, Au Jus Dip

You're My Boy Bleu

You're My Boy Bleu

$12.00

Beef Patty, Bleu Cheese, Bacon Jam, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Arugula

Bowls

Ahi Tuna, White Rice, Citrus Ponzu, Avocado, Pineapple, Cucumber, Soy Heirloom Tomatoes, Scallions, Fried Wonton, Sweet Thai Chili Aioli, Sesame Seeds

Aloha

$16.00

Fiesta

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, White Rice, Sweet Potato, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Micro Cilantro, BBQ Ranch

Pig Deal

$15.00

Hoisin Pork Tenderloin, White Rice, Carrot, Pickled Red Onion, Edamame, Avocado, Soy Heirloom Tomatoes, Scallions

S.H.R.I.M.P.

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp, White Rice, Chipotle Aioli, Romaine, Cucumber, Corn, Cotija Cheese, Micro Cilantro

Wok It Out

$13.00

Fried Rice, Carrot, Scallions, Broccoli, Onion, Edamame, Corn, Fried Egg, Sesame Seeds

Yaki

$14.00

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast, White Rice, Broccoli, Carrot, Edamame, Apple, Citrus Ponzu, Sesame Seeds

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Pizza

Jimmy Buffet

Jimmy Buffet

$14.00

Marinara, Mozzarella Balls, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil

Say Cheese

Say Cheese

$13.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Gouda, Parmesan

The Hot Chick

The Hot Chick

$14.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Buffalo Drizzle

The Pitmaster

The Pitmaster

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Red Onion, Arugula, Ranch Drizzle

V-Edgy

V-Edgy

$14.00

Garlic Cream Sauce, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spinach, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions

We Meat Again

We Meat Again

$15.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Chef’s Selection of Italian Meats, Bacon, Hot Honey

Gameday Pizza

$10.00

Sweets

Walnut Brownie Stacks, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Overtime

Overtime

$12.00

Brunch

All Slides, No Breaks

$13.00

Beef Patty Slider, Grilled Tomato, Applewood Bacon, Fried Egg, Garlic Aioli

Drunk In Love

$15.00

Vanilla Battered French Bread, Rum-infused Berry Compote, Applewood Bacon, Powdered Sugar, Whip Cream, Maple Syrup

Hole-In-One

$13.00

Hollowed Brioche French Toast, Fried Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Maple Syrup

Huevos Burritos

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Beer Battered Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Spinach

Johnny Avo

$11.00

French Bread Avocado Toast, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Micro Cilantro, Red Pepper Flakes

Love You Brunches

$13.00

Artisan Pizza — Garlic Cream Sauce, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Fried Egg, Maple Syrup

Plain Jane

$11.00

Pair of Fried Eggs, Bacon, Toast, Sweet Potato Hash

Poutine. Your. Mouth.

$14.00

Beer Battered Fries, Queso, Bacon, Fried Egg, Scallions

Southern Comfort

$14.00

Belgian Sugar Waffles, Fried Chicken Bites, Hot Honey, Powdered Sugar

Taco The Mornin

$13.00

Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Sweet Potato, Caramelized Onion, Chipotle Aioli, Guacamole — (3x)

Sweet Potato Hash

$5.00

Waffle

$4.00

Egg

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00
Just Wing It

$12.00+

Bone-In Chicken Wings (Quantities: 6 | 12 | 18) — Choice of Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Sweet & Spicy, Garlic Parmesan, Golden BBQ, Teriyaki

Side Of Toast

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We offer an array of tasty Tapas, Sliders, and Pizza!

Location

12100 Challenger Parkway, Orlando, FL 32826

Directions

