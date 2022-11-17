Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bounce Boba Lounge

1,501 Reviews

$

9545 Reseda Blvd

Ste 17

Northridge, CA 91324

Popular Items

2 Snacks
Popcorn Chicken
Blended Thai Tea

Party Treats

1 GALLON of your favorite Classic Milk Tea + a MONSTER sized Boba!
Party Pack

Party Pack

$40.00

Serves 10 ! Includes boba (served on the side) and cups. Depending on order size, advance notice may be required. Please call the store to speak to a crew member.

Featured Drinks

Milk Frost

Milk Frost

$5.75

Blended fresh milk paired with Honey Boba, Custard Jello and your choice of Drizzle!

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.95

LA's winters are not the same. Indulge with a delicious frozen "HOT" chocolate. Made with Ghirardelli chocolate topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Frozen Flan

Frozen Flan

$4.95

Frozen creamy flan with delicious brown sugar swirled around your cup!

Mango Amor

Mango Amor

$4.95

Mango-passionfruit slush blended with mango chunks, swirled with chamoy, & sprinkled with Tajin.

Fruity Strawberry Slush

Fruity Strawberry Slush

$4.75
Fruity Lychee Slush

Fruity Lychee Slush

$4.75
Fruity Mango Slush

Fruity Mango Slush

$4.75
Peach Strawberry Fruity Slush

Peach Strawberry Fruity Slush

$4.75
Sea Salt Foam Japanese Matcha.

Sea Salt Foam Japanese Matcha.

$4.95

Enjoy a velvety cloud of creamy foam (dairy) with a hint of sea salt over grade-A matcha!

Sea Salt Marble Ghirardelli Chocolate Caramel

Sea Salt Marble Ghirardelli Chocolate Caramel

$4.95
Sea Salt Marble Honey Vanilla Matcha

Sea Salt Marble Honey Vanilla Matcha

$4.95
Sea Salt Marble Strawberry Slush

Sea Salt Marble Strawberry Slush

$4.95
Brulee Buko Pandan Smoothie

Brulee Buko Pandan Smoothie

$4.95

A twist on the popular Southeast Asian dessert with notes of vanilla, coconut, and caramel-y creme brulee!

Brulee Jasmine Milk Tea

Brulee Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.95

Jasmine milk tea topped with creamy crème brulee foam! (contains dairy)

Brulee Taro Smoothie

Brulee Taro Smoothie

$4.95

Our classic taro smoothie with creme brulee foam swirled in. (contains dairy)

Fruity Pineapple Basil Green Tea Slush

Fruity Pineapple Basil Green Tea Slush

$4.75

Seasonal Item

Green Thai Tea

Green Thai Tea

$4.50

A sweet and creamy milk tea made with a jasmine tea blend for a fresh floral taste! (add-ons not included)

Ice Blended

Blended Thai Tea

Blended Thai Tea

$4.95

Sweet and creamy ice-blended spiced black tea. (Add-ons not included)

Blended Original Milk Tea

Blended Original Milk Tea

$4.95

Sweet and creamy ice-blended black tea milk tea. (Add-ons not included)

Blended Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Blended Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.95

Sweet and creamy ice-blended jasmine green milk tea. (Add-ons not included)

Blended Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Blended Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.95

Creamy black milk tea ice-blended and sweetened with brown sugar.

Blended Vanilla Caramel Black Milk Tea

Blended Vanilla Caramel Black Milk Tea

$4.95

A creamy, vanilla flavored ice-blended black tea sweetened with caramel. (Add-ons not inlcuded)

Blended Chai Milk Tea

Blended Chai Milk Tea

$4.95

Sweet and creamy cinnamon spiced ice-blended black tea. (Add-ons not included)

Blended Earl Grey Milk Tea

Blended Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.95

Creamy, bergamot flavored ice-blended black tea sweetened with honey. (Add-ons not included)

Blended Matcha Green Tea

Blended Matcha Green Tea

$4.95

A sweet and creamy ice-blended matcha green tea. (Add-ons not included)

Classic Taro

Classic Taro

$4.95
Piña Colada

Piña Colada

$4.95

A tropical experience created by a blend of coconut & sweet pineapple. The only thing you'll be missing is the sand between your toes.

Honeydew Melon

Honeydew Melon

$4.95
Black N' White

Black N' White

$4.95

Indulge in this classic cookies n' cream with a delicate touch of cappuccino.

Taro Coco-Nuts

Taro Coco-Nuts

$4.95

Put the taro in the coconut and blend it all up!

Tar-Reo

Tar-Reo

$4.95

A velvety taro smoothie blended with America's favorite Oreo cookies.

Banana Bean

Banana Bean

$4.95

Rich & creamy combination of vanilla bean & fresh banana

Tropical Waterfall

Tropical Waterfall

$4.95

Unique combination of mango, peach, passion fruit, pineapple & strawberry

Strawberry Island

Strawberry Island

$4.95

A concoction of strawberry, pineapple and mango that will fill each mouthful with exotic flavors.

Mango Paradise

Mango Paradise

$4.95

An amazing mango-passion drink that taste so heavenly!

Nutty Pistachio

Nutty Pistachio

$4.95

Creamy pistachio smoothie blended with toasted almond chunks.

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$4.95

Can't go wrong with this classic duo...nuff said.

Blended Cafe Latte

Blended Cafe Latte

$4.95

A sweet and creamy blended espresso drink.

Blended Vanilla Latte

Blended Vanilla Latte

$4.95

A sweet and creamy blended espresso drink flavored with vanilla.

Blended Caramel Latte

Blended Caramel Latte

$4.95

A creamy, blended espresso drink sweetened and drizzled with caramel.

Blended Mocha Latte

Blended Mocha Latte

$4.95

A sweet and creamy blended espresso drink flavored with chocolate.

Blended Spanish Latte w/Condensed Milk

Blended Spanish Latte w/Condensed Milk

$4.95

A creamy, blended espresso drink sweetened with condensed milk.

Iced

Iced Thai Tea

Iced Thai Tea

$4.20

Sweet & creamy spiced black tea. (Add-ons not included)

Iced Original Milk Tea

Iced Original Milk Tea

$4.20

Sweet & creamy black tea. (Add-ons not included)

Iced Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Iced Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.20

Sweet & creamy jasmine green tea. (Add-ons not included)

Iced Half Thai / Half Original Milk Tea

$4.20
Iced House Black Tea

Iced House Black Tea

$3.75

Classic iced tea, sweetened to your liking.

Iced Jasmine Green Tea

Iced Jasmine Green Tea

$3.75

Green tea infused with jasmine flowers.

Mango Tea Fresca

Mango Tea Fresca

$4.50

Refreshing clear tea infused with mango flavor and topped with fresh lemon slices.

Lychee Tea Fresca

Lychee Tea Fresca

$4.50

Refreshing clear tea infused with lychee flavor and topped with fresh lemon slices.

Honey Lemon Tea Fresca

Honey Lemon Tea Fresca

$4.50

Refreshing clear tea sweetened with honey and infused with fresh lemon.

Passion Fruit Tea Fresca

Passion Fruit Tea Fresca

$4.50

Refreshing clear tea infused with passion fruit flavor and topped with fresh lemon slices.

Peach Mango Tea Fresca

Peach Mango Tea Fresca

$4.50

Refreshing clear tea infused with peach and mango flavors, then topped with fresh lemon slices.

Mango Passion Tea Fresca

Mango Passion Tea Fresca

$4.50

Refreshing clear tea infused with mango and passion fruit flavors, then topped with fresh lemon slices.

Strawberry Peach Tea Fresca

Strawberry Peach Tea Fresca

$4.50

Refreshing clear tea infused with peach flavor and fresh strawberries, then topped with fresh lemon slices.

Iced Roasted Almond Honey Milk Tea

Iced Roasted Almond Honey Milk Tea

$4.50

Creamy, almond flavored black tea that's mixed with toasted almonds and sweetened with honey.

Iced Brown Sugar Black Milk Tea

Iced Brown Sugar Black Milk Tea

$4.50

Creamy black tea sweetened with brown sugar.

Iced Vanilla Caramel Black Milk Tea

Iced Vanilla Caramel Black Milk Tea

$4.50

Creamy, vanilla flavored black tea sweetened with caramel.

Iced Chai Black Milk Tea

Iced Chai Black Milk Tea

$4.50

Sweet & creamy cinnamon spiced black tea.

Iced Earl Grey Black Milk Tea

Iced Earl Grey Black Milk Tea

$4.50

Creamy, bergamot flavored black tea sweetened with honey.

Iced Matcha Green Milk Tea

Iced Matcha Green Milk Tea

$4.50

Sweet & creamy matcha tea.

Iced Rose Honey Black Milk Tea

Iced Rose Honey Black Milk Tea

$4.50

Creamy, rose flavored black tea sweetened with honey.

Iced Rose Honey Green Milk Tea

Iced Rose Honey Green Milk Tea

$4.50

Creamy, rose flavored green tea sweetened with honey. (Add-on not included)

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.50

A different take on drip coffee made with freshly brewed espresso shots. Drink it black or sweet and creamy.

Iced Cafe Latte

Iced Cafe Latte

$4.75

A sweet and creamy coffee made with freshly brewed espresso shots in milk.

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.75

Freshly brewed espresso in milk and sweetened with caramel.

Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.75

Freshly brewed espresso shots in milk and sweetened with rich chocolate.

Iced Spanish Latte w/Condensed Milk

Iced Spanish Latte w/Condensed Milk

$4.75

Freshly brewed espresso in milk, sweetened with creamy condensed milk.

Iced Dirty Chai

Iced Dirty Chai

$4.75

Freshly brewed espresso in milk combined with spiced black tea. Sweetened with cane sugar.

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.75

Freshly brewed espresso in milk, sweetened and flavored with vanilla.

Iced Taro Milky

Iced Taro Milky

$4.50

A sweet, creamy iced beverage flavored with taro.

Iced Honeydew Milky

Iced Honeydew Milky

$4.50
Iced Ghirardelli Chocolate Milky

Iced Ghirardelli Chocolate Milky

$4.50
Iced Strawberry Pineapple Basil Agua Fresca

Iced Strawberry Pineapple Basil Agua Fresca

$4.50

Food

Basil Pesto Chicken Panini

Basil Pesto Chicken Panini

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, provolone cheese, fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto mayo

SoCal Chicken Panini

SoCal Chicken Panini

$9.75

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, sweet white corn, spicy mayo

BBQ Ranch Chicken Panini

BBQ Ranch Chicken Panini

$9.75

Grilled chicken, fresh basil, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, BBQ Ranch

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Panini

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Panini

$9.75

Spicy buffalo chicken, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, mayo

CBT Panini (Cheese, Basil & Sun-dried Tomatoes)

CBT Panini (Cheese, Basil & Sun-dried Tomatoes)

$9.75

Provolone cheese, fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto mayo

Panini + Snack

Panini + Snack

Purchase a Panini + Snack and get a FREE 16oz drink.

2 Snacks

2 Snacks

Purchase 2 snacks and get a FREE 16oz drink.

Grilled Cheese + Snack

Grilled Cheese + Snack

Purchase a Grilled Cheese + Snack and get a FREE 16oz drink.

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$7.95
Spicy French Fries

Spicy French Fries

$5.75
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.95
Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$7.75
Chicken Fries

Chicken Fries

$7.75
Grilled Cheese Panini

Grilled Cheese Panini

$7.75
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

+1 Ranch

$0.75

Something Extra?

Canned Coke

Canned Coke

$1.75
Iced Coke

Iced Coke

$1.75
Whole Banana

Whole Banana

$1.10

Ranch

$0.75
Boba on the side

Boba on the side

$1.25
Honey Boba on the side

Honey Boba on the side

$1.25
Mango Jelly on the side

Mango Jelly on the side

$1.25
Lychee Jelly on the side

Lychee Jelly on the side

$1.25
Coffee Jelly on the side

Coffee Jelly on the side

$1.25
Custard Jello Cubes on the side

Custard Jello Cubes on the side

$1.25
Strawberry Popping Boba on the side

Strawberry Popping Boba on the side

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

For orders UNDER $20, please check out 15 minutes before closing time. For orders $20 - $34.99, please check out 20 minutes before closing time. For orders $35+, please check out 25 minutes before closing time. *Tip: split order into multiple transactions under $20 if needed.

Website

Location

9545 Reseda Blvd, Ste 17, Northridge, CA 91324

Directions

Bounce Boba Lounge image
Bounce Boba Lounge image
Bounce Boba Lounge image
Bounce Boba Lounge image

