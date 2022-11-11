Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bound By Fate Brewing

31 Ferry Street

Schuylerville, NY 12871

From the Fryer

$8.00

Crispy pork spring rolls with carrot, taro, cabbage, mushroom, and bean thread noodle with sweet & sour chili sauce

$10.00

Cauliflower, spicy soy glaze, topped with vegan coconut ranch, toasted sesame seeds, and seasonal herbs

$10.00

Hand-cut potatoes served with jaew bong ketchup & roasted garlic mayo *contains shellfish

$12.00

Chicken wings, spicy soy glaze, topped with vegan coconut ranch, toasted sesame seeds, and seasonal herbs

$12.00

Beef strips marinated with lemongrass and ginger, served with pickles and house siracha

Sai Oua

$12.00

From the Salad Bar

$14.00

Shredded green papaya, tossed with padaek (funky fermented fish sauce), shrimp paste, red chili, Thai eggplant, tomatoes, lime, and garlic, served with jasmine rice * contains shellfish

$16.00

Shredded chicken, tossed with soy dressing, lime, fried garlic, cilantro, and mint, topped with toasted rice and scallions, served with jasmine rice

$14.00

Crispy fried rice, tossed with soy garlic lime sauce, peanuts, cilantro, mint, shallots, served with lettuce wraps

From the Stove

$16.00

Baby back spare ribs roasted with caramelized soy palm sugar topped with seasonal herbs and served with pickles

$16.00

Roasted boneless chicken thigh, topped with crispy shallots and seasonal herbs, served with jasmine rice, pickles, and spicy tamarind sauce on the side

$16.00

Stir fried rice noodles with egg, caramelized sugar & soy sauce, bean sprouts, scallions, & cilantro Choice of: Chicken | Brisket | Tofu & Mushroom (V) | Shrimp

$16.00

Thin egg noodles in a red coconut curry sauce with egg, cabbage, and seasonal herbs Choice of: Chicken | Brisket | Tofu & Mushroom (V) | Shrimp

$16.00

Red Coconut Curry, Bamboo Shoots, Hon Shimeji Mushrooms, Green Beans, Basil, Steamed Coconut Rice Choice of: Chicken | Brisket | Tofu & Mushroom (V) | Shrimp

Sides

$2.00
$3.00

Dipping Sauce

Something Sweet

Sticky Toffee & Tamarind Cake

$10.00

32 oz. Crowlers

$13.00

Cream Ale (4.7%): Our Pre-prohibition style cream ale, with a satisfying body with a soft, dry finish

$13.00Out of stock

Wheat Ale (5%): Aromas of bread dough & hints of berry. Soft wheat body, with lingering flavors of berry medly, smooth finish.

$14.00Out of stock

American Brown Ale (4%): Aromas of candied orange & cocoa linger over a modest body, with flavors of ripe mandarin orange drizzled with chocolate, hints of grape

$13.00

Amber Lager (4.2%): Crisp & crushable, our amber lager has a delicate malt profile with notes of toasted sesame seed, an aroma of crackery sweetness, and a crisp finish.

$15.00Out of stock

Sour Ale w/ NY Tart Cherry & Vanilla (5%): Aromas of cherry compote with a touch of vanilla. Flavors of bright cherry upfront, followed by biscuity pie crust, and rounded out with a subtle vanilla finish.

$15.00

Hazy and juicy ale: Ripe white peach dominates the nose, with tropical hop flavors on a soft malt bed.

$13.00

Blonde ale (3.3%): Aromas of bread dough with subtle floral & melon notes, soft, crackery malt flavor with hints of melon & lemon peel, and a clean finish.

$15.00

Hoppy Pale Ale (5.2%): Aromas of ripe mandarin and on the palate, orange marmalade over toast with a firm malt body and lingering orange hop flavors.

$13.00

Irish Red Ale (4.1%): A malt-forward session ale with flavors of biscuit & toffee, reddish-color and a hint of roast at the dry finish.

$15.00

DH Sour Ale with Beets & Hibiscus (4.5%): striking deep pink color with aromas of bright red berries and pleasant earthiness. Flavors of berry lemonade & fruit punch, whose tartness is tempered by the subtle beet presence

16 oz beer 4-pack to go

$20.00

Hazy & Juicy Ale (6.5%): Our flagship hazy & juicy ale is a tribute to new American hops, bursting with citrus and tropical fruit flavors and aromatics.

Hats

Flex Fit Hat

$28.00

Logo Winter Beanie

$20.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Miscellaneous

Sticker

$0.50

Pin

$5.00

Pint Glass Logo

$10.00

Teku

$10.00

Blanket

$35.00

Tote Bag

$10.00

Pride Tank

S - Pride Tank

$30.00

M - Pride Tank

$30.00

L - Pride Tank

$30.00Out of stock

XL - Pride Tank

$30.00Out of stock

2XL - Pride Tank

$30.00Out of stock

Black Logo Unisex Tee Shirt

S-Tee Shirt

$20.00

M-Tee Shirt

$20.00

L-Tee Shirt

$20.00

XL-Tee Shirt

$20.00

XXL-Tee Shirt

$20.00

XXXL-Tee Shirt

$20.00

Women's Green Tee Shirt

S - Women's Green Tee

$20.00Out of stock

M - Women's Green Tee

$20.00Out of stock

L - Women's Green Tee

$20.00

XL - Women's Green Tee

$20.00

2XL - Women's Green Tee

$20.00

3XL - Women's Green Tee

$20.00

Lupulion Tee Shirt

S-Lupulion Tee Shirt

$20.00

M-Lupulion Tee Shirt

$20.00

L-Lupulion Tee Shirt

$20.00

XL-Lupulion Tee Shirt

$20.00

XXL-Lupulion Tee Shirt

$20.00

XXXL-Lupulion Tee Shirt

$20.00

Womens Baseball Shirt

S-Womens Baseball Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

M-Womens Baseball Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

L-Womens Baseball Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XL-Womens Baseball Shirt

$25.00

XXL-Womens Baseball Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XXXL-Womens Baseball Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Lupulion Long Sleeve Tee

S-Lupulion Long Sleeve Tee

$30.00Out of stock

M-Lupulion Long Sleeve Tee

$30.00Out of stock

L-Lupulion Long Sleeve Tee

$30.00Out of stock

XL-Lupulion Long Sleeve Tee

$30.00

XXL-Lupulion Long Sleeve Tee

$30.00Out of stock

XXXL-Lupulion Long Sleeve Tee

$30.00

Navy Long Sleeve Tee

S - Navy Long Sleeve Tee

$25.00

M - Navy Long Sleeve Tee

$25.00

L - Navy Long Sleeve Tee

$25.00

XL - Navy Long Sleeve Tee

$25.00

XXL - Navy Long Sleeve Tee

$25.00

XXXL - Navy Long Sleeve Tee

$25.00

Work Shirt

S-Work Shirt

$35.00Out of stock

M-Work Shirt

$35.00

L-Work Shirt

$35.00Out of stock

XL-Work Shirt

$35.00Out of stock

XXL-Work Shirt

$35.00Out of stock

XXXL-Work Shirt

$35.00Out of stock

Gray Zip-Up Hoodies

S - Gray Zip-Up Hoodies

$45.00

M - Gray Zip-Up Hoodies

$45.00

L - Gray Zip-Up Hoodies

$45.00

XL - Gray Zip-Up Hoodies

$45.00

XXL - Gray Zip-Up Hoodies

$45.00

XXXL - Gray Zip-Up Hoodies

$45.00

Maroon Zip-Up Hoodies

S - Maroon Zip-Up Hoodies

$45.00

M - Maroon Zip-Up Hoodies

$45.00

L - Maroon Zip-Up Hoodies

$45.00

XL - Maroon Zip-Up Hoodies

$45.00

XXL - Maroon Zip-Up Hoodies

$45.00

XXXL - Maroon Zip-Up Hoodies

$45.00

Navy Logo Hoodie

S-Navy Logo Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

M-Navy Logo Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

L-Navy Logo Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

XL-Navy Logo Hoodie

$40.00Out of stock

XXL-Navy Logo Hoodie

$40.00

XXXL-Navy Logo Hoodie

$40.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned & operated Farm Brewery, Taproom and Restaurant located in the Historic Village of Schuylerville, NY. We want to share our favorite beer styles and traditional family recipes with you using local ingredients grown right here. Our beautiful taproom & restaurant is located in a historic building over lookin the old Champlain Canal and the Empire State Trail. Located just one block from the mighty Hudson River if you are on foot, bike, car or boat stop on by to try some of our award winning beer and food.

Website

Location

31 Ferry Street, Schuylerville, NY 12871

Directions

