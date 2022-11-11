Bound By Fate Brewing

Restaurant info

We are a family owned & operated Farm Brewery, Taproom and Restaurant located in the Historic Village of Schuylerville, NY. We want to share our favorite beer styles and traditional family recipes with you using local ingredients grown right here. Our beautiful taproom & restaurant is located in a historic building over lookin the old Champlain Canal and the Empire State Trail. Located just one block from the mighty Hudson River if you are on foot, bike, car or boat stop on by to try some of our award winning beer and food.

Website