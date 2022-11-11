- Home
- /
- Bellingham
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
4,449 Reviews
$$
1107 Railroad Ave
Bellingham, WA 98225
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Hummus
chickpea & tahini dip - cucumbers - tomatoes - sprouts - feta - tzatziki - pita
Nachos Take N Bake
corn tortilla chips - cheddar - monterey jack - housemade salsa - beans - onions - jalapeños - olives - tomatoes
Hard Pretzels
Ralfs Bavarian Pretzel Cheese Stick
Cheese pretzel stick baked across the street at the renowned Ralf's Bavarian Bakery. Served with spicy brown mustard.
Ralfs Bavarian Pretzel Twist
Classic twist pretzel baked across the street at the renowned Ralf's Bavarian Bakery. Served with spicy brown mustard.
Wings
Pan fried chicken wings served with Dave’s Alabama White Sauce & Buffalo Sauce
Soups
Soup & Salad Combo
bowl of soup and a medium house or caesar
Bowl Beer Beef Stew
vegetables - potatoes - beef - made with Scotch Ale
Bowl Smoked Salmon Chowder
potatoes - house-smoked salmon - carrots - clam juice - celery - onion
Bowl Boundary Bay Chili
poblano & anaheim peppers - corn - tomatoes - kidney beans - onions
Bowl Soup of the Day
A special prepared daily by our Soup Chef! Every Friday our Soup of the Day is Clam Chowder.
Salads
Entree Caesar Salad
romaine - parmigiano reggiano - caesar dressing - lemon - black pepper - croutons
Entree Harvest Salad
mixed greens - gorgonzola - apples - grapes - walnuts - bleu cheese vinaigrette
Entree House Salad
mixed greens - tomatoes - carrots - cucumbers - croutons - sesame seeds - choice of : bleu cheese vinaigrette, alehouse, ranch or thai vinaigrette
Sandwiches & Burgers
B.L.A.T
bacon - lettuce - avocado - tomato - mayo - Great Harvest beer bread or white bread
Banh Mi
pulled pork or tofu (vegan) - sweet char sui - fresh jalapeños - pickled daikon & carrots - cilantro - english cucumbers - sriracha eggless mayo - housemade roll
Beef Burger
beef patty - mayo - lettuce - tomato - onion - on a Ralf’s pretzel bun or housemade sesame bun
Cubano
pulled pork - smoked ham - pickled peppers & onions - mustard - swiss - housemade ciabatta
French Dip
Simply a classic! roast beef - on a Breadfarm baguette - with housemade au jus.
Keg Burger
half-pound angus beef patty - hoisin aioli - butter lettuce - tomato - jalapeño - pickle - fried onion straws - cheddar on an Avenue Bread Bun
Lamb Burger
lamb patty - mayo - lettuce - tomato - onion - on a Ralf’s pretzel bun or housemade sesame bun
Mama J's BBQ Pork
shredded pork - bbq sauce - coleslaw - housemade ciabatta
Pear & Brie Grilled Cheese
pear - brie - white cheddar - honey - black pepper on sourdough bread
Pesto Salmon
grilled salmon - basil pesto cream cheese - lettuce - tomato - Avenue Bread foccacia
Reuben
beer-braised corned beef - sauerkraut - swiss - russian dressing - housemade marbled rye
Turkey Dip
Simply a classic! roast beef - on a Breadfarm baguette - with housemade au jus.
Veggie Burger
black bean chipotle patty - eggless mayo - lettuce - tomato - onion - on a Ralf’s pretzel bun or housemade sesame bun
Pubfare
Bangers & Mash
two Irish sausages from Uli’s - Dry Irish Stout gravy - mashed potatoes - pea puree - Oatmeal Stout mustard
Chicken Enchiladas
shredded chicken - cheddar-jack - corn tortillas - spicy enchilada sauce - green chiles - sour cream - black beans & Spanish rice
Grilled Fish Tacos
alaskan cod - corn tortillas - cabbage - radish - cilantro - salsa verde - avocado - lime crema - black beans & spanish rice
Gumbo
chicken - andouille sausage - bell peppers - onions - shrimp - okra - cajun spices - dark roux - served over rice
Mac & Cheese
macaroni - fontina - monterey jack - cheddar - parmigiano reggiano - topped with cherry tomatoes
Meatloaf
meatloaf made with local pork and beef - wrapped in Hempler’s pepper bacon - Dry Irish Stout demi-glace mashed yukon potatoes - served with side of seasonal vegetable
Rigatoni Bolognese
Sockeye Salmon Fillet
grilled salmon glazed with butter - mashed yukon potatoes - served with side of seasonal vegetable
Yam Enchiladas
roasted yams - cheddar-jack - caramelized onions - roasted garlic - corn tortillas - mole poblano - salsa roja - sour cream - black beans & spanish rice - not be made vegan-
Kids Menu
Kid Cheese Pizza
served with a side of grapes
Kid Cheeseburger
served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.
Kid Grilled Cheese
served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.
Kid Grilled Chicken
served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.
Kid Grilled Salmon
served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.
Kid Hamburger
served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.
Kid Mac & Cheese
served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.
Kid Pasta Butter & Parmesan Cheese
Kid Pasta Marinara
Kid Pepperoni Pizza
served with a side of grapes
Kid Side Salad
Desserts
A La Carte
12oz Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Baby Mac & Cheese
Bacon
Biscuit
Black Beans
Chicken
Chips & Salsa
Coleslaw
Cornbread
Dinner Veg
Extra Patty
Extra Steamer Bread
GF Bun
Guac
Mashed Potatoes
Pita
Pork
Potato Chips
Roasted Potatoes
Roll
Salmon
Salsa
Sliced Baguette
Sour Cream
Spanish RIce
Steak
Tempeh
Tofu
Vegan Bacon
White Rice
Solos ToGo
Bottles
Sixers
Crowler Can
32oz Grolwer
64oz Grolwer
64oz +1 Charisma
64oz Blonde
64oz Connie's Cool Aid
64oz Cosmic Visions
64oz Dark Side
64oz Harvest Rye
64oz NW OG IPA
64oz Oat Stout
64oz OTB
64oz Rootbeer
64oz Sabrocadabro
64oz Scotch
64oz Stratacaster
64oz WC IPA
64oz Whatcom Wheat
1/6 Barrel
1/6 BBL 12° Pilsner
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/6 BBL Amber
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/6 BBL Blonde
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/6 BBL Cedar Dust
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/6 BBL Cellar Dweller
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/6 BBL Found Family
1/6 BBL Hazy Dust
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/6 BBL NW OG IPA
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/6 BBL Oat Stout
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/6 BBL Scotch
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 Barrel
1/2 BBL +1 Charisma
1/2 BBL Amber
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 BBL Blonde
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 BBL Boss is Away
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 BBL Cedar Dust
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 BBL Cellar Dweller
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 BBL Creamsicle Hazy
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 BBL Fielder's Choice
All kegs (and taps) must be returned within 2 weeks to be eligible for refund of deposit. Keg club members are exempt from this. Please check in with your sales person at pickup to finalize paperwork, and review deposit agreement.
1/2 BBL Found Family
1/2 BBL Harvest
1/2 BBL Hazy Dust
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 BBL NW OG IPA
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 BBL Oat Stout
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 BBL Revitalizer
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 BBL Scotch
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 BBL Tangent Thoughts
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
1/2 BBL Whatcom Wheat
A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.
Athletic Brews
Ghostfish Gluten Free Beer
Lost Giants Cider
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Independently owned and operated, we've been making great handcrafted beer and fresh, local food for the Bellingham community since 1995. Boundary Bay Brewery houses a Taproom and family-friendly Bistro, located in a restored historic 1922 warehouse in Downtown Bellingham, across from the Saturday Farmer’s Market. We have a deck for outdoor dining and a dog-friendly Beer Garden where you can enjoy BBQs, outdoor concerts and nonprofit events during the Summer.
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225