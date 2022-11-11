Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mac & Cheese
Banh Mi
Soup & Salad Combo

White Wine Bottle

BTL Champagne

$29.00

BTL City Limits

$30.00

BTL Fess Parker

$28.00

BTL Kind Stranger

$33.00

BTL Linen Sauv Blanc

$29.00

BTL Milbrandt

$28.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL Brain Carter

$30.00

BTL Photobomb

$33.00

BTL G3

$30.00

BTL Jezebel

$40.00

Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

chickpea & tahini dip - cucumbers - tomatoes - sprouts - feta - tzatziki - pita

Nachos Take N Bake

Nachos Take N Bake

$17.00

corn tortilla chips - cheddar - monterey jack - housemade salsa - beans - onions - jalapeños - olives - tomatoes

Hard Pretzels

$1.00
Ralfs Bavarian Pretzel Cheese Stick

Ralfs Bavarian Pretzel Cheese Stick

$5.00

Cheese pretzel stick baked across the street at the renowned Ralf's Bavarian Bakery. Served with spicy brown mustard.

Ralfs Bavarian Pretzel Twist

Ralfs Bavarian Pretzel Twist

$5.00

Classic twist pretzel baked across the street at the renowned Ralf's Bavarian Bakery. Served with spicy brown mustard.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Pan fried chicken wings served with Dave’s Alabama White Sauce & Buffalo Sauce

Soups

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$14.00

bowl of soup and a medium house or caesar

Bowl Beer Beef Stew

Bowl Beer Beef Stew

$9.00

vegetables - potatoes - beef - made with Scotch Ale

Bowl Smoked Salmon Chowder

Bowl Smoked Salmon Chowder

$9.00

potatoes - house-smoked salmon - carrots - clam juice - celery - onion

Bowl Boundary Bay Chili

Bowl Boundary Bay Chili

$9.00

poblano & anaheim peppers - corn - tomatoes - kidney beans - onions

Bowl Soup of the Day

$9.00

A special prepared daily by our Soup Chef! Every Friday our Soup of the Day is Clam Chowder.

Salads

Entree Caesar Salad

Entree Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine - parmigiano reggiano - caesar dressing - lemon - black pepper - croutons

Entree Harvest Salad

Entree Harvest Salad

$12.00

mixed greens - gorgonzola - apples - grapes - walnuts - bleu cheese vinaigrette

Entree House Salad

Entree House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens - tomatoes - carrots - cucumbers - croutons - sesame seeds - choice of : bleu cheese vinaigrette, alehouse, ranch or thai vinaigrette

Sandwiches & Burgers

B.L.A.T

B.L.A.T

$14.00

bacon - lettuce - avocado - tomato - mayo - Great Harvest beer bread or white bread

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$15.00

pulled pork or tofu (vegan) - sweet char sui - fresh jalapeños - pickled daikon & carrots - cilantro - english cucumbers - sriracha eggless mayo - housemade roll

Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$15.00

beef patty - mayo - lettuce - tomato - onion - on a Ralf’s pretzel bun or housemade sesame bun

Cubano

Cubano

$16.00

pulled pork - smoked ham - pickled peppers & onions - mustard - swiss - housemade ciabatta

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00

Simply a classic! roast beef - on a Breadfarm baguette - with housemade au jus.

Keg Burger

Keg Burger

$18.00

half-pound angus beef patty - hoisin aioli - butter lettuce - tomato - jalapeño - pickle - fried onion straws - cheddar on an Avenue Bread Bun

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$15.00

lamb patty - mayo - lettuce - tomato - onion - on a Ralf’s pretzel bun or housemade sesame bun

Mama J's BBQ Pork

Mama J's BBQ Pork

$15.00

shredded pork - bbq sauce - coleslaw - housemade ciabatta

Pear & Brie Grilled Cheese

Pear & Brie Grilled Cheese

$16.00

pear - brie - white cheddar - honey - black pepper on sourdough bread

Pesto Salmon

Pesto Salmon

$17.00

grilled salmon - basil pesto cream cheese - lettuce - tomato - Avenue Bread foccacia

Reuben

Reuben

$17.00

beer-braised corned beef - sauerkraut - swiss - russian dressing - housemade marbled rye

Turkey Dip

Turkey Dip

$16.00

Simply a classic! roast beef - on a Breadfarm baguette - with housemade au jus.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

black bean chipotle patty - eggless mayo - lettuce - tomato - onion - on a Ralf’s pretzel bun or housemade sesame bun

Pubfare

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$16.00

two Irish sausages from Uli’s - Dry Irish Stout gravy - mashed potatoes - pea puree - Oatmeal Stout mustard

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00

shredded chicken - cheddar-jack - corn tortillas - spicy enchilada sauce - green chiles - sour cream - black beans & Spanish rice

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$17.00

alaskan cod - corn tortillas - cabbage - radish - cilantro - salsa verde - avocado - lime crema - black beans & spanish rice

Gumbo

Gumbo

$16.00

chicken - andouille sausage - bell peppers - onions - shrimp - okra - cajun spices - dark roux - served over rice

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

macaroni - fontina - monterey jack - cheddar - parmigiano reggiano - topped with cherry tomatoes

Meatloaf

$20.00

meatloaf made with local pork and beef - wrapped in Hempler’s pepper bacon - Dry Irish Stout demi-glace mashed yukon potatoes - served with side of seasonal vegetable

Rigatoni Bolognese

$16.00
Sockeye Salmon Fillet

Sockeye Salmon Fillet

$24.00

grilled salmon glazed with butter - mashed yukon potatoes - served with side of seasonal vegetable

Yam Enchiladas

Yam Enchiladas

$15.00

roasted yams - cheddar-jack - caramelized onions - roasted garlic - corn tortillas - mole poblano - salsa roja - sour cream - black beans & spanish rice - not be made vegan-

Kids Menu

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.00

served with a side of grapes

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.00

served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.

Kid Grilled Salmon

$7.00

served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.

Kid Pasta Butter & Parmesan Cheese

$6.00

Kid Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

served with a side of grapes

Kid Side Salad

$2.50

Desserts

"Espresso" Ice Cream

$10.00

"Thin Mint Cookie"

$10.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

A La Mode

$2.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Drunkin Pumkin Whole Pie

$15.00

Drunkin Pumpkin Slice

$7.00
GF Vegan Carrot Cake

GF Vegan Carrot Cake

$8.00

Pie

$7.00

Plating Fee

$1.50

A La Carte

12oz Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

$6.00

Baby Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Bacon

$4.50

Biscuit

$2.50

Black Beans

$3.00

Chicken

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Cornbread

$2.50

Dinner Veg

$4.00

Extra Patty

$6.00

Extra Steamer Bread

$3.50Out of stock

GF Bun

$2.50

Guac

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Pita

$3.50

Pork

$6.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Roll

$2.50

Salmon

$10.00

Salsa

$3.50

Sliced Baguette

$3.50Out of stock

Sour Cream

$3.00

Spanish RIce

$3.00

Steak

$13.00

Tempeh

$6.50

Tofu

$5.00

Vegan Bacon

$5.00

White Rice

$3.00

Food Allergy Alerts

Diary

Egg

Garlic

Gluten

Nightshade

Nuts

Pepper

Shellfish

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Hot Water

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Tonic

$2.00

Solos ToGo

Solo To Go

$2.50

Bottles

16oz BTL Drunkin Pumpkin Stout

$16.00

22oz BTL Arethusa

$12.00

22oz BTL BRB ESB

$4.25

22oz BTL NW OG IPA

$4.50

22oz BTL Oat Stout

$6.00

22oz BTL Scotch

$4.25

375ml The Wait

$11.00

750ml The Wait

$22.00

Sixers

6 Pack +1 Charisma

$11.00
6 Pack Cabin Fever

6 Pack Cabin Fever

$12.00
6 Pack Cedar Dust

6 Pack Cedar Dust

$10.00

6 Pack Found Family

$13.00

6 Pack Harvest Rye

$12.00

6 Pack Hazy Dust

$14.00

6 Pack Its Always Something

$13.00

6 Pack Lightner Lager

$11.00
6 Pack NW OG IPA

6 Pack NW OG IPA

$11.00

6 Pack Oat Stout

$12.50

6 Pack Razz Vice

$16.00
6 Pack Scotch

6 Pack Scotch

$10.00

Crowler Can

Crowler Cosmic Vision

$13.00

Crowler Dark Side

$11.00

Crowler Festbeir

$10.00

Crowler OTB

$13.00
Crowler Rootbeer

Crowler Rootbeer

$7.00

Crowler Tangent Thoughts

$13.00Out of stock

Crowler WC IPA

$11.00

32oz Grolwer

32oz Connie's Cool Aid

$8.00

32oz Cosmic Visions

$9.00

32oz Dark Side

$8.00

32oz Harvest Rye

$8.00

32oz OTB

$9.00

32oz Sabrocadabro

$9.00

32oz Stratacaster

$9.00

32oz Tangent Thoughts

$9.00

32oz WC IPA

$9.00

32oz Whatcom Wheat

$7.50

64oz Grolwer

64oz +1 Charisma

$11.00

64oz Blonde

$11.00

64oz Connie's Cool Aid

$14.00

64oz Cosmic Visions

$14.00

64oz Dark Side

$11.00

64oz Harvest Rye

$11.00

64oz NW OG IPA

$11.00

64oz Oat Stout

$14.00

64oz OTB

$14.00

64oz Rootbeer

$8.00

64oz Sabrocadabro

$14.00

64oz Scotch

$11.00

64oz Stratacaster

$14.00

64oz WC IPA

$14.00

64oz Whatcom Wheat

$11.00

1/6 Barrel

1/6 BBL 12° Pilsner

$83.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/6 BBL Amber

$83.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/6 BBL Blonde

$83.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/6 BBL Cedar Dust

$83.00Out of stock

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/6 BBL Cellar Dweller

$83.00Out of stock

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/6 BBL Found Family

$85.00Out of stock

1/6 BBL Hazy Dust

$95.00Out of stock

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/6 BBL NW OG IPA

$81.00Out of stock

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/6 BBL Oat Stout

$88.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/6 BBL Scotch

$83.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 Barrel

1/2 BBL +1 Charisma

$175.00

1/2 BBL Amber

$175.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 BBL Blonde

$175.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 BBL Boss is Away

$200.00Out of stock

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 BBL Cedar Dust

$175.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 BBL Cellar Dweller

$175.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 BBL Creamsicle Hazy

$205.00Out of stock

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 BBL Fielder's Choice

$200.00Out of stock

All kegs (and taps) must be returned within 2 weeks to be eligible for refund of deposit. Keg club members are exempt from this. Please check in with your sales person at pickup to finalize paperwork, and review deposit agreement.

1/2 BBL Found Family

$180.00Out of stock

1/2 BBL Harvest

$180.00

1/2 BBL Hazy Dust

$195.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 BBL NW OG IPA

$175.00Out of stock

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 BBL Oat Stout

$183.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 BBL Revitalizer

$175.00Out of stock

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 BBL Scotch

$175.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 BBL Tangent Thoughts

$200.00Out of stock

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

1/2 BBL Whatcom Wheat

$180.00

A $50 deposit is required for each keg and tap. (Not applicable for keg club members). Please select each deposit from the rentals section. Kegs and taps are due back within 2 weeks for return of deposit. if not selected at checkout, these deposits will be added to your bill.

Athletic Brews

6 Pack Free Wave Hazy

$15.00

6 Pack All Out Stout

$15.00

Ghostfish Gluten Free Beer

Kick Step IPA (4-pack)

$10.99

Lander Lager (4-Pack)

$14.99

Shrouded Summit Belgian White Ale (4-Pack)

$10.99

Meteor Shower Blonde 4-pack

$13.99

Lost Giants Cider

6-Pack Dry Apple

$12.99

6-Pack Elderberry

$12.99

6-Pack Pineapple

$12.99

6-Pack Raspberry

$12.99

6-pack Pineapple Habanero

$12.99Out of stock

4-Pack Rose

$12.99

TAKE AND BAKE

Family Size Mac and Cheese (Frozen)

$35.00Out of stock

Family Size Lasagne Bolognese (Frozen)

$45.00Out of stock

Family Size Braised Beef Shank (Frozen)

$39.00

Yam Special Order

$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Independently owned and operated, we've been making great handcrafted beer and fresh, local food for the Bellingham community since 1995. Boundary Bay Brewery houses a Taproom and family-friendly Bistro, located in a restored historic 1922 warehouse in Downtown Bellingham, across from the Saturday Farmer’s Market. We have a deck for outdoor dining and a dog-friendly Beer Garden where you can enjoy BBQs, outdoor concerts and nonprofit events during the Summer.

Website

Location

1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

Gallery
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro image
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro image

