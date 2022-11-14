Bountiful Bread Guilderland
809 Reviews
$$
1475 Western Ave
Albany, NY 12203
Popular Items
TOASTS
Everything Avocado Toast
Sourdough bread topped with smashed avocado, homemade everything bagel seasoning, and pickled onions
Grape Toast
Crusty baguette topped with melted brie, sliced grapes, and finished with fresh thyme
New Orleans Toast
Grilled pepper jack bread topped with red bean hummus, crispy rice, shaved Cajun steak, and an over-easy fried egg, with a baby spinach garnish
Bread with Spread
HOMEMADE SOUPS
SALADS
AJW Salad
Spring mix, roasted chicken, avocado, artichoke hearts, carrots, toasted nuts, dried fruits, and goat cheese. Served with Bountiful balsamic dressing.
Antipasto
Romaine lettuce, artichoke hearts, cannellini beans, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, and Romano cheese. Served with Bountiful balsamic vinaigrette and drizzled with balsamic reduction.
Beet & Mushroom
Spring mix, roasted beets, roasted mushrooms, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and goat cheese. Served with Bountiful balsamic vinaigrette. (Vegetarian)
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, and garlic-herb croutons. Served with Caesar dressing. (Vegetarian) Add chicken $2.00 Add salmon $6.00 Add steak $6.00
Classic Garden
Spring mix, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Feta cheese, and garlic -herb croutons. Served with Bountiful rosemary vinaigrette. (Vegetarian)
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, red onions, roasted chicken, egg, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with Bountiful herb vinaigrette.
Melinda's Salad
SM/ Make A Salad
Choice of Spring Mix, Romaine, Spinach, or Kale., with your choice of dressing. Additional toppings available
LG/ Make A Salad
Choice of Spring Mix, Romaine, Spinach, or Kale., with your choice of dressing. Additional toppings available
Tuscan
Bed of spinach topped with balsamic-marinated grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and soft ciabatta croutons
Chopped Chicken & Apple BLT
Bowl of chopped romaine, apple-wood smoked bacon, pulled chicken, tomatoes, apples, and shredded gruyere cheese; topped in cranberry dressing
COMBOS
Soup & Salad Combo
A small side salad with spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and Romano cheese with a cup of soup of your choice. Served with your choice of bread, roll, or breadstick Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more Served with fresh bread.
Soup & Sandwich Combo
1/2 of any menu sandwich with a cup of soup of your choice. Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more. Add bread for $0.80.
BOWLS
Coconut Curry Lentil Bowl
A mix of barley, lentils, roasted broccoli, shaved carrots, roasted mushrooms, topped with chopped nuts, toasted coconut, and tossed with a coconut curry sauce
Power Bowl
Spring mix and kale topped with corn, black beans, house-made pico de gallo, avocado, shaved Cajun steak, a fried egg, and finished with a chipotle crema drizzle.
Sesame Salmon Bowl
A mix of barley, edamame, soy-glazed carrots, pineapple, and purple cabbage, topped with black and white sesame seeds, a 6oz salmon filet, and served with toasted sesame dressing
Harvest Bowl No Kale
Large bowl of kale, quinoa, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, chickpeas, and goat cheese; tossed in maple-tahini
Fall Barley Burrito Bowl
Large bowl of barley topped with maple-mustard pulled chicken, corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, pepitos, and sliced avocado
SANDWICHES/WRAPS
BLT
Choice of bread, bacon, lettuce and tomato with your choice of dressing and side item.
Black and Bleu
Cajun-seared steak, peppadews, caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles, and pesto mayonnaise on a Ciabatta roll.
Build Your Own Sandwich
Choose Bread, Main, Cheese, Up to 3 free toppings, and dressing All sandwiches come with a side of the day and a pickle
Chicken Pesto
Roasted sliced chicken, provolone, roasted red peppers, red onions, and basil pesto, on a Ciabatta roll.
Classic Club
Roasted turkey, tomato, bacon, lettuce, cheddar, and mayonnaise, triple-stacked on Italian semolina bread.
Cranberry Chicken Wrap
Tarragon chicken salad, cran-grape mix, spring mix, and cheddar, rolled into a wheat wrap. Served with a side of the day and a pickle.
Ham and Brie
Smoked ham, pears, Brie, and cranberry mayonnaise on cinnamon raisin bread.
Panzanella
Marinated tomatoes, house-made mozzarella, and basil pesto on a crusty baguette. (Vegetarian) Add prosciutto $2.00 Add 4oz chicken breast $4.00
Rachel
Roasted turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Bountiful Russian on marble rye bread.
Southwest Roast Beef
Sliced roast beef, tomatoes, red onions, pepper jack cheese, and BBQ mayonnaise, on pepper jack bread.
Spicy Tuna
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar, on pepper jack bread.
Thai Lettuce Wrap
Thai glazed chicken, red cabbage, and carrots in three lettuce wraps. Served with a healthy side of the day
Tuna Wrap
Tuna salad, cheddar, and spring mix, rolled into a wheat wrap. Served with side of the day and a pickle.
Vegan Buffalo
Buffalo hummus, shaved carrots and celery, romaine, and smashed avocado on a ciabatta roll
Vermont Turkey
Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, cheddar, and cranberry mayonnaise on multi-grain bread.
The Autum Apple
Two pieces of grilled farm bread topped with turkey, gruyere cheese, spring mix, and house made apple butter
Sweet Potato Grilled Cheese
Two pieces of multigrain bread with sliced sweet potatoes, balsamic-marinated kale, caramelized onions and melted cheddar cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
KIDS
SIDES
RETAIL
Fat Crow Mustard
Saratoga Aioli 16 oz. Squeeze Bottle
Saratoga Aioli 9 Oz. Jar
16 oz. House Dressing
Bees & Baas Honey
Sweeties
Steep Tea Box
Bountiful T-Shirts
Grab N Go CRANBERRY CHICKEN
Grab N Go CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Pasta Salad GRAB N GO
Travel Mug
BB Ceramic Mug
SWEETS
10 Pack Fudge Fancy
12 Pack Assorted Cookies
12 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookies
30 Assorted Cookies
6 Pack Cup Cakes
Biscotti
Bread pudding
Cake Slice
Choc Chip Cookie Slice
Cranberry Crumb
Cupcake
Gf Almond Horn
Gf Vegan Cinnabun Cookie
Vegan Cookie 6 Pack
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
Giant Cran Oat Cookie
Giant Everything Cookie
Giant M&M Cookie
Giant Peanut Butter Cookie
Hermit Cookie
Lemon Bar
Rasp Blackberry Bar
Rocky Mt. Bar
S'mores Bar
Turnover
Whoopie Pie
Mini Snickerdoodle Cookie Cup
THANKSGIVING (Pre-Order)
Bran Muffin (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Blueberry Muffin (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Chocolate Chip Muffin (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Corn Muffin (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Vegan Muffin (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Pumpkin Muffin (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Morning Glory Muffin (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Chocolate Croissant (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Plain Croissant (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Cinnamon Bun Large (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Cheese Danish Large (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Fruit & Cheese Danish Large (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Fruit Danish Large (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Scone - Chef's Choice (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Assorted Breakfast Tray
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Cibatta Rolls (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
6-pack Rolls
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Turkey Shaped Bread
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Baguette
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Cinnamon Raisin
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Cranberry Walnut Sour
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Farm Bread
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
German Rye Bread
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Italian Semolina
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Multigrain
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Sourdough
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Tuscan
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Pepperjack
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
5 Cheese Bread
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Garlic Romano
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
German Stollen
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Pannetone
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Chocolate Babka
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Chocolate Almond Babka
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Cinnamon Babka
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Pumpkin Pie
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Apple Crumb Pie
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Pecan Pie
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Giant Turkey Cookie w/ Buttercream
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
6" Cake
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23** 6" Thanksgiving themed cake (Turkey Decor). Feeds 6-8
9" Cake
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23** 9" Thanksgiving themed cake (Turkey Decor). Feeds 15-20
12pk Assorted Mini Cookies
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
12pk Chocolate Chip Cookies
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
10pk Fudge Fancy Cookies
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
Rugelach Cookies (individual)
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
3pk Rugelach Cookies
**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**
6 Dinner Rolls
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Bountiful Bread is a bakery & cafe that specializes in scratch-made soups, salads, sandwiches, and baked goods. Custom cakes & cupcakes and catering area also available.
1475 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203