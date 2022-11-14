Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bountiful Bread Guilderland

809 Reviews

$$

1475 Western Ave

Albany, NY 12203

Soup & Sandwich Combo
Vermont Turkey
Soup- BOWL

TOASTS

Everything Avocado Toast

$12.00

Sourdough bread topped with smashed avocado, homemade everything bagel seasoning, and pickled onions

Grape Toast

$12.00

Crusty baguette topped with melted brie, sliced grapes, and finished with fresh thyme

New Orleans Toast

$15.00

Grilled pepper jack bread topped with red bean hummus, crispy rice, shaved Cajun steak, and an over-easy fried egg, with a baby spinach garnish

Bread with Spread

$2.75

HOMEMADE SOUPS

Available in Cup, Bowl, Bread Bowl, and Quart (comes with a loaf of bread OR 6 rolls)

Soup- CUP

$5.99

Served with a slice of bread, roll, or breadstick.

Soup- BOWL

$6.99

Served with a slice of bread, roll, or breadstick

Soup- QUART

$15.00

Comes with a loaf of bread or 3 rolls

Soup - Bread Bowl

$8.50

Bread Bowl & Cookie

$10.00Out of stock

SALADS

All salads are served with a choice of bread and dressing on the side
AJW Salad

AJW Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, roasted chicken, avocado, artichoke hearts, carrots, toasted nuts, dried fruits, and goat cheese. Served with Bountiful balsamic dressing.

Antipasto

Antipasto

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, artichoke hearts, cannellini beans, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, and Romano cheese. Served with Bountiful balsamic vinaigrette and drizzled with balsamic reduction.

Beet & Mushroom

Beet & Mushroom

$14.00

Spring mix, roasted beets, roasted mushrooms, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and goat cheese. Served with Bountiful balsamic vinaigrette. (Vegetarian)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, and garlic-herb croutons. Served with Caesar dressing. (Vegetarian) Add chicken $2.00 Add salmon $6.00 Add steak $6.00

Classic Garden

Classic Garden

$12.00

Spring mix, carrots, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Feta cheese, and garlic -herb croutons. Served with Bountiful rosemary vinaigrette. (Vegetarian)

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, red onions, roasted chicken, egg, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with Bountiful herb vinaigrette.

Melinda's Salad

$12.75

SM/ Make A Salad

$6.00

Choice of Spring Mix, Romaine, Spinach, or Kale., with your choice of dressing. Additional toppings available

LG/ Make A Salad

$8.00

Choice of Spring Mix, Romaine, Spinach, or Kale., with your choice of dressing. Additional toppings available

Tuscan

Tuscan

$14.00

Bed of spinach topped with balsamic-marinated grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and soft ciabatta croutons

Chopped Chicken & Apple BLT

Chopped Chicken & Apple BLT

$15.00Out of stock

Bowl of chopped romaine, apple-wood smoked bacon, pulled chicken, tomatoes, apples, and shredded gruyere cheese; topped in cranberry dressing

COMBOS

Soup & Salad Combo

$14.00

A small side salad with spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and Romano cheese with a cup of soup of your choice. Served with your choice of bread, roll, or breadstick Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more Served with fresh bread.

Soup & Sandwich Combo

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$14.00

1/2 of any menu sandwich with a cup of soup of your choice. Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more. Add bread for $0.80.

BOWLS

Coconut Curry Lentil Bowl

$15.00

A mix of barley, lentils, roasted broccoli, shaved carrots, roasted mushrooms, topped with chopped nuts, toasted coconut, and tossed with a coconut curry sauce

Power Bowl

$16.00

Spring mix and kale topped with corn, black beans, house-made pico de gallo, avocado, shaved Cajun steak, a fried egg, and finished with a chipotle crema drizzle.

Sesame Salmon Bowl

$16.00

A mix of barley, edamame, soy-glazed carrots, pineapple, and purple cabbage, topped with black and white sesame seeds, a 6oz salmon filet, and served with toasted sesame dressing

Harvest Bowl No Kale

$15.00

Large bowl of kale, quinoa, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, chickpeas, and goat cheese; tossed in maple-tahini

Fall Barley Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Large bowl of barley topped with maple-mustard pulled chicken, corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, pepitos, and sliced avocado

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

BLT

$8.00

Choice of bread, bacon, lettuce and tomato with your choice of dressing and side item.

Black and Bleu

Black and Bleu

$16.00

Cajun-seared steak, peppadews, caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles, and pesto mayonnaise on a Ciabatta roll.

Build Your Own Sandwich

$14.00

Choose Bread, Main, Cheese, Up to 3 free toppings, and dressing All sandwiches come with a side of the day and a pickle

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Roasted sliced chicken, provolone, roasted red peppers, red onions, and basil pesto, on a Ciabatta roll.

Classic Club

Classic Club

$15.00

Roasted turkey, tomato, bacon, lettuce, cheddar, and mayonnaise, triple-stacked on Italian semolina bread.

Cranberry Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Tarragon chicken salad, cran-grape mix, spring mix, and cheddar, rolled into a wheat wrap. Served with a side of the day and a pickle.

Ham and Brie

Ham and Brie

$14.00

Smoked ham, pears, Brie, and cranberry mayonnaise on cinnamon raisin bread.

 Panzanella

Panzanella

$13.00

Marinated tomatoes, house-made mozzarella, and basil pesto on a crusty baguette. (Vegetarian) Add prosciutto $2.00 Add 4oz chicken breast $4.00

Rachel

Rachel

$13.00

Roasted turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Bountiful Russian on marble rye bread.

Southwest Roast Beef

Southwest Roast Beef

$14.00

Sliced roast beef, tomatoes, red onions, pepper jack cheese, and BBQ mayonnaise, on pepper jack bread.

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar, on pepper jack bread.

Thai Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Thai glazed chicken, red cabbage, and carrots in three lettuce wraps. Served with a healthy side of the day

Tuna Wrap

$14.00

Tuna salad, cheddar, and spring mix, rolled into a wheat wrap. Served with side of the day and a pickle.

Vegan Buffalo

$14.00

Buffalo hummus, shaved carrots and celery, romaine, and smashed avocado on a ciabatta roll

Vermont Turkey

Vermont Turkey

$14.00

Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, cheddar, and cranberry mayonnaise on multi-grain bread.

The Autum Apple

The Autum Apple

$15.00

Two pieces of grilled farm bread topped with turkey, gruyere cheese, spring mix, and house made apple butter

Sweet Potato Grilled Cheese

Sweet Potato Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Two pieces of multigrain bread with sliced sweet potatoes, balsamic-marinated kale, caramelized onions and melted cheddar cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

KIDS

KIDS/ Grilled Cheese

$5.50

KIDS/ PB & J

$4.50

KIDS/ Full Sandwich

$6.50

KIDS/ Half Sandwich

$4.50

KIDS/ Pasta Salad

Out of stock

SIDES

Cup Chicken Salad

$3.00

Healthy Side

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.99

CUP Pasta Salad

$3.00

Bowl Pasta Salad

$4.50

Cup Tuna Salad

$4.00

Bowl Tuna Salad

$5.50

Bowl Chicken Salad

$4.50

Quart Chicken Salad

$9.00

Quart Pasta Salad

$7.00

Quart Tuna Salad

$9.99

Side Chips

$0.99

Bakery

Oversized, homemade cookie.

12 Pack Assorted Cookies

$9.00

10 Pack Fudge Fancies

$8.00

RETAIL

Fat Crow Mustard

$6.50

Saratoga Aioli 16 oz. Squeeze Bottle

$8.50

Saratoga Aioli 9 Oz. Jar

$7.00

16 oz. House Dressing

$7.00

Bees & Baas Honey

$14.00

Sweeties

$9.99

Steep Tea Box

$9.99

Bountiful T-Shirts

$20.00

Grab N Go CRANBERRY CHICKEN

$14.00

Grab N Go CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Pasta Salad GRAB N GO

$4.50

Travel Mug

$9.99

BB Ceramic Mug

$5.99

SWEETS

10 Pack Fudge Fancy

$7.00

12 Pack Assorted Cookies

$8.50

12 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.00

30 Assorted Cookies

$17.99

6 Pack Cup Cakes

$15.99

Biscotti

$2.20

Bread pudding

$5.50

Cake Slice

$4.99

Choc Chip Cookie Slice

$3.50

Cranberry Crumb

$4.25

Cupcake

$3.00

Gf Almond Horn

$3.99

Gf Vegan Cinnabun Cookie

$3.50

Vegan Cookie 6 Pack

$4.50

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Giant Cran Oat Cookie

$3.99

Giant Everything Cookie

$3.99

Giant M&M Cookie

$3.99

Giant Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.99

Hermit Cookie

$2.50

Lemon Bar

$4.25

Rasp Blackberry Bar

$3.50

Rocky Mt. Bar

$4.25

S'mores Bar

$4.25

Turnover

$4.99

Whoopie Pie

$2.99

Mini Snickerdoodle Cookie Cup

$3.75

THANKSGIVING (Pre-Order)

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Bran Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Blueberry Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Chocolate Chip Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Corn Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Vegan Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Pumpkin Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Morning Glory Muffin (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Chocolate Croissant (individual)

$3.75

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Plain Croissant (individual)

$3.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Cinnamon Bun Large (individual)

$3.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Cheese Danish Large (individual)

$3.75

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Fruit & Cheese Danish Large (individual)

$3.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Fruit Danish Large (individual)

$3.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Scone - Chef's Choice (individual)

$3.25

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Assorted Breakfast Tray

$17.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Cibatta Rolls (individual)

$0.85

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

6-pack Rolls

$5.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Turkey Shaped Bread

$30.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Baguette

$3.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Cinnamon Raisin

$6.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Cranberry Walnut Sour

$6.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Farm Bread

$5.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

German Rye Bread

$5.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Italian Semolina

$5.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Multigrain

$5.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Sourdough

$5.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Tuscan

$5.75

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Pepperjack

$6.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

5 Cheese Bread

$6.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Garlic Romano

$6.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

German Stollen

$12.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Pannetone

$13.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Chocolate Babka

$10.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Chocolate Almond Babka

$12.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Cinnamon Babka

$10.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Pumpkin Pie

$20.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Apple Crumb Pie

$24.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Pecan Pie

$28.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Giant Turkey Cookie w/ Buttercream

$27.99

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

6" Cake

$35.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23** 6" Thanksgiving themed cake (Turkey Decor). Feeds 6-8

9" Cake

$55.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23** 9" Thanksgiving themed cake (Turkey Decor). Feeds 15-20

12pk Assorted Mini Cookies

$9.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

12pk Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

10pk Fudge Fancy Cookies

$9.00

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

Rugelach Cookies (individual)

$1.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

3pk Rugelach Cookies

$4.50

**Pre-Order for pickup Tuesday, 11/22 or Wednesday, 11/23**

6 Dinner Rolls

$4.99
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Bountiful Bread is a bakery & cafe that specializes in scratch-made soups, salads, sandwiches, and baked goods. Custom cakes & cupcakes and catering area also available.

