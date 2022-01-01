Bounty Kitchen Capitol Hill 550 19th Ave E

A map showing the location of Bounty Kitchen Capitol Hill 550 19th Ave EView gallery
American

Bounty Kitchen Capitol Hill

130 Reviews

$$

550 19th Ave E

Seattle, WA 98112

Order Again

Brunch at Bounty

Bob’s Steel Cut Oats

$12.00

Bounty Granola Bowl

$12.00

Forager Scramble

$16.00

Gluten Free Griddle Cakes

$14.00

Good Morning Avocado Sandwich

$12.00

Good Morning Eva (Salmon)

$14.00

Good Morning Sweetheart Sandwich

$12.00

Hunter's Scramble

$18.00

Potlicker Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Seasonal Veggie Hash

$16.00

Great Bowls of Goodness

Braised Beef Bowl

$20.00

Cha Cha Chicken Bowl

$17.00

French Lentil Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Havana Libre Bowl

$17.00

Marrakech Market Bowl

$17.00

Potlicker Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Aparagus 'N Grits

$13.00Out of stock

Warm Chimi Steak and Squash Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

Soups

Bowl of Soup (12oz)

$8.00

Cup of Soup (8oz)

$5.00

Quart To Go (32oz cold)

$15.00Out of stock

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Tuna Toast

$12.00Out of stock

Toast Of The Day

$9.00Out of stock

Sandwiches and Tacos

Tacos

$14.00

Bounty Cheesesteak

$16.00

Salads

Detox Salad

$13.00

Flagship Kale

$13.00

Soba Noodle

$14.00

Spicy Southern Not-Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

Thai Peanut Salad

$13.00

An internationally inspired salad with a new crunch in each bite. Red/green/savoy cabbage and green leaf lettuce mix, cilantro, basil, mint, carrots, bell pepper, green onion, cucumber, with a spicy garlic peanut vinaigrette and crushed peanuts.

Pea Patch Garden Salad

$6.00

Treats

Cookie

$3.50

Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Add Ons

UTENSILS

CHECK BEVERAGES

Side of Bread

$3.00

Side Avocado (Smashed)

$4.00

Side Tofu

$4.00

Side Beecher's

$3.00

Side Egg

$3.00

Side Braised Beef

$6.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Flank Steak

$6.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Side of Tuna Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Rice and Beans

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Bounty Kids

Ellie Belly Bowl

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Marley's Quesadilla

$9.00

Teddy's PB & J

$9.00

Willa Cakes

$9.00

Annette Bowl

$9.00

Sam Fisher Bowl

$9.00

Bounty Juices

3oz Ginger Wellness Shot

$4.00

8oz Spicy Green

$7.00Out of stock

8oz Beet Down

$7.00

8oz Orange Juice

$7.00

8oz Turmeric Tastic

$7.00

16oz Spicy Green

$12.00Out of stock

16oz Beet Down

$12.00

16oz Orange Juice

$12.00

16oz Turmeric Tastic

$12.00

Quart Spicy Green Juice

$22.00Out of stock

Quart Beet Down Juice

$22.00

Quart Orange Juice

$22.00Out of stock

Quart Turmeric Tastic Juice

$22.00Out of stock

Espresso and Coffee

Caffé Vita Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew (Theo Blend)

$5.00

Cinnamon Vanilla Coffee

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.25

Breve

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Lavender Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Cinnamon Latte

$6.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Mocha

$5.00

Add Espresso Shot

$1.25

Grab n Go

La Croix

$1.00

Martinelli Apple Juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino (330ml can)

$2.50

San Pellegrino 750ml Sparkling Water

$4.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mocktails

Mock Paloma

$6.00

Mock Bounty Mary

$6.00

Mock Mojito

$6.00

Mock Retox Detox

$6.00

Tea and More

Cold Water

Hot Water

Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Rishi Hot Tea

$4.00

Mystic Kombucha

$8.00

Milk (8oz)

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00Out of stock

Wines

Compton Pinot Gris - Glass

$5.00Out of stock

Compton Pinot Gris - 1/2 Carafe

$12.00Out of stock

Airfield Dauntless Red (bottle)

$35.00

CM Pinot Noir (bottle)

$32.00

Ryan Pat Nkd Chardonnay (bottle)

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)

$32.00

Vandoori (bottle)

$32.00

Ryan Pat Rose (bottle)

$32.00

Ruby Sky Cabernet Sauv

$32.00

Airfield Dauntless Red (glass)

$10.00Out of stock

CM Pinot Noir (glass)

$9.00

RP Chardonnay (glass)

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc (glass)

$9.00

Vandoori Prosecco (glass)

$9.00

Ryan Pat Rose

$9.00

Ruby Sky Cabernet Sauv

$9.00

Uniform

Apron

$20.00

Aran Goyoaga Cookbook

Aran Cookbook

$35.00

Hello Robin Take and Bake Frozen Cookie Dough

Hello Robin Cookie Dough

$15.00

Salad Dressing by the Pint

Peanut Vin (Thai Salad)

$10.00

Maple Miso (Soba Salad)

$10.00

Maple Lemon Cayenne (Detox salad)

$10.00

Spicy Herb (Southern Salad)

$10.00

Parmesan Garlic (Flagship Salad)

$10.00

In-House Catering

WFM Luncheon

$18.16

Happy Hour Party

$20.00

Outside Catering

Delivery

$35.00

Cha Cha Catering

$115.00

Vee Food

jackfruit carnitas

$8.50

chayote squash

$8.50

cactus ceviche

$8.50

mushroom al pastor

$8.50

diablo cookie

$2.00

trio sampler

$12.00

Vee Drinks

Mexi Coke

$4.00Out of stock

pelican can

$4.00

lowercase Mexi lager

$6.00

agua fresca

$4.00

boozy fresca

$10.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Paloma

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank You for your continued support!

Location

550 19th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

