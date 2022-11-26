Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Bounty on Broad

303 Reviews

$$$

2519 Broad Ave

Memphis, TN 38112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Brunch

Bacon (Side)

$7.00

Grits

$6.00

Eggs

$5.00

Smoked Sausage

$9.00

Syrup

$0.75

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00Out of stock

Home Fries

$7.00

Clams Agrodolce

$26.25Out of stock

Kids Waffle

$15.00Out of stock

Ham

$7.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$9.95Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$9.95Out of stock

Honey Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Waffle And Berries

$9.95Out of stock

Grits & Grillades

$29.00

Mushroom Omelet

$19.00

Eggs Purgatory

$21.00

Eggs Christophene

$21.00Out of stock

Catfish Almondine

$24.00Out of stock

Steak and Eggs

$35.00

Oyster Omlet

$23.00Out of stock

Breakfast Plate

$22.00

Kids Breakfast

$12.25

Kids Waffle

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Oysters

$18.50

Macerated Berries

$12.50

Wings

$23.00

Oyster Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Crab Ravigote

$18.00

Salmon Dip

$17.00

Crab Fries

$21.00

Dinner

Gelato - Chocolate

$5.95

Gelato - Hazelnut

$5.95

Gelato - Vanilla

$5.95

Mango Sorbet

$5.95

Apple Cake Parfait

$12.25Out of stock

Berries Pie

$12.25

Mango Lassi

$12.25Out of stock

Cookies

$12.00

Cake & Berries

$12.25
Pork Shank

Pork Shank

$39.75

Red wine braised Berkshire pork shank, smoked sweet corn, stewed collard greens, house jus

Ribeye

$43.50

Half Chicken

$29.50

Salmon

$33.75

Roasted Octopus

$33.25Out of stock

Duck Breast

$33.75

Eggplant Lasagna

$26.95

Dinner Special

$33.75

Thanksgiving

$37.00

Grilled Bread

$3.75

Pickled Egg

$1.25

Side - Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.75Out of stock

Side - Scallion Cream

$1.75

Side - House Worcestershire

$1.75

Side - Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.75

Side - Remoulade

$1.75

Side - Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette

$1.75Out of stock

Side - Walnut Aioli

$1.75

APP Brussel

$16.95

Bounty Salad

$16.95

Salmon Dip SPC

$13.00

Clams Agrodolce

$26.25Out of stock

Crab Ravigote

$18.50

Fried Oyster

$19.75
Greens

Greens

$8.75

House braised collard greens, ham hock, crystal hot sauce, cider vinegar, green tomato chow chow $10.95 half quart, $15.95 whole quart

Grits

$6.00

Pomme Frites

$18.95

Short Rib

$22.50

SIDE Brussel

$8.75

Wings

$21.50

Red Potatoes

$8.75

Risotto

$8.75

Root Vegetables

$8.75

Plain Fries

$8.75

Half Shell

$16.00

Single Oyster

$3.00

Romesco

$13.00

Ceaser

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order takeout or delivery with us today!

Website

Location

2519 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112

Directions

Gallery
Bounty on Broad image
Bounty on Broad image
Bounty on Broad image
Bounty on Broad image

Similar restaurants in your area

Railgarten
orange star4.3 • 12
2166 Central Ave Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Memphis
orange starNo Reviews
1350 Concourse Ave Ste 175 Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
orange star4.8 • 825
862 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
orange star4.9 • 279
525 S Highland St Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 421
670 Jefferson Ave Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
orange star3.4 • 669
197 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Memphis

Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,953
603 North McLean Blvd Memphis, TN 38107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Cooper-Young
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Chickasaw Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston