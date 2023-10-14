Popular Items

Sandwiches

Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich

$18.95

Our Oak-smoked, thinly sliced, ten hour Brisket

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.95

Best in the Valley! House-rub-seasoned & southern-pride smoked

The Reuben Sandwich

$17.95

C.A.B. Pastrami sandwich On toasted marble rye with Sonoma brine sauerkraut, gruyere cheese, and Housemade Saloon Sauce

The Bounty Burger

$20.95

One of the best Burgers in town! Topped with white cheddar, sliced red onion, B&B pickles, and Saloon Sauce

The Beyond Burger

$20.95

Beer Can Chicken Stacker Sandwich

$17.95

The chicken sandwich war is over with this one! Our pulled Beer can chicken tossed in a White Alabama Q sauce, coleslaw, B&B Pickles, and Red Onions

Smoked French Dip Sandwich

$22.95

Thinly sliced House-smoked Prime rib with Gruyere Cheese, caramlized onions, horseradish, and housemade au jus.

Signature Items

BBQ Bowl

$19.95

Your choice of BBQ served over a bed of coleslaw, red onions, and B&B pickles

The Beer Can Chicken

$34.95

As seen on Man vs Food! Our Cajun-spiced whole free-range bird perched up on a Tecate beer can, ready to carve!

Smokin St. Louis Rib Plate

$27.95

Half rack of our award winningoak-smoked pork ribs, served with coleslaw & kettle chips

Full Rack of St. Louis Ribs

$44.95

Our award-winning, wine country, "Low & Slow" pork ribs, served A la carte

Smokin BBQ Platter

$54.95

A feast of pulled pork, smoked Beef Brisket & a half rack of ribs, plus your choice of Coleslaw or Kettle Chips

Wine Bar Snacks

Marinated Olives

$8.95

A medley of olives, herbs, candied pecans & smoked almonds for a little crunch.

House-Smoked Wings

$16.95

Jumbo house smoked wings served with a side of moutherwatering Garlic Buffalo Sauce & Bleu cheese sauce

Southern Style Pimento Cheese Dip

$13.95

Classic southern three cheese dip with roasted piquito peppers, served with crustinis.

House Smoked Salmon

$15.95

House-smoked Atlatic Salmon served with toast points & remoulade

Cheese & Charcuterie

$25.95

A rotating selectionof three cheese & two cured meats, served with classic garnishes

Bleu Cheese Chips

$14.95

A bowl of Kettle Chips smothered in a BH Bleu Cheese bechamel, topped with crumbles

Grilled Artichoke

$12.95

Rubbed in Brown Butter, seasoned with Salt and Pepper. Served with a side of Garlic Aoili

Soup & Salads

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$5.00

Chef's daily creation using fresh seasonal ingredients

Seasonal Market Salad

$13.95

Mixed Greens, seasonal fruit, candied pecans, goat cheese & balsamic dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Crisp romaine, shaved parmigano-reggiano, and sourdough crisps served with rich and creamy house made caesar dressing

Grilled Shrimp Louie Salad

$19.95

Freshly grilled cajun shrimp on iceberg lettuce, egg, avaocado, toy box tomatoes, jicama, and topped with our Saloon Sauce

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Iceberg Lettuce, topped with Bacon, toy-box tomatoes, crispy onions, Bleu cheese crumbles, and topped with Bleu Cheese dressing

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$9.50

Sides

Side of Kettle Chips

$5.95

Side of Coleslaw

$5.95

Side of Potato Salad

$5.95

Side of Half Sour Pickles

$5.95

Side of B&B Pickles

$5.95

Side of BH Cornbread

$4.95

Side of BH Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Side of Rancho Gordo BBQ Beans

$8.95

Small Market Salad

$6.95

Small Caesar Salad

$6.95

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.95

Side of Beer Can Chicken

$7.00

Side of Brisket

$9.00

Side of Pulled Pork

$7.00

Bun

$2.00

Side of Jalapenos

$2.95

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

Side of Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.95

Side of Cripsy Onions

$2.95

Side of Carmelized Onions

$2.95

Side of Bacon

$3.95

Side of Avocado

$2.95

Side of Pimento Cheese

$2.95

Side of Sauerkraut

Side of Honey Comb

$5.95

Side of Shrimp

$9.95

Side of French Dip Meat

$12.00

Side of Grilled Artichoke

$6.95

Dessert

S'mores Pie

$7.95

Gram Cracker crust with a Dark chocolate, milk chocolate and Nutella Ganche, topped with house made marshmellow(roasted)

Mini Lemon Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Gramcracker and crushed pecan crust topped with whip cream

Peaches N' Cream Shortcake

$7.95Out of stock

Lemon poppy seed scone topped with fresh strawberries, whip creams, and starwberry sauce drizzle

Bulk BBQ

1 Lb of Pulled Pork

$19.95

1/2 Lb of Pulled Pork

$9.50

1 Lb of Beef Brisket

$25.95

1/2 Lb of Beef Brisket

$12.95

1 lb of Pulled Beer Can Chicken

$19.95

1/2 LB of Pulled Beer Can Chicken

$9.50

Bulk Sides

Quart of B&B Pickles

$12.95

Gallon of B&B Pickles

$44.95

Quart of Half Sour Pickles

$12.95

Gallon of Half Sour Pickles

$44.95

Quart of Coleslaw

$12.95

Gallon of Coleslaw

$44.95

Quart of Potato Salad

$14.95

Gallon of Potato Salad

$46.95

Quart of BBQ Beans

$15.95

Gallon of BBQ Beans

$52.95