Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Downtown Walnut Creek, our newest Bounty Hunter experience is a place where you can enjoy wine, food and spirits. Like in Napa, we’ll be offering incredible food, an impressive selection of fine wines, and a shop where you can purchase any bottle you taste in the restaurant to take home. Walnut Creek will not only boast small selective producers from California, but a large inventory of international wines, available to taste or enjoy with a meal in our lush and sophisticated setting, or purchase in our retail shop of over 500 wines.