Lunch Menu

APPETIZERS

WATERMELON-TOMATO GAZPACHO

$12.00

proscuitto, croutons, chili

KAMPACHI CRUDO

$19.00

sumac, avocado, black olive, green apple, mint, chili oil

FRIED CALAMARI

$18.00

house-made remoulade, cocktail sauce, lemon

CUCUMBER SALAD

$18.00

summer squash, red onion, fennel, dill-yogurt, salmon roe

WEDGE SALAD

$16.00

gem lettuce, blue cheese, bacon, tomato confit, egg, pickled onion, crispy shallot

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$14.00

sweet peas, arugula, goat cheese, almonds, mint vinaigrette

WOOD-FIRE ARTICHOKES

$15.00

served with house-made remoulade

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$14.00

served with house-made tortilla chips

PROSCIUTTO SAN DANIELE

$18.00

grilled baguette, quince, pecorino, almonds

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN

$16.00

pickled vegetables, house-made ranch

BRISKET EGGROLLS

$16.00

pimento cheese, cabbage, alabama bbq sauce

CARNITAS FRITAS

$15.00

crispy fried pulled pork croquettes, mole sauce, cotija cheese

SANDWICHES

SHRIMP TACOS

$19.00

locally made tortilla, slaw, poblano crema, roasted pico de gallo

GRILLED CHICKEN

$19.00

lettuce, red onion, tomato, avocado, remoulade, on soft bun

CHICKEN STACKER

$20.00

shredded chicken, alabama white bbq, grilled onion, coleslaw, pickles

BLTA

$19.00

hobbs smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, served on sourdough bread

PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP

$23.00

french roll, served with au jus & horseradish cream

THE BOUNTY BURGER

$21.00

aged white cheddar, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, grilled red onion

ENTRÉES

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons

SMOKED SALMON SALAD

$24.00

fennel, arugula, cucumber, radish, avocado, lemon, cotija cheese

SHRIMP & GRITS

$28.00

creamy cajun spiced sauce, green onion grilled sourdough

1/2 Rack SMOKIN’ ST. LOUIS CUT RIBS

$25.00

house-made coleslaw & french fries

BLACK PEPPERED BEEF BRISKET

$29.00

house-made coleslaw & french fries

WOOD FIRED HANGER STEAK

$35.00

potatoes, radicchio, grilled onions, arugula, chimichurri

OUR FAMOUS BEER CAN CHICKEN

$50.00

cajun spice rubbed, with coleslaw & corn bread

BBQ PLATE

$55.00

beef brisket, st. louis ribs, shredded beer can chicken, coleslaw, corn bread

SIDES

SMALL CEASER SALAD

$12.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons

SIMPLE GREEN SALAD

$12.00

cucumbers, radish, lemon vinaigrette, goat cheese

COLESLAW

$7.00

caraway dressing

ROASTED WILD MUSHROOMS

$14.00

seasonal

YUKON GOLD POTATO PUREE

$10.00

chives

MAC ‘N’ CHEESE

$12.00

white cheddar

ROASTED CARROTS

$10.00

pomegranate, pesto

CHILE CHEDDAR CORNBREAD

$8.00

honey butter

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

green apple, malt vinegar

FRENCH FRIES

$9.00

fancy salt

Dessert Menu

DESSERT

GUAVA CHEESECAKE

$13.00

roasted pineapple, sumac, basil

CARAMELIZED FENNEL PAIN PERDU

$11.00

strawberry-rhubarb & whipped cream

Icecream

$3.00

Catering Menu

PLATTERS, CATERING

Pimento Cheese Dip, Catering

$55.00

w/ Tortilla Chips, Serves 10

Roasted Garlic Dip , Catering

$45.00

w/ House-made Potato Chips, Serves 10

Smoked Salmon Dip , Catering

$60.00

w/ dill creme fraiche, dill, pickled onions, crispy capers & crostini, Serves 10

Cheese Board , Catering

$150.00

Taleggio, Aged Cheddar, Pt. Reyes Original Blue, w/ marcona almonds, red grapes, membrillo & fresh baguette, Serves 10

Charcuterie Board , Catering

$185.00

Prosciutto di San Daniele, Coppa, Genoa Salami,w/ marcona almonds, mixed olives, red grapes, membrillo & fresh baguette, Serves 10

Shrimp Cocktail , Catering

$200.00

w/ cocktail sauce, remoulade, lemon wedges, Serves 10

SALADS, CATERING

Ceaser Salad, Catering

$45.00

house-made dressing, sourdough croutons, pecorino cheese, serves 10

Mixed Baby Lettuce Salad, Catering

$55.00

cucumber, radish, goat cheese & herb vinaigrette, serves 10

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad, Catering

$65.00

w/ bacon, black olive, cotija cheese & pommegrante, serves 10

Shaved Fennel & Arugula Salad, Catering

$65.00

w/ oranges, almonds & pecorino cheese, serves 10

Traditional Coleslaw, Catering

$35.00

w/ caraway dressing, serves 10

Fruit Salad, Catering

$65.00

seasonal fruit in a freshly-made light lemon nectar, serves 10

VEGETABLES, CATERING

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Catering

$40.00

w/ malt vinegar & green apples, serves 10

Green Bean Casserole, Catering

$75.00

creamy wild mushrooms & crispy shallots, serves 10

Fire Roasted Artichokes, Catering

$40.00

w/ remoulade & lemons, serves 10

Roasted Carrots, Catering

$45.00

w/ balsamic reduction, pommegrantes & carrot top pesto, serves 10

Roasted Cauliflower, Catering

$65.00

w/ grilled raddichio, charred onions, & garlic oil, serves 10

STARCHES, CATERING

Potato Puree, Catering

$35.00

buttered and smooth w/ sliced chives, serves 10

Herb Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Catering

$30.00

serves 10

Wild & Brown Rice, Catering

$60.00

w/ rosemary & hazelnuts, serves 10

White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Catering

$55.00

serves 10

Creamy Stone Ground Yellow Grits, Catering

$40.00

serves 10

Bounty Hunter's Chile Cheddar Corn Bread, Catering

$50.00

10 each

4" Burger Buns (Boudin Bakery), Catering

$20.00

10 each

PROTEINS, CATERING

Smoking St. Louis Ribs

$45.00

priced each rack, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

Pulled Pork

$25.00

priced by the lb, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

Black Peppered Beef Brisket, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

$32.00

priced by the lb, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

Shredded Beer Can Chicken, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

$25.00

priced by the lb, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

Our Famous Beer Can Chicken, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

$40.00

priced each, w/ trio of house-made BBQ Sauces

Creole Spiced Shrimp

$150.00

3 lbs with creamy creole sauce

Frenched Rack Pork Chops

$300.00

8lbs (average) w/ ember roasted pears

Slowly Smoked Whole Prime Rib

$600.00

19 lbs (average) w/ Au Jus

Slowly Smoked Half Prime Rib

$325.00

8 lbs (average) w/ Au Jus

Smoked Ora King Salmon Filet

$450.00

3 lbs (average) w/ Remoulade & Lemons

SANDWICHES, CATERING

BLTA

$19.00

each, hobbs smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, served on sourdough bread

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

each, lettuce, red onion, tomato, avocado, remoulade.

Prime Rib French Dip

$23.00

each, french roll, served with au jus & horseradish cream

The Bounty Burger

$21.00

each, aged white cheddar, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, grilled red onion

Brisket Stacker

$21.00

each, alabama bbq, grilled onion, colesaw, b&b pickles

Pulled Pork Stacker

$20.00

each, alabama bbq, grilled onion, colesaw, b&b pickles

Pulled Chicken Stacker

$20.00

each, white alabama bbq, grilled onion, coleslaw, b&b pickles

Mediterranean Veggie

$19.00

each, peppers, onions, raddicho, arugula, goat cheese, basil, balsamic, french roll

ADD ONS, CATERING

House-made B&B Pickles

$14.00

1 qt