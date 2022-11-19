Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Mediterranean

Bouquet Restaurant

952 Reviews

$$

519 Main St

Covington, KY 41011

First

adzuki red bean, kale, and lentil soup. garnished with radish and scallion slaw.

Pear Salad

$10.00

farm greens | carrots | cucumbers | whipped goat cheese | pepitas | sesame ginger dressing

Veggie Skillet

$11.00

orange grits | potatoes | mushrooms | carrots | red onions | pickled fennel | tarragon cream

Riehm Farm Potatoes

$10.00

sumac crème fraîche | tamari pepitas | basil pesto | onion petals | chili oil

Mushroom Grits

$11.00Out of stock

orange grits | mushroom cream sauce | rapini | focaccia crisps

Greens Salad

$6.00

local farm greens, pickled red onions, sunflower seeds, cheese, mignonette dressing

Second

Chanterelle mushrooms, beef fat confit spring onion, charred scallion, mushroom Samson sauce
Wagyu Beef Meatballs*

$15.00

herb gremolata | butternut squash & black garlic purée | chili crisp

Braised Carrots

$14.00

arugula | pickled fennel & orange supremes | mushrooms | corn | red pepper hummus

Scallop Pasta

$15.00

edamame | rainbow chard | beurre blanc | parmesan | lemon zest

2nd Course Tofu Meatball Set

$15.00

Third

Maple Leaf Farm Duck*

$29.00

mushrooms | daikon radish | pears | rainbow chard | smoked corn purée

Blackhawk Farm Baseball Steak*

$29.00

potatoes | za’atar onions | poblano peppers | verde | apples

Filet*

$54.00

potatoes | za’atar onions | poblano peppers | verde | apples

Eggleston Farms Chicken Quarter

$28.00

sage pork sausage | kale | rapini | rosemary-braised cannellini beans | lemon

Mahi

$29.00

yukon potatoes | zucchini | rainbow chard | green beans | arugula cream

Ora King Salmon

$32.00

yukon potatoes | zucchini | rainbow chard | green beans | arugula cream

Tofu

$16.00

substitute tofu for any protein

Chef's Call

$12.00

The Chefs Call dish lets our culinary team make anything they want. It won't be something that is currently on the menu. Often this dish is vegan, gluten free and/or made around any other dietary restrictions you my have. Ingredients included will be seasonal, just like our menu. Please add any preferences to the notes when ordering this item. Note: this item does not include tofu or our house-made veggie patty. To include those, please select Tofu or Veggie Burger as your entree choice instead and select "Chef's Call" when prompted, along with any dietary restrictions.

Pastry

caramel | oat crumble

Bread Pudding Stuffed Croissant

$10.00

croissant stuffed with chocolate bread pudding | caramel | vanilla ice cream | bourbon glaze

Sundae

$8.00

vanilla ice cream | chocolate | caramel | oat crumble | candied ginger | compressed cherries

Pecan Pie Ice Cream

$6.00

Cherry Sorbet

$6.00

Blueberry Sorbet

$6.00

*gluten free and vegan* sorbet made with local blueberries | peach-cinnamon jam | agave oat crumble

One Scoop Sorbet

$3.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bouquet Restaurant is an upscale farm-to-table bistro opened in 2007 by Stephen Williams. As one of the first restaurants in the area to embrace local and sustainable farming as a cornerstone of its mission, Bouquet’s menu is constantly evolving to utilize the best products from over fifty farmers and purveyors. In addition to an eclectic and ever-changing offering of small plates, entrees, and desserts, Bouquet has become known for their extensive bourbon collection.

Website

Location

519 Main St, Covington, KY 41011

Directions

