Bouquet Restaurant

Chef's Call

$12.00

The Chefs Call dish lets our culinary team make anything they want. It won't be something that is currently on the menu. Often this dish is vegan, gluten free and/or made around any other dietary restrictions you my have. Ingredients included will be seasonal, just like our menu. Please add any preferences to the notes when ordering this item. Note: this item does not include tofu or our house-made veggie patty. To include those, please select Tofu or Veggie Burger as your entree choice instead and select "Chef's Call" when prompted, along with any dietary restrictions.