Bourbon and Breeze 10435 n kings hwy

10435 n kings hwy

Myrtle beach, SC 29572

Food

Bruschetta

$12.00

Calamari

$11.00

Crabcake Cocktail

$14.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Pimento Cheese Board

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Board

$18.00

Smoked Trout Board

$18.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Beer Above Water Inlet Lager

$6.50

Bells Two Hearted

$7.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Corona Xtra

$5.00

Crooked Hammock South to Somewhere

$6.50

Dales Pale Ale

$6.00

Dogfish IPA

$6.00

Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus

$7.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

George Killian's Irish Red

$6.50

Grand Strand Wingtip

$6.50

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$6.50

New Holland Dragons Milk

$8.00

New South Nut Brown Ale

$7.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Tidal Creek Harmonic Hefe

$7.00

Tropical Lightning

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$7.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Brandy

Coquerel Brandy

$12.00

Omage

$14.00

St. Georges

$16.00

Cocktails

Some Like It Hot

$14.00

Gentleman's Blackberry Sour

$14.00

Espresso Tini

$14.00

Peachtini

$14.00

Chocolate Whiskey Tini

$14.00

Raspberry Bourbon Lemonade

$14.00

Easy Breezy

$14.00

Old Fashioned Honey

$14.00

Perfect Manhattan

$14.00

Honey I'm Home

$14.00

Kentucky Fall Cider

$14.00

Kentucky Vacation

$14.00

Tequillin Me Softly

$14.00

Cucumber Basil Martini

$14.00

Draft Beer

Budlight

$5.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Crooked Hammock Four Tires

$8.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$8.00

Grandstand Airbrush Hazy IPA

$8.00

Highland Gaelic Ale

$8.00

Landshark

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

New South Dirty Myrtle

$9.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Snafu Keeping It Teal

$9.00

Sycamore Mt. Candy

$9.00

Tidal Creek Breezy Blonde

$8.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$9.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Flights

Whiskey Flight

Gin Cocktails

The Gin Ricky

$12.00

Bee's Knee's

$12.00

The Southside

$12.00

Corpse Reviver

$14.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Hand Crafted Cocktails

Bow Tie Bourbon

$14.00

Dressed in Chocolate

$14.00

Six-Toes Pussycat

$14.00

Darla Jean

$14.00

Braveheart

$14.00

Liquers

Absente

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Grand Ma

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Luxardo

$12.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Liquors

Cape Fear

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Red Hare

$8.00

Roku

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Cutwater Dark

$14.00

Cutwater Pineapple

$14.00

Cutwater White

$14.00

Six & Twenty Carolina Cream

$12.00

Six & Twenty Carolina Peach Cream

$12.00

Coquerel

$12.00

Costa Anejo

$16.00

Costa Repasado

$14.00

Don Julio

$16.00

Herradura Repasado

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$16.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Tanteo Jalepeno

$10.00

Absolut

$12.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Ciroc

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

New Amsterdam

$10.00

Three Olives

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Rum Cocktails

The Mary Pickford

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

El Presidente

$12.00

Rum Swizzle

$13.00

Rum Sour

$12.00

Rum Sidecar

$12.00

Tiers

Tier 1

$8.00

Tier 2

$10.00

Tier 3

$12.00

Tier 4

$14.00

Tier 5

$16.00

Tier 6

$20.00

Tier 7

$30.00

Whiskey Cocktails

The Old Fashioned

$14.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Ward Eight

$12.00

Whiskey Sidecar

$12.00

The Manhatten

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Wine

Born Pinot Noir

$14.00

Hess Cab

$14.00

Penfolds Maxs Cab

$14.00

Sandman Port

$20.00

Sterling Cab

$9.00

Sterling Merlot

$9.00

Sterling Pinot Noir

$9.00

La Crema Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Primo Armors Moscato

$14.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Sanoma-Cutrer Vineyards Chardonnay Russian River

$14.00

Sterling Chardonay

$9.00

Sterling Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Sterling Vintors Rose Central Coast

$9.00

Wine Cocktails

Jack Rose

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

The Hugo Cocktail

$12.00

St. Germain Spritz

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

The Bishop

$12.00

Cigar

Cigar

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10435 n kings hwy, Myrtle beach, SC 29572

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

