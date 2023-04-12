BOURBON BAR AND GRILL 108 W Main St
No reviews yet
108 W Main St
Everson, WA 98247
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Bourbon Menu 2023
Breakfast
Huevos Ranchero
Refried beans, Salsa, Over-easy eggs, Guacamole,Corn Salsa,Feta cheese,Crispy Corn Tortillas
The Classic
Two eggs cooked to order, a choice of meat, choice of toast served with hashbrowns
Joe’s Special
Scrambled eggs mixed with bacon, sausage, jalapenos topped with a house blend of cheese. Served with a side of hashbrowns and choice of toast Make it a Breakfast Burrito add $1.00
10oz Sirloin Steak & Eggs
A delicious Sirloin Steak cooked to order, two eggs cooked to order and choice of toast. Served with hashbrowns
Bourbon Toaster Biscuits & Gravy
Sausage patties on cheesy toaster biscuits covered in country gravy
Bourbon Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs,sliced ham or turkey on toaster biscuits topped with our house made Tarragon Hollandaise sauce
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Omelette with chopped ham and cheddar cheese and choice of toast. Served with a side of hashbrowns
Chicken & Waffle
Crispy Chicken, Belgian Waffle and Maple Syrup
Bourbon Prime Rib Benny
Toaster biscuits with mayo topped with Our own House Made Sliced Prime Rib, covered in caramelized onions & swiss cheese Finished with two poached eggs on top covered w/ Prime Rib gravy,Grilled tomatoes on side
Side of Hashbrowns
Fruit
Side of Toast
Side of Meat
Bourbon Omelette
Omelette with tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese and choice of toast. Served with a side of hashbrowns
Ricotta
Sauteed Onions
Sauteed Mushrooms
Salmon Bagette
Appetizer
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a warm side of marinara dipping sauce
Chicken Wings
Breaded chicken wings with a choice of dipping sauce. Served with carrots and celery
Southwest Nachos Full
A tower of tortilla chips loaded with blended cheese, ground beef, sweet cherry peppers & zesty chipotle sauce
Chicken Wings Double Order
Hummus Platter
Fresh hummus served with olives, salami, cheese & warmed naan bread
Calamari
Served with house made chipotle aioli
Bay Shrimp Cocktail
Served w/house made cocktail sauce Coleslaw and celery
Pan Fried Oysters
4 Oysters lightly breaded, served with tartar sauce & cocktail sauce
Garlic Sauteed Prawns
Served with house made cocktail sauce
Steamer Clams
Sauteed in garlic butter and wine
Cottage Pie Baker
Savory ground beef,peas,carrots,stuffed into a baked Potato,topped with mashed potatoes & toasted mixed cheese topping
Sesame Crusted Chicken
Served with sweet spicy soy dipping sauce
Meatballs
3House made meatballs, Breaded and then deep fried, Served in your choice sauce Marinara, Teriyaki, BBQ
Oyster Shooter
Served with house made cocktail sauce and diced celery
Everything Edamame
Served with soy sauce for dipping & topped with everything bagel seasoning & olive oil
Deep Fried Tempura Surimi Sushi Roll
Drizzled in our house made sriracha & wasabi mayo sauce
Bourbon Beef Sliders
4 Juicy mini burgers topped with lettuce,tomato,cheddar,onion & mayo on a toasted roll (no substitutions)
Gorganzola Stuffed Mushrooms
stuffed mushroom caps w/ Gorgonzola,Baby shrimp,Cream Cheese topped with parmesan
Chicken Strips
Pesto Pizza
Honey Whiskey Ribs
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
Seasoned ½ pound burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, 1000 island topped with your choice of cheese
Walla Walla Burger
Seasoned ½ pound burger with caramelized onions, grilled pineapple, melted swiss cheese topped off with a house made bourbon bbq sauce
Mushroom Burger
Seasoned ½ pound burger with garlic sauteed mushrooms topped with melted swiss cheese
Piggy Back Burger
Seasoned ½ pound burger topped with ham, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion and melted with american white cheese
Volcano Burger
Seasoned ½ pound burger coated with our house made cowboy rub. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos with your choice of cheese. Finished with our house made bourbon bbq sauce drizzled on top
Mt St Helens Burger
Seasoned one pound burger coated with our house made cowboy rub. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, bacon with your choice of cheese. Finished with our house made bourbon bbq sauce drizzled on top
Veggie Burger
Seasoned veggie patty with lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo topped with your choice of cheese
Wednesday Burger Night
only on Wednesday Juicy Burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, 1000 Island Dressing or Mayo
Entrees
Fish and Chips
Hand breaded cod filets served with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Loaded Mac and Cheese
A blend of melted 3 cheeses, bacon, sun dried tomatoes served with a dinner roll
Classic Spaghetti
A bowl of Spaghetti pasta in marinara sauce served w/starter salad,& dinner roll
Garlic Sauteed Prawn Entree
8 garlic sauteed prawns served with seasonal vegetables, choice of starch, a starter salad & dinner roll
Grilled Salmon Entree
Seasoned grilled salmon served with seasonal vegetables, choice of starch, a starter salad & dinner roll
Pesto Salmon
Grilled Salmon with Herbed Garlic Butter topped w/Pesto over a bed of Quinoa Quinoa served warm
House Made BBQ Rib Entree
only on Thursdays BBQ Ribs glazed with house made bourbon bbq sauce
Prime Rib Dinner Entree
only on Friday/Saturdays
10oz Sirloin Steak Dinner Entree
All steak dinners are served with a starter salad, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables & a dinner roll ($add:Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Baby shrimp,Tarragon Hollandaise, Herbed Butter to your steak)
12oz NY Steak Dinner Entree
All steak dinners are served with a starter salad, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables & a dinner roll ($add:Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Baby shrimp,Tarragon Hollandaise, Herbed Butter to your steak)
15oz Ribeye Steak Dinner Entree
All steak dinners are served with a starter salad, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables & a dinner roll ($add:Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Baby shrimp,Tarragon Hollandaise, Herbed Butter to your steak)
Pan Fried Oyster Entree
8 breaded pan fried oyster served with seasonal vegetables, choice of starch, a starter salad & dinner roll
Salad
Side Salad
Garden Salad
Side Caesar
Romaine tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan & croutons
Romaine Wedge Salad
Romaine heart, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion,bacon bits, with choice of dressing
Iceberg Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce,Gorgonzola, Pickled red onions,bacon bits, Creamy Avocado Buttermilk Herb dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan & croutons
Bourbon Salad
Mixed salad greens with tomatoes, corn, pine nuts served with balsamic vinaigrette topped w/feta
Bourbon Cranberry Walnut Salad
Mixed greens with dried cranberries, walnuts, onions, feta cheese served w/ cranberry vinaigrette
Sandwich
Dip Sauce
Liquor
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Titos
Ciroc
Amsterdam Red
Amsterdam Lemon
Amsterdam Peach
Amsterdam Raspberry
Fig Vodka
3Olives Blueberry
Grey Goose
Ketal One
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Ruby
Vodka Citron
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Belvedere
DBL Titos
DBL Ciroc
DBL Amsterdam Red
DBL Amsterdam Lemon
DBL Amsterdam Peach
DBL Amsterdam Raspberry
DBL Fig Vodka
DBL 3Olives Blueberry
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketal One
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Ruby
DBL Vodka Citron
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
1800 Silver
Jose Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Patron Silver
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Reposado
Jose Gold
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Hornitos Plata
DBL Hornitos Reposado
DBL Jose Gold
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Black Velvet
BSB
Bushmill
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Makers Mark
Pendleton
R&R
Rittenhouse
Seagrams 7
Tullamore Dew
Wild Turkey
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Bulliet Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Proper 12
Canadian Mist
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Black Velvet Caramel
DBL BSB
DBL Bulliet Bourbon
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Bushmill
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Fireball
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Orange
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Pendleton
DBL Proper 12
DBL R&R
DBL Rittenhouse
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Tullamore Dew
DBL Wild Turkey
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Hennessy
Courvoisier
Martell Blue Swift
Dom B&B
Dom Bendictine
Baileys
Well Peach Schnapps
Blue Curacao
Well Triple Sec
Midori
Creme De Menthe Clear
Creme De Menthe Dark
Well Coffee Liquor
Creme De Cocao Dark
Creme De Cocao Light
Well Ameretto
Well Sour Apple Schnapps
Well Watermelon Schnapps
Well Strawberry Schnapps
Well Buttershots
Creme De Violette
Creme De Banana
Well Pepperment Schnapps
Sambuca
Well Orange Schnapps
Creme De Vyette
Foro Amaro
Fernet Amaro
Absinthe
Chambord
St Germain
Well Melon Schnapps
Tuaca
Grappa
Walnut Liquor
Chartreuse, Yellow
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Irish Mist
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Licor 43
DBL Mathilde Cassis
DBL Molly's Irish Cream
DBL Hennessy
DBL Courvoisier
DBL Martell Blue Swift
DBL Dom B&B
DBL Dom Bendictine
DBL Baileys
DBL Well Peach Schnapps
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Well Triple Sec
DBL Midori
DBL Creme De Menthe Clear
DBL Creme De Menthe Dark
DBL Well Coffee Liquor
DBL Creme De Cocao Dark
DBL Creme De Cocao Light
DBL Well Ameretto
DBL Well Sour Apple Schnapps
DBL Well Watermelon Schnapps
DBL Well Strawberry Schnapps
DBL Well Buttershots
DBL Creme De Violette
DBL Creme De Banana
DBL Well Pepperment Schnapps
DBL Sambuca
DBL Well Orange Schnapps
DBL Creme De Vyette
DBL Foro Amaro
DBL Fernet Amaro
DBL Absinthe
DBL Chambord
DBL St Germain
DBL Well Melon Schnapps
DBL Tuaca
DBL Grappa
DBL Walnut Liquor
DBL Chartreuse, Yellow
Shots
Cocktails
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Blueberry Tea
Cadillac Margarita
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy Cocktail
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Caesar Drink
Washington Red Apple
Blue Hawaiian
Espresso Martini
Black Russian
Beer
Draft Beer
District Juicy Almighty IPA Draft
6.9%IPA
Chuckanut Pilsner Lager Draft
5%
Silver City Red Ale Draft
6%
Snoqulamie Hefe Draft
Cider Draft
Georgetown Lucille IPA Draft
Stemma Porter Draft
5.5%
Coors Light Draft
Cider Draft
Budlight Draft
Mac & Jacks Draft
Mexican Lager Draft
4.3%
Domingo Mimosa Sour
Stella Draft
Bottles
Cans/Seltzer
Wine
House Prosecco
House Rose
N/A Beverages
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Tonic
Soda
Cranberry
Icetea
Dr Pepper
Energy Drink
Ginger Beer
Sour
Dr Pepper
Orange Juice
Pineapple
Cream
White Grapefruit Juice
Pink Grapefruit Juice
Coffee
Tea
Kombucha
Water
Apple Juice
Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Rob Roy
Acqua Pana 16 Oz
Acqua Pana 33 Oz
Pellagrino 16 Oz
O Douls
Heineken 00
Athletic Brewing Red
Athletic Brewing IPA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
108 W Main St, Everson, WA 98247