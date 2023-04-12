Restaurant header imageView gallery

BOURBON BAR AND GRILL 108 W Main St

108 W Main St

Everson, WA 98247

Bourbon Menu 2023

Breakfast

Huevos Ranchero

$12.00

Refried beans, Salsa, Over-easy eggs, Guacamole,Corn Salsa,Feta cheese,Crispy Corn Tortillas

The Classic

$11.00

Two eggs cooked to order, a choice of meat, choice of toast served with hashbrowns

Joe’s Special

$12.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with bacon, sausage, jalapenos topped with a house blend of cheese. Served with a side of hashbrowns and choice of toast Make it a Breakfast Burrito add $1.00

10oz Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$22.00

A delicious Sirloin Steak cooked to order, two eggs cooked to order and choice of toast. Served with hashbrowns

Bourbon Toaster Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Sausage patties on cheesy toaster biscuits covered in country gravy

Bourbon Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Poached eggs,sliced ham or turkey on toaster biscuits topped with our house made Tarragon Hollandaise sauce

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Omelette with chopped ham and cheddar cheese and choice of toast. Served with a side of hashbrowns

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Crispy Chicken, Belgian Waffle and Maple Syrup

Bourbon Prime Rib Benny

$19.00

Toaster biscuits with mayo topped with Our own House Made Sliced Prime Rib, covered in caramelized onions & swiss cheese Finished with two poached eggs on top covered w/ Prime Rib gravy,Grilled tomatoes on side

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00

Fruit

$4.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

Side of Meat

$3.00

Bourbon Omelette

$10.00

Omelette with tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese and choice of toast. Served with a side of hashbrowns

Ricotta

$3.00

Sauteed Onions

$1.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Salmon Bagette

$23.00

Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with a warm side of marinara dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Breaded chicken wings with a choice of dipping sauce. Served with carrots and celery

Southwest Nachos Full

$15.00

A tower of tortilla chips loaded with blended cheese, ground beef, sweet cherry peppers & zesty chipotle sauce

Chicken Wings Double Order

$23.00

Hummus Platter

$16.00

Fresh hummus served with olives, salami, cheese & warmed naan bread

Calamari

$15.00

Served with house made chipotle aioli

Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Served w/house made cocktail sauce Coleslaw and celery

Pan Fried Oysters

$12.00

4 Oysters lightly breaded, served with tartar sauce & cocktail sauce

Garlic Sauteed Prawns

$14.00

Served with house made cocktail sauce

Steamer Clams

$13.00

Sauteed in garlic butter and wine

Cottage Pie Baker

$13.00Out of stock

Savory ground beef,peas,carrots,stuffed into a baked Potato,topped with mashed potatoes & toasted mixed cheese topping

Sesame Crusted Chicken

$13.00

Served with sweet spicy soy dipping sauce

Meatballs

$12.00

3House made meatballs, Breaded and then deep fried, Served in your choice sauce Marinara, Teriyaki, BBQ

Oyster Shooter

$3.50

Served with house made cocktail sauce and diced celery

Everything Edamame

$10.00

Served with soy sauce for dipping & topped with everything bagel seasoning & olive oil

Deep Fried Tempura Surimi Sushi Roll

$12.00

Drizzled in our house made sriracha & wasabi mayo sauce

Bourbon Beef Sliders

$16.00

4 Juicy mini burgers topped with lettuce,tomato,cheddar,onion & mayo on a toasted roll (no substitutions)

Gorganzola Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

stuffed mushroom caps w/ Gorgonzola,Baby shrimp,Cream Cheese topped with parmesan

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Pesto Pizza

$10.00

Honey Whiskey Ribs

$9.00

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

Seasoned ½ pound burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, 1000 island topped with your choice of cheese

Walla Walla Burger

$19.00

Seasoned ½ pound burger with caramelized onions, grilled pineapple, melted swiss cheese topped off with a house made bourbon bbq sauce

Mushroom Burger

$18.00

Seasoned ½ pound burger with garlic sauteed mushrooms topped with melted swiss cheese

Piggy Back Burger

$22.00

Seasoned ½ pound burger topped with ham, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion and melted with american white cheese

Volcano Burger

$18.00

Seasoned ½ pound burger coated with our house made cowboy rub. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos with your choice of cheese. Finished with our house made bourbon bbq sauce drizzled on top

Mt St Helens Burger

$23.00

Seasoned one pound burger coated with our house made cowboy rub. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, bacon with your choice of cheese. Finished with our house made bourbon bbq sauce drizzled on top

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Seasoned veggie patty with lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo topped with your choice of cheese

Wednesday Burger Night

$7.00

only on Wednesday Juicy Burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, 1000 Island Dressing or Mayo

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Hand breaded cod filets served with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$18.00

A blend of melted 3 cheeses, bacon, sun dried tomatoes served with a dinner roll

Classic Spaghetti

$15.00

A bowl of Spaghetti pasta in marinara sauce served w/starter salad,& dinner roll

Garlic Sauteed Prawn Entree

$20.00

8 garlic sauteed prawns served with seasonal vegetables, choice of starch, a starter salad & dinner roll

Grilled Salmon Entree

$25.00

Seasoned grilled salmon served with seasonal vegetables, choice of starch, a starter salad & dinner roll

Pesto Salmon

$20.00

Grilled Salmon with Herbed Garlic Butter topped w/Pesto over a bed of Quinoa Quinoa served warm

House Made BBQ Rib Entree

$19.00Out of stock

only on Thursdays BBQ Ribs glazed with house made bourbon bbq sauce

Prime Rib Dinner Entree

$33.00+Out of stock

only on Friday/Saturdays

10oz Sirloin Steak Dinner Entree

$27.00

All steak dinners are served with a starter salad, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables & a dinner roll ($add:Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Baby shrimp,Tarragon Hollandaise, Herbed Butter to your steak)

12oz NY Steak Dinner Entree

$29.00

All steak dinners are served with a starter salad, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables & a dinner roll ($add:Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Baby shrimp,Tarragon Hollandaise, Herbed Butter to your steak)

15oz Ribeye Steak Dinner Entree

$34.00

All steak dinners are served with a starter salad, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables & a dinner roll ($add:Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions, Baby shrimp,Tarragon Hollandaise, Herbed Butter to your steak)

Pan Fried Oyster Entree

$25.00

8 breaded pan fried oyster served with seasonal vegetables, choice of starch, a starter salad & dinner roll

Soup

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Garden Salad

Side Caesar

$7.00

Romaine tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan & croutons

Romaine Wedge Salad

$14.00

Romaine heart, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion,bacon bits, with choice of dressing

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce,Gorgonzola, Pickled red onions,bacon bits, Creamy Avocado Buttermilk Herb dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00+

Romaine tossed in caesar dressing with parmesan & croutons

Bourbon Salad

$14.00+

Mixed salad greens with tomatoes, corn, pine nuts served with balsamic vinaigrette topped w/feta

Bourbon Cranberry Walnut Salad

$14.00+

Mixed greens with dried cranberries, walnuts, onions, feta cheese served w/ cranberry vinaigrette

Sandwich

Prime Rib Dip

$19.00

Deli Sandwich Turkey

$13.00

Deli Sandwich Ham

$13.00

Deli Sandwich Prime Rib

$19.00

Bourbon Club House

$20.00

Toasted Meatball

$15.00

Dessert

Dessert

$9.00

Icecream

$5.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Brownie Ala Mode

$9.00

Extras

Yam Fries

$9.00

Full Fries

$6.00

Half Fries

$3.00

Meatballs

$6.00

Dip Sauce

Blue Cheese

Teriyaki

$0.50

Buffalo

BBQ

Ranch

$0.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Tartar

$0.50

Chipolte

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Guacamole

$1.00

Caesar

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Taco Wrap

$12.00

Greek Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Turkey BLT Wrap

$12.00

Kid Options

Kids Chicken Strip & Fries

$10.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.75

Absolut

$7.25

Titos

$7.25

Ciroc

$7.50

Amsterdam Red

$7.00

Amsterdam Lemon

$7.00

Amsterdam Peach

$7.00

Amsterdam Raspberry

$7.00

Fig Vodka

$7.50

3Olives Blueberry

$7.25

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketal One

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.25

Deep Eddy Ruby

$7.25

Vodka Citron

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$13.25

DBL Absolut

$14.00

DBL Belvedere

$14.50

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Ciroc

$14.50

DBL Amsterdam Red

$13.50

DBL Amsterdam Lemon

$13.50

DBL Amsterdam Peach

$13.50

DBL Amsterdam Raspberry

$13.50

DBL Fig Vodka

$14.50

DBL 3Olives Blueberry

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$17.50

DBL Ketal One

$15.50

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$14.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby

$14.00

DBL Vodka Citron

$13.50

Gin

Well Gin

$6.75

Beefeater

$7.25

Bombay Saphire

$7.25

Empress

$9.50

Hendricks

$8.50

Tanqueray

$7.50

Botanist

$9.50

Indoggo

$7.25

DBL Well Gin

$13.25

DBL Beefeater

$14.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL Empress

$18.50

DBL Hendricks

$16.50

DBL Tanqueray

$14.50

DBL Botanist

$18.50

Rum

Well Rum

$6.75

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Kracken

$7.25

Meyers

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$13.25

DBL Bacardi

$13.50

DBL Malibu

$13.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.50

DBL Kracken

$14.00

DBL Meyers

$13.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.75

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.00

1800 Silver

$7.75

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.50

Don Julio Anejo

$11.50

Don Julio 1942

$31.00

Casamigos Blanco

$21.00

Casamigos Reposado

$21.00

Patron Silver

$11.50

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Jose Gold

$7.50

DBL Well Tequila

$13.25

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$15.50

DBL 1800 Silver

$15.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$14.50

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$22.50

DBL Don Julio 1942

$61.50

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$41.50

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$41.50

DBL Patron Silver

$22.50

DBL Hornitos Plata

$17.50

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$17.50

DBL Jose Gold

$14.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.75

Black Velvet

$7.00

BSB

$7.25

Bushmill

$7.50

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jameson

$10.50

Jameson Orange

$10.50

Makers Mark

$10.50

Pendleton

$10.50

R&R

$7.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$10.50

Bulliet Rye

$10.50

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$10.50

Proper 12

$9.00

Canadian Mist

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$13.25

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.50

DBL Black Velvet

$13.50

DBL Black Velvet Caramel

$13.50

DBL BSB

$14.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$20.50

DBL Bulliet Rye

$20.50

DBL Bushmill

$14.50

DBL Canadian Club

$13.50

DBL Crown Apple

$17.50

DBL Crown Royal

$17.50

DBL Fireball

$13.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.50

DBL Jameson

$20.50

DBL Jameson Orange

$20.50

DBL Jim Beam

$13.50

DBL Knob Creek

$20.50

DBL Makers Mark

$20.50

DBL Pendleton

$20.50

DBL Proper 12

$17.50

DBL R&R

$13.50

DBL Rittenhouse

$17.50

DBL Seagrams 7

$13.50

DBL Tullamore Dew

$14.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$15.50

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$9.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Glenfiddish

$8.00

Laphroaig

$8.00

DBL Dewars

$15.50

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$17.50

DBL J & B

$16.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$16.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$16.50

DBL Glenfiddish

$16.50

DBL Laphroaig

$16.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Chartreuse, Green

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Irish Mist

$7.00Out of stock

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00Out of stock

Mathilde Cassis

$7.00Out of stock

Molly's Irish Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Hennessy

$10.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Martell Blue Swift

$12.00

Dom B&B

$12.00

Dom Bendictine

$12.00

Baileys

$8.00

Well Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Well Triple Sec

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Creme De Menthe Clear

$7.00

Creme De Menthe Dark

$7.00

Well Coffee Liquor

$7.00

Creme De Cocao Dark

$7.00

Creme De Cocao Light

$7.00

Well Ameretto

$7.00

Well Sour Apple Schnapps

$7.00

Well Watermelon Schnapps

$7.00

Well Strawberry Schnapps

$7.00

Well Buttershots

$7.00

Creme De Violette

$8.00

Creme De Banana

$7.00

Well Pepperment Schnapps

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Well Orange Schnapps

$7.00

Creme De Vyette

$8.00

Foro Amaro

$8.00

Fernet Amaro

$8.00

Absinthe

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

St Germain

$9.00

Well Melon Schnapps

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Grappa

$8.00

Walnut Liquor

$8.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$7.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.50

DBL Aperol

$13.50

DBL Campari

$13.50

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$13.50

DBL Cointreau

$13.50

DBL Drambuie

$13.50

DBL Frangelico

$13.50

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$13.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$13.50

DBL Irish Mist

$13.50

DBL Jagermeister

$13.50

DBL Kahlua

$13.50

DBL Lemoncello

$13.50

DBL Licor 43

$13.50

DBL Mathilde Cassis

$13.50

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

$13.50

DBL Hennessy

$19.50

DBL Courvoisier

$23.50

DBL Martell Blue Swift

$23.50

DBL Dom B&B

$23.50

DBL Dom Bendictine

$23.50

DBL Baileys

$15.50

DBL Well Peach Schnapps

$13.50

DBL Blue Curacao

$13.50

DBL Well Triple Sec

$13.50

DBL Midori

$13.50

DBL Creme De Menthe Clear

$13.50

DBL Creme De Menthe Dark

$13.50

DBL Well Coffee Liquor

$13.50

DBL Creme De Cocao Dark

$13.50

DBL Creme De Cocao Light

$13.50

DBL Well Ameretto

$13.50

DBL Well Sour Apple Schnapps

$13.50

DBL Well Watermelon Schnapps

$13.50

DBL Well Strawberry Schnapps

$13.50

DBL Well Buttershots

$13.50

DBL Creme De Violette

$15.50

DBL Creme De Banana

$13.50

DBL Well Pepperment Schnapps

$13.50

DBL Sambuca

$13.50

DBL Well Orange Schnapps

$13.50

DBL Creme De Vyette

$15.50

DBL Foro Amaro

$15.50

DBL Fernet Amaro

$15.50

DBL Absinthe

$17.50

DBL Chambord

$17.50

DBL St Germain

$17.50

DBL Well Melon Schnapps

$13.50

DBL Tuaca

$13.50

DBL Grappa

$15.50

DBL Walnut Liquor

$15.50

DBL Chartreuse, Yellow

$13.50

Shots

Duck Fart

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Black Tea

$8.00

Birthday Cake

$8.50

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Starburst

$8.00

Jello

$2.50

Blow Job

$8.00

AMF

$9.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Blueberry Tea

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy Cocktail

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Caesar Drink

$10.00

Washington Red Apple

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Beer

Draft Beer

District Juicy Almighty IPA Draft

$24.50+

6.9%IPA

Chuckanut Pilsner Lager Draft

$24.50+

5%

Silver City Red Ale Draft

$24.50+

6%

Snoqulamie Hefe Draft

$24.50+

Cider Draft

$24.50+

Georgetown Lucille IPA Draft

$24.50+

Stemma Porter Draft

$24.50+

5.5%

Coors Light Draft

$15.50+

Cider Draft

$6.50

Budlight Draft

$15.50+

Mac & Jacks Draft

$24.50+

Mexican Lager Draft

$6.50+

4.3%

Domingo Mimosa Sour

$6.50+

Stella Draft

$4.50+

Bottles

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Rainier Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Bottle

$5.00

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Pacifico Bottle

$5.00

MGD Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Bottle

$5.00

Angry Orchard Bottle

$5.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Stella Bottle

$5.00

Coors Banquet Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Dos Equis

$4.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Peroni

$4.00

Cans/Seltzer

Coors Light Can

$4.00

Guinness Can

$5.00

Two Towns Cider Apple

$5.00

Pabst Can

$3.50

White Claw Peach

$7.00

White Claw Watermelon

$7.00

White Claw Lime

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Truly Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$7.00

Sober Carpenter IPA

$5.00

Sober Carpenter Red

$5.00

Stella Rosa

$6.00

Wine

Red

House Merlot

$6.00+

House Cabernet

$6.00+

House Pinot Noir

$6.00+

White

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

House Chardonnay

$6.00+

House Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00+

House Prosecco

House Prosecco Split

$8.00

House Prosecco Bottle Sunday

$33.00

House Prosecco Bottle

$48.00

House Rose

House Rose

$6.00+

Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Bottle

$200.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose Bottle

$200.00

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda

Cranberry

$3.00

Icetea

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Energy Drink

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sour

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cream

$0.50

White Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pink Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Water

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Rob Roy

$3.25

Acqua Pana 16 Oz

$3.00

Acqua Pana 33 Oz

$4.00

Pellagrino 16 Oz

$3.00

O Douls

$4.00

Heineken 00

$4.00

Athletic Brewing Red

$4.50

Athletic Brewing IPA

$4.50

Purees

Raspberry

$0.25

Mango

$0.25

Cherry

$0.25

Peach

$0.25

Blackberry

$0.25

Coconut

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 W Main St, Everson, WA 98247

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

