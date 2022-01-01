Bourbon & Beale imageView gallery
Barbeque

Bourbon & Beale

review star

No reviews yet

2639 South Glenstone Avenue

Springfield, MO 65804

Order Again

Popular Items

Pasta Jambalaya
Jambalaya
Fish Platter Fried

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Fresh, crisp corn tortilla chips with your choice of BBQ chicken or pork and lots of melted cheese, topped with BBQ sauce, diced tomatoes, onions & sliced jalapeños. Served with Pico de Gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

Boudin Balls

$11.00

Crispy fried boudin balls served with creole mustard and tangy ranch.

Bourbon & Beale BIG Platter

Bourbon & Beale BIG Platter

$16.00

Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.

Cajun Chicken Bites

$10.00

Cajun Shrimp 1 lb

$25.00

Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.

Cajun Shrimp 1/2 lb

$13.00

Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.

Chips Salsa

$5.00

A crowd favorite, a pile of chips served with our yummy homemade salsa. Add guacamole for $2.

Crawfish Au Gratin

$12.50

Our creamy homemade crawfish dip kicked up notches with Cajun spices, fresh crawfish tails, veggies and topped with melted mozzarella. Served with fresh baguette slices.

Crispy Fried Gator

$13.00

Louisiana farm raised alligator, fried until golden and crispy, served with a side of house remoulade sauce.

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Pickle chips, lightly battered then deep-fried. Served with our tangy dippin’ sauce.

Pistolettes

$12.50

Light and fluffy French rolls, topped with a rich, creamy seafood sauce, of crawfish and shrimp.

Blackened Gator App

$13.00

Soup & Salads

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo - Bowl

$13.00

Seafood Gumbo - Bowl

$16.00

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$11.00

Cup Chix and Sausage Gumbo

$5.00

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$5.50

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.00

Cup Etouffe

$4.00

Cup Red Beans And Rice

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.50

Served on fresh salad greens and topped with cucumbers, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. Served with any of our dressings.

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Blackened shrimp served on top of mixed field greens, topped with cucumber, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Slices of marinated grilled chicken sit atop crispy romaine lettuce, chopped and tossed with shredded parmesan in our creamy Caesar dressing topped and topped with croutons.

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.50

Served on fresh salad greens and topped with cucumbers, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. Served with any of our dressings.

Fried Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Fried shrimp served on top of mixed field greens, topped with cucumber, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. served with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.50

Served on fresh salad greens and topped with cucumbers, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. Served with any of our dressings.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Grilled shrimp served on top of mixed field greens, topped with cucumber, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. served with your choice of dressing.

Oysters

Half Shell 1/2 Dz

$16.50

Half Shell Dz

$29.00

Chargrilled 1/2 Dz

$16.50

Chargrilled Dz

$29.00

Rockefeller 1/2 Dz

$16.50

Rockefeller Dz

$29.00

Du Jour 1/2 Dz

$16.50Out of stock

Du Jour Dz

$29.00Out of stock

Oyster Shooter

$5.00Out of stock

Oyster Shooter HARD

$9.00Out of stock

Entrees

1/2 BBQ Chicken

$14.50

Our low n’ slow-cooked BBQ chicken served with your choice of two sides, Texas toast, and basted with our tangy sauce.

1/4 BBQ Chicken

$8.50

Our low n’ slow-cooked BBQ chicken served with your choice of two sides, Texas toast, and basted with our tangy sauce.

Pulled Pork Platter

$14.00

Ribs 4 bone

$12.50

Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.

Ribs 8 bone

Ribs 8 bone

$22.00

Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.

Sausage Platter

$13.50

A half-pound of our juicy, skin on sausage, that snaps at the bite, served with your choice of two sides, Texas toast and a side of our BBQ sauce.

Smoked Brisket

$20.00

Slow-cooked in our custom smoker for hours. Sliced beef brisket served with your choice of two sides, pickles and red onion, Texas toast, and our signature sauce.

2 Meat Combo

$16.00

3 Meat Combo

$21.00

Chicken Platter Blackened

$14.00

Juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice, or fries. Country gravy, tangy coleslaw, and Texas toast.

Chicken Platter Fried

$14.00

Juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice, or fries. Country gravy, tangy coleslaw, and Texas toast.

Fish Platter Blackened

$18.00

Farm-raised catfish served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice, or fries. Hush puppies, tangy coleslaw and Texas toast and tartar sauce.

Fish Platter Fried

$18.00

Farm-raised catfish served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice, or fries. Hush puppies, tangy coleslaw and Texas toast and tartar sauce.

Frog Legs Blackened

$14.00

Frog legs served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice or fries, tartar sauce coleslaw and Texas toast.

Frog Legs Fried

$14.00

Deep-fried frog legs served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice or fries, tartar sauce coleslaw and Texas toast.

Shrimp Platter Blackened

$16.00

Fresh shrimp served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice or fries. Hush puppies, our tangy coleslaw and Texas toast and cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Platter Fried

$16.00

Fresh shrimp served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice or fries. Hush puppies, our tangy coleslaw and Texas toast and cocktail sauce.

Prime Rib & Crab Legs

$37.99

Catfish Pontchartrain

$18.50

Crab legs

$30.00

Crawfish Etoufee

$13.00

A rich, creamy Cajun sauce full of New Orleans classics like, green peppers, sweet onion and diced celery sautéed to perfection then we add farm raised crawfish tails. Served over a bed of white rice.

Jambalaya

$13.00

A big serving of a creole favorite seasoned rice with chicken and Andouille sausage.

Pasta Jambalaya

Pasta Jambalaya

$16.00

Blackened shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage tossed in a creamy creole alfredo sauce and penne pasta, with onion, red pepper, and shredded parmesan cheese.

Red Beans & Rice

$11.00

Red Beans slow cooked with Andouille sausage, fresh diced veggies until tasty and tender, then served with a big scoop of white rice.

Sausage & Chicken Gumbo

$13.00

A Louisiana staple, classic creole roux, cooked with the trinity and loaded with chicken and sausage, served over puffy rice. Add shrimp for $2.50.

Seafood Gumbo

$16.00

A Louisiana staple, classic creole roux, cooked with the trinity and loaded with chicken, shrimp and sausage, served over puffy rice.

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Succulent shrimp tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served over a bed of cheesy Southern grits.

Cashew Hot Chicken

$13.50

Hamburger

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Seasoned perfectly cooked on our flat grill to juicy perfection. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with fries.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

Beale Street Burger

$12.00

A Memphis staple, a deep-fried hamburger patty on a bun with melted cheese, white onion, pickles, and mustard. Served with fries.

Blackened Cajun Burger

$12.00

Fresh ½ lb. burger patty seasoned with Cajun spices, and topped with provolone cheese, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Memphis Blues Burger

Memphis Blues Burger

$14.00

Seasoned patty, topped with pulled pork and BBQ sauce, fried onions and melted cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted bun. Served with fries.

Swamp Burger

$14.00

Our fresh hamburger patty, seasoned creole style with applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese topped with Voodoo sauce on a toasted bun with creole mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with fries.

Fish Po Boy

$15.00

Seasoned and fried catfish on a fresh French roll with lettuce, tomato and creole mayo. Served with fresh crispy fries and coleslaw.

Po Boy Jambalaya

Po Boy Jambalaya

$15.00

Fresh shrimp, slices of grilled chicken, and andouille sausage tossed in Cajun seasoning with grilled onion and red peppers, then smothered with provolone cheese and served on a French roll. Served with fries.

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Seasoned and fried shrimp on a fresh French roll with lettuce, tomato and creole mayo. Served with fresh crispy fries and coleslaw

1/2 Muffaletta

$11.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Cooked in our custom smoker for hours. Sliced beef brisket served on a toasted bun topped with our signature BBQ sauce, pickles and red onion. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Fried Bayou Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Bayou Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken with applewood smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, red onion and spicy mayo. Served with fries.

Grilled Cheese Brisket

$15.50

Muffaletta

$21.00

A N’awlins staple. Salami, ham, pastrami, and lots of provolone cheese served with creamy olive salad on a fresh Muffuletta loaf.

The Pulled Porky

$11.50

Our house smoked pulled pork served on a toasted bun with pickles and red onion and topped with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Sides

4 Au gratin Bread

$1.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

French Bread

$0.75

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Baked Beans

$3.00

Side Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Blackened Cat

$6.50

Side Blackened Chicken

$6.50

Side Blackened Shrimp

$6.50

Side Brisket

$9.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Cornbread

$3.00

Side Creamy Spinach

$4.00

Side Dirty Rice

$3.00

Side Etouffee

$5.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Fried Cat

$6.50

Side Fried Okra

$4.00

Side Fried Shrimp

$6.50

Side Fried Tenders

$6.50

Side Frog Legs

$10.00

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Side Grilled Catfish

$6.50

Side Grilled Shrimp

$6.50

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Hush Puppies

$2.50

Side Jambalaya

$4.50

Side Mashed Potatos

$3.00

Side Pork

$6.50

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Red Beans & Rice

$4.50

Side Ribs

$8.00

Side Sausage

$7.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Side Tortilla chips

$3.00

Side SM Guacamole

$1.50

Side LG Guacamole

$3.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.99

Pecan Pie

$5.99

Beignets

$8.50

Cheesecake

$8.99

Peanut Butter Cake

$8.50

Fruit Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Ala Mode

$4.50

Kids

Chicken Little

$7.99

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Chz Burger

$7.99

Pasta Bowl

$7.99

Kids Fish

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Juices

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Water

Milk

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

Gallery
Bourbon & Beale image

