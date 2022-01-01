- Home
Bourbon & Beale
No reviews yet
2639 South Glenstone Avenue
Springfield, MO 65804
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ Nachos
Fresh, crisp corn tortilla chips with your choice of BBQ chicken or pork and lots of melted cheese, topped with BBQ sauce, diced tomatoes, onions & sliced jalapeños. Served with Pico de Gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
Boudin Balls
Crispy fried boudin balls served with creole mustard and tangy ranch.
Bourbon & Beale BIG Platter
Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.
Cajun Chicken Bites
Cajun Shrimp 1 lb
Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.
Cajun Shrimp 1/2 lb
Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.
Chips Salsa
A crowd favorite, a pile of chips served with our yummy homemade salsa. Add guacamole for $2.
Crawfish Au Gratin
Our creamy homemade crawfish dip kicked up notches with Cajun spices, fresh crawfish tails, veggies and topped with melted mozzarella. Served with fresh baguette slices.
Crispy Fried Gator
Louisiana farm raised alligator, fried until golden and crispy, served with a side of house remoulade sauce.
Fried Pickles
Pickle chips, lightly battered then deep-fried. Served with our tangy dippin’ sauce.
Pistolettes
Light and fluffy French rolls, topped with a rich, creamy seafood sauce, of crawfish and shrimp.
Blackened Gator App
Soup & Salads
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo - Bowl
Seafood Gumbo - Bowl
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Cup Chix and Sausage Gumbo
Cup Seafood Gumbo
Cup Soup of the Day
Cup Etouffe
Cup Red Beans And Rice
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Blackened Chicken Salad
Served on fresh salad greens and topped with cucumbers, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. Served with any of our dressings.
Blackened Shrimp Salad
Blackened shrimp served on top of mixed field greens, topped with cucumber, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Slices of marinated grilled chicken sit atop crispy romaine lettuce, chopped and tossed with shredded parmesan in our creamy Caesar dressing topped and topped with croutons.
Fried Chicken Salad
Served on fresh salad greens and topped with cucumbers, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. Served with any of our dressings.
Fried Shrimp Salad
Fried shrimp served on top of mixed field greens, topped with cucumber, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Served on fresh salad greens and topped with cucumbers, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. Served with any of our dressings.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp served on top of mixed field greens, topped with cucumber, red onion, shredded jack cheese, tomato and croutons. served with your choice of dressing.
Oysters
Entrees
1/2 BBQ Chicken
Our low n’ slow-cooked BBQ chicken served with your choice of two sides, Texas toast, and basted with our tangy sauce.
1/4 BBQ Chicken
Our low n’ slow-cooked BBQ chicken served with your choice of two sides, Texas toast, and basted with our tangy sauce.
Pulled Pork Platter
Ribs 4 bone
Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.
Ribs 8 bone
Cooked in Louisiana spices and tossed in our rich Cajun butter sauce served with our home-made cocktail sauce.
Sausage Platter
A half-pound of our juicy, skin on sausage, that snaps at the bite, served with your choice of two sides, Texas toast and a side of our BBQ sauce.
Smoked Brisket
Slow-cooked in our custom smoker for hours. Sliced beef brisket served with your choice of two sides, pickles and red onion, Texas toast, and our signature sauce.
2 Meat Combo
3 Meat Combo
Chicken Platter Blackened
Juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice, or fries. Country gravy, tangy coleslaw, and Texas toast.
Chicken Platter Fried
Juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice, or fries. Country gravy, tangy coleslaw, and Texas toast.
Fish Platter Blackened
Farm-raised catfish served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice, or fries. Hush puppies, tangy coleslaw and Texas toast and tartar sauce.
Fish Platter Fried
Farm-raised catfish served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice, or fries. Hush puppies, tangy coleslaw and Texas toast and tartar sauce.
Frog Legs Blackened
Frog legs served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice or fries, tartar sauce coleslaw and Texas toast.
Frog Legs Fried
Deep-fried frog legs served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice or fries, tartar sauce coleslaw and Texas toast.
Shrimp Platter Blackened
Fresh shrimp served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice or fries. Hush puppies, our tangy coleslaw and Texas toast and cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Platter Fried
Fresh shrimp served with your choice of white rice, dirty rice or fries. Hush puppies, our tangy coleslaw and Texas toast and cocktail sauce.
Prime Rib & Crab Legs
Catfish Pontchartrain
Crab legs
Crawfish Etoufee
A rich, creamy Cajun sauce full of New Orleans classics like, green peppers, sweet onion and diced celery sautéed to perfection then we add farm raised crawfish tails. Served over a bed of white rice.
Jambalaya
A big serving of a creole favorite seasoned rice with chicken and Andouille sausage.
Pasta Jambalaya
Blackened shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage tossed in a creamy creole alfredo sauce and penne pasta, with onion, red pepper, and shredded parmesan cheese.
Red Beans & Rice
Red Beans slow cooked with Andouille sausage, fresh diced veggies until tasty and tender, then served with a big scoop of white rice.
Sausage & Chicken Gumbo
A Louisiana staple, classic creole roux, cooked with the trinity and loaded with chicken and sausage, served over puffy rice. Add shrimp for $2.50.
Seafood Gumbo
A Louisiana staple, classic creole roux, cooked with the trinity and loaded with chicken, shrimp and sausage, served over puffy rice.
Shrimp & Grits
Succulent shrimp tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served over a bed of cheesy Southern grits.
Cashew Hot Chicken
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Seasoned perfectly cooked on our flat grill to juicy perfection. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with fries.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Beale Street Burger
A Memphis staple, a deep-fried hamburger patty on a bun with melted cheese, white onion, pickles, and mustard. Served with fries.
Blackened Cajun Burger
Fresh ½ lb. burger patty seasoned with Cajun spices, and topped with provolone cheese, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
Memphis Blues Burger
Seasoned patty, topped with pulled pork and BBQ sauce, fried onions and melted cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted bun. Served with fries.
Swamp Burger
Our fresh hamburger patty, seasoned creole style with applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese topped with Voodoo sauce on a toasted bun with creole mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with fries.
Fish Po Boy
Seasoned and fried catfish on a fresh French roll with lettuce, tomato and creole mayo. Served with fresh crispy fries and coleslaw.
Po Boy Jambalaya
Fresh shrimp, slices of grilled chicken, and andouille sausage tossed in Cajun seasoning with grilled onion and red peppers, then smothered with provolone cheese and served on a French roll. Served with fries.
Shrimp Po Boy
Seasoned and fried shrimp on a fresh French roll with lettuce, tomato and creole mayo. Served with fresh crispy fries and coleslaw
1/2 Muffaletta
Brisket Sandwich
Cooked in our custom smoker for hours. Sliced beef brisket served on a toasted bun topped with our signature BBQ sauce, pickles and red onion. Served with fries and coleslaw.
Fried Bayou Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Bayou Chicken Sandwich
Chicken with applewood smoked bacon and pepper jack cheese served on a bed of lettuce, tomato, red onion and spicy mayo. Served with fries.
Grilled Cheese Brisket
Muffaletta
A N’awlins staple. Salami, ham, pastrami, and lots of provolone cheese served with creamy olive salad on a fresh Muffuletta loaf.
The Pulled Porky
Our house smoked pulled pork served on a toasted bun with pickles and red onion and topped with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Sides
4 Au gratin Bread
Add Bacon
Extra Cheese
French Bread
Side White Rice
Side Baked Beans
Side Baked Mac & Cheese
Side Blackened Cat
Side Blackened Chicken
Side Blackened Shrimp
Side Brisket
Side Cole Slaw
Side Cornbread
Side Creamy Spinach
Side Dirty Rice
Side Etouffee
Side French Fries
Side Fried Cat
Side Fried Okra
Side Fried Shrimp
Side Fried Tenders
Side Frog Legs
Side Green Beans
Side Grilled Catfish
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Grits
Side Hush Puppies
Side Jambalaya
Side Mashed Potatos
Side Pork
Side Potato Salad
Side Red Beans & Rice
Side Ribs
Side Sausage
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Tortilla chips
Side SM Guacamole
Side LG Guacamole
Desserts
Kids
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
2639 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, MO 65804