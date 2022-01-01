Bourbon & Brews imageView gallery

Bourbon & Brews

1,524 Reviews

$$

2001 S Delaware St

Paulsboro, NJ 08066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$12.99

15 Wings

$17.99

20 Wings

$21.99

10 Boneless

$12.99

15 Boneless

$17.99

20 Boneless

$21.99

Appetizers

BOURBON BANG SHRIMP

BOURBON BANG SHRIMP

$12.49

Crispy shrimp in our Bangin Spicy Sauce over lettuce with shredded cheddar.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, cheese with sour cream and salsa.

FRIED MOZZARELLA

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$6.99

Hand-made mozzarella wedges fried crispy served with marinara.

BOURBON BANGER STUFFED LONG HOTS

$10.49

Long Hot peppers stuffed with sausage topped with cheese and broiled.

SMOKED GOUDA MAC BITES

SMOKED GOUDA MAC BITES

$7.99

Golden Macaroni and cheese bites with jalapeno dipping sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

Chicken tenders served with french fries.

GROUPER BITES

$12.49

Crispy Bite sized pieces white fish and over lettuce with Bangin Spicy Sauce

BURGER SLIDERS

$10.99

Angus sliders char-grilled to perfection with american cheese on a bun.

JALAPENO POPPER EGG ROLLS

JALAPENO POPPER EGG ROLLS

$9.99

Egg Rolls poppers stuffed with jalapeno, cream cheese and cheddar cheese and served with a sweet & spicy dipping sauce

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$6.49

Freshly beer battered pickle chips served with Texas petal sauce

ONION RINGS

$6.49

A basket of thick cut beer battered onion rings with texas petal sauce.

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$7.99

Jumbo fresh baked pretzel served with mustard

BOURBON BREWS SAMPLER

$14.99

(4)wings, (3) mozzarella sticks, (2) stuffed long hots, fried pickles.

Salmon & Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

French Fries & Nachos

CLASSIC FRENCH FRIES

CLASSIC FRENCH FRIES

$5.99

CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

PIZZA FRIES

$7.49

French Fries topped with our pizza sauce and melted mozzarella

JERSEY SHORE FRIES

$7.49

French Fries tossed in Old Bay served with cheese sauce dip

BACON CHEDDAR FRIES

$7.99

French Fries seasoned and topped with bacon and melted cheddar cheese

PHILLY STEAK FRIES

$9.99

French Fries served topped with cheesesteak and melted mozzarella

GREASE & GRAVY FRIES

GREASE & GRAVY FRIES

$7.49

French Fries topped with delicious brown gravy.

BUFFALO FRIES

$7.49

French fries tossed with Buffalo sauce and topped with shredded cheddar.

LOADED NACHOS

$10.99

Crispy tortillas, with salsa, sour cream, black olives, jalapenos, and shredded cheese diced tomatoes.

CHEESE STEAK NACHOS

$13.49

Crispy tortillas, with cheesesteak, fried green peppers,onions and cheddar.

BUFFALO CHICKEN NACHO

$12.99

Tortillas with buffalo chicken, jalapenos, cheddar and blue cheese crumbles.

CHEESEBURGER NACHOS

$12.99

Crispy tortillas with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$5.99

House Chips

$3.99

Pizza

SMALL TRADITIONAL PIZZA

$11.99

Pizza made with great cheese and great sauce.

LARGE TRADITIONAL PIZZA

$13.99

Pizza made with great cheese and great sauce.

SMALL MARGARITA PIZZA

$12.99

Mozzarella, basil, plum tomatoes, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar

LARGE MARGARITA PIZZA

$14.99

Mozzarella, basil, plum tomatoes, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$12.99

Our traditional pizza topped with BBQ chicken and a drizzle of ranch.

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.99

Our traditional pizza topped with BBQ chicken and a drizzle of ranch.

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$12.99

Our traditional pizza topped with buffalo chicken and blue cheese crumbles

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.99

Our traditional pizza topped with buffalo chicken and blue cheese crumbles

SMALL VEGGIE FRESH PIZZA

SMALL VEGGIE FRESH PIZZA

$12.99

White pizza topped with spinach, tomatoes, broccoli and mozzarella

LARGE VEGGIE FRESH PIZZA

LARGE VEGGIE FRESH PIZZA

$14.99

White pizza topped with spinach, tomatoes, broccoli and mozzarella

SMALL HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$12.99

White pizza topped with pieces of ham and pineapples

LARGE HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$14.99

White pizza topped with pieces of ham and pineapples

SMALL MEAT LOVER

SMALL MEAT LOVER

$14.99

A traditional pizza topped with bacon, sausage, pepperoni and steak.

LARGE MEAT LOVER

LARGE MEAT LOVER

$16.99

A traditional pizza topped with bacon, sausage, pepperoni and steak.

SMALL SOUTH PHILLY PIZZA

SMALL SOUTH PHILLY PIZZA

$13.99

Pizza topped with cheesesteak mushroom and peppers.

LARGE SOUTH PHILLY PIZZA

LARGE SOUTH PHILLY PIZZA

$16.99

Pizza topped with cheesesteak mushroom and peppers.

SMALL TACO PIZZA

SMALL TACO PIZZA

$12.99

Pizza with ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato & hot sauce.

LARGE TACO PIZZA

LARGE TACO PIZZA

$16.99

Pizza with ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato & hot sauce.

SMALL BOURBON & BREWS SIGNATURE PIZZA

$13.99

White Pizza, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes & grilled chicken with a drizzle of garlic parmesan sauce.

LARGE BOURBON & BREWS SIGNATURE PIZZA

$16.99

White Pizza, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes & grilled chicken with a drizzle of garlic parmesan sauce.

SMALL WHITE PIZZA

$11.99

Pizza made with great cheese and great sauce.

LARGE WHITE PIZZA

$13.99

Pizza made with great cheese and great sauce.

SMALL CHICKEN PARM PIZZA

SMALL CHICKEN PARM PIZZA

$13.99

Pizza topped with cheesesteak mushroom and peppers.

LARGE CHICKEN PARM PIZZA

LARGE CHICKEN PARM PIZZA

$15.99

Pizza topped with cheesesteak mushroom and peppers.

SMALL CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

SMALL CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$13.99

Pizza with ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato & hot sauce.

LARGE CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

LARGE CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$16.99

Pizza with ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato & hot sauce.

Salads & Entrees

BOURBON BREW HOUSE SALAD

BOURBON BREW HOUSE SALAD

$11.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken served over iceberg lettuce, with tomatoes, cucumber, onion, cheese and croutons

CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, red peppers, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese with vinaigrette.

ATLANTIC GRILLED SALMON

$17.99

Seasoned and grilled Salmon filet

MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN

$15.99

Marinated and char-grilled to perfection

STEAK DINNER

$19.99

10oz Char-grilled and juicy strip loin steak

Side Salad

$5.99

Burger & Grilled Chicken

BOURBON BREW BURGER

BOURBON BREW BURGER

$12.99

½lb Angus Burger fresh made, topped with a thick cut Onion ring, and our Bourbon infused BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.

BOURBON BREW GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, topped with a thick cut Onion ring, and our Bourbon infused BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$11.49

Our 1/2lb Angus burger with cheese served with lettuce and tomato.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Grilled Chicken with cheese served with lettuce and tomato.

BREAKFAST BURGER

$12.99

½lb Angus burger with American cheese, crisp bacon and a fried egg.

BREAKFAST GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.99

Grilled Chicken with American cheese, crisp bacon and a fried egg.

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$11.99

Fresh ½lb Angus burger with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese.

MUSHROOM SWISS GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.99

Grilled Chicken with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese.

BLUE BURGER

$11.99

½lb Fresh made Angus burger char-grilled and juicy with Gorgonzola.

BLUE GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.99

Grilled Chicken char-grilled and juicy with Gorgonzola.

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

$12.99

As Char-broiled ½lb Angus burger with crisp bacon and melted cheddar.

BACON CHEDDAR GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.99

Grilled Chicken with crisp bacon and melted cheddar.

Sandwiches

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

CLASSIC BLT

$6.99

HOT ROAST BEEF

$10.99

House marinated roast beef topped with provolone with au jus

TENDER PICCATA SANDWICH

$11.99

Chicken tenders with mozzarella cheese & house made marinara on a long roll.

CHICKEN TENDER SUB

$10.49

Crispy tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion with american cheese and mayo.

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$11.99

Chicken tenders with mozzarella cheese & house made marinara on a long roll.

BBQ PULLED PORK

$11.49

Slow roasted and tender pork served on a bun.

ITALIAN PULLED PORK

$11.99

Slow roasted and tender pork served on a bun.

FILET of FISH SANDWICH

$12.99

Breaded and fried crispy served with lettuce and our Bangin spicy Sauce.

SHRIMP PO’BOY

$12.99

Spicy Bangin shrimp lettuce,tomato and shredded cheddar cheese on a roll.

SALMON CHEESE STEAK

$17.99

Grilled Atlantic salmon chopped up with melted american cheese on a long roll

CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH

CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH

$11.99

Choose from Philly’s finest shaved steak or thin-sliced chicken with American cheese

CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE

CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE

$12.49

Served with lettuce, tomato and chopped raw onions

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$10.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$10.99

BBQ CHCIKEN CHEESE STEAK

$10.99

PIZZA STEAK

$12.49

Steak sandwich topped with our marinara and topped mozzarella.

BUFFALO STEAK

$11.99

BBQ STEAK

$11.99

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Hot Dog with french fries

$7.95

Chicken Tenders with french fries

$7.95

Mac & Cheese

$7.95Out of stock

Desserts

IRON SKILLET COOKIE SUNDAE

$6.99

Warm Chocolate Chip cookie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$6.99

Savory cheesecake topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate .

TIRAMISU

$6.99

Light and creamy Italian dessert combining espresso dipped ladyfingers and mascarpone cream.

CHOCOLATE CHIP CANNOLI DIP

$6.99

Bite sized chips served with cannoli filling mixed with chocolate morsels, a perfect shareable dessert.

FRIED CHEESECAKE

$6.99

Specials

Strawberry Special Salad

$13.99

Pork Cheeseteak

$11.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Mini Pizza Pockets

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Piggy Back Burger

$13.99

Pepperoni "pizza" pretzel

$9.99

Beef Empanadas

$9.99

StreetCorn Dip

$8.99Out of stock

Special Menu (Copy)

Chorizo Empanadas

$7.00

Carne Nachos

$12.00

Sauteed Mussels in a red spicy sauce or white wine sauce served over linguine

Pork Nachos

$11.00

Home made meatloaf served with red potaoes.

Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, cheese with sour cream and salsa.

10 Mango Habanero Wings (Copy)

$11.00

Mexican Jalapeno Jack Burger

$12.00

Mole Fries

$7.00

Mini Tacos

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2001 S Delaware St, Paulsboro, NJ 08066

Directions

Gallery
Bourbon & Brews image

Similar restaurants in your area

Whole and Grounded Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5 Delaware St. Woodbury, NJ 08096
View restaurantnext
WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
orange starNo Reviews
Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F Philadelphia, PA 19153
View restaurantnext
URBN Shop 543
orange starNo Reviews
5000 South Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19112
View restaurantnext
Chick-A-Boom - 1946 Delmar Dr
orange star4.6 • 172
1946 Delmar Dr Folcroft, PA 19131
View restaurantnext
La Tentacion Pizza & Mexican Grill
orange star4.8 • 204
831 Broadway Westville, NJ 08093
View restaurantnext
Gatehouse
orange star4.6 • 702
4503 South Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Paulsboro

The Office Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 72
718 North Delaware Paulsboro, NJ 08066
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Paulsboro
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Swedesboro
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Philadelphia
review star
Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston