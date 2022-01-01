Bourbon & Brews
2001 S Delaware St
Paulsboro, NJ 08066
Appetizers
BOURBON BANG SHRIMP
Crispy shrimp in our Bangin Spicy Sauce over lettuce with shredded cheddar.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Grilled Chicken, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, cheese with sour cream and salsa.
FRIED MOZZARELLA
Hand-made mozzarella wedges fried crispy served with marinara.
BOURBON BANGER STUFFED LONG HOTS
Long Hot peppers stuffed with sausage topped with cheese and broiled.
SMOKED GOUDA MAC BITES
Golden Macaroni and cheese bites with jalapeno dipping sauce.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Chicken tenders served with french fries.
GROUPER BITES
Crispy Bite sized pieces white fish and over lettuce with Bangin Spicy Sauce
BURGER SLIDERS
Angus sliders char-grilled to perfection with american cheese on a bun.
JALAPENO POPPER EGG ROLLS
Egg Rolls poppers stuffed with jalapeno, cream cheese and cheddar cheese and served with a sweet & spicy dipping sauce
FRIED PICKLES
Freshly beer battered pickle chips served with Texas petal sauce
ONION RINGS
A basket of thick cut beer battered onion rings with texas petal sauce.
BAVARIAN PRETZEL
Jumbo fresh baked pretzel served with mustard
BOURBON BREWS SAMPLER
(4)wings, (3) mozzarella sticks, (2) stuffed long hots, fried pickles.
Salmon & Shrimp Quesadilla
French Fries & Nachos
CLASSIC FRENCH FRIES
CHEESE FRIES
PIZZA FRIES
French Fries topped with our pizza sauce and melted mozzarella
JERSEY SHORE FRIES
French Fries tossed in Old Bay served with cheese sauce dip
BACON CHEDDAR FRIES
French Fries seasoned and topped with bacon and melted cheddar cheese
PHILLY STEAK FRIES
French Fries served topped with cheesesteak and melted mozzarella
GREASE & GRAVY FRIES
French Fries topped with delicious brown gravy.
BUFFALO FRIES
French fries tossed with Buffalo sauce and topped with shredded cheddar.
LOADED NACHOS
Crispy tortillas, with salsa, sour cream, black olives, jalapenos, and shredded cheese diced tomatoes.
CHEESE STEAK NACHOS
Crispy tortillas, with cheesesteak, fried green peppers,onions and cheddar.
BUFFALO CHICKEN NACHO
Tortillas with buffalo chicken, jalapenos, cheddar and blue cheese crumbles.
CHEESEBURGER NACHOS
Crispy tortillas with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.
Tortilla Chips & Salsa
House Chips
Pizza
SMALL TRADITIONAL PIZZA
Pizza made with great cheese and great sauce.
LARGE TRADITIONAL PIZZA
Pizza made with great cheese and great sauce.
SMALL MARGARITA PIZZA
Mozzarella, basil, plum tomatoes, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar
LARGE MARGARITA PIZZA
Mozzarella, basil, plum tomatoes, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar
SMALL BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Our traditional pizza topped with BBQ chicken and a drizzle of ranch.
LARGE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Our traditional pizza topped with BBQ chicken and a drizzle of ranch.
SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Our traditional pizza topped with buffalo chicken and blue cheese crumbles
LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Our traditional pizza topped with buffalo chicken and blue cheese crumbles
SMALL VEGGIE FRESH PIZZA
White pizza topped with spinach, tomatoes, broccoli and mozzarella
LARGE VEGGIE FRESH PIZZA
White pizza topped with spinach, tomatoes, broccoli and mozzarella
SMALL HAWAIIAN PIZZA
White pizza topped with pieces of ham and pineapples
LARGE HAWAIIAN PIZZA
White pizza topped with pieces of ham and pineapples
SMALL MEAT LOVER
A traditional pizza topped with bacon, sausage, pepperoni and steak.
LARGE MEAT LOVER
A traditional pizza topped with bacon, sausage, pepperoni and steak.
SMALL SOUTH PHILLY PIZZA
Pizza topped with cheesesteak mushroom and peppers.
LARGE SOUTH PHILLY PIZZA
Pizza topped with cheesesteak mushroom and peppers.
SMALL TACO PIZZA
Pizza with ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato & hot sauce.
LARGE TACO PIZZA
Pizza with ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato & hot sauce.
SMALL BOURBON & BREWS SIGNATURE PIZZA
White Pizza, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes & grilled chicken with a drizzle of garlic parmesan sauce.
LARGE BOURBON & BREWS SIGNATURE PIZZA
White Pizza, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes & grilled chicken with a drizzle of garlic parmesan sauce.
SMALL WHITE PIZZA
Pizza made with great cheese and great sauce.
LARGE WHITE PIZZA
Pizza made with great cheese and great sauce.
SMALL CHICKEN PARM PIZZA
Pizza topped with cheesesteak mushroom and peppers.
LARGE CHICKEN PARM PIZZA
Pizza topped with cheesesteak mushroom and peppers.
SMALL CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Pizza with ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato & hot sauce.
LARGE CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Pizza with ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato & hot sauce.
Salads & Entrees
BOURBON BREW HOUSE SALAD
Marinated Grilled Chicken served over iceberg lettuce, with tomatoes, cucumber, onion, cheese and croutons
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, red peppers, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, diced tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese with vinaigrette.
ATLANTIC GRILLED SALMON
Seasoned and grilled Salmon filet
MARINATED GRILLED CHICKEN
Marinated and char-grilled to perfection
STEAK DINNER
10oz Char-grilled and juicy strip loin steak
Side Salad
Burger & Grilled Chicken
BOURBON BREW BURGER
½lb Angus Burger fresh made, topped with a thick cut Onion ring, and our Bourbon infused BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.
BOURBON BREW GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken, topped with a thick cut Onion ring, and our Bourbon infused BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.
CHEESEBURGER
Our 1/2lb Angus burger with cheese served with lettuce and tomato.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled Chicken with cheese served with lettuce and tomato.
BREAKFAST BURGER
½lb Angus burger with American cheese, crisp bacon and a fried egg.
BREAKFAST GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken with American cheese, crisp bacon and a fried egg.
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
Fresh ½lb Angus burger with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese.
MUSHROOM SWISS GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese.
BLUE BURGER
½lb Fresh made Angus burger char-grilled and juicy with Gorgonzola.
BLUE GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken char-grilled and juicy with Gorgonzola.
BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
As Char-broiled ½lb Angus burger with crisp bacon and melted cheddar.
BACON CHEDDAR GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken with crisp bacon and melted cheddar.
Sandwiches
GRILLED CHEESE
CLASSIC BLT
HOT ROAST BEEF
House marinated roast beef topped with provolone with au jus
TENDER PICCATA SANDWICH
Chicken tenders with mozzarella cheese & house made marinara on a long roll.
CHICKEN TENDER SUB
Crispy tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion with american cheese and mayo.
CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH
Chicken tenders with mozzarella cheese & house made marinara on a long roll.
BBQ PULLED PORK
Slow roasted and tender pork served on a bun.
ITALIAN PULLED PORK
Slow roasted and tender pork served on a bun.
FILET of FISH SANDWICH
Breaded and fried crispy served with lettuce and our Bangin spicy Sauce.
SHRIMP PO’BOY
Spicy Bangin shrimp lettuce,tomato and shredded cheddar cheese on a roll.
SALMON CHEESE STEAK
Grilled Atlantic salmon chopped up with melted american cheese on a long roll
CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH
Choose from Philly’s finest shaved steak or thin-sliced chicken with American cheese
CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE
Served with lettuce, tomato and chopped raw onions
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK
BBQ CHCIKEN CHEESE STEAK
PIZZA STEAK
Steak sandwich topped with our marinara and topped mozzarella.
BUFFALO STEAK
BBQ STEAK
Kids
Desserts
IRON SKILLET COOKIE SUNDAE
Warm Chocolate Chip cookie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
Savory cheesecake topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate .
TIRAMISU
Light and creamy Italian dessert combining espresso dipped ladyfingers and mascarpone cream.
CHOCOLATE CHIP CANNOLI DIP
Bite sized chips served with cannoli filling mixed with chocolate morsels, a perfect shareable dessert.
FRIED CHEESECAKE
Specials
Special Menu (Copy)
Chorizo Empanadas
Carne Nachos
Sauteed Mussels in a red spicy sauce or white wine sauce served over linguine
Pork Nachos
Home made meatloaf served with red potaoes.
Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, cheese with sour cream and salsa.
10 Mango Habanero Wings (Copy)
Mexican Jalapeno Jack Burger
Mole Fries
Mini Tacos
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
2001 S Delaware St, Paulsboro, NJ 08066