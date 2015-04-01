Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Bourbon Brick Oven Grill And Sports Bar

3 Reviews

$$

966 Chambers Blvd

Bardstown, KY 40004

Apps

Big Brown

$10.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

Garlic Knots

$8.00

This is a description

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Loaded Wedges

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Nachos

$8.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Queso Loaded Skins

$10.00

Spicy Cheese Bites

$8.00

Wings ( 5 )

$8.50

Wings ( 10 )

$15.50

Wings ( 20 )

$27.50

Fresh Salads

Full Salad

$9.00

Half Salad

$6.00

10" Pizzas

10" Cheese

$10.00

10" Brick Oven Special

$16.00

10" Veggie Patch

$15.00

10" Meat Madness

$15.00

10" Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

10" BBQ Chicken

$15.00

10" Supreme

$17.00

15" Pizzas

15" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

15” Brick Oven Special

$21.00

15" Veggie Patch

$20.00

15" Meat Madness

$20.00

15" Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

15" BBQ Chicken

$20.00

15" Supreme

$22.00

17" Pizzas

17" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

17” Brick Oven Special

$24.00

17" Veggie Patch

$23.00

17" Meat Madness

$23.00

17" Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

17" BBQ Chicken

$23.00

17" Supreme

$25.00

19" Pizza

19" Cheese Pizza

$21.00

19” Brick Oven Special

$27.00

19" Veggie Patch

$26.00

19" Meat Madness

$26.00

19" Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

19" BBQ Chicken

$26.00

19" Supreme

$28.00

Entrees

Calzone

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Pizza Roll

$13.00

Spaghetti

$10.00

Stromboli

$14.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Mushroom Burger

$11.50

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.50

Italian Sub

$10.00

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Kids

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$5.00

Spaghetti & Meatball

$5.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Wedges

$5.00

Side of queso

$3.00

Meatball

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Piece Of Garlic Bread

$0.75

Sweet Treats

Zeppoles

$5.00

Cheesecake

$4.50

Entrees

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Shrimp Pasta

$11.99

Fried shrimp

$8.99

Comedy Night

Ticket

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

966 Chambers Blvd, Bardstown, KY 40004

Directions

Gallery
Bourbon Brick Oven Grill And Sports Bar image
Bourbon Brick Oven Grill And Sports Bar image

Map
