Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern

1 Review

$$

13021 Bass Pro Dr

Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese Eggrolls
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Crispy Fried Pickles

$10.00

Wings (7)

$19.00

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

BBQ Nachos

$20.00

Mac & Cheese Eggrolls

$14.00

BBQ Sliders

$12.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Salads & Chili

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$19.00

Vegetarian Southern Salad

$12.00

Chicken Spinach Salad

$19.00

Country Cobb

$19.00

Southern Caesar Salad

$19.00

Side House

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Cup Burnt Ends Chili

$7.00

Bowl Burnt Ends Chili

$10.00

Cup Pork Green Chili

$7.00

Bowl Pork Green Chili

$10.00

Sides

Add Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Salsa

$0.50

BBQ Baked Beans

$5.00

Cheddar Grits

$7.00

Creamed Corn

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

House Made Chips

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Seasoned Waffle-cut Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Loaded Tots

$7.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.00

Sweet Southern Spinach

$7.00

Southern-style Green Beans

$7.00

Spiked Slaw

$5.00

Corn niblets

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Citrus Rice

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Jalapeño Cornbread

$5.00

Texas Toast

$2.00

Sandwich Bun

$2.50

Slider Bun (1)

$1.50

Entrees

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$20.00

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$27.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$24.00

Chicken Tenders

$19.00

Chopped Steak

$17.00

Jambalaya

$25.00

Shrimp and Grits

$27.00

Shrimp Platter

$26.00

Salmon Filet

$17.00

From the PIT

BYO Plate

Baby Back Ribs 1/2

$19.00

Baby Back Ribs Full

$34.00

Black Angus Brisket 4oz

$10.00

Black Angus Brisket 8oz

$19.00

Black Angus Brisket 16oz

$36.00

Pulled Pork 8oz

$9.00

Pulled Pork 16oz

$17.00

Pulled Chicken 8oz.

$11.00

Pulled Chicken 16oz.

$19.00

Bourbon Brothers Classic Sampler

$74.00

Andoullie

$8.00

Buffalo Hot Link

$8.00

Blackened Shrimp 4 pc

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp 7 pc

$18.00

Meatloaf (no sides)

$14.00

Salmon Filet

$17.00

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$17.00

Sandwiches

BB Cubano

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Bacon & Swiss

$19.00

Prime Rib Dip Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Reuben Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Club

$19.00

BBQ Sandwich

$16.00

Desserts

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$15.00

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Chocolate Cake for Two

$19.00

Carrot Cake for Two

$19.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Chicken Tender

$6.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Elbow Noodles w/Butter

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Drink

Kids Grilled Chicken Tender

$6.99

Smoked Turkey Breast for 2

Smoked Turkey Breast for 2

$79.00

Smoked Glazed Ham for 2

Smoked Glazed Ham Dinner for 2

$79.00

Bottles of Wine

Chardonnay

$24.00

Pinot Gigio

$24.00

Cabernet

$24.00

Merlot

$24.00
Restaurant info

Great barbecue and chef pride go hand-in-hand. And we have both. Our southern-inspired menu has the classic recipes that you crave, and the perfect twist!

Location

13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

