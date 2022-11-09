Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bourbon Mill

review star

No reviews yet

4797 York Road

New Oxford, PA 17350

Popular Items

Gyro
Brisket Reuben
Chicken Tenders

APPS

Beer Cheese & Bacon

$8.00

Your choice of Fries, Tater Tots, or Potato Skins; topped with Beer Cheese & Bacon

Beer Cheese & Bacon Pretzel

$12.00

Jumbo baked Pretzel topped with Beer Cheese & Crumbled Bacon

Brisket Nachos

$13.00

Brisket and Shredded Cheese baked on a bed of Tortilla Chips.

Crab Dip Bread Bowl

$15.00

Our famous Creamy Crab Dip served in a Bread Bowl with Bread Chips, topped with Cheese & Old Bay

Crab Pretzel

$17.00

One of our best selling items! Jumbo baked Pretzel loaded with our famous Creamy Crab Dip, Shredded Cheese, & Old Bay

Loaded Crab Dip

$11.00

Your choice of Fries, Tater Tots, or Potato Skins; topped with our famous Creamy Crab Dip, Shredded Cheese, & Old Bay

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Six deep-fried breaded Mozzarella Sticks, accompanied by a side of house-made Marinara Sauce

Pickle Chips

$7.00

Pickle Chips deep-fried to a golden crisp, served with a side of house-made Ranch

Pretzel - plain

$7.50

Jumbo baked Pretzel

SOUP

Cream of Crab

$10.00

Made-from-scratch Creamy Crab Soup that's loaded with Crab Meat, surrounding a scoop of our house-made Mashed Potatoes, a sprinkle of Old Bay is the "cherry" on top of this hearty dish!

French Onion Brisket

$8.00

A twist on the traditional! Braised Brisket with French Onion, served with Croutons & Provolone

Loaded Potato

$6.00

Our homestyle goodness, this soup is made with farm-fresh Potatoes, real Bacon,, and Onions in a rich broth.

SALAD

Chef Trio

$16.00

Fresh Garden Blend topped with Flat Iron Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Hard-boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons

Chicken House

$11.00

Fresh Garden Blend, Shredded Cheese, Grilled Chicken, & Croutons

House

$7.00

Fresh Garden Blend, Shredded Cheese, & Croutons

Shrimp House

$13.00

Fresh Garden Blend, Shredded Cheese, Shrimp, & Croutons

HANDHELDS

Big Easy Sandwich.

$11.00

Your choice of Meat topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Onion Strings, Jalapenos, our Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, & Tomato

Brisket Reuben

$9.00

Slow-cooked Corned Beef Brisket with traditional spices, Sauerkraut, Provolone Cheese, & Thousand Island Dressing on grilled Rye Bread

Cajun Shrimp

$13.00

Your choice of Steak Burger or Grilled Chicken, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, three Shrimp, and Cajun Seasoning on a Brioche Roll

Cheeseburger.

$8.00

Your choice of Meat topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato

Cheeseburger w/Bacon.

$10.00

Your choice of Meat topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

Chicken Bacon Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, & BBQ Sauce folded into a crispy Tortilla; served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Our house-made Crab Cake, Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato, served on a Brioche Roll

Crab Cake Tacos

$15.00

Our house-made Crab Cake, Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato on three Soft-Shell Tacos, drizzled with Old Bay Ranch

French Dip Sub

$9.00

Beef Brisket marinated in our house-made French Onion Soup, Caramelized Onions, topped with Provolone Cheese on a Sub Roll

Gyro

$9.50

Lamb Gyro Meat, Tzatziki Sauce, Red Onions, Lettuce, & Tomatoes on a handmade Pita Bread

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$10.00

Thin sliced Sirloin Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mexican Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Pepper Jack Cheeses on a Sub Roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Pork on a Brioche Roll

Seafood Quesadilla

$15.00

A combination of Shrimp, Scallops, our Creamy Crab Dip, Shredded Cheese, & Old Bay folded into a crispy Tortilla

BASKETS

Chicken Tenders Basket

$9.00

Four deep-fried breaded Chicken Tenders, served with Fries

Fish 'n Chips Basket

$13.00

Deep-fried Beer Battered Haddock, served with Fries

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

One dozen deep-fried Shrimp, served with Fries and a side of Sweet Chili Sauce

ENTREES

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.00

One dozen Sweet Chili Shrimp, Slaw, and Avocado

BBQ Ribs - HALF Rack

$15.00

Half Rack of our perfectly seasoned slow-cooked Ribs, glazed in our BBQ Sauce & served with your choice of one side

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Penne Pasta tossed in our house-made Alfredo Sauce with Chicken, served with Garlic Bread

Crab Cake Dinner - DOUBLE

$28.00

Made-from-scratch Crab Cakes, filled with Chunky Crab Meat, served with your choice of two sides

Crab Cake Dinner - SINGLE

$18.00

Made-from-scratch Crab Cake filled with chunky Crab Meat, served with your choice of two sides

Devil's Cut Beef Tips

$13.00

Hearty cuts of Beef in a tasty blend of spices smothered in a house-made Bourbon Gravy, served on top of Mashed Potatoes

Hawaiian Salmon

$15.00

Bits of Ham and Piineapple mixed with our BBQ Sauce, served with your choice of two sides

Seafood Alfredo

$16.00

Penne Pasta tossed in a house-made Alfredo Sauce, with Shrimp, Crab, and Scallops; served with Garlic Bread

WINGS

5 Wings

$6.25

10 Wings

$11.00

15 Wings

$15.25

20 Wings

$19.00

25 Wings

$22.50

30 Wings

$26.00

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

SIDES

Applesauce

$2.00

Baked Potato

$3.75

Caesar Side Salad

$3.75

Carrots

$3.75

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Fries

$3.75

Garlic Bread

$1.25

Green Beans

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Onion Rings

$3.75

Parmesan Garlic Asparagus

$3.75

Side Salad

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Tater Tots

$3.75

White Jasmine Rice

$3.75

KIDS

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Shredded Cheese folded into a Crispy Tortilla. Served with Fries & a small drink

Chicken Tenders

$4.00

2 Chicken Tenders & Fries, served with a small drink

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Grilled Cheese & Fries, served with a small drink

Hotdog

$4.00

Hotdog & Fries, served with a small drink

Pizza

$5.00

Pita Bread topped with Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, served with a small drink

DESSERT

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Boston Cream Bomb

$5.00

Buckeyes - 3/$5

$5.00

Buckeyes - SINGLE

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Choc Truffle Bomb

$5.00

Jake's Cheesecake.2

$6.00Out of stock

Jake's Cheesecake.1

$6.00Out of stock

PB Choc Mini Cake

$6.00

Rasp Lemon Drop Cake

$6.00

Rootbeer Float

$3.95

Daily Special

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Fried Scallop Basket w/FF

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Pizza & Pitcher

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4797 York Road, New Oxford, PA 17350

