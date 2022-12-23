Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bourbon n' Toulouse

9,834 Reviews

$

829 Euclid Ave

Lexington, KY 40502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FULL ORDER
1/2 & 1/2 ORDER
Full Order of Turkey Etouffee

***I NEED SILVERWARE***

I need silverware, please.

I need silverware, please.

***NO SILVERWARE NEEDED***

No silverware needed.

No silverware needed.

***SANTA'S WINTER STORM SPECIALS***

Quart of Turkey Étouffée w/ pint of Cajun Stuffing

Quart of Turkey Étouffée w/ pint of Cajun Stuffing

$30.00Out of stock

1 quart of Turkey Etouffee • 1 pint of Cajun Stuffing

1 quart of food - loaf of bread - $10 gift certificate

1 quart of food - loaf of bread - $10 gift certificate

$30.00Out of stock

1 quart of food • 1 quart of rice • 1 loaf of bread • $10 gift card

2 quarts food - 2 loaves of bread - two $10 gift certificates

2 quarts food - 2 loaves of bread - two $10 gift certificates

$60.00Out of stock

2 quarts of food • 1 quarts of rice • 2 loaves of bread • Two $10 gift card

FOOD

Half Order of Turkey Etouffee

Half Order of Turkey Etouffee

$9.50

Our most popular dish we serve all year! Tender turkey breasts simmered for hours in our famous etouffee sauce with a side our Cajun Stuffing. So. Damn. Good.

Full Order of Turkey Etouffee

Full Order of Turkey Etouffee

$11.50

Our most popular dish we serve all year! Tender turkey breasts simmered for hours in our famous etouffee sauce with a side our Cajun Stuffing. So. Damn. Good.

1/2 & 1/2 Order Turkey Etouffee

1/2 & 1/2 Order Turkey Etouffee

$12.50

Our most popular dish we serve all year! Tender turkey breasts simmered for hours in our famous etouffee sauce with a side our Cajun Stuffing. So. Damn. Good.

FULL ORDER

FULL ORDER

$9.00

Chose any entree from today's menu. Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.

1/2 ORDER

$7.00

Chose any entree from today's menu. Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.

1/2 & 1/2 ORDER

1/2 & 1/2 ORDER

$10.00

Can't make up your mind? Pick any two dishes and we'll put them on the same plate for you! Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.

XTRA BREAD

$0.50

Our incredibly popular bread is made fresh daily by Sunrise Bakery and slathered with our famous "Cajun Spiced Butter." * Our butter is a soy based, vegan "butter."

DRUNKEN BBQ PORK

$9.50

Pulled pork and smothered in our delicious bourbon-honey glaze. Sandwich Comes with your choice of potato chips.

DRUNKEN BBQ CHICKEN

$9.50

Smoked chicken that is shredded and smothered in our delicious bourbon-honey glaze. Sandwich Comes with your choice of potato chips.

JACKFRUIT BBQ w/ Coleslaw

JACKFRUIT BBQ w/ Coleslaw

$10.50

Shredded Jackfruit stewed down in a house-made BBQ Sauce and topped with creamy coleslaw. (Sandwich is 100% Vegan)

1/2 ORDER & SANDWICH

$15.00

Pick any of our huge sandwiches and a 1/2 portion of anything on today's menu. ** Include a side of bread **

CHILI DOG(s)

$5.00+

Our award winning Cajun Red Chili on top of all beef hot dogs. Come with your choice of chips.

HOT DOG(s)

$4.00+

All beef hot dogs served with your choice of potato chips.

LOAF of BREAD

$3.00

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fountain Drink OR Tea: You'll be given a cup when you arrive.

$2.00
Bottled Ale 8

Bottled Ale 8

$2.00

SIX PACK OF ALE 8

$8.00

EXTRAS / SIDE ITEMS

Extra Bread

$0.50

Shedded Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream Packet

$0.50

Cajun Coleslaw

$2.00

Potato Chips

$1.00
Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

$6.50

Bottle of Cajun Power Worcestershire Sauce ( 10 oz bottle)

$6.50

Bottle of Cajun Chef Green Hot Sauce ( 15 oz bottle)

$6.50Out of stock

Cajun Potato Salad

$2.00

FRANK'S STINGIN' HONEY GARLIC SAUCE ( 12 oz bottle)

$6.50Out of stock

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding w/ Whiskey Sauce

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

German Bourbon Bundt Cake

$3.50

BOTTLES OF HOT SAUCE

Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

$7.00

Bottle of Cajun Power Worcestershire Sauce ( 10 oz bottle)

$7.00

Bottle of Cajun Chef Green Hot Sauce ( 15 oz bottle)

$7.00Out of stock

FAMILY MEAL DEAL (4 - 6 SERVINGS)

FAMILY MEAL DEAL (SERVES 4 - 6)

FAMILY MEAL DEAL (SERVES 4 - 6)

$35.00

PLATE, FORK & NAPKINS

Please only order these if you need them. Thank you for helping keep our prices low and creating less waste!

LOAF OF BREAD ( 6 SERVINGS)

$3.00

QUARTS OF SAUCE W/ QUART OF WHITE RICE (3 - 4 SERVINGS)

QUART OF SAUCE W/ QUART OF RICE (BREAD NOT INCLUDED)

$22.00

LOAF OF BREAD ( 6 SERVINGS)

$3.00

PLATE, FORK & NAPKINS

Please only order these if you need them. Thank you for helping keep our prices low and creating less waste!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

In July 2004 Will Pieratt and Kevin Heathcoat took a huge leap of faith and opened Bourbon n’ Toulouse by maxing out seven credit cards and simply hoping things worked out for the best. The business plan was simple: cook some damn good food, give back to the community that help keep their lights on and have as much fun as the law allows! Fifteen years later these guys are still extremely passionate about what they do and they haven’t grown up a bit, just ask their wives! Always cooking and laughing, these guys are serious about having fun. Stop in and sample the wide array of tasty Cajun and Creole dishes, grab a beer from the ever changing selection and drift away to their own little version of The French Quarter. Not bad for a washed up musician and a retired elementary teacher!

Website

Location

829 Euclid Ave, Lexington, KY 40502

Directions

Gallery
Bourbon n' Toulouse image
Bourbon n' Toulouse image
Bourbon n' Toulouse image
Bourbon n' Toulouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bear & The Butcher
orange starNo Reviews
815 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
BELLA CAFE & GRILLE
orange star5.0 • 36
890 East High Street Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Josie's
orange starNo Reviews
821 Chevy Chase Pl Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Papi's - 818 EUCLID AVE
orange starNo Reviews
818 EUCLID AVE LEXINGTON, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Woodland
orange starNo Reviews
396 Woodland Ave Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
OV- Old Vine Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
400 Old Vine St #108 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
The Wok - Lexington
orange star4.2 • 1,503
537 Waller Ave Lexington, KY 40504
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston