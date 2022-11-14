  • Home
Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway 1080 S Broadway #107

No reviews yet

1080 S Broadway #107

Lexington, KY 40504

Popular Items

FULL ORDER
1/2 & 1/2 ORDER
1/2 ORDER

***I NEED SILVERWARE***

I need silverware, please.

I need silverware, please.

***NO SILVERWARE NEEDED***

No silverware needed.

No silverware needed.

TAILGATING PACKAGES

First Down -- Feeds 17 - 20

First Down -- Feeds 17 - 20

$134.20

• Choice of Any Entree • Rice • Bread • Bottle of Hot Sauce • Buffet Set Up • All paper products • Foam cooler to transport food

Touchdown -- Feeds 35 - 40

Touchdown -- Feeds 35 - 40

$244.00

• Your choice of any two entrees • Rice • Bread • Buffet set-up • Paper products • Bottle Hot Sauce • Foam cooler to transport food

FOOD

FULL ORDER

FULL ORDER

$10.98

Chose any entree from today's menu. Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.

1/2 ORDER

$8.54

Chose any entree from today's menu. Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.

1/2 & 1/2 ORDER

1/2 & 1/2 ORDER

$12.20

Can't make up your mind? Pick any two dishes and we'll put them on the same plate for you! Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.

XTRA BREAD

$0.61

Our incredibly popular bread is made fresh daily by Sunrise Bakery and slathered with our famous "Cajun Spiced Butter." * Our butter is a soy based, vegan "butter."

DRUNKEN BBQ PORK

$11.59

Pulled pork and smothered in our delicious bourbon-honey glaze. Sandwich Comes with your choice of potato chips.

DRUNKEN BBQ CHICKEN

$11.59Out of stock

Smoked chicken that is shredded and smothered in our delicious bourbon-honey glaze. Sandwich Comes with your choice of potato chips.

JACKFRUIT BBQ w/ Coleslaw

JACKFRUIT BBQ w/ Coleslaw

$12.81

Shredded Jackfruit stewed down in a house-made BBQ Sauce and topped with creamy coleslaw. (Sandwich is 100% Vegan)

1/2 ORDER & SANDWICH

$18.30

Pick any of our huge sandwiches and a 1/2 portion of anything on today's menu. ** Include a side of bread **

CHILI DOG(s)

$6.10+

Our award winning Cajun Red Chili on top of all beef hot dogs. Come with your choice of chips.

HOT DOG(s)

$4.88+

All beef hot dogs served with your choice of potato chips.

EXTRAS / SIDE ITEMS

Extra Bread

$0.61

LOAF OF BREAD ( 6 SERVINGS)

$3.66

Shedded Cheddar Cheese

$0.61

Sour Cream Packet

$0.61

Cajun Coleslaw

$1.83

Cajun Potato Salad

$2.44

Potato Chips

$1.22
Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

$7.93

Bottle of Cajun Power Worcestershire Sauce ( 10 oz bottle)

$7.93

Bottle of Cajun Chef Green Hot Sauce ( 15 oz bottle)

$7.93

FRANK'S STINGIN' HONEY GARLIC SAUCE ( 12 oz bottle)

$7.32Out of stock

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.44
Bottled Ale 8

Bottled Ale 8

$2.00

Bottled Diet Ale 8

$2.44

Bottled Orange Ale 8

$2.44

Bottled Cherry Ale 8

$2.44Out of stock

Fountain Drink *** POUR YOUR OWN DRINK UPON ARRIVAL ***

$2.44

Iced Tea *** POUR YOUR OWN DRINK UPON ARRIVAL ***

$2.44

Fountain Ale 8 *** POUR YOUR OWN DRINK UPON ARRIVAL ***

$2.44

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding w/ Whiskey Sauce

$4.27Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.05Out of stock

BOTTLES OF HOT SAUCE

Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

$7.93

Bottle of Cajun Power Worcestershire Sauce ( 10 oz bottle)

$7.93

Bottle of Cajun Chef Green Hot Sauce ( 15 oz bottle)

$7.93

FRANK'S STINGIN' HONEY GARLIC SAUCE ( 12 oz bottle)

$7.32Out of stock

FAMILY MEAL DEAL (4 - 6 SERVINGS)

FAMILY MEAL DEAL (SERVES 4 - 6)

FAMILY MEAL DEAL (SERVES 4 - 6)

$42.70

PLATE, FORK & NAPKINS

Please only order these if you need them. Thank you for helping keep our prices low and creating less waste!

LOAF OF BREAD ( 6 SERVINGS)

$3.66
Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

$7.93

Bottle of Cajun Power Worcestershire Sauce ( 10 oz bottle)

$7.93

Bottle of Cajun Chef Green Hot Sauce ( 15 oz bottle)

$7.93

FRANK'S STINGIN' HONEY GARLIC SAUCE ( 12 oz bottle)

$7.32Out of stock

QUARTS OF SAUCE W/ QUART OF WHITE RICE (3 - 4 SERVINGS)

QUART OF SAUCE W/ QUART OF RICE (BREAD NOT INCLUDED)

$26.84

LOAF OF BREAD ( 6 SERVINGS)

$3.66

PLATE, FORK & NAPKINS

Please only order these if you need them. Thank you for helping keep our prices low and creating less waste!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
1080 S Broadway #107, Lexington, KY 40504

