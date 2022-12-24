Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bourbon n’ Toulouse — South Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

1080 S Broadway #107

Lexington, KY 40504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FULL ORDER
1/2 & 1/2 ORDER
Full Order of Turkey Etouffee

***SANTA'S WINTER STORM SPECIALS***

test
Quart of Turkey Étouffée w/ pint of Cajun Stuffing

Quart of Turkey Étouffée w/ pint of Cajun Stuffing

$30.00

1 quart of Turkey Etouffee • 1 pint of Cajun Stuffing

1 quart of food - loaf of bread - $10 gift certificate

1 quart of food - loaf of bread - $10 gift certificate

$30.00

1 quart of food • 1 quart of rice • 1 loaf of bread • $10 gift card

2 quarts food - 2 loaves of bread - two $10 gift certificates

2 quarts food - 2 loaves of bread - two $10 gift certificates

$60.00

2 quarts of food • 2 quarts of rice • 2 loaves of bread • Two $10 gift card

FOOD

Half Order of Turkey Etouffee

Half Order of Turkey Etouffee

$9.50

Our most popular dish we serve all year! Tender turkey breasts simmered for hours in our famous etouffee sauce with a side our Cajun Stuffing. So. Damn. Good.

Full Order of Turkey Etouffee

Full Order of Turkey Etouffee

$11.50

Our most popular dish we serve all year! Tender turkey breasts simmered for hours in our famous etouffee sauce with a side our Cajun Stuffing. So. Damn. Good.

1/2 & 1/2 Order Turkey Etouffee

1/2 & 1/2 Order Turkey Etouffee

$12.50

Our most popular dish we serve all year! Tender turkey breasts simmered for hours in our famous etouffee sauce with a side our Cajun Stuffing. So. Damn. Good.

FULL ORDER

FULL ORDER

$9.00

Chose any entree from today's menu. Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.

1/2 ORDER

$7.00

Chose any entree from today's menu. Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.

1/2 & 1/2 ORDER

1/2 & 1/2 ORDER

$10.00

Can't make up your mind? Pick any two dishes and we'll put them on the same plate for you! Will include two piece of fresh made spiced garlic bread from Sunrise Bakery.

XTRA BREAD

$0.50

Our incredibly popular bread is made fresh daily by Sunrise Bakery and slathered with our famous "Cajun Spiced Butter." * Our butter is a soy based, vegan "butter."

DRUNKEN BBQ PORK

$9.50

Pulled pork and smothered in our delicious bourbon-honey glaze. Sandwich Comes with your choice of potato chips.

DRUNKEN BBQ CHICKEN

$9.50

Smoked chicken that is shredded and smothered in our delicious bourbon-honey glaze. Sandwich Comes with your choice of potato chips.

JACKFRUIT BBQ w/ Coleslaw

JACKFRUIT BBQ w/ Coleslaw

$10.50

Shredded Jackfruit stewed down in a house-made BBQ Sauce and topped with creamy coleslaw. (Sandwich is 100% Vegan)

1/2 ORDER & SANDWICH

$15.00

Pick any of our huge sandwiches and a 1/2 portion of anything on today's menu. ** Include a side of bread **

CHILI DOG(s)

$5.00+

Our award winning Cajun Red Chili on top of all beef hot dogs. Come with your choice of chips.

HOT DOG(s)

$4.00+

All beef hot dogs served with your choice of potato chips.

LOAF of BREAD

$3.00

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.00
Bottled Ale 8

Bottled Ale 8

$2.00

FOUNTAIN/TEA

$2.00

We will give you a cup for your drink upon arrival.

SIX PACK OF ALE 8

$8.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00

We will give you a cup to fill your drink upon arrival.

Iced Tea or Sweet Tea

$2.00

We will give you a cup to fill your drink upon arrival.

Diet Ale 8

Diet Ale 8

$2.00+
Ale 8

Ale 8

$2.00+

EXTRAS / SIDE ITEMS

Extra Bread

$0.50

Shedded Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Sour Cream Packet

$0.50

Cajun Coleslaw

$2.00Out of stock

Cajun Potato Salad

$2.00

Potato Chips

$1.00
Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

$6.50

Bottle of Cajun Power Worcestershire Sauce ( 10 oz bottle)

$6.50

Bottle of Cajun Chef Green Hot Sauce ( 15 oz bottle)

$6.50

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding w/ Whiskey Sauce

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

German Bourbon Bundt Cake

$3.50Out of stock

King Cake

$3.50Out of stock

BOTTLES OF HOT SAUCE

Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

Bottle of Cajun Power Garlic Sauce (8 oz bottle)

$6.50

Bottle of Cajun Power Worcestershire Sauce ( 10 oz bottle)

$6.50

Bottle of Cajun Chef Green Hot Sauce ( 15 oz bottle)

$6.50Out of stock

FAMILY MEAL DEAL (4 - 6 SERVINGS)

FAMILY MEAL DEAL (SERVES 4 - 6)

FAMILY MEAL DEAL (SERVES 4 - 6)

$35.00

PLATE, FORK & NAPKINS

Please only order these if you need them. Thank you for helping keep our prices low and creating less waste!

LOAF OF BREAD ( 6 SERVINGS)

$3.00

QUARTS OF SAUCE W/ QUART OF WHITE RICE (3 - 4 SERVINGS)

QUART OF SAUCE W/ QUART OF RICE (BREAD NOT INCLUDED)

$22.00

LOAF OF BREAD ( 6 SERVINGS)

$3.00

PLATE, FORK & NAPKINS

Please only order these if you need them. Thank you for helping keep our prices low and creating less waste!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1080 S Broadway #107, Lexington, KY 40504

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Lexington, KY
orange starNo Reviews
547 South Limestone Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Bad Wolf Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
350 Foreman Ave Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
El Cid - Limestone
orange starNo Reviews
304 South Limestone Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
The Southern Deli & Tavern
orange star4.6 • 401
207 South Limestone St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
The Hill - 333 S Limestone
orange starNo Reviews
333 South Limestone Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
Mama Tequila
orange starNo Reviews
367 W Short St Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston