Bourbon St. Cafe

Restaurant info

Bourbon St. Café is a celebration destination in Bricktown. From a romantic first date to a casual burger on the patio or hosting your rehearsal dinner, wedding reception, or holiday party in one of our beautiful banquet rooms, we cater to your every need. Yes, that means taking the party to you with our catering service as well. Versatility, local live music, craft cocktails, Cajun food, featured local breweries, chill atmosphere, and the best patio views along the canal! We look forward to serving you. Let the good times roll!