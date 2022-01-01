Bourbon St. Cafe

Main picView gallery

Apps

Gator Bites

$17.00

Alligator Tail Meat Fried Golden-Brown served with Red Pepper Garlic Aioli

Calamari Royal

$17.00

Fried Calamari with Grated Parmesan and Olive Relish over a Creole Tomato Sauce

Crawfish Remoulade

$15.00

Blackened Crawfish Tossed with a Creamy, Spicy, Tangy Remoulade Sauce and Piled onto a Crisp Bed of Butter Lettuce Leaves.

Cajun Queso

$14.00

Our Famous Queso with Andouille and Blackened Crawfish

Andouille Dog Bites

$15.00

Abita Beer Battered Sausage Links with Dijonnaise for the Perfect Dip

Hush Puppies

$9.00

Abita Beer Battered Sausage Links with Dijonnaise for the Perfect Dip

Raw Tower

$55.00

6 Gulf Oysters, 6 Large Gulf Shrimp, Large Serving of Tuna Poke

By the Oyster

$2.00

One Dozen Gulf Oysters, Served with Cocktail Sauce, Lemon and Horseradish

Oyster Baton Rouge

$19.00

Six Char-Broiled Oysters topped with a Blend of Cheeses and Spiced Herb Butter.

Bourbon St Trio

$27.00

Fried Calamari, Popcorn Shrimp and Alligator

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$17.00

Ahi Tuna, Jalapenos, red onion, cilantro, sesame soy mix, drizzle of hot sauce served with crunchy wontons

Crab Dip

$16.00

Our Cajun Pimento Cheese Dip and Crab topped with Toasted Bread Crumbs, Served with Pita Points

Lump Crab Cake

$22.00

Crab Cake with Blackened Crawfish and a Creamy Beurre Blanc Sauce

Orleans Hot Chicken Strips

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Traditional Caesar Salad Tossed with Our Creamy Caesar Dressing

Seafood Cobb

$22.00

Shrimp, Crab, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Dressing of Your Choice

Cobb salad

$15.00

Side House

$8.00

Side Ceasar

$8.00

Soup

Red Beans and Rice

$10.00

Our Famous Red Beans with Andouille over Dirty Rice served in a Bread Bowl

Louisiana Gumbo

$12.00

New Orleans Gumbo made with a Dark Roux, Chicken, Andouille Sausage and Vegetables served over rice in served in a Bread Bowl

Cup Beans And Rice

$7.00

Cup Louisiana Gumbo

$7.00

Sandwiches

Voodoo Burger

$16.00

Blackened Angus Beef, Sautéed Jalapeno with Ghost Pepper Cheese and Sriracha Aioli on a Brioche Bun

Louis Burger

$17.00

Blackened Angus Beef, Andouille Sausage, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Crystal's Hot Sauce and Creole Mustard on a French Roll

Pimento Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Blackened Angus Beef, Thick-Cut Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Chicken Club

$16.00

Blackened Chicken Breast, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Thick-Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun

Orleans Hot Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Breast Marinated 24 Hr in Hot Chicken Marinade, Fried and Tossed in Our Orleans Hot Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, and Lemon Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Po'Boy

All Items Available Blackened, Orleans Hot Fried, or Southern Fried and Topped our Slaw, Pickled Onions, and Mayo

Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$30.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Crab and Scallops in a Buttery Herb Sauce over Angel Hair Pasta

Cajun Mac and Cheese

$25.00

Blackened Alligator and Andouille Sausage in a Creamy Three Cheese Sauce and Penne Pasta with a Toasted Parmesan and Bread Crumb Topping

New Orleans Style Fettuccine Alfredo

Garden Pasta

$19.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, tossed in a Creole Marinara Sauce over Fettuccine Pasta Served with Garlic Toast

Meat

Filet

$36.00

8oz Blackened with our House Spice Blend or Sprinkled with Salt and Pepper and Seared, or Deep Fried either New Orleans Hot or Southern Traditional Served with 1 Side of Choice

Ribeye

$39.00

14oz Blackened with our House Spice Blend or Sprinkled with Salt and Pepper and Seared, or Deep Fried either New Orleans Hot or Southern Traditional

Sirloin

$28.00

12oz Blackened with our House Spice Blend or Sprinkled with Salt and Pepper and Seared, or Deep Fried either New Orleans Hot or Southern Traditional

Catfish

$16.00

Blackened with our House Spice Blend or Sprinkled with Salt and Pepper and Seared, or Deep Fried either New Orleans Hot or Southern Traditional

Salmon

$20.00

Salmon Filet Either blackened with our House Spice Blend or Sprinkled with Salt and Pepper Then Seared and Served with Choice of 2 Sides

Shrimp

$18.00

Chicken

$16.00

Blackened with our House Spice Blend or Sprinkled with Salt and Pepper and Seared, or Deep Fried either New Orleans Hot or Southern Traditional

Specialties

Bon Ton

$25.00

Southern Fried Chicken Breast Smothered with Shrimp and Crab in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Satchmo

$29.00

Blackened Salmon Topped with a Rich Crab Beurre Blanc Sauce served with Dirty Rice

Black Magic

$22.00

Blackened Catfish Smothered in Our Crawfish Étouffée with Dirty Rice

Tabasco Glazed Pork Rib-Eye Chop

$18.00

A grilled Boneless Pork Rib-eye Chop glazed with Honey Tabasco and served with Dirty Rice

Canal St. Catfish

$19.00

Crispy Cornmeal Battered Catfish Filet Served with French Fries and Hush Puppies

Bourbon St Special

$29.00

Bourbon Glazed Angus Sirloin Topped with Three Bacon-Wrapped Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

St. Peters Shrimp

$19.00

8 Beer Battered Shrimp server with Hush Puppies and Fries

Seafood Sautee

$31.00

Crawfish Ettouffee

$22.00

The Pryor

$39.00

Ribeye Special

$54.00

Sides

Side of Ranch

Side of Blue Cheese

side of honey mustard

side of cocktail

Side House (entree)

$2.00

Side Ceasar (entree)

$2.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Galic Mash

$5.00

Dirty Rice

$6.00

Side Mac & Chz

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Bon Ton Topping

$8.00

Satchmo Topping

$6.00

Alfredo

$4.00

Beurre Blanc

$1.99

Blackened chicken

$6.00

Toast

$0.25

Orleans Hot Chicken Stips

$8.00

4 Blackened shrimp

$10.00

Brunch

Blackened Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Blackened Norwegian Salmon, Poached Eggs and Tomatoes Atop a Buttered Hollandaise Sauce with Breakfast Potatoes

Napoleon Benedict

$18.00

Crab Cake, Andouille Sausage and Poached Eggs Atop a Buttered Biscuit With Beurre Blanc Sauce Served With Breakfast Potatoes

Banana's Foster French Toast

$16.00

Thick Slices of our Famous Bread Pudding French Toasted and Covered in in Classic Banana's Foster Sauce Served with either Sausage Links or Thick-Cut Bacon and Breakfast Potatoes

Chicken and Waffle

$16.00

Thick Belgian Waffle Topped with Crispy Fried Chicken (Cajun hot or Southern Fried), Sunny Side Eggs over Breakfast Potatoes with a side of 100% Pure Maple Syrup

Sleepy Morning

$13.00

Southern Style Buttermilk Biscuits Smothered in our Jalapeno Andouille Gravy over a Bed of Breakfast Potatoes

Waffle On

$13.00

Classic Belgian Waffle served with 2 Sunny Side Up Eggs over a Bed of Fried Taters and a Sadie of 100% Pure Maple Syrup

Garden Omelette

$13.00

Egg Withes, Portabella Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato with Swiss Cheese served with Breakfast Potatoes

Bourbon St. Omelette

$16.00

Andouille Sausage, Crawfish, Diced Onion, Peppers, Swiss Cheese, Creole Sauce and Parmesan Cheese with Breakfast Potatoes

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$7.00

Fruit K-Bob

$9.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Artisan Toast

$3.00

Sausage Links

$7.00

Desserts

7 Layer Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Bananas Foster Cheese Cake

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Kids meal

Kids Popcorn shrimp

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Fettuccine

$6.00

Kids Catfish

$6.00

Kids Mac and chz

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, Root Beer, Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea (Free Refills)

Juice and Milk

$3.00

OJ, Cranberry, Pinapple, Milk

Hot Tea

$4.00

Assorted Choices

Coffee

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

HH Food

Oysters

$1.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Orleans Hot Chicken Strips

$8.00

Cajun Queso

$10.00

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$10.00

Crawfish Remoulade

$10.00

HH Drinks

Beer Of the Day

$4.00

Pineapple Martini

$5.00

HH Red

$6.00

HH White

$6.00

HH Champagne

$6.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Fish Bowl

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Bourbon St. Café is a celebration destination in Bricktown. From a romantic first date to a casual burger on the patio or hosting your rehearsal dinner, wedding reception, or holiday party in one of our beautiful banquet rooms, we cater to your every need. Yes, that means taking the party to you with our catering service as well. Versatility, local live music, craft cocktails, Cajun food, featured local breweries, chill atmosphere, and the best patio views along the canal! We look forward to serving you. Let the good times roll!

Location

211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

