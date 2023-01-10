Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Bourbon St -Wilmington 35 N Front St

1,162 Reviews

$$

35 N Front St

WILMINGTON, NC 28401

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.99

Hand-pattied with our homeade BBQ, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles and Creole Remoulade.

Bird In The Nest

$15.99

Hand-pattied with Bacon, Over-Easy Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Creole Remoulade.

Bourbon St Burger

$14.99

Hand-pattied with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles and Creole Remoulade.

Cajun-Fire Burger

$15.99

Hand-pattied and blackened with Fried Jalapeños, Fried Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Creole Remoulade.

Company Burger

$15.99

Hand-pattied with Bacon, Coleslaw, Pickles and Creole Remoulade.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.99

Hand-pattied with sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Creole Remoulade.

No-Meat Falafel Burger

$14.99

A healthy burger that's filling too, great for anyone who craves a big bite but doesn't want the calories. Fried golden brown falafel patty. Topped with Spring mix, Red Onions, Creole Remoulade, and Berry-Balsamic fresh from the garden.

Smokehouse Burger

$15.99

Hand-pattied and covered with our homemade BBQ sauce, Bacon, Swiss, and fresh fried Onion straws.

Stuffed Burger

$15.99

Hand-pattied stuffed with cheddar and bacon. Smothered in a mushroom swiss sauce.

Voodoo BlueCheese Burger

$15.99

Hand-pattied, blackened, stuffed with Jalapeños cooled down with a spectacular blue-cheese & bacon cream sauce.

Plain Burger

$13.99

Desserts

Beignets

Beignets

$5.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Brownie

$5.99

Add Fruit

$2.99

Fish

Blackened Catfish

$16.99

Grilled to perfection and served with made-to-order garlic mashed potatoes and veggies.

Salmon

$17.99

Fresh grilled salmon, served with made-to-order garlic mashed potatoes and veggies.

Seared Tuna

$19.99

Cast Iron seared tuna served with made-to-order garlic mash potatoes and veggies.

Pastas

Cheesesteak Pasta

$17.99

We take our Cheesteak sandwich and tossed it in a saute pan! Served with garlic bread, not a roll!

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Penne pasta and blackened chicken tossed in a made-to-order garlicky alfredo cream sauce.

Pasta Jambalaya

$19.99

A twist on our traditional Jambalaya dish turned into a creamy pasta with chicken, shrimp, sausage, onions and peppers.

Shrimp & Crab Pasta

$19.99

Penne pasta tossed in a white-wine cream sauce with onions, peppers and all the best of the ocean!

Vegetable Jambalya

$15.99

Vegan Jambalaya

$15.99

Platters

Catfish Platter

$18.99

Two pieces of crispy fried catfish served with French Fries and our homemade Creole Remoulade.

Fishermans Platter

$25.99

No need to choose! Catfish, shrimp and oysters served with French Fries and our homemade Creole Remoulade.

Oyster Platter

$22.99

Juicy fried oysters served with French Fries and our homemade Creole Remoulade.

Shrimp Platter

$16.99

Crispy fried shrimp served with French Fries and our homemade Creole Remoulade.

Combo Platter

$19.99

PoBoys, Wraps & Sandwiches

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Fried chicken strips, tossed in our Cajun Buffalo Parm Garlic sauce with bacon and pepper jack cheese.

Catfish Po-Boy

$15.99

A Louisiana favorite. Fried golden-delicious and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Creole remoulade.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast coated in Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing rolled up in a flour tortilla with red onions and romaine lettuce.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Fresh cut chicken breast fried golden brown or blackened on the grill, with coleslaw, pickles, and Creole Remoulade.

Crabcake Po-Boy

Crabcake Po-Boy

$19.99

Fresh homemade crab cakes fried until golden brown and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Creole remoulade.

Fidel's Cuban

$15.99

Bayou pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles and Fidel's mustard squeezed into a roll and hot-pressed flat to crispy crusty perfection.

Oyster Po-Boy

$19.99

Juicy fried oysters dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Creole remoulade.

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$15.99

Bayou Pulled pork, Cole Slaw, Pickles and Swiss Cheese on top of our Creole Remoulade Sauce

Shrimp Po-Boy

$15.99

Fried Gulf Shrimp dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Creole remoulade.

Ultimate Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Tossed in Cajun Buffalo Parm Garlic with coleslaw, pickles, Creole Remoulade, pepper jack cheese and bacon!

Who Dat Cheesesteak?

$15.99

Sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions and thinly shaved steak topped with swiss cheese.

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

$14.99

Ribs & Steak

12 Oz Ribeye

$26.99

12 Oz Ribeye

12 Oz Surf & Turf

$27.99

12 Oz Surf & Turf

BBQ Combo

$26.99Out of stock

1/2 Rack of French Quarter BBQ Ribs, Chicken breast and Andouille sausage grilled and topped with our homeade Bourbon-BBQ sauce, served with French Fries or Baked Potato.

French Quarter BBQ Ribs

$29.99Out of stock

Extra Meaty Baby Back ribs, dry rubbed and slow-cooked in our homeade Bourbon-BBQ sauce, served with French Fries or Baked Potato.

French Quarter BBQ Ribs 1/2

$19.99Out of stock

Extra Meaty Baby Back ribs, dry rubbed and slow-cooked in our homeade Bourbon-BBQ sauce, served with French Fries or Baked Potato.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Chicken grilled or blackened on top of a bed of mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, a sliced egg, croutons and cheddar cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Shrimp grilled or blackened on top of a bed of mixed greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, a sliced egg, croutons and cheddar cheese.

Side Salad

$4.99

House salad

$9.99

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.99

Golden fried shrimp on a basket of French fries, drizzled with creole remoulade and red pepper flakes.

Boneless Wings

$11.99
Bourbon St Wings

Bourbon St Wings

$13.99+

Jumbo Wings, naked or breaded, tossed in sauce of choice -Homemade BBQ -Parmesan Garlic -Sweet Thai Chili -Spicy BBQ -Buffalo -Buffalo Parmesan-Garlic -Cajun 911

Charbroiled Oysters 12 pcs

$27.99

Fresh shucked, on the half-shell, grilled with our legendary bayou butter.

Charbroiled Oysters 6 pcs

$14.99

Fresh shucked, on the half-shell, grilled with our legendary bayou butter.

Crab Cakes

$18.99

Made with Jumbo Lump steamed crab, fried golden brown, drizzled with creole remoulade.

Homemade Onion Rings

$9.99

Jumbo onions, fresh cut, double breaded, and fried to perfection!

Lafayette Dip

$13.99

OMG this is good. Our ridiculous Lafayette topping… creamed spinach and homemade bacon jam served with in-house Pita Chips.

Oysters Lafayette 12 pcs

$28.99

Fresh shucked, on the half-shell, topped with homemade creamed spinach and bacon-jam, grilled with our legendary bayou butter.

Oysters Lafayette 6 pcs

$15.99

Fresh shucked, on the half-shell, topped with homemade creamed spinach and bacon-jam, grilled with our legendary bayou butter.

Raw Oysters 12 pcs

$21.99

Fresh shucked, served traditionally.

Raw Oysters 6

$11.99

Rue Bourbon 12 pcs

$29.99

Fresh shucked, on the half-shell, topped with crabmeat and crawfish, grilled with our legendary bayou butter

Rue Bourbon 6 pcs

$16.99

Fresh shucked, on the half-shell, topped with crabmeat and crawfish, grilled with our legendary bayou butter.

Shrimp & Spinach Fondue

$14.99

Our creamy spinach dip, melted with grilled shrimp, cheddar, and blue cheese, served with in-house Pita Chips.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Creamed spinach, artichokes, melted with cheddar cheese and served with in-house Pita Chips.

Traditional Lousiana

Jambalaya Rice

Jambalaya Rice

$16.99

Our take on the traditional one-pot dish. Includes: Chicken, Shrimp, Sausage and the holy trinity.

Louisiana Gumbo

Louisiana Gumbo

$14.99

Chicken, shrimp and sausage combined with the "holy trinity" in a strongly-flavored New Orleans stock.

Red Beans & Rice

$14.99

New Orleans authentic creole cuisine at its finest! Slow cooked red beans served with a grilled link of Andouille sausage and rice.

Seafood Gumbo

$15.99

Crawfish, shrimp and crab combined with the "holy trinity" in a strongly-flavored New Orleans stock.

Etouffee

Etouffee

$14.99+

Bowl of sautéed shrimp and crawfish in our signature creamy and spicy bisque served with rice.

Taste of New Orleans

$17.99

Experience a NOLA tour with Etouffee, Louisiana Gumbo & Jambalaya Rice.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

35 N Front St, WILMINGTON, NC 28401

Directions

