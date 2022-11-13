Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
Italian

Bourbon Street Pizza - Argos

review star

No reviews yet

154 S Michigan St.

Argos, IN 46501

Popular Items

Specialty Pizza
Famous Breadsticks
Build Your Own

Pizza/Calzones

Specialty Pizza

$8.99+

Build Your Own

$7.99+

Sandwiches

Sandwich - Stromboli

$8.99

Sandwich - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Sandwich - Spicy Italian

$8.99

Sandwich - Ham and Cheese

$7.99

Sandwich - Chicken BBQ

$8.99

Pasta

Pasta Supreme

$8.29

Meaty Marinara

$8.29

Pasta Carbonera

$8.29

Pasta Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$8.29

Pasta Spicy Alfredo

$8.29

Pasta Plain Jayne

$6.99

Appetizers

Famous Breadsticks

$5.25

Cheesebread

$7.99+

3 pc Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$4.99

Wings Traditional

$8.99+

Wings Boneless

$7.49

Caesar Salad

$3.99

House Salad

$4.25

1/2 Breadsticks

$3.49

Single Garlic Bread w Cheese

$1.79

Single Garlic Bread

$0.99

Sweets

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$6.99

Cinnisticks

$5.59

1/2 Cinnistick

$4.09

Side Cups

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.99

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.99

Side Of Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of Parmesan

$0.25

Side of Red Pepper Flake

$0.25

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.99

Side of Jalapeno Slices

$0.99

Side of Black Olives

$0.99

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Side of Taco Sauce

$0.99

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$0.99

Side of Cinnamon Sauce

$0.99

Side Of Boom!

$0.99

Drinks

Dr. Pepper 2L

Pepsi 2L

Diet Pepsi 2L

Mountain Dew 2L

Sierra Mist 2L

Mug Rootbeer 2L

Pepsi 20 Oz.

Mountain Dew 20 Oz.

Dr. Pepper 20 Oz.

$2.29

Mug Rootbeer 20 Oz.

$2.29

Orange Crush 20 Oz.

$2.29

Sierra Mist 20 Oz.

$2.29

Diet Pepsi 20 Oz.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bourbon Street Pizza located in Argos Indiana

Location

154 S Michigan St., Argos, IN 46501

Directions

