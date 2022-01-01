A map showing the location of Bourbon Street Restaurant and BarView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar

96 Reviews

$$

1055 Alakea St

Honolulu, HI 96813

Food

Bacon

$2.00

Blueberry Roll

$3.00

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Butter Roll

$1.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Eggs

$2.00

Pineapple Roll

$3.00

Sausage

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1055 Alakea St, Honolulu, HI 96813

Directions

