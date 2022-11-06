Main picView gallery

Bourbon Street 110 East Commonwealth Avenue

110 East Commonwealth Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92832

Order Again

Popular Items

French Quarter Dip
Bourbon Street Salad

Appetizers

Bacon Mak & Cheese

Bacon Mak & Cheese

$17.00

Smoked Gouda, sharp cheddar and pepper jack cheeses with applewood smoked bacon topped with sourdough bread crumbs.

Bourbon Street Nachos

Bourbon Street Nachos

$17.00

House made cajun potato chips smothered in melted cheddar, pepper jack and smoked gouda cheeses, green onions, house pico de gallo and bacon.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$15.00

Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, capers, olive oil and blue cheese over toasted crostini.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Served with house made chips, carrots, celery and ranch.

Fried Zucchini

$15.00

Fries

$8.00
Giant Bavarian Pretzel

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

Served with nacho cheese sauce and mustard.

O LU Party

$20.00

Burgers

Jalepeno Cheddar Burger

$17.00
N'Awlins Burger

N'Awlins Burger

$16.00

Caramelized onions, garlic aioli, blue cheese and ginger slaw. Served with fries.

Classic Bacon Burger

Classic Bacon Burger

$16.00

Garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with fries.

The "OG" Burger

The "OG" Burger

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and house burger sauce. Served with fries.

Favorites

Tri Tip Steak

Tri Tip Steak

$26.00

Red wine reduction glace with mashed potatoes and veggies.

Anchiote Rubbed Pork Chop

Anchiote Rubbed Pork Chop

$26.00

Served with garlic mashed potatoes and cajun creamed corn.

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$27.00

Served with house made fries and ginger slaw.

Pasta

Citrus Garlic Veggie Bowl

Citrus Garlic Veggie Bowl

$18.00
Capellini Pomodoro

Capellini Pomodoro

$17.00

Grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, capers, olive oil, Parmesan cheese over angel hair pasta and lightly topped with blue cheese crumbles.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$20.00

Andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions with a cajun cream sauce over cavatappi pasta.

Sandwiches

French Quarter Dip

French Quarter Dip

$18.00

Slices of savory Tri tip on a toasted French roll with provolone cheese and au jus for dipping. Served with fries.

New Orleans Style Shrimp Po'Boy

New Orleans Style Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.00

Abita Amber Ale, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, cracked black pepper, creole seasonings stuffed inside a toasted French roll. Served with fries.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$17.00

Parmesan crusted sourdough bread with smoked gouda, pepper jack and cheddar cheese with a bowl tomato bisque topped with croutons and gouda cheese.

Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Seafood

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Sautéed gulf shrimp over white hominy jalapeño cheddar grits, andouille sausage, and pico de gallo.

Seafood Jambalaya

$25.00
Shrimp & Bacon Tacos

Shrimp & Bacon Tacos

$18.00

Burnt cheese lined tortillas, cajun buttered gulf shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, cole slaw and sriracha.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Soup & Salads

Chicken Gumbo

Chicken Gumbo

$16.00

Andouille sausage, chicken and rice.

Cajun Tomato Bisque

Cajun Tomato Bisque

$14.00
Bourbon Street Salad

Bourbon Street Salad

$17.00

Red onions, roma tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, and blue cheese with a ginger vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad

$7.00

Cup Gumbo

$8.00

Cup Bisque

$8.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Make & Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Biegnets

$7.00

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Cajun Shrimp Benny

$17.00

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Mardi Gras Tacos

$16.00

Saints Omlette

$15.00

Tri Tip & Eggs

$24.00

Eggs You Call It

$14.00

Waffles and Eggs

$16.00

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Egg

$4.00

House Potatoes

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Tots

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
