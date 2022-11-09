Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Bourbon BBQ

No reviews yet

515 West Aspen Unit 102

Bozeman, MT 59715

Popular Items

Burnt Ends
Fries
Mac & Cheese

Appetizers

Redneck Charcuterie

$16.00

Sausage, chicken salad, pimento cheese, and butter crackers

Burnt Ends

$17.00

double smoked and double sauced brisket chunks

Pork Rinds

$7.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

6 halves topped smoked sausage

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Dill chips, green chili crema

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

6 Smoked Wings

$13.00

KC BBQ or Carolina Gold

12 Smoked Wings

$22.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$15.00Out of stock

5 pimento cheese stuffed jalapenos, wrapped in bacon, smoked, breaded and fried, strawberry coulis.

HH Ribs

$13.00

People Pleasers

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.00

two sides

Sliced Brisket Plate

$22.00Out of stock

two sides

Sausage Plate

$17.00

made just for Bourbon by Danial's Gourmet Meats, 2 jalapeño cheddar Texas hot links + 2 sides

Baby Back Ribs Plate

$22.00

rubbed with our signature rub smoked and brushed with house bbq sauce + 2 sides

1/2 Smoked Chicken Plate

$19.00

two sides

Smoked Turkey Plate

$18.00

two sides

Bourbon Platter

$69.00

three sides

2 Meat Combo

$24.00

Choose 2 of our house smoked meats!

3 Meat Combo

$29.00

Choose 3 of our house smoked meats!

Sandwiches

Classic Pulled Pork (DD)

$15.00

pickles, onion, house bb sauce, add slaw for $1

Classic Brisket

$16.00Out of stock

pickles, onion, house bb sauce, add slaw for $1

Classic Turkey

$16.00

pickles, onion, house bb sauce, add slaw for $1

BBQueBano

$17.00Out of stock

brisket, pork, pickled onion pepperjack cheese, pimento cheese, candy apple Carolina gold

Big Oink

$18.00

pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar Texas hot link, chipotle peach bbq sauce, mojito slaw

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken dunked in Nashville hot sauce, lettuce, onion pickled, buffalo citrus aioli

Fried Catfish PoBoy

$17.00

crispy cornmeal-crusted catfish on a hoagie roll with mojito slaw, spicy citrus aioli, pickled onion, cilantro

Smoked Chicken Salad PoBoy

$15.00

Smoked chicken salad served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato bacon and onion

Nevada City

$16.00

smoked turkey, spicy citrus aioli, guacamole, bacon, cilantro, lettuce, tomato and picked onion

Salads

Alabama Caesar

$11.00

Grilled romaine, alabama white sauce, cherry tomatoes, crushed garlic croutons, parmesan

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed field greens with carrots, pickled onion, tomato and radish

Cobb Salad

$15.00

house smoked turkey, hard boiled egg, smoked elote (corn) salad, pickled onion, honey mustard vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$11.00Out of stock

spiced pepitas (pumpkin seeds) cherry tomato, pickled onion, queso fresco, warm bacon vinaigrette

Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

smoked pico de gallo, verde salsa, queso fresco, cilantro

Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

smoked pico de gallo, verde salsa, queso fresco, cilantro

Catfish Tacos

$16.00

mojito slaw, spicy citrus aioli, pickled onion, cilantro

Birria Tacos

$16.00

flour tortilla, braised brisket and pork, queso fresco, onion, cilantro

Chimichanga

$17.00

braised brisket and pork, bbq beans, cheese, smoked pico de gallo, roja salsa, green chili crema, cilantro

Country Style

Fried Chicken Plate

$18.00Out of stock

Leg, thigh and breast pickle brined and dusted in our special seasoning. Fried until crispy. Pick two sides

Fried Catfish Plate

$17.00

Cajun cornmeal crusted and served with lemon and tartar sauce. Pick two sides.

Side Meat

Side Pulled Pork

$6.00

4oz

Side Brisket

$8.00Out of stock

4oz

Side Sausage

$6.00

House smoked sausage

Side Fried Chicken (light meat)

$6.00

Fried Chicken Leg

Side Fried Chicken (dark meat)

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Thigh

Side Turkey

$6.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

BBQ Beans

$6.00

Smoked Green Beans

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Sweet and savory

Grits

$6.00

Broccoli Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$7.00

Apple Sauce

$6.00

Elote Salad

$6.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Dessert

Cookie Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Mama's Puddin

$7.00Out of stock

Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Cobbler

$7.00

Apple Crisp

$7.00Out of stock

Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Meat by the Pound

LBS Pulled Pork

$23.00

LBS Brisket

$29.00Out of stock

LBS Sausage

$26.00

Whole Rack Baby Back Ribs

$37.00

LBS Smoked Turkey

$26.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Bourbon takes you to that place in your heart where your friends and family live. It’s the backyard of your Uncle who used to live down South and picked up some sort of barbecue magic that no one else can ever seem to learn. It’s the memories of camping up Brackett Creek in high school with a bit more class and much better booze. It’s the music and the food and the laughter when the sun’s just setting after floating the Madison. It’s the deep happiness of a day spent with the whole family and the bit of rowdiness that happens once the kids have been sent to bed. And thanks to Bourbon, it’s always there and there’s someone else doing the cleanup.

515 West Aspen Unit 102, Bozeman, MT 59715

Bourbon BBQ image
Bourbon BBQ image
Bourbon BBQ image

