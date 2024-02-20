- Home
Bourbon's Craft Kitchen and Bar - Cincinnati 199 E 6TH ST
No reviews yet
199 E 6TH ST
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Food
Starters
- Queso Poutine Fries$15.00
Queso, grilled chicken, tomatoes, sunny side up egg, sweet and tangy BBQ, scallions
- Bone-in Wings$12.00
8 wings, sous vide and broasted, bourbon BBQ dry rub, and side of ranch
- Dynamite Shrimp$13.00
Crispy shrimp, dynamite sauce, creamy coleslaw, and scallions
- Chicken Potstickers$12.00
Elote corn, mae ploy sweet chili, and scallions
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$14.00
Elote corn, fire roasted salsa, grilled chicken, pickled onions, cilantro, ancho chili crema, and lettuce cups
- Cauliflower Wings$14.00
Flash fried, choice of sauce: Parmesan garlic, mae ploy sweet chili, bulliard's hot, bulliard's honey hot, sweet & tangy BBQ, grippo's encrusted, dynamite
- Chips & Salsa$7.00
- Chips & Queso$7.00
- Chips & Elote$7.00
- Choice of 2$13.00
Choice of two
Soup & Salad
- French Onion Soup$9.00
House made croutons, chives, and topped with white Cheddar mac'n cheese
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Chop Chop Salad$11.00
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, smoked bacon, house made croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$11.00
Crisp lettuce, elote corn, tomatoes, buttermilk ranch dressing, and crispy onions
Chicken & Taco's
- Chicken Tender Platter$18.00
1/2 lb of hand breaded, crispy chicken tenders, fries, creamy coleslaw, and choice of sauce
- Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Belgian waffles, bulliard's honey hot crispy chicken tenders, and maple syrup
- Bourbon's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, crispy chicken, bulliard's honey hot sauce, elote corn, and brioche bun, with fries
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Elote corn, fire roasted salsa, blackened shrimp, pickled onions, cilantro, ancho chili creama, and flour tortilla, with fries
- Chicken Mac Tacos$16.00
White Cheddar mac'n cheese, crispy chicken, dynamite sauce, applewood smoked bacon, chives, and flour tortilla, with fries
Steak Burgers
- All American$14.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, smoked bacon, and brioche bun
- Grippo's$16.00
Muenster cheese, fancy sauce, creamy coleslaw, crushed grippo's, smoked bacon, and brioche bun
- Bourbon's Melt$16.00
Pepperjack cheese, American cheese, pickled jalapeños, fancy sauce, and sourdough bread
- Truffle & Gouda$17.00
Truffle aioli, smoked gouda, house made bacon onion jam, lettuce, tomato, and brioche bun
- In 'N Out$15.00
American cheese, pickles, mustard, fancy sauce, flattop onions, and brioche bun
- Bernie Mac$18.00
Pepperjack cheese, sweet and tangy BBQ, white Cheddar mac'n cheese, smoked bacon, and brioche bun
Sides
Desserts
- Triple Layer Chocolate Cake$10.00
Chocolate mousse, fudge brownie, and chocolate chips
- Creme Brulee Cheesecake$10.00
Graham cracker crust, Madagascar vanilla bean cheesecake, burnt sugar, and raspberry sauce
- Salted Caramel Waffle$9.00
Sweet belgian waffle, salted caramel ice cream, chocolate, and caramel sauce
Kids Menu
Liquor
Rare Whiskey
- 1 Oz Angel's Envy Port Wine Cask Finish$9.00
- 1 Oz Angel's Envy Rye Caribbean Rum Cask Finish$16.00
- 1 Oz Blanton's$16.00
- 1 Oz Blanton's Gold$35.00
- 1 Oz Bourbon's New Riff Bourbon Pick$11.00
- 1 Oz Bourbon's Weller Full Proof Pick$14.00
- 1 Oz Colonel E.h. Taylor Barrel Proof$34.00
- 1 Oz Colonel E.h. Taylor Single Barrel$18.00
- 1 Oz Colonel E.h. Taylor Small Barrel$18.00
- 1 Oz Elmer T. Lee$26.00
- 1 Oz George T. Stagg$70.00
- 1 Oz Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond$15.00
- 1 Oz Henry Mckenna 10 Year Bottled in Bond$14.00
- 1 Oz Jefferson Pritchard Hill$10.00
- 1 Oz Jefferson's Ocean$11.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Mark Backyard Barbeque 109 Proof$12.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Mark Bonfire 108.4 Proof$12.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Mark County Fair 108.9 Proof$12.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Mark Lakeside Sipper 108.3 Proof$12.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Mark Summer Wheat 108.8 Proof$12.00
- 1 Oz Old Ezra 7$10.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester Barrel Pick$12.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester Birthday$38.00
- 1 Oz Old Grand Dad 114$7.00
- 1 Oz Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 25$35.00
- 1 Oz Thomas Handy Sazerac$40.00
- 1 Oz Van Winkle 10 Year$50.00
- 1 Oz Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year$60.00
- 1 Oz William Larue Weller$70.00
- 2 Oz Angel's Envy Port Wine Cask Finish$16.00
- 2 Oz Angel's Envy Rye Caribbean Rum Cask Finish$29.00
- 2 Oz Blanton's$30.00
- 2 Oz Blanton's Gold$70.00
- 2 Oz Bourbon's New Riff Bourbon Pick$20.00
- 2 Oz Bourbon's Weller Full Proof Pick$26.00
- 2 Oz Colonel E.h. Taylor Barrel Proof$68.00
- 2 Oz Colonel E.h. Taylor Single Barrel$36.00
- 2 Oz Colonel E.h. Taylor Small Barrel$36.00
- 2 Oz Elmer T. Lee$52.00
- 2 Oz George T. Stagg$140.00
- 2 Oz Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond$28.00
- 2 Oz Henry Mckenna 10 Year Bottled in Bond$22.00
- 2 Oz Jefferson Pritchard Hill$18.00
- 2 Oz Jefferson's Ocean$20.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Mark Backyard Barbeque 109 Proof$24.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Mark Bonfire 108.4 Proof$24.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Mark County Fair 108.9 Proof$24.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Mark Lakeside Sipper 108.3 Proof$24.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Mark Summer Wheat 108.8 Proof$24.00
- 2 Oz Old Ezra 7$18.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester Barrel Pick$24.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester Birthday$76.00
- 2 Oz Old Grand Dad 114$12.00
- 2 Oz Orphan Barrel Rhetoric 25$65.00
- 2 Oz Thomas Handy Sazerac$80.00
- 2 Oz Van Winkle 10 Year$100.00
- 2 Oz Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year$120.00
- 2 Oz William Larue Weller$140.00
Bourbons
- 1 Oz 1738$10.00
- 1 Oz 1792$5.00
- 1 Oz 1792 Single Barrel$11.00
- 1 Oz Baker's$8.00
- 1 Oz Bardstown Fusion$9.00
- 1 Oz Basil Hayden$7.00
- 1 Oz Basil Hayden Toast$11.00
- 1 Oz Blade & Bow$11.00
- 1 Oz Booker's$12.00
- 1 Oz Buffalo Trace$6.00
- 1 Oz Bulleit$5.00
- 1 Oz Bulleit 10$7.00
- 1 Oz Bulleit Barrel Strength$8.00
- 1 Oz Calumet 15Yr$16.00
- 1 Oz Calumet Single Rack Black 12 Year$11.00
- 1 Oz Colonol E.h. Taylor$12.00
- 1 Oz Eagle Rare$10.00
- 1 Oz Elijah Craig$5.00
- 1 Oz Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$14.00
- 1 Oz Four Rose's Single Barrel$6.00
- 1 Oz Four Rose's Small Batch$6.00
- 1 Oz George Dickel 12$5.00
- 1 Oz George Dickel Barrel Select$7.00
- 1 Oz George Remus$7.00
- 1 Oz High West American Prairie$10.00
- 1 Oz Jefferson's$5.00
- 1 Oz Jefferson's Reserve$7.00
- 1 Oz Jim Beam$5.00
- 1 Oz Knob Creek$7.00
- 1 Oz Knob Creek Single Barrel$7.00
- 1 Oz Maker's 46$8.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Cask Strength$9.00
- 1 Oz Maker's Mark$7.00
- 1 Oz Michter's Small Batch Straight Bourbon$7.00
- 1 Oz New Riff Bourbon$9.00
- 1 Oz New Riff Single Barrel Bourbon$12.00
- 1 Oz Noah's Mill$10.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester$6.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester 100 Proof$7.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester 1870 Original Batch$7.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester 1897 Bottled in Bond$12.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester 1910$9.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style$9.00
- 1 Oz Old Forester Statesman$9.00
- 1 Oz Old Grand Dad Bottled in Bond$6.00
- 1 Oz Russell's Reserve$5.00
- 1 Oz Russell's Reserve Single Barrel$8.00
- 1 Oz Weller 12 Year$25.00
- 1 Oz Weller Antique 107$10.00
- 1 Oz Weller Cypb$38.00
- 1 Oz Weller Special Reserve$7.00
- 1 Oz Widow Jane$11.00
- 1 Oz Wild Turkey 101$6.00
- 1 Oz Wild Turkey Longbranch$8.00
- 1 Oz Wild Turkey Rare Breed$6.00
- 1 Oz Willett Potstill$10.00
- 1 Oz Woodford Reserve$7.00
- 1 Oz Woodford Reserve Double Oaked$8.00
- 1 Oz Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey$10.00
- 1 Oz Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare$20.00
- 1 Oz Woodford Wheat$10.00
- 1 Oz Yellowstone$7.00
- 2 Oz 1738$18.00
- 2 Oz 1792$9.00
- 2 Oz 1792 Single Barrel$20.00
- 2 Oz Baker's$14.00
- 2 Oz Bardstown Fusion$16.00
- 2 Oz Basil Hayden$12.00
- 2 Oz Basil Hayden Toast$20.00
- 2 Oz Blade & Bow$20.00
- 2 Oz Booker's$22.00
- 2 Oz Buffalo Trace$10.00
- 2 Oz Bulleit$9.00
- 2 Oz Bulleit 10$12.00
- 2 Oz Bulleit Barrel Strength$14.00
- 2 Oz Calumet 15Yr$30.00
- 2 Oz Calumet Single Rack Black 12 Year$20.00
- 2 Oz Colonol E.h. Taylor$22.00
- 2 Oz Eagle Rare$18.00
- 2 Oz Elijah Craig$9.00
- 2 Oz Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$26.00
- 2 Oz Four Rose's Single Barrel$10.00
- 2 Oz Four Rose's Small Batch$10.00
- 2 Oz George Dickel 12$9.00
- 2 Oz George Dickel Barrel Select$12.00
- 2 Oz George Remus$12.00
- 2 Oz High West American Prairie$18.00
- 2 Oz Jefferson's$9.00
- 2 Oz Jefferson's Reserve$12.00
- 2 Oz Jim Beam$9.00
- 2 Oz Knob Creek$12.00
- 2 Oz Knob Creek Single Barrel$12.00
- 2 Oz Maker's 46$14.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Cask Strength$16.00
- 2 Oz Maker's Mark$12.00
- 2 Oz Michter's Small Batch Straight Bourbon$12.00
- 2 Oz New Riff Bourbon$16.00
- 2 Oz New Riff Single Barrel Bourbon$22.00
- 2 Oz Noah's Mill$18.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester$10.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester 100 Proof$12.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester 1870 Original Batch$12.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester 1897 Bottled in Bond$22.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester 1910$16.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style$16.00
- 2 Oz Old Forester Statesman$16.00
- 2 Oz Old Grand Dad Bottled in Bond$10.00
- 2 Oz Russell's Reserve$9.00
- 2 Oz Russell's Reserve Single Barrel$14.00
- 2 Oz Weller 12 Year$50.00
- 2 Oz Weller Antique 107$18.00
- 2 Oz Weller Cypb$76.00
- 2 Oz Weller Special Reserve$12.00
- 2 Oz Widow Jane$20.00
- 2 Oz Wild Turkey 101$10.00
- 2 Oz Wild Turkey Longbranch$14.00
- 2 Oz Wild Turkey Rare Breed$10.00
- 2 Oz Willett Potstill$18.00
- 2 Oz Woodford Reserve$12.00
- 2 Oz Woodford Reserve Double Oaked$14.00
- 2 Oz Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey$18.00
- 2 Oz Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare$37.00
- 2 Oz Woodford Wheat$18.00
- 2 Oz Yellowstone$12.00
Ryes
- 1 Oz Basil Hayden's Dark Rye$7.00
- 1 Oz Bulleit Rye$5.00
- 1 Oz Elijah Craig Rye$8.00
- 1 Oz Knob Creek Cask Strength Rye$9.00
- 1 Oz Knob Creek Rye$6.00
- 1 Oz Michter's Single Barrel Straight Rye$7.00
- 1 Oz Russell's Reserve Rye$6.00
- 1 Oz Sazerac Rye$8.00
- 1 Oz Whistlepig Farmstock Rye$12.00
- 1 Oz Whistlepig Piggyback Rye$10.00
- 1 Oz Whistlepig Straight Rye$14.00
- 1 Oz Willett Rye$10.00
- 1 Oz Woodford Reserve Rye$6.00
- 2 Oz Basil Hayden's Dark Rye$12.00
- 2 Oz Bulleit Rye$9.00
- 2 Oz Elijah Craig Rye$14.00
- 2 Oz Knob Creek Cask Strength Rye$16.00
- 2 Oz Knob Creek Rye$10.00
- 2 Oz Michter's Single Barrel Straight Rye$12.00
- 2 Oz Russell's Reserve Rye$10.00
- 2 Oz Sazerac Rye$14.00
- 2 Oz Whistlepig Farmstock Rye$22.00
- 2 Oz Whistlepig Piggyback Rye$18.00
- 2 Oz Whistlepig Straight Rye$25.00
- 2 Oz Willett Rye$18.00
- 2 Oz Woodford Reserve Rye$10.00
Scotch
- 1 Oz Dewar's White Label$5.00
- 1 Oz Glenlivet 12$7.00
- 1 Oz Glenlivet Nadurra$16.00
- 1 Oz Johnnie Walker Black$7.00
- 1 Oz Johnnie Walker Gold$11.00
- 1 Oz Johnnie Walker Green$10.00
- 1 Oz Macallan 12Yr$8.00
- 1 Oz Macallan 15 Yr$13.00
- 2 Oz Dewar's White Label$9.00
- 2 Oz Glenlivet 12$12.00
- 2 Oz Glenlivet Nadurra$29.00
- 2 Oz Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- 2 Oz Johnnie Walker Gold$20.00
- 2 Oz Johnnie Walker Green$18.00
- 2 Oz Macallan 12Yr$14.00
- 2 Oz Macallan 15 Yr$24.00
Other Whiskies
- 1 Oz Bardstown Fusion$9.00
- 1 Oz Canadian Club$5.00
- 1 Oz Crown Royal$5.00
- 1 Oz Crown Royal Apple$5.00
- 1 Oz Crown Royal Caramel$6.00
- 1 Oz Crown Royal Peach$7.00
- 1 Oz Crown Royal Vanilla$5.00
- 1 Oz Gentleman Jack$7.00
- 1 Oz Heaven's Door Double Barrel$8.00
- 1 Oz Heaven's Door Tennessee Whiskey$7.00
- 1 Oz Jack Daniel's$4.00
- 1 Oz Jack Daniel's Single Barrel$5.00
- 1 Oz Jack Daniels's Barrel Proof$16.00
- 1 Oz Jameson$5.00
- 1 Oz Seagram's 7$4.00
- 1 Oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$6.00
- 1 Oz Sqrrl$6.00
- 2 Oz Bardstown Fusion$16.00
- 2 Oz Canadian Club$7.00
- 2 Oz Crown Royal$9.00
- 2 Oz Crown Royal Apple$9.00
- 2 Oz Crown Royal Caramel$10.00
- 2 Oz Crown Royal Peach$12.00
- 2 Oz Crown Royal Vanilla$9.00
- 2 Oz Gentleman Jack$12.00
- 2 Oz Heaven's Door Double Barrel$14.00
- 2 Oz Heaven's Door Tennessee Whiskey$12.00
- 2 Oz Jack Daniel's$7.00
- 2 Oz Jack Daniel's Single Barrel$9.00
- 2 Oz Jack Daniels's Barrel Proof$32.00
- 2 Oz Jameson$9.00
- 2 Oz Seagram's 7$7.00
- 2 Oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$10.00
- 2 Oz Sqrrl$10.00
Tequila
- 1 Oz Casamigos Anejo$12.00
- 1 Oz Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- 1 Oz Casamigos Reposado$11.00
- 1 Oz Cincoro Anejo$14.00
- 1 Oz Cincoro Blanco$10.00
- 1 Oz Cincoro Reposado$12.00
- 1 Oz Clase Azul Reposado$22.00
- 1 Oz Corazon Blanco$6.00
- 1 Oz Corazon Reposado$7.00
- 1 Oz Don Julio 1942$22.00
- 1 Oz Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- 1 Oz Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- 1 Oz Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- 1 Oz Komos Anejo$14.00
- 1 Oz Lunazul Anejo$9.00
- 1 Oz Lunazul Blanco$7.00
- 1 Oz Lunazul Reposado$8.00
- 2 Oz Casamigos Anejo$22.00
- 2 Oz Casamigos Blanco$18.00