Bourbon Vanilla Bakery N/A

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
Key Chain

Every Day Bakery

Cheesecake

Choc/PB Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Toasted Coconut & Chocolate Slice

$9.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet Berry Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Blackberry Cheesecake Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Coffee & Cream Cheesecake Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.00

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Pecan Coconut Ganache Slice

$9.00

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Biscuits

Plain Biscuit

$2.00

Sausage, egg, cheese Biscuit

$5.00

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

$5.00

Croissants

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Croissant

$7.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Croissant

$7.50

BLT Croissant

$7.50Out of stock

Cupcakes

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Pink Velvet Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla Chocolate Chip Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Iced Cookies

Animal Cracker Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Sugarbread Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Decorated Cookie

$4.00

Drinks

Coffee

Drip

$3.50+

Choose hot or iced. Add sweetener, pumps of syrup, and milk of choice if you would like.

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Brewed overnight with cold water. It's smooth, naturally sweeter, and less acidic.

Black Eye

$6.50+

Coffee with 2 shots of espresso

Red Eye

$5.50+

Coffee with one shot of espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50+

Espresso and Doppio are typically served on their own with nothing added to them. They are meant to be sipped slowly. Savor the moment. Slow down for a bit. Espresso: 1 shot Doppio: 2 shots

Macchiato

$3.50+

Traditional Macchiato: 1 or 2 shots of Espresso with a small amount of steamed milk topped with a small amount of foam. This is the classic macchiato. If you're looking for the most popular version check the Latte section :)

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Cappuccino: Espresso layered with even amounts of steamed milk and milk foam.

Hot Tea

Bigelow Organic Hot Tea

$3.50+

Bigelow Organic Tea

Honey Tea Square Packaged

$3.00

6 pack Tea

$12.00

Lattes

Mocha

$4.75+

Mocha: Espresso, gourmet chocolate, milk and whipped cream

Hawaiian

$5.50+

Hawaiian: Espresso and coconut milk topped with toasted coconut

Latte

$4.25+

GIFTS

Bear

$16.00

Moon

$22.00

Apron

$35.00

Dish Towel

$7.00

Spatula

$8.50

Sponge

$5.50

Taffy Box

$9.00

Tea Pot

$35.00

Tote Bag

$29.00

Key Chain

$7.00

Sticker

$3.00

Sun Catcher Decal

$10.00

Wrapping Paper

$6.00

Greeting Card

$5.75

Flower Card

$13.00

Candles

$9.00

Bottle Matches

$7.50

Box Matches

$7.50

inBlu Canister

$12.00

Tierra

$6.00

Brew Cup

$15.00

Dalmatian Cup

$15.00

Espresso Heart Cup

$7.00

Pom Pom Stir

$3.50

Custom Orders

Custom

Rebecca M

$130.00

10" Naked vanilla with fresh strawberries inside layers and on top. Bring in vine toppers for me to assemble at time of pick up.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

A gourmet bakery where everything is made from scratch, including my extracts. Come inside for a delicious latte and gourmet croissant or fresh baked bagel. Contact Rachel directly to approve all custom orders.

Location

135 Hathaway Avenue, Bronson, FL 32621

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
